“Say That To My Face, Losers”: Plus-Size Model Claps Back At Fatphobic Critics
Plus-size model with long hair smiling confidently at the beach, embracing body positivity against fatphobic critics.
Social Issues, Society

“Say That To My Face, Losers”: Plus-Size Model Claps Back At Fatphobic Critics

Erin Marley Klay used her social media platform to spread a message about body positivity and empower women after being body-shamed over her bikini photos.

On Tuesday (July 8), the plus-size model took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a series of photos of herself wearing a string bikini on the beach. The post went viral, garnering 75 million views and thousands of replies.

Highlights
  • Plus-size model Erin Marley Klay was body-shamed after posting photos of herself in a bikini.
  • The criticism prompted Erin to share a message about body positivity and encourage other plus-size women to wear bikinis.
  • Erin said the plus-size modeling industry isn't as inclusive as it seems, because fatphobia “is so ingrained” in society.

While many responses were positive, others criticized the 24-year-old for her curvy image, telling her she should wear a one-piece swimsuit instead of a bikini.

Erin used her viral moment to speak to plus-size women who feel insecure about wearing a bikini or who were affected by the criticism directed at her.

    Plus-size model Erin Marley Klay clapped back at critics who body-shamed her online
    Plus-size model posing confidently in a white dress outdoors surrounded by greenery and brick walls.

    Image credits: erinmhk

    In a follow-up post, she wrote, “Pls don’t let society’s preconceived notions of what is beautiful and what’s not stop you from living your life. What someone says about your appearance reflects on them alone, not you.

    “You have to realize someone with so much hate in their heart is far more miserable than you could ever be wearing a bikini at the beach. Get out there.

    Erin Marley went viral after posting bikini photos on X, which were seen by 75 million users

    Plus-size model in a floral bikini smiling confidently at the beach, embracing body positivity and clapping back at fatphobic critics.

    Image credits: erinmhk

    Plus-size model in orange floral bikini confidently posing on the beach, embracing body positivity and clapping back at critics.

    Image credits: erinmhk

    “If I can handle massive hate on this scale (and kindness!!! Of course!!!) then you can wear that bikini to the beach, go to the pool, try out a new hobby, wear the jeans you’re insecure about, and enjoy your body to the fullest this summer,” she added. “I’m not letting it stop me.”

    Plus-size model in an orange floral bikini at the beach, confidently addressing fatphobic critics with a strong gaze.

    Image credits: erinmhk

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to a low carb diet recommendation with a humorous clap back message.

    Image credits: paulmakesmovies

    Screenshot of a social media post featuring a fatphobic comment about a plus-size model clapped back at online.

    Image credits: n1ckfuentes

    Screenshot of a tweet with a fatphobic comment, highlighting backlash against fatphobic critics targeting a plus-size model.

    Image credits: Ted04536250

    Erin began modeling at the age of 21 after catching the attention of an agency, Zion Models, on Instagram.

    Since then, she has worked for major brands such as Nordstrom, SKIMS, Selkie, Wet n Wild, and House of CB.

    At 18, she experienced a similar incident when her photos went viral and triggered a wave of body-shaming comments. At the time, she didn’t feel confident enough to clap back.

    “When it happened, I laid low for a while and let it blow over. I was somewhat unequipped to deal with so much perception over the way I looked,” she told People magazine.

    “Someone with so much hate in their heart is far more miserable than you could ever be wearing a bikini at the beach,” she shared

    Plus-size model wearing floral dress confidently poses outdoors, clapping back at fatphobic critics with bold expression.

    Image credits: erinmhk

    Now, she says she’s “glad” to be confident enough that “such a large discourse had little effect over my self-worth.”

    Instead of “responding cattily to hate comments made by men who would never have the gall to approach me in real life,” Erin chose to focus on “all the women telling me how much me being confident in my visibly plus-size body meant to them.”

    Plus-size model with long hair smiling indoors, wearing a lace top and cozy knit cardigan in natural light.

    Image credits: erinmhk

    The model explained, “Seeing other people with my body or people with insecurities feel even a little bit better by me putting myself out there is what keeps me going.”

    Additionally, she admitted that the “discourse” surrounding her bikini photos “has been nothing short of insane.”

    Erin encouraged other plus-size women to wear whatever they want and “enjoy their bodies to the fullest this summer”

    Tweet from plus-size model encouraging confidence despite fatphobic hate, promoting self-love and body positivity this summer.

    Image credits: erinmhk

    Tweet text from plus-size model clapping back at fatphobic critics, promoting self-love and challenging beauty standards.

    Image credits: erinmhk

    Plus-size model responds to fatphobic critics with empowering message about self-love and confidence in a bikini.

    Image credits: erinmhk

    She said the negative comments stay online and that she hasn’t experienced any issues when wearing her bikini at the beach.

    “These people would never have the courage to spew such hate in real life.

    “No one is looking at me, wondering why I’m wearing a bikini and not a one-piece, or picking apart my body. 

    “Have people probably insulted me in their head but kept it to themselves? Sure. That just means they’re normal about it.”

    Erin started modeling after catching the attention of an agency on Instagram

    Plus-size model in beige bikini confidently posing on the beach, embracing body positivity and clapping back at fatphobic critics.

    Image credits: erinmhk

    However, the modeling industry is far more “daunting,” as Erin put it. When she started, she would let her own insecurities “hold her back,” not wearing outfits she liked or skipping certain events.

    Erin shared: “While my confidence and feelings of self-worth have grown exponentially since then, there are things you can’t control in this industry.

    “From top agencies deciding to no longer represent curve models to brands discontinuing their plus sizes, and even agencies telling you to your face, ‘Big girls aren’t booking well right now,’ you can have all the confidence in the world yet the fatphobia and diet culture is so ingrained in our society that it’s hard to break through sometimes.”

    Plus-size model in black crop top and shorts taking a mirror selfie, confidently addressing fatphobic critics.

    Image credits: erinmhk

    The LA-based model believes the best way to challenge negative stereotypes about plus-size people is to keep wearing whatever she wants and posting whatever photos she likes on social media.

    “I plan on being in your face whether you like it or not. I’ll take as many jabs at my appearance that are necessary if it means I can shift the scales even slightly in the favor of representation for everybody. I can take it. In fact, I welcome it.”

    Social media users praised the model for confidently wearing her bikini on the beach and encouraging others to do the same

    Screenshot of a plus-size model’s Twitter reply clapping back at fatphobic critics, expressing confidence and self-love.

    Image credits: IMterriblyvexed

    Plus-size model responding to fatphobic critics in a social media post with a supportive message.

    Image credits: starzyskye

    Plus-size model confidently responds to fatphobic critics, promoting body positivity and self-love on social media.

    Image credits: LucyDreamz2z

    Tweet from Hubert Mayr addressing fatphobic critics with a plus-size model clapping back at hate comments online.

    Image credits: HubsMayr

    Tweet replying with support for a plus-size model clapping back at fatphobic critics, promoting self-confidence and body positivity.

    Image credits: NavakyW

    Tweet highlighting support for a plus-size model confidently addressing fatphobic critics online.

    Image credits: captawesome7784

    Positive tweet praising a plus-size model for clapping back at fatphobic critics with grace and empowerment.

    Image credits: lytchell

    Plus-size model confidently responds to fatphobic critics in an empowering social media post.

    Image credits: _xSuccuboix_

    Plus-size model responds confidently to fatphobic critics in a bold social media reply about body positivity.

    Image credits: TacticalEmperor

    Tweet by plus-size model Tara encouraging confidence and resilience against fatphobic critics and societal judgment.

    Image credits: GleamingTara

    Tweet text from Robin B addressing fatphobic critics, featuring a plus-size model clapping back against body-shaming comments.

    Image credits: mystisage

    Tweet from a user responding with support, clapping back at fatphobic comments aimed at a plus-size model.

    Image credits: tabithasayegh

    Plus-size model claps back at fatphobic critics with inspiring message of self-acceptance and confidence on social media.

    Image credits: michellecraves

    Tweet screenshot of plus-size model clapping back at fatphobic critics, defending her natural stomach on social media.

    Image credits: royaledareal1

    Plus-size model responds to fatphobic critics with a bold message on social media addressing body positivity and confidence.

    Image credits: brienightwood

    Screenshot of a tweet by a plus-size model clapping back at fatphobic critics with a confident reply.

    Image credits: kissmeimlris

    Plus-size model replying to fatphobic critics on social media, promoting self-love and body positivity.

    Image credits: cheyennewolfca

    Tweet by user Philip jackway expressing support against fatphobic treatment, highlighting plus-size model clapping back at critics.

    Image credits: Daemonised

    Tweet from a plus-size model clapping back at fatphobic critics, expressing confidence in wearing a skimpy bikini and dress.

    Image credits: BabeTruth781

    Plus-size model shares empowering message about confidence and clapping back at fatphobic critics on social media.

    Image credits: anagroaiel

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    shannonferguson avatar
    Shannimal
    Shannimal
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stop trying to make being unhealthy OK. This is absurd. Fat = more strain on the healthcare system and allowing big pharma to just become bigger. Ughhh. Just MOVE. Movement is life.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sushi_detour_0m avatar
    Boris Long-Johnson
    Boris Long-Johnson
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You’ll be downvoted to hell for that! My understanding is the plus sized was more to re-normalise normal but now seems to be used to make fat normal which it really shouldn’t. On the other hand we shouldn’t be mean to people who are fat but normalising it is very dangerous. (Sincerely a fat fùck)

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    tehbonz avatar
    B
    B
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Being overweight is unhealthy and puts a strain on your entire body inside and out. That being said, it's up to the individual how they live their life, and if people are offended by the way they look then look away.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    france-bourassa avatar
    Frances Pitchoune
    Frances Pitchoune
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think she's fabulous et very feminine! Curves are what represent femininity.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
