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Back in the pre-digital days, showing someone something funny you found on your own was a bit more challenging. You either had to give a vivid enough description or physically show the person what you saw. But by then, the moment had already lapsed. 

These days, all it takes is a screenshot to pass around immediate laughter. Having a wildly unhinged conversation with someone you met on a dating app? Or perhaps a hilarious exchange of ideas with another friend? All it takes is two short steps to screengrab and send

Here are more examples courtesy of this Instagram page, which appears to thrive on hilarious online encounters captured for posterity.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a tweet from Bob Golen about never finding a satisfying windshield wiper setting.

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    #2

    Screenshot of Marleey's post showing an orange cat licking its lips, looking at lasagna, a hilariously unhinged screenshot.

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    #3

    Hilariously unhinged screenshot of a text post: Everyone in the grocery store is my enemy and I won't elaborate.

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    11points
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    gaillott avatar
    Gail Lott
    Gail Lott
    Community Member
    Premium     47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I understand

    2
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    Taking a screenshot may seem harmless. After all, it is a built-in feature of our phones, so it shouldn’t cause problems, right? Not exactly, according to a 2024 study by the University of Michigan School of Information. 

    Postdoctoral research fellow Alexis Shore Ingber stated that people using the screengrab feature for publishing shaming is when things get “emotionally and physically destructive.”

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    #4

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a tweet proposing an app idea: Shazam for car sounds.

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    #5

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a tweet about helping an unemployed friend find a job to reduce reels.

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    #6

    Funny unhinged screenshot of a tweet by Greg asking about the purpose of astronauts going to the moon.

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    9points
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    robertjdesant avatar
    Rob D
    Rob D
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Beat Russia; "if we can get to the moon faster than you, we can b**b the s**t out of you" . 🤷🏻‍♂️ Wish it were more noble than that.

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    Ingber pointed out that it could be particularly problematic for messaging platforms where people could easily leak private conversations. 

    “In order for us to have a functioning digital world, people need to feel safe interacting with basic communication tools,” she said.

    #7

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a funny conversation asking about loving someone as a worm.

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    #8

    Hilariously unhinged screenshot of a tweet by Yvonne: I wish I was a cat so I don't have to care about all of this.

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    #9

    Hilariously unhinged screenshot of a tweet by luke: my new thing is saying allegedly to things that i have very clearly done.

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    We live in an age where the fear of missing out (or simply FOMO) is a real concern among young people. A 2024 study involving 275 university students found that they engage in digital hoarding to cope with fomo. This includes collecting screenshots and other forms of media. 
    #10

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a tweet about shoveling snow in the heat, an unexpected scenario.

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    #11

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a text message conversation about bothering someone.

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    #12

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a tweet about smiling and laughing with friends as a facial exercise.

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    abiezervulgaris avatar
    Abiezer Vulgaris
    Abiezer Vulgaris
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is a catch - you gotta have friends. FAIL.

    1
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    However, people have their own reasons for taking screenshots, whether it’s to preserve a memory or keep receipts. As author Clio Chang writes for The New York Times Magazine, screenshots are “little fossils preserved in amber that allow us to slow down and capture pieces of our online lives.”
    #13

    An unhinged screenshot of a tweet about being tired at 2pm but not at bedtime, too funny not to share.

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    soniborah avatar
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    After years of waiting, I have reach the age where I am tired and sleepy all the time.

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    #14

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a tweet by Beth McColl saying, 'yeh i'll get up soon i just need to look at the internet first. yes the whole thing'.

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    #15

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a dog with an orange on its head looking calmly at the camera.

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    “So much of our digital world feels ephemeral by nature, passing by us at warp speed,” Chang writes. “And if memories are what make us human, then our screenshots tell a story about who we are in the digital age.”

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a black and white cat looking angry, with text about leaving for work.

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    #17

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a tweet showing a turkey sandwich on a paper plate.

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    7points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are some people in this world who don't deserve to eat off a real plate. You're probably not one of them.

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    #18

    Funny unhinged screenshot of a tweet by Krill stating they are winning an argument with a baby.

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    #19

    An unhinged screenshot of an orange, fluffy kitten, funny and zoomable.

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    #20

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a tweet asking if one can go to the bathroom during a lecture about asking Einstein questions.

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    #21

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a McDonald's restaurant with a seating area enclosed by what looks like jail bars, called a McJail.

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    #22

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a tweet about dating an older woman who takes him to the park to run fast, too funny not to share.

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    #23

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a tweet about taking damage in direct sunlight, too funny not to share.

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    #24

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a tweet from jz2 asking if their groceries are normal to reflect a normal guy's life.

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    #25

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a comment section, with a user stating they are in 5th grade and know more than their teachers.

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    #26

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a white cat beside a chewed-up charger, implying the cat is the culprit.

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    #27

    A social media post with text that reads babygirl im deficient in vitamins scientists havent even discovered yet, part of hilariously unhinged screenshots.

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    #28

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a hot dog shaped like a dog with a separate bun for the head.

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    #29

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a text conversation where one person asks what the other would do with $2000, and the reply is evil.

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    #30

    Funny unhinged screenshot of a meme showing a person monitoring many screens, with text about a USPS package.

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    #31

    Hilariously unhinged screenshot of a phone contact named Shampoo, added by someone who stole the phone.

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    #32

    Hilariously unhinged screenshot of a chat conversation with messages like #thinking and hmmm.

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    #33

    Funny unhinged screenshot of a tweet by awwheyuu asking why everyone on LinkedIn is always thrilled.

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    saruem31 avatar
    merlin
    merlin
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And blessed and grateful and excited. Why tho

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    #34

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of an online listing selling branches as snowman hands for $10.

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    #35

    An unhinged screenshot of a tweet about the word real changing a life forever, found funny.

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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "The adjective real, used in the 17th century by René Descartes ...".

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    #36

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a tweet from Fatmireplay2muchbruhh saying, at the hotel with a screwdriver im unscrewing everything in my room.

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    #37

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a large Coca-Cola bottle being questioned for a flight.

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    #38

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a tweet about picking the worst decade for a career, too funny not to share.

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    social_276 avatar
    SM
    SM
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hmm, 1930? Or maybe 1970, 2008 through 2012, or maybe 2020?

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    #39

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a tweet featuring Spongebob and Patrick meme representing going back to work after lunch.

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    #40

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a tweet from chib asking 'if i fell between the wall and my bedframe would anyone care'.

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    #41

    An unhinged screenshot tweet about how long an unintersting video feels when shown on a phone.

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    #42

    A funny, unhinged screenshot tweet suggesting bringing back weekend morning cartoons.

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    #43

    A funny unhinged screenshot of a cat staring intently, representing how one looks at fries after finishing a meal.

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    #44

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of someone holding a microwave plate, stating 'Someone slighted me so I took the plate out of their microwave'.

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    #45

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot where 'Leaf' states 'Ok so i just invented a new letter and i can’t type it yet but just know it’s coming'.

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    6points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Post me the letter snail mail then.

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    #46

    A text message conversation where someone asks about an owl for sale and then realizes it was a dream, a hilariously unhinged screenshot.

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    #47

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a text conversation where one person asks about Peacock and the other thinks of the bird.

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    merlin
    merlin
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When someone says Peacock streaming platform is not the first thing that comes to mind.

    1
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    #48

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a tweet chain debating the existence of milk, with a bowl of dry cereal.

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    6points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tastes nice, one at a time by hand, straight from the bowl. No condiments necessary.

    0
    0points
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    #49

    An unhinged screenshot of a cat named Mac looking disgruntled in a pet carrier, too funny not to share.

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    #50

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a tweet exchange about directional challenges, with a compass app replying.

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    #51

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a tweet about pooping in gas stations so bad one wouldn't even pee in them.

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    #52

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a cat staring intently at an automatic feeder, trying to explode it with its mind.

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    6points
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    kristiinamanniste avatar
    Kristiina Männiste
    Kristiina Männiste
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh! I remember now that I forgot to fill the cats feeder in the morning. Will I still have a home when I get back from work...

    0
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    #53

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a tweet by Charlygotyou: i love going streets are saying before i say something i literally just made up.

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    #54

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a tiger with its head against a tree, with the caption 'stupid stupid Stupid'.

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    gaillott avatar
    Gail Lott
    Gail Lott
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You just need hugs. C’mere. Ow.

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    #55

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a tweet about seeing a kid with a balloon.

    user66642069789 , _chase_____ Report

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    #56

    Screenshot of Reddit post showing old Subway posters with various ingredients in front of a garage, a funny, unhinged screenshot.

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    #57

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of Aubrey Strobel's tweet sharing a text message exchange where her mom asks her to reach out to Elon for her.

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    5points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Way to start e long conversation.

    0
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    #58

    An unhinged screenshot of a text message with a Boo ghost saying there's more where that came from, too funny not to share.

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    #59

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a Facebook post wondering why food trucks dont deliver BTC since they are already in the truck.

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    #60

    A funny, unhinged screenshot tweet asking a boss to go outside and play.

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    5points
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    saruem31 avatar
    merlin
    merlin
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My boss will probably come with me.

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    #61

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a tweet about giving up on an escape room.

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    #62

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a text conversation where a person asks 'Why didn’t you tell me you were married and have 4 kids?' and the other replies 'I’m shy'.

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    #63

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a painting titled 'painting of what I saw when I medically passed away'.

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    #64

    A hilarious unhinged screenshot of a tweet about a people-pleasing elephant offering to leave a room.

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    #65

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot showing a metal bathroom stall with peculiar bite marks on its surface.

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    #66

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a dinner plate with three hotdogs in buns, topped with ketchup, next to a large energy drink can.

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    #67

    A display of birthday and anniversary greeting cards featuring large numbers and hearts, showcasing hilariously unhinged screenshots.

    user66642069789 , StillHazoDDD Report

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    #68

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a tweet proclaiming sleep is stolen time and planning to stay up until one billion o clock.

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    #69

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a comically large bowl of rice next to a plate of meat.

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    #70

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a text conversation where someone asks if the other can be sad before 10 pm.

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    #71

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot from a food delivery app, showing a delivery person's quirky preferences.

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    #72

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a tweet saying 'Life getting better' followed by 'This Tweet has been deleted'.

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    #73

    Screenshot of a tweet from g @34rths asking, If I'm already so nostalgic at 23 what will I do when I'm 70, a funny, unhinged screenshot.

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    4points
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    gaillott avatar
    Gail Lott
    Gail Lott
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Being nostalgic for the times that you felt nostalgia

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    #74

    Screenshot of Sean Evans with Hot Ones sauces and a user comment asking to be on the show, a funny, unhinged screenshot.

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    #75

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a text message about using a bubble jet pack to avoid harming workers in a game.

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    #76

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot comparing two gummy bears, one in a wrapper and one covered in ants, captioned, Gummy taste better without the wrapper.

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    4points
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    gaillott avatar
    Gail Lott
    Gail Lott
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don’t ever come out of my shell?

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    #77

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a social media exchange asking for a song name, receiving 'call out my name'.

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    #78

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot tweet about the importance of an unemployed friend during work.

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    #79

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot showing a person losing over a million dollars, with a comment saying 'Looks like a couple spins left to me but you do you'.

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    #80

    A tweet about a woman working at a pizza shop starting a TikTok video, among several hilariously unhinged screenshots.

    user66642069789 , beefyfridgers Report

    4points
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    #81

    A hilarious unhinged screenshot of a tweet about wanting a wife to google things and drink water.

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    #82

    A glowing, tiny green creature resembling a dog on a fingertip, one of many hilariously unhinged screenshots.

    user66642069789 , hopes_revenge Report

    4points
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    #83

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a tweet making a pun about data centers and dating.

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    4points
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    #84

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a tweet about moths and flies flying out of a wallet on a date.

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    4points
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    #85

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of an Apple Cash request for $10,000 for a Red Bull.

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    #86

    A hilingly unhinged screenshot of a pink smoothie with a comment asking if it's for weight loss or gain, and the creator's reply.

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    #87

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a tiny kitten with a pink bow sitting on a demonic throne, with dark humor text.

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    4points
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    #88

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of text: my worst fear in life is being recorded by meta glasses and ending up as an instagram reel.

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    #89

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of J. Cole with text saying how it feels to say keep in mind when telling a story.

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    #90

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a text conversation showing: Prepare for my drunk texts, followed by hello after several hours.

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    #91

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a tweet about things you cant rant about on Instagram.

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    4points
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    #92

    A funny unhinged screenshot of a tweet asking, Will you be my Everything burger, above a beach proposal.

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    #93

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a tweet about infertility from eating scented candles, followed by a reaction image of a stylized The.

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    #94

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a tweet asking what happens if you microwave nothing, with a reply saying 'Fire'.

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    #95

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of text messages over several days with intermittent check-ins and I'm bad replies.

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    #96

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a guitar with red chalk circle and text: BRUH I JUST REALIZED I COULD DRAW A RED CIRCLE AROUND MY GUITAR.

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    #97

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a text conversation about doing pushups and carrying the weight of the world.

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    #98

    Screenshot of a text conversation where one person asks why the other removed the u's from thank youuu, a funny, unhinged screenshot.

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    #99

    A hilariously unhinged screenshot of a tweet about playing with huge numbers in a calculator app.

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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ha. You don't even know the meaning of the word huge. I mean, you may think it's a long way down the road to the chemist's, but that's just peanuts to huge.

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