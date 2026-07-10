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Back in the pre-digital days, showing someone something funny you found on your own was a bit more challenging. You either had to give a vivid enough description or physically show the person what you saw. But by then, the moment had already lapsed.

These days, all it takes is a screenshot to pass around immediate laughter. Having a wildly unhinged conversation with someone you met on a dating app? Or perhaps a hilarious exchange of ideas with another friend? All it takes is two short steps to screengrab and send.

Here are more examples courtesy of this Instagram page, which appears to thrive on hilarious online encounters captured for posterity.