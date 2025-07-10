ADVERTISEMENT

Model Kelly Gale is once again facing criticism after fans noticed some apparent photo editing in her latest bikini selfie.

The Swedish-Australian model, 30, shared the image on Instagram on Thursday, showing her posing next to husband Joel Kinnaman.

Netizens quickly spotted some unusual elements in Kelly’s post, prompting speculation that the racy image had been altered using a photo retouching app.

Kelly’s latest bikini photo featured a distorted railing and unusual curves

In the image, Kelly could be seen holding her phone aloft as her actor husband stood nearby.

Her toned torso and sculpted figure were clearly on display, but it was the background that drew attention.

A warped section of railing behind her hip appeared to bend unnaturally. Some parts of Kelly’s derriere also seemed warped, suggesting that the model may have used a retouching brush in the area, according to theDaily Mail.

Netizens criticized Kelly’s apparent use of photo editing tools, with some stating that professional models should not use Photoshop for their social media posts.

Kelly, after all, has modeled for Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated, and Playboy.

“You really can’t be a top model if you need Photoshop in your photos,” one commenter wrote.

“Social media disorder…a very sad but prevalent condition,” another stated.

“In each case, doubtful as they are… the camera does lie,” another commenter joked.

This isn’t her first time being called out for alleged photo editing

The new wave of criticism comes about three years after Kelly was accused of manipulating another beach selfie.

In 2022, she posted a photo of herself in a bikini with the ocean behind her. Fans noticed that the horizon didn’t line up around her waist, suggesting the use of digital tools to slim her stomach.

“Stomach Photoshopped. Not cool,” one follower wrote at the time.

Another commented, “The photo is retouched too much anyway.”

“So many of her pictures are Photoshopped and over-edited, there is no need for it and it is very obvious the difference between a real photo and an edited one,” another commenter noted then.

Despite ongoing accusations, Kelly has stood by the idea that her slim figure is maintained through hard work.

She frequently posts about her active lifestyle, which includes gym sessions, beach volleyball, and tennis, among other physical activities.

Kelly was hospitalized with a severe fever earlier this year

Kelly’s recent Photoshop headlines came just months after she opened up about a scary health event.

Back in March, she shared photos from a hospital bed, revealing that she had been rushed to the emergency room with a fever.

“Well, this is no fun,” she wrote in a post. “105-degree fever. Praying for healing.”

She added that even a heated blanket couldn’t help, and that she had to face her fear of needles during the experience.

While her condition worried her fans, Kelly did not disclose the cause of her health scare to her social media followers.

She tied the knot with Joel Kinnaman in the Nevada desert last year

Last year, Kelly confirmed that she and S*icide Squad actor Joel Kinnaman had gotten married in a romantic ceremony at the Burning Man Festival in the United States.

Despite her notable social media presence, such as her 1.6 million followers on Instagram, Kelly and Joel opted to have a low-key, intimate wedding that was attended by only a handful of close guests.

Kelly wore a halter-neck floating dress with cut-out sides and an intricate silver stitched and beaded bodice. She paired it with a hooded lace veil and a statement headpiece.

Her husband, on the other hand, wore an unbuttoned sheer white floating shirt.

She captioned her wedding photo, “Always been soulmates. Husband & Wife returning from the playa.”

Kelly and Joel became engaged in early 2021. At the time, Kelly posted photographs of the proposal on top of a clifftop in California. “Yours forever,” she wrote in the caption.

Apart from calling out her use of alleged photo editing tools, netizens also observed that Kelly currently looks far too skinny

