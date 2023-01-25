Various social media sites are there for a little bit of fun and connecting with people, so it took some time for various businesses and organizations to realize they could use it to spread their message as they worried about their image.

Now even government agencies have Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts and are starting to use TikTok as well. Most of them will announce relevant information, updates and new policies, which is a convenient way to quickly inform people. 

But they are evolving even further. National Park Service social media pages show that government agencies have a sense of humor. The captions they write alongside pictures from their national parks are hilarious, but also informative, which is probably why their Instagram account is followed by over 4 million people.

More info: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-National-Park-Service-Twitter

NatlParkService Report

19points
POST
View more comments

National Park Service (NPS) is a government organisation within the U.S. Department of the Interior founded in 1916. It manages all national parks, most national monuments and other special places that need safeguarding. 

Recently the organisation gained a lot of popularity on its social media platforms for the hilarious posts. The most successful one is Instagram where 4.4 million people follow what they post, the Facebook account has 1.7 million followers and on Twitter they are nearing 1 million followers.
#2

Funny-National-Park-Service-Twitter

NatlParkService Report

14points
POST
OLIVE SALOW
OLIVE SALOW
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that plant saying "come at me bro"

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Funny-National-Park-Service-Twitter

NatlParkService Report

13points
POST
View more comments

The mind behind the unexpectedly funny posts for this government agency is Matthew Turner. He started managing the accounts in 2018 and he saw a quick growth on Instagram. As he told Trust For Public Land, “The account hit a million followers last summer [2019] and crossed 2 million this past fall [2019].” 

Matthew Turner has a degree in History and Anthropology, so he wasn’t exactly aiming for the social media manager position. He started out as a Visitor Use Assistant at Fort Pulaski National Monument in Georgia. A little bit later, he worked as a guide and front-line interpreter at Lincoln Home National Historic Site in Illinois and Harry S Truman National Historic Site in Missouri. These positions naturally pushed him to use social media as a way to interact with visitors and potential visitors.

Now he really enjoys this job and he revealed the best parts of it when talking to Rachel Karten of Link In Bio: “Social media really keeps you on your toes. It’s changing all the time which can be exciting to navigate your way through the challenges of sustaining an audience, looking to expand your offerings, and staying on brand and message.”
#4

Funny-National-Park-Service-Twitter

NatlParkService Report

12points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Funny-National-Park-Service-Twitter

NatlParkService Report

12points
POST
Luke T
Luke T
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

First time hikers beware

3
3points
reply
#6

Funny-National-Park-Service-Twitter

NatlParkService Report

10points
POST
OLIVE SALOW
OLIVE SALOW
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

no but this one name is. hello bob the 22222220000003

2
2points
reply
View more comments

There is no denying that the posts are truly funny, but you may feel that it’s inappropriate for a government organisation to become too similar to a meme page. Matthew, however, knows what he’s doing. 

He told AAA, “Across the platforms, it's about holding that fine line of government agency pushing out important messages and educating people as we welcome them. The humor is often used to draw people in. But beyond the funny, there is usually a safety message, a deeper dive into park resources or policy, or a fun fact.” 
#7

Funny-National-Park-Service-Twitter

NatlParkService Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#8

Funny-National-Park-Service-Twitter

NatlParkService Report

9points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

As Matthew explained to Trust For Public Land, the purpose of the funny posts isn't just to make people laugh, but it’s always “to communicate important information: don’t get too close to wildlife, be aware of surroundings, respect the resource, as well as offer travel tips and park news.”

The reason behind the humor and the pop culture references is that it is surprising, it grabs the attention and it resonates with people, especially when the funny captions are coordinated with pictures that were actually taken in the national parks the organization manages. It shows that there is a person behind the social media handle and you get curious what they will post next.
#9

Funny-National-Park-Service-Twitter

NatlParkService Report

9points
POST
OLIVE SALOW
OLIVE SALOW
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

every one after a long day at work

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Funny-National-Park-Service-Twitter

NatlParkService Report

9points
POST
ᶜʰᵃᵒᵗⁱᶜ ˡᵉᵍᵃˡ
ᶜʰᵃᵒᵗⁱᶜ ˡᵉᵍᵃˡ
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought he was like pooping or something an it got stuc-huhhchhahahhhELp

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#11

Funny-National-Park-Service-Twitter

NatlParkService Report

9points
POST
OLIVE SALOW
OLIVE SALOW
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

it is a yay from me they are rocking it

3
3points
reply
View more comments

There is no doubt that people who work with social media are fun and creative personalities, but usually, they are not allowed to go wild and have to maintain a certain image, portraying a certain vision of the company they work for. 

But what gives them the right to continue with their silly posts is the results it brings. Sarah Southerland, communication and education specialist at the Oklahoma Wildlife Department, said that after they posted a cute picture of a mountain lion with a funny caption that also warned people not to treat them as pets, it went viral. 

Because it had over 120k likes and more than 14k retweets, it gave the social media managers “the green light from the higher-ups that like, hey, you know, this works better. Because, you know, 40 million impressions is better than like 200 impressions,” which was the amount before.
#12

Funny-National-Park-Service-Twitter

NatlParkService Report

9points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

Funny-National-Park-Service-Twitter

NatlParkService Report

8points
POST
OLIVE SALOW
OLIVE SALOW
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

tell me why this is more beautiful than life its self

3
3points
reply
View more comments

The humorous approach really works and people not only get a laugh, but also learn more about national parks, about the wildlife there and what to do when you find yourself face to face with a bear.

Which of these posts are your favorite? Did you know about this side of government agencies? Will you follow NPS for more? Let us know your reactions and what is your opinion about government organizations being more relaxed on social media in the comments.
#14

Funny-National-Park-Service-Twitter

NatlParkService Report

8points
POST
Serenity Now!
Serenity Now!
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow...he actually posed for the pic!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#15

Funny-National-Park-Service-Twitter

NatlParkService Report

8points
POST
ᶜʰᵃᵒᵗⁱᶜ ˡᵉᵍᵃˡ
ᶜʰᵃᵒᵗⁱᶜ ˡᵉᵍᵃˡ
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

yip yip, 🎶 I BELIEVE I CAN FLYYYAAAAA-KSHFWOOMPH! *crack*

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#16

Funny-National-Park-Service-Twitter

NatlParkService Report

8points
POST
Boii
Boii
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mom when the kids are suddenly silent.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#17

Funny-National-Park-Service-Twitter

NatlParkService Report

7points
POST
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ox: damn right i am

0
0points
reply
#18

Funny-National-Park-Service-Twitter

NatlParkService Report

7points
POST
Serenity Now!
Serenity Now!
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Should I or should I not go into work today?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#19

Funny-National-Park-Service-Twitter

NatlParkService Report

7points
POST
Bi Frog
Bi Frog
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wish my hair was that voluminous!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#20

Funny-National-Park-Service-Twitter

NatlParkService Report

7points
POST
#21

Funny-National-Park-Service-Twitter

NatlParkService Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#22

Funny-National-Park-Service-Twitter

NatlParkService Report

6points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Funny-National-Park-Service-Twitter

NatlParkService Report

6points
POST
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

okay okay that looks like a winter wonderland GET ME THERE

0
0points
reply
#24

Funny-National-Park-Service-Twitter

NatlParkService Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#25

Funny-National-Park-Service-Twitter

NatlParkService Report

5points
POST
Community Member
29 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

me during virtual school in covid be like:

0
0points
reply
#26

Funny-National-Park-Service-Twitter

NatlParkService Report

5points
POST
Confused Duck
Confused Duck
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*Princess Fiona Entered the Chat*

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

Funny-National-Park-Service-Twitter

NatlParkService Report

4points
POST
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that caterpillar be lookin real snakey rn-

0
0points
reply
#28

Funny-National-Park-Service-Twitter

NatlParkService Report

4points
POST
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

bear: where's the food? someone promised me food and ive been waiting FOR YEARS

0
0points
reply
#29

Funny-National-Park-Service-Twitter

NatlParkService Report

3points
POST
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i see you got some food there- mind helpin a pal out today?

0
0points
reply
#30

Funny-National-Park-Service-Twitter

NatlParkService Report

3points
POST
#31

Funny-National-Park-Service-Twitter

NatlParkService Report

2points
POST
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*instructor in a joyful tone*: just don't fall, And remember: NO REFUNDS!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#32

Funny-National-Park-Service-Twitter

NatlParkService Report

1point
POST
#33

Funny-National-Park-Service-Twitter

NatlParkService Report

1point
POST
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this squirrel be looking mighty chipmunky today

0
0points
reply
#34

Funny-National-Park-Service-Twitter

NatlParkService Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!