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If you want people to trust you, you need to prove you’re worthy of that trust. And not everyone can do that.

One woman recently came to the subreddit r/JUSTNOMIL, a place for venting about toxic mothers-in-law, and said that hers had just crossed the final line.

She and her husband let her in on the secret that they were expecting their first child, repeatedly asking her not to tell anyone.

Instead, the lady shared the news with several relatives, and when confronted, she denied it, shifted the blame, and tried every trick in the book to avoid taking responsibility for her behavior.

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People who read the woman’s story thought she was not being too harsh

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Eventually, the mother-in-law did try to apologize, but she only made things worse

Image credits: hryshchyshen / magnific (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Safe_Cabinet6235

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People applauded the woman for standing her ground

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