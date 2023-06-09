Grandson Takes Grandma To See The Mountains, It Turns Into An Adventure To Visit Every US National Park Together And They Just Finished It

Do you remember those carefree days when time seemed so slow and the world seemed so big and open for you to explore it? You couldn’t wait to get older and go on adventures. But as the years passed by, routine and responsibilities sucked you in and there was no time left for exploration. Sounds depressing, even more so if you believe that life spirals downhill from a certain age. Luckily, there are people out there proving us oh so wrong and showing us that age is just a number if you keep your spirit young.

Grandma Joy, 93, embarked on the adventure of a lifetime

You might remember Grandma Joy from our article we published before and we are so excited to write about her finally achieving her goal!

Before her adventure, Joy had lived in a quiet town in Ohio, where she raised a family with her late husband Bob. She was happy to see her children and grandchildren living their lives to the fullest, often forgetting about herself. Joy had never seen mountains, the ocean or the desert.

Since the beginning of their journey, in 2015, Joy had seen numerous wonders of nature and became quite the social media star with 86K followers. Who doesn’t love an aspirational grandma, showing us how fun life can be at any age?

Her grandson Brad decided to take her on a grand road trip and visit every single one of the US’ 63 national parks

And guess what? They did it! Grandma Joy just became the oldest person in history to visit every national park.

During her travels, she went water rafting, zip lined, slept in a tent, saw alligators… We’d need another article to describe everything she’s been up to. I wonder how Brad is managing to keep up with his adventurous grandma!

Everything started when Brad Ryan had some time off veterinary school for a three-day weekend and a trip to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park that he asked his grandma to accompany him to. She happily agreed and they embarked on their first adventure.

Brad, albeit happy, was worried about potential difficulties they’d face due to her age and lack of experience. But Joy quickly proved him wrong, showing Brad that her spirit is young and is eager to explore.

Brad felt sadness due to his beloved grandma, with whom he had recently reconnected, spending all of her time alone, doing the same things. He wanted to show her how big and wonderful the world is and he certainly did.

Their quest began in October 2015 and since then the pair has traveled over 50,000 miles

Joy and Brad have a loving relationship and are best friends and travel companions. However, that wasn’t always the case.

Before that fateful trip, Brad hadn’t spoken to his grandma for over a decade due to his parents’ nasty divorce. He was in a very dark place following his classmate’s suicide and all he needed was a little joy.

What encouraged Brad to take his grandma on that trip? “The idea that she would just continue to sit on that front porch and continue to take that evening walk through a cemetery instead of being surrounded by the most wondrous living things on Earth was what I couldn’t stand.” And that gave Brad courage to call her and make that offer.

It’s not easy to pick up after ten years and pretend like nothing happened. Despite being awkward at the beginning, Brad and Joy made a conscious effort to rebuild their bond. Today, Brad and Joy’s connection is something many of us can only dream about.

Before the trip, Joy had not seen much apart from her little town. Saying ‘yes’ to her grandson’s offer changed her life

When asked what’s her secret to staying active, Joy told CBS “Well, I guess it helps to be optimistic. And you have to have the will to do it. And I’ve been lucky health-wise that I’m able to do that.”

Her proud grandson added “She went whitewater rafting at 91. Class-three rapids. She was braver than I was.”

Joy takes any opportunity to experience life to its fullest and that’s an example we should all try and follow.

Being in her 90s doesn’t stop Joy from exploring. Her childlike wonder inspires many other people

The 63rd and final national park was the National Park of American Samoa. About 6,700 miles from their home state Ohio, that’s the furthest point the pair has ever reached. Is there a better way to end such an epic journey than to explore a tropical paradise in the South Pacific?

‘It’s your choice whether you’re going to have a grumpy day or a sunny day. So, smile at everybody, and let everybody know you’re having a whale of a time’

So does that mean that their adventure is over? Fear not! This dynamic duo isn’t planning to stop anytime soon and they already have plans for the next big adventure. In an interview with Good Morning America, Brad shared “Now that we have visited every U.S. National Park, we have our eyes set on the world, hopefully reaching all seven continents. We are headed to Kenya for a National Geographic expedition in July. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Grandma Joy flying through space or walking on the moon. This is what 93 should look like if we’re lucky enough to live as long as she has.”

