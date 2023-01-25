Various social media sites are there for a little bit of fun and connecting with people, so it took some time for various businesses and organizations to realize they could use it to spread their message as they worried about their image.

Now even government agencies have Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts and are starting to use TikTok as well. Most of them will announce relevant information, updates and new policies, which is a convenient way to quickly inform people.

But they are evolving even further. National Park Service social media pages show that government agencies have a sense of humor. The captions they write alongside pictures from their national parks are hilarious, but also informative, which is probably why their Instagram account is followed by over 4 million people.

More info: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram