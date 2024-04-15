Internet Wants To Track Down Vandals Spotted Destroying Ancient Rock Formation In National Park

ADVERTISEMENT

Two men at Lake Mead National Recreation Area were captured on video destroying federally protected ancient rock formations. Now, authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying the vandals.

The U.S. national recreation area is located in southeastern Nevada and northwestern Arizona.

A viral video taken by a witness shows the two suspects shoving wide slabs of sandstone to the ground at the park’s Redstone Dune Trail on the evening of April 7.

Highlights Two men were recorded destroying ancient rock formations in Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The area's rock formations were shaped over time out of 140 million-year-old sand dunes.

Authorities are seeking public help to identify the vandals; potential penalties include jail time and a $5,000 fine.

“He’s gonna fall,” someone who recorded the incident from a distance said as he watched the suspects turn the stones to dust.

Share icon Two men were captured on video destroying ancient rock formations at Lake Mead National Recreation Area



Image credits: Pexels/Davyd Bortnik

One of the men’s daughters, who had also scaled the towering rock formations, appeared to watch the incident from behind.

“Why on earth would you do this to this area that’s so beautiful? It’s one of my favorite places in the park, and they’re up there just destroying it. I don’t understand that,” recreation area spokesperson John Haynes told CNN affiliate KVVU.

The vast recreation area, which spans 1.5 million acres, attracts 6 million annual visitors who come to see its stunning mountain views, canyon trails, and two vital reservoirs. Its rock formations were shaped over time out of 140 million-year-old sand dunes.

The federally protected rock formations were shaped over time out of 140 million-year-old sand dunes

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: touronsofyellowstone

Park rangers urged anyone who was on the trail at the time or who may have information about the suspects to submit a tip.

Haynes told KVVU that the two men who are suspected of vandalism could face federal charges, six months of jail time, or a $5,000 fine if caught.

Park rangers urged anyone who may have information about the suspects to submit a tip

Share icon

Image credits: touronsofyellowstone

Watch the video of the incident below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone)

“It is 1.5 million acres. We have two big lakes and a chunk of the Colorado River. It gets pretty difficult, based on our staff levels, to be everywhere all at once,” said Haynes. Therefore, anyone who witnesses any acts of vandalism inside the park is encouraged to record the incident and report it to the authorities.

“You don’t have to engage people. Many people don’t feel safe engaging others out there, and that’s OK. It’s really important to let us know,” Haynes added.

Bored Panda has contacted Lake Mead National Recreation Area for comment.

People called for stricter laws to discourage this type of behavior

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon