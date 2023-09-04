 “It Was Pure Hell”: People Share Distressing Photos Of How Legendary Burning Man Turned Into A Fiasco | Bored Panda
“It Was Pure Hell”: People Share Distressing Photos Of How Legendary Burning Man Turned Into A Fiasco
“It Was Pure Hell”: People Share Distressing Photos Of How Legendary Burning Man Turned Into A Fiasco

Ignas Vieversys and
Justinas Keturka

Burning Man, the mega event known for its spectacular blend of art, music, celebrities and wacky DIY clothing, has left its attendees trapped in the flooding and mud over the weekend.

The Nevada desert experienced torrential rains that transformed its dusty terrain ready for festivities into clay, resulting in more than 70,000 festivalgoers becoming stranded until the landscape dries up.

An exclusive celebration of art, music and DIY clothing, known as the Burning Man festival, has turned into a muddy nightmare due to torrential downpour

“It Was Pure Hell”: People Share Distressing Photos Of How Legendary Burning Man Turned Into A Fiasco

Image credits: tbevans03

While the complete details remain uncertain at this time, it has been reported that one participant has already lost their life due to circumstances “unrelated to the weather.”

Emergency responders were called to attend to a 40-year-old man on Friday but were unable to revive him, according to organizers, who did not offer additional information.

The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office previously mentioned that they are conducting an investigation into this incident.

Many attendees were forced to say bye to their precious footwear because of the sinking mud

Image credits: Getty Images

Image credits: Getty Images

This is what this year’s festivalgoers imagined heading to (as remembered by pics from the previous, sun-drenched years)

Image credits: burningman

Image credits: burningmanphoto

Image credits: hybycozo

Image credits: hybycozo

Image credits: burningman

Instead, the attendees got sinking feet, clogged porta-potties and a double-rainbow

“It Was Pure Hell”: People Share Distressing Photos Of How Legendary Burning Man Turned Into A Fiasco

Image credits: tbevans03

“It Was Pure Hell”: People Share Distressing Photos Of How Legendary Burning Man Turned Into A Fiasco

Image credits: tbevans03

President Biden, who was informed about the situation on Sunday, has said, “We’re in touch with the local people”, adding that they plan to bring everyone home without further casualties.

“It Was Pure Hell”: People Share Distressing Photos Of How Legendary Burning Man Turned Into A Fiasco

Image credits: burningmanfashion

“It Was Pure Hell”: People Share Distressing Photos Of How Legendary Burning Man Turned Into A Fiasco

Image credits: kovalenkooliza

Besides portable toilets being inaccessible to service trucks due to ground conditions, the heavy rain also resulted in the destruction of numerous attendees’ tents and structures, inspiring some festivalgoers to make a 6-mile run for it.

“It was an incredibly harrowing 6-mile hike at midnight through heavy and slippery mud, but I got safely out of Burning Man,” one of the attendees wrote on X. “Never been before and it was fantastic (with brilliant art and fabulous music)… except the ending.”

Meanwhile, some festivalgoers managed to make the best of the dire circumstances

“It Was Pure Hell”: People Share Distressing Photos Of How Legendary Burning Man Turned Into A Fiasco

Image credits: rawsalerts

“It Was Pure Hell”: People Share Distressing Photos Of How Legendary Burning Man Turned Into A Fiasco

Image credits: rawsalerts

“It Was Pure Hell”: People Share Distressing Photos Of How Legendary Burning Man Turned Into A Fiasco

Image credits: rawsalerts

The remote region in northwest Nevada, including the Black Rock Desert where the festivities are being held, received an extraordinary 2 to 3 months’ worth of rain, equivalent to approximately 0.8 inches, within a mere 24-hour period spanning from Friday to Saturday morning.

This intense downpour occurred over arid desert terrain, resulting in the formation of clay-like mud that robbed attendees of their shoes and even vehicles, making the organizers forbid anyone except personnel and emergency services from leaving or entering the territory.

Even the president has been informed about the ongoing situation in the Black Rock Desert

“It Was Pure Hell”: People Share Distressing Photos Of How Legendary Burning Man Turned Into A Fiasco

Image credits: laylamolayem

“It Was Pure Hell”: People Share Distressing Photos Of How Legendary Burning Man Turned Into A Fiasco

Image credits: marshallmosher

“It Was Pure Hell”: People Share Distressing Photos Of How Legendary Burning Man Turned Into A Fiasco

Image credits: leahculver

“It Was Pure Hell”: People Share Distressing Photos Of How Legendary Burning Man Turned Into A Fiasco

Image credits: sol_flac

“It Was Pure Hell”: People Share Distressing Photos Of How Legendary Burning Man Turned Into A Fiasco

Image credits: jamenpercy.burn

“It Was Pure Hell”: People Share Distressing Photos Of How Legendary Burning Man Turned Into A Fiasco

Image credits: paulanrodrigues

“It Was Pure Hell”: People Share Distressing Photos Of How Legendary Burning Man Turned Into A Fiasco

Image credits: paulanrodrigues

“It Was Pure Hell”: People Share Distressing Photos Of How Legendary Burning Man Turned Into A Fiasco

Image credits: paulanrodrigues

“It Was Pure Hell”: People Share Distressing Photos Of How Legendary Burning Man Turned Into A Fiasco

Image credits: paulanrodrigues

Speaking about the ongoing crisis, the Burning Man organizers had this to say: “We do not currently have an estimated time for the roads to be dry enough for RVs or vehicles to navigate safely.”

“Monday late in the day would be possible if weather conditions are in our favor. It could be sooner.”

After the downpour, the organizers issued a statement urging attendees not to panic

“It Was Pure Hell”: People Share Distressing Photos Of How Legendary Burning Man Turned Into A Fiasco

Image credits: bmantraffic

Of course, some attendees ignored the organizers’ warnings to shelter in a “warm, safe space”

“It Was Pure Hell”: People Share Distressing Photos Of How Legendary Burning Man Turned Into A Fiasco

Image credits: ninja_natalie

“It Was Pure Hell”: People Share Distressing Photos Of How Legendary Burning Man Turned Into A Fiasco

Image credits: nadia_abraham

“It Was Pure Hell”: People Share Distressing Photos Of How Legendary Burning Man Turned Into A Fiasco

Image credits: TTEcclesBrown

“It Was Pure Hell”: People Share Distressing Photos Of How Legendary Burning Man Turned Into A Fiasco

Image credits: AngryMarkTrail

Amar Singh Duggal, one of the attendees who made it out of the festival despite warnings to shelter in place, told CNN, “It was pure hell (walking) through the mud.”

“Each step felt like we were walking with two big cinder blocks on our feet,” Duggal said.

“It Was Pure Hell”: People Share Distressing Photos Of How Legendary Burning Man Turned Into A Fiasco

Image credits: neal_katyal

Of course, this didn’t stop festivalgoers, including the likes of Diplo and Chris Rock, from attempting to escape the festival-turned-nightmare by any means.

“I legit walked the side of the road for hours with my thumb out cuz I have a show in DC tonight and didn’t want to let y’all down,” Diplo stated in the caption of a video shared on his Instagram on Saturday.

Chris Rock and Diplo were amongst the attendees who made a run for it after the Black Rock Desert turned into a mud bath

“It Was Pure Hell”: People Share Distressing Photos Of How Legendary Burning Man Turned Into A Fiasco

Image credits: diplo

“It Was Pure Hell”: People Share Distressing Photos Of How Legendary Burning Man Turned Into A Fiasco

Image credits: diplo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by diplo (@diplo)

“It was pure hell (walking) through the mud. Each step felt like we were walking with two big cinder blocks on our feet,” said one of the attendees

“It Was Pure Hell”: People Share Distressing Photos Of How Legendary Burning Man Turned Into A Fiasco

Image credits: TheInsiderPaper

“It Was Pure Hell”: People Share Distressing Photos Of How Legendary Burning Man Turned Into A Fiasco

Image credits: flaskman

“It Was Pure Hell”: People Share Distressing Photos Of How Legendary Burning Man Turned Into A Fiasco

Image credits: flaskman

“It Was Pure Hell”: People Share Distressing Photos Of How Legendary Burning Man Turned Into A Fiasco

Image credits: flaskman

“It Was Pure Hell”: People Share Distressing Photos Of How Legendary Burning Man Turned Into A Fiasco

Image credits: jamenpercy.burn

Amidst the ongoing chaos, there has been speculation circulating that the organizers closed the area due to a potential Ebola outbreak. However, it’s important to note that this misinformation has already been refuted by both the Burning Man team and experts in the field.

“The online rumors of transmissible illnesses in Black Rock City are unfounded and untrue,” the Burning Man’s ‘2023 Wet Playa Survival Guide‘ published on Sunday stated.

Despite the extreme circumstances, most people kept their spirits high and shared their or their loved ones’ experiences

“It Was Pure Hell”: People Share Distressing Photos Of How Legendary Burning Man Turned Into A Fiasco

“It Was Pure Hell”: People Share Distressing Photos Of How Legendary Burning Man Turned Into A Fiasco

“It Was Pure Hell”: People Share Distressing Photos Of How Legendary Burning Man Turned Into A Fiasco

“It Was Pure Hell”: People Share Distressing Photos Of How Legendary Burning Man Turned Into A Fiasco

“It Was Pure Hell”: People Share Distressing Photos Of How Legendary Burning Man Turned Into A Fiasco

“It Was Pure Hell”: People Share Distressing Photos Of How Legendary Burning Man Turned Into A Fiasco

“It Was Pure Hell”: People Share Distressing Photos Of How Legendary Burning Man Turned Into A Fiasco

“It Was Pure Hell”: People Share Distressing Photos Of How Legendary Burning Man Turned Into A Fiasco

“It Was Pure Hell”: People Share Distressing Photos Of How Legendary Burning Man Turned Into A Fiasco

Join the conversation
POST
Pittsburgh rare
Pittsburgh rare
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

l couldn't care less about the rich dudes and nepo babies being ankle deep in mud, tbh.

19
19points
reply
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

People losing their homes bc of climate change. Fleeing their country bc war. THAT'S the news. Not this "oh, we're stuck in de mud" BS !!!

5
5points
reply
Load More Replies...
Alexandra Davis
Alexandra Davis
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Struggling to find any sympathy to pass on to them. I'm sure their daddies (both paternal and sugar) will throw some more money at the situation

9
9points
reply
Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is BAD for the desert... The rare rains are part of the renewal cycle of the "playa", allowing it to reform the surface so to limit erosion and dust. This happening while thousands of people step on it will basically do the opposite and when it will dry up all battered and uneven the the ground will be extremely prone to wind erosion. So long for the "leave no trace" concept.

6
6points
reply
Load More Comments
