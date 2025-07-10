ADVERTISEMENT

Model Kelly Gale is once again facing criticism after fans noticed some apparent photo editing in her latest bikini selfie

The Swedish-Australian model, 30, shared the image on Instagram on Thursday, showing her posing next to husband Joel Kinnaman. 

Netizens quickly spotted some unusual elements in Kelly’s post, prompting speculation that the racy image had been altered using a photo retouching app.

RELATED:

    Kelly’s latest bikini photo featured a distorted railing and unusual curves

    Model Kelly Gale walking outdoors wearing a black top and jeans, highlighting Photoshop blunder in new bikini image.

    Image credits: kellygale

    In the image, Kelly could be seen holding her phone aloft as her actor husband stood nearby. 

    Her toned torso and sculpted figure were clearly on display, but it was the background that drew attention. 

    A warped section of railing behind her hip appeared to bend unnaturally. Some parts of Kelly’s derriere also seemed warped, suggesting that the model may have used a retouching brush in the area, according to theDaily Mail.

    Kelly Gale posing on balcony in blue outfit with ocean view, highlighting top model and photoshop blunder keywords.

    Image credits: kellygale

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens criticized Kelly’s apparent use of photo editing tools, with some stating that professional models should not use Photoshop for their social media posts.

    Kelly, after all, has modeled for Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated, and Playboy.

    “You really can’t be a top model if you need Photoshop in your photos,” one commenter wrote.

    Kelly Gale in a silver bikini sitting indoors, with natural lighting highlighting her toned figure and relaxed pose.

    Image credits: kellygale

    “Social media disorder…a very sad but prevalent condition,” another stated.

    “In each case, doubtful as they are… the camera does lie,” another commenter joked.

    This isn’t her first time being called out for alleged photo editing

    Kelly Gale with natural makeup and curly hair, wearing a leather jacket and white shirt in a car selfie.

    Image credits: kellygale

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The new wave of criticism comes about three years after Kelly was accused of manipulating another beach selfie. 

    In 2022, she posted a photo of herself in a bikini with the ocean behind her. Fans noticed that the horizon didn’t line up around her waist, suggesting the use of digital tools to slim her stomach.

    Top model Kelly Gale in a mustard bikini taking a selfie outdoors with a man standing nearby at sunset.

    Image credits: kellygale

    “Stomach Photoshopped. Not cool,” one follower wrote at the time. 

    Another commented, “The photo is retouched too much anyway.” 

    “So many of her pictures are Photoshopped and over-edited, there is no need for it and it is very obvious the difference between a real photo and an edited one,” another commenter noted then.

    Model wearing a yellow bikini bottom outdoors with visible Photoshop blunder on the hip and waist area in new bikini pic.

    Image credits: kellygale

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite ongoing accusations, Kelly has stood by the idea that her slim figure is maintained through hard work. 

    She frequently posts about her active lifestyle, which includes gym sessions, beach volleyball, and tennis, among other physical activities.

    Kelly was hospitalized with a severe fever earlier this year

    Model Kelly Gale posing in a two-tone bikini, standing next to a reflective glass wall outdoors by the water.

    Image credits: kellygale

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kelly’s recent Photoshop headlines came just months after she opened up about a scary health event. 

    Back in March, she shared photos from a hospital bed, revealing that she had been rushed to the emergency room with a fever.

    “Well, this is no fun,” she wrote in a post. “105-degree fever. Praying for healing.” 

    Top model Kelly Gale wearing a sheer blue floral dress over black bikini posing at night near waterfront.

    Image credits: kellygale

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She added that even a heated blanket couldn’t help, and that she had to face her fear of needles during the experience.

    While her condition worried her fans, Kelly did not disclose the cause of her health scare to her social media followers.

    She tied the knot with Joel Kinnaman in the Nevada desert last year

    Kelly Gale standing outdoors near yellow flowers wearing a white top and light pants, linked to top model Photoshop blunder.

    Image credits: kellygale

    Last year, Kelly confirmed that she and S*icide Squad actor Joel Kinnaman had gotten married in a romantic ceremony at the Burning Man Festival in the United States. 

    Despite her notable social media presence, such as her 1.6 million followers on Instagram, Kelly and Joel opted to have a low-key, intimate wedding that was attended by only a handful of close guests.

    Kelly wore a halter-neck floating dress with cut-out sides and an intricate silver stitched and beaded bodice. She paired it with a hooded lace veil and a statement headpiece.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Model Kelly Gale sipping a drink outdoors, wearing a white lace top and red bottoms in bright sunlight.

    Image credits: kellygale

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Her husband, on the other hand, wore an unbuttoned sheer white floating shirt.

    She captioned her wedding photo, “Always been soulmates. Husband & Wife returning from the playa.”

    Kelly and Joel became engaged in early 2021. At the time, Kelly posted photographs of the proposal on top of a clifftop in California. “Yours forever,” she wrote in the caption.

    Apart from calling out her use of alleged photo editing tools, netizens also observed that Kelly currently looks far too skinny

    Screenshot of a comment questioning the photoshop quality on Top Model Kelly Gale's new bikini picture.

    Comment text on a white background expressing a reaction to a Photoshop blunder in a bikini pic from top model Kelly Gale.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Model Kelly Gale in a bikini with visible Photoshop errors, highlighting a major editing blunder in the image.

    Model Kelly Gale posing in a bikini outdoors with a visible Photoshop blunder on her waist area.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Top model Kelly Gale in a vibrant bikini photo with noticeable Photoshop flaws on her body and background.

    Comment on social media criticizing a top model Kelly Gale’s photoshop in a new bikini pic, urging health and natural look.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment criticizing narcissism in a social media post related to top model Kelly Gale’s Photoshop blunder in bikini pic.

    Comment from user jacebishop17 criticizing Photoshop blunder in new bikini pic of top model Kelly Gale.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text comment on a social media post criticizing Photoshop blunder in bikini pic of top model Kelly Gale.

    Comment on social media post criticizing Kelly Gale for Photoshop blunder in new bikini picture.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of social media comment criticizing Photoshop blunder on Kelly Gale bikini photo.

    Comment about criticism of a top model Kelly Gale’s appearance and debate on model body types in VS context.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media post praising beauty, related to top model Kelly Gale's Photoshop blunder in new bikini photo.

    Top model Kelly Gale in a turquoise bikini posing on the beach with visible photoshop errors on her body.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Model Kelly Gale posing in a colorful bikini on the beach, highlighting a notable Photoshop blunder in the image.

    Top model Kelly Gale posing in a colorful bikini on the beach, highlighting a Photoshop editing error.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!