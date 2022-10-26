Have you ever sat down and thought (like really really thought) about what some of your favorite movie or cartoon characters do on their days off? Yes, assuming that they have days off is silly but what is even sillier is wondering about what they might be up to!

Artist Ed Harrington is back at Bored Panda with a series of images that have the potential to ruin some of your fondest childhood memories as his illustrations explore the hidden side of these characters. Ed takes our favorite pop culture characters and depicts what they do when they're not "working", revealing their "secret lives".

Ed's work has been previously featured on Bored Panda and you can find part 1, part 2, and part 3 of his series by clicking here, here, and here.

More info: Instagram | edharringtonillustration.com

#1

This Artist Continues To Ruin Our Childhoods, Revealing The Secret Lives Of Our Beloved Characters

nothinghappenedtoday Report

Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
57 minutes ago

My bones are buff but I really need to put on a little weight.

Bored Panda reached out to Ed with some new questions! When asked about whether or not the author has any new upcoming series, here's what he told us, "I never really plan anything out in advance - I just draw my ideas when they come to me. I do this just for fun, and planning makes it seem more like work than a hobby. I am dabbling in actual 3D sculptures and objects. Basically the same ideas and topics that I cover in my drawings, but in a physical form that you can hold in your hands."
#2

This Artist Continues To Ruin Our Childhoods, Revealing The Secret Lives Of Our Beloved Characters

nothinghappenedtoday Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
52 minutes ago

All this time, Big Bird was a lamprey. Eeee!

#3

This Artist Continues To Ruin Our Childhoods, Revealing The Secret Lives Of Our Beloved Characters

nothinghappenedtoday Report

max and the expresso
max and the expresso
Community Member
1 hour ago

Honestly the fact that toxic beauty standards are forceing ewoks to shave is honestly disturbing

This series from the artist is rather popular so we were curious to find out if he had a favorite piece from this project. "I think that would have to be my He-Man and Skeletor series. They are such iconic enemies - it is entertaining to see the juxtaposition of two rivals just enjoying a milkshake together. Plus, I love to reference other iconic pop-culture scenes with the two of them, like reenacting scenes from Titanic or Lady and the Tramp. This will always get a laugh out of me."
#4

This Artist Continues To Ruin Our Childhoods, Revealing The Secret Lives Of Our Beloved Characters

nothinghappenedtoday Report

POTATOSACK
POTATOSACK
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Why does he still have the hood on?

#5

This Artist Continues To Ruin Our Childhoods, Revealing The Secret Lives Of Our Beloved Characters

nothinghappenedtoday Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
50 minutes ago

Don't you just hate tan lines?

The art style is really important for a lot of artists, however, that doesn't mean that they stick to only one of them. When asked if he wanted to try anything new (art style-wise), Ed shared with us, "I need to work on my blackwork more - I tend to just do linework and then color. I really like artists who can shade and build volume with bold areas of black (like Chris Samnee or Mike Mignola). My brain isn't wired to think that way - yet."
#6

This Artist Continues To Ruin Our Childhoods, Revealing The Secret Lives Of Our Beloved Characters

nothinghappenedtoday Report

SCP 4666
SCP 4666
Community Member
45 minutes ago (edited)

Congratulations, it's quintlets

#7

This Artist Continues To Ruin Our Childhoods, Revealing The Secret Lives Of Our Beloved Characters

nothinghappenedtoday Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
52 minutes ago

I just need a touch-up.

The artist also shared some advice with those of you who might be just starting out in your art journey, "Don't skip the traditional drawing techniques. A stylus and tablet are just a tool that won't magically make you able to draw. I only started drawing digitally about 10 years ago. Before that, it was 30 years of traditional drawing and painting (I also studied illustration in college). The main reason why I started digital drawing was to skip the steps of scanning, then cleaning up the scans, of my physical drawings. It saved a lot of time."
#8

This Artist Continues To Ruin Our Childhoods, Revealing The Secret Lives Of Our Beloved Characters

nothinghappenedtoday Report

Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
53 minutes ago

Little did our heroes know.......

#9

This Artist Continues To Ruin Our Childhoods, Revealing The Secret Lives Of Our Beloved Characters

www.instagram.com Report

Den Ver
Den Ver
Community Member
46 minutes ago (edited)

Why is intellect always inversely proportional to visual acuity in fiction?

When we look at a piece of art, what happens is that we usually perceive some sort of emotion, whether it's positive or negative is entirely up to us, but in the end, the artist still has achieved a certain goal - a reaction. We asked Nelson to share with us what he'd like for people to take away when looking at his work.

"I want people to just get a good laugh or fondly remember a TV show or film from their childhood."

For some people, art is not only a hobby, but something way more, and it seems that Ed certainly has his own goals he wants (or hopes) to accomplish when it comes to his illustrations.

"I really just want to entertain people. There really isn't any real 'art' to what I do - it is just pop-culture nostalgia with the occasional wit. I just want me and my audience to have fun."
#10

This Artist Continues To Ruin Our Childhoods, Revealing The Secret Lives Of Our Beloved Characters

nothinghappenedtoday Report

Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
49 minutes ago

WOW ! That's different. Wonder if that bread is high ?

#11

This Artist Continues To Ruin Our Childhoods, Revealing The Secret Lives Of Our Beloved Characters

nothinghappenedtoday Report

Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
44 minutes ago

hahahahaha Who's the bad A.S now ?

Most creators tend to receive some type of comments about their work pretty much every day, but sometimes some of them stand out more so than others. "One of my art school professors (the late Bill Fisher) told us that 'your art isn't precious.' I still take this to heart - once you embrace that idea it is really liberating. You don't stress and worry over your ideas or artwork - it allows you to just go and create."
#12

This Artist Continues To Ruin Our Childhoods, Revealing The Secret Lives Of Our Beloved Characters

nothinghappenedtoday Report

Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
50 minutes ago

So glad I can get out of this silly costume.

#13

This Artist Continues To Ruin Our Childhoods, Revealing The Secret Lives Of Our Beloved Characters

nothinghappenedtoday Report

Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
48 minutes ago

Bert and Ernie go to muscle beach.

Lastly, we were curious to find out if Ed had any other hobbies besides making art.

"I love to cook, especially baking breads, making pizzas and even fermenting kimchi (I'm half Korean, born in Korea). When I am not drawing, I am usually practicing traditional archery with my longbow. I even had the honor of lighting the Viking funeral boat for the late Oderus Urungus of Gwar with a flaming arrow a few years ago. Here's a video of the event."
#14

This Artist Continues To Ruin Our Childhoods, Revealing The Secret Lives Of Our Beloved Characters

nothinghappenedtoday Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
51 minutes ago

Kermit is having a buffet.

#15

This Artist Continues To Ruin Our Childhoods, Revealing The Secret Lives Of Our Beloved Characters

nothinghappenedtoday Report

Penny Miller
Penny Miller
Community Member
24 minutes ago

ThunderCats!!! Lion-O... Thunder thunder Thundercats Ho🦊🗡🗡

#16

This Artist Continues To Ruin Our Childhoods, Revealing The Secret Lives Of Our Beloved Characters

nothinghappenedtoday Report

POTATOSACK
POTATOSACK
Community Member
42 minutes ago

Is it just me but that dog is creeping me out

#17

This Artist Continues To Ruin Our Childhoods, Revealing The Secret Lives Of Our Beloved Characters

nothinghappenedtoday Report

Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
40 minutes ago

See ! I told you I don't wear ladies panties. What ? No that's not a thong under them.

#18

This Artist Continues To Ruin Our Childhoods, Revealing The Secret Lives Of Our Beloved Characters

nothinghappenedtoday Report

Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Who's guna be afraid of little shrimps like us ?

#19

This Artist Continues To Ruin Our Childhoods, Revealing The Secret Lives Of Our Beloved Characters

nothinghappenedtoday Report

Den Ver
Den Ver
Community Member
24 minutes ago

I love you. ... I know.

#20

This Artist Continues To Ruin Our Childhoods, Revealing The Secret Lives Of Our Beloved Characters

nothinghappenedtoday Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
49 minutes ago

Cats will be cats.

#21

This Artist Continues To Ruin Our Childhoods, Revealing The Secret Lives Of Our Beloved Characters

nothinghappenedtoday Report

Jenna
Jenna
Community Member
1 hour ago

"that boy ain't right"

#22

This Artist Continues To Ruin Our Childhoods, Revealing The Secret Lives Of Our Beloved Characters

nothinghappenedtoday Report

Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
36 minutes ago

I think just a couple more will do it.

#23

This Artist Continues To Ruin Our Childhoods, Revealing The Secret Lives Of Our Beloved Characters

nothinghappenedtoday Report

Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
38 minutes ago

hehehe

#24

This Artist Continues To Ruin Our Childhoods, Revealing The Secret Lives Of Our Beloved Characters

nothinghappenedtoday Report

SCP 4666
SCP 4666
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Who kills in a pineapple under the lake -(Jason Voorhees)

#25

This Artist Continues To Ruin Our Childhoods, Revealing The Secret Lives Of Our Beloved Characters

nothinghappenedtoday Report

Jenna
Jenna
Community Member
1 hour ago

"Oh bother"

#26

This Artist Continues To Ruin Our Childhoods, Revealing The Secret Lives Of Our Beloved Characters

nothinghappenedtoday Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
49 minutes ago

How romantic!

#27

This Artist Continues To Ruin Our Childhoods, Revealing The Secret Lives Of Our Beloved Characters

nothinghappenedtoday Report

Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
32 minutes ago

Be vewr vewy qwiet. I'm hunting Elmers.

#28

This Artist Continues To Ruin Our Childhoods, Revealing The Secret Lives Of Our Beloved Characters

nothinghappenedtoday Report

POTATOSACK
POTATOSACK
Community Member
41 minutes ago

YEAA EMBRACE YOUR HAIR

