Many of us might think that social media and government don’t mix, but is that really the case? Today, various studies show that authorities and their officials are slowly but surely becoming more active on social platforms. From keeping people in the loop during a crisis to entertaining and educating the public, the combination of government and social media doesn’t have to be dull anymore.

One of the best examples of a federal agency doing social media right is the National Park Service. Their genius strategy has transformed the organization established in 1916 into one that engages its audience with unexpectedly funny and informative captions on wildlife photos. The National Park Service's account on X (formerly known as Twitter) has attracted over 1.2 million followers. It continues to entertain people with its unique sense of humor. Listed below are some of their best posts to make you laugh and learn something new about nature.

