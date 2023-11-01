ADVERTISEMENT

The internet is truly an unpredictable place. You never know what kind of reactions even the simplest situation might get.

A situation of this kind happened quite recently. Let’s say that we definitely did not have people online supporting pigs instead of golfers on our 2023 bingo card.

In Arizona, javelinas messed up golf courses and one X user asked for advice on how to deal with it

Image credits: emcaseyturf

But people online turned the situation around and started supporting javelinas instead of golf enthusiasts

Recently, X (formerly known as Twitter) user @emcaseyturf posted a video in which you can see ruined golf courses. She wrote that these golf courses were ruined by javelina.

A javelina is a medium-sized animal which looks similar to a wild boar. Sometimes it is also called collared peccary. They have pepper-colored hair, short legs, and a pig-like nose. Their teeth are long, sharp canines.

These animals are classified as herbivores. That means that they eat native plant foods, although, if there’s an opportunity, they might eat lizards, dead birds, and rodents.

Image credits: emcaseyturf

You can watch the X video here

Come along with me on my carnage (I mean course) check this morning. What should be one of the most beautiful golf courses in the country is being destroyed by herds of javelina. If anyone has a contact in AZ state govt that can help us find a solution please pass it along. pic.twitter.com/XftywHtVCf — Em Casey (@emcaseyturf) October 22, 2023

Coming back to the video, the person who posted it asked for help – how to get rid of javelinas, which keep destroying golf courses. But people on the internet turned the situation around.

Apparently people on the internet, especially TikTok, hate golf and people who play it. You might ask why. Well, netizens have called golf a sport for “stodgy old rich men.”

Some people even identify as “anti-golfers”. These people say that it signifies everything that is wrong with the world – unfettered capitalism, racism, and the climate crisis. And so, they call for golf to cease to exist.

There’s also the trending hashtag #cancelgolf, which currently has over 7M views on TikTok. It has been popularized by the platform’s user Abbie Richards. Using this hashtag, she posts videos about why golf should be canceled from our society. She speaks about how the game has racism, sexism, and such built into it. She also points out that all the space that is used for courses could be used for anything else.

Essentially, the woman described golf as an environmental, political, social, and public health issue.

Image credits: Kenneth Schipper Vera (not the actual photo)

Since all these activists heavily argue that golf is bad for the environment, you might ask how. Well, there are several ways it hurts the environment. First, landowners waste extensive amounts of water by not using recycled water for cleaning the courses.

The second point was brought up by the mentioned TikTok creator – creating golf courses adds to deforestation. Also, these courses hurt wildlife – they reduce spaces where animals can forage. This was brought up by people online commenting on the situation with javelinas; they said that where the golf courses are should be a natural habitat for javelinas, and that’s why they went wild there.

Not only all of that, but also, various chemicals are released into the environment due to golf courses. And these chemicals not only hurt the environment, they are also possible carcinogens for humans.

So, it comes as no surprise that people were happy that these pig-like creatures, javelinas, ruined golf courses in Arizona. A lot of them stated that people should stop wasting precious resources for this game. They expressed hope that the animals will keep going on with this quest.

People online decided – the solution is to give up golf courses for rewilding

Image credits: fvckinashman

Image credits: reg3n0X

Image credits: BlueFoxAlaska

Image credits: TFG870

Image credits: Yaroslav Muzychenko (not the actual photo)

Image credits: toadfis41809901

Image credits: FranklinBlog

Image credits: Sal_Massaro

Image credits: Courtney Cook (not the actual photo)

Image credits: 0Obiewan2

Image credits: arvalis

Image credits: CommunistStaley