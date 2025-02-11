ADVERTISEMENT

Fast food has a way of pulling you in, doesn’t it? One minute you’re promising yourself, “This is the last time,” and the next, you’re wiping ketchup off your chin at the drive-thru. It’s quick, convenient, and always there when you don’t feel like cooking, like a greasy, golden mistress that keeps coming back. We’ve all been there, so no judgement.

But some brave folks have managed to quit the golden arches for good, and Reddit is buzzing with people spilling their secrets for ditching fast food. Honestly, I’m here for it.

More info: Reddit

#1

Menu board with fast food items like scones, hotdogs, and drinks like coffee, soda; prices displayed next to each item. I had a lot of help by the prices of fast food going through the roof.

VegasVicCF , Pixabay Report

    #2

    Person in a kitchen holding their stomach, looking uncomfortable, representing reasons to quit fast food. I don't know - I just feel awful afterwards and decided years ago that I was going to avoid it from now on.

    inthesandtrap , grustock Report

    #3

    Bowl of homemade shrimp stir-fry on a dark table, illustrating a healthier alternative to fast food. Once you stop eating it for a week you'll stop wanting it. For me I realized a lb. of cooked shrimp is cheaper than a meal at Mcd...

    Sesori , Shardar Tarikul Islam Report

    This may sound weird, but fast food is literally engineered to hook you harder than your favorite soap opera cliffhanger—and yes, I mean the kind that has you shouting at the screen. Yeah, those burgers and fries are not just tasty; they’re practically science experiments.

    According to experts, the salt, sugar and fat combo tickles the brain’s reward system, releasing feel-good chemicals like dopamine. In short, it’s a happiness hack that’s hard to beat. Think of it as instant gratification served up hot.

    #4

    Lab technician wearing gloves placing a vial in a centrifuge, focusing on analysis preparation. Did a blood test found out i an pre diabetic and my cholesterol at the roof, so i wanted to do something good to myself been training and eating healthier for the past 4.5 months and lost 10 kg because of it. Still pushing through i ate almost one fast food meal a month when i feel like it and thats it sometimes i even forget!

    Amateurdollars , Kaboompics.com Report

    #5

    A woman preparing food with fresh ingredients, emphasizing quitting fast food in a kitchen setting. People legitimately think this is b******t. But if you can do a week without eating s**t food and drinking soda and drinks filled with sugar, it goes a long way.

    That said, that's how I did. I realized how much better I felt and it led me to make other decisions that were better for my overall health.

    Logicasts , Jason Briscoe Report

    And honestly, fast food is the ultimate lazy hack, showing up exactly when you don’t want to deal with dinner. Who wants to spend an hour chopping veggies when you can have a cheeseburger in five minutes flat? It’s no wonder we’re hooked.

    But unfortunately, this convenience often comes at the cost of health. That double bacon cheeseburger? Yeah, it’s a sodium bomb, drenched in fat and sugar. Hello weight gain, high blood pressure, and heart disease. But hey, at least it’s delicious.
    #6

    Preparing fresh vegetables, lettuce, and avocado as a healthier alternative to fast food on a wooden surface. Grew up poor, never had it. Always home cooked food. That gets ingrained into your brain, fast food and restaurant food tastes like s**t anyway.

    Strait-outta-Alcona , Maarten van den Heuvel Report

    #7

    A group dining in a cozy restaurant, sharing reasons to quit fast food and savoring a meal together. As I got older, I developed a more sophisticated sense of taste. When you get used to real food, the thought of eating fast food regularly is just disgusting. Maybe once or twice a year I'll go to In-N-Out for a Double-Double, but even then, it's usually because someone is visiting from out of state,.

    ohno , Michael Tucker Report

    #8

    Person holding several hundred-dollar bills, illustrating quitting fast food for savings. I stopped it for a long time. Long means a few months. I still don’t eat fast food a lot but when I ate it, I always felt remorse when it was finished. I wished I had my money back.

    I started eating more and more at home, cooking for myself.

    muskyandrostenol , Kateryna Hliznitsova Report

    #9

    Woman at a grocery market choosing fresh produce, holding herbs, and carrying a woven basket, symbolizing quitting fast food. Just stop going. Seriously it's that easy. If you need to eat go to a grocery store and hit the deli. It's home made and no f*****g chemicals that just make you more hungry in a few hours. I go in and get some meats and cheese for 7 bucks and it's a nice lunch that doesn't weigh you down.

    twopairwinsalot , Getty Images Report

    Oh, and fiber? Forget about it. Your digestive system is crying for help at this point. It’s like filling up a Ferrari with cheap gas and then wondering why it’s sputtering down the highway. Besides, fast food can also mess with your mood, leaving you sluggish and cranky.

    Basically, eating fast food too often is like giving your body a hangover—fun at first, but you’ll regret it later. I don’t know about you, but those greasy fries and fatty burgers don’t seem so tempting to me anymore.
    #10

    A woman lifting weights in a gym, showcasing fitness motivation after quitting fast food. When I work out 5x a week I feel more reluctant to put garbage in my body.

    deadoralivegirl , John Arano Report

    #11

    Crispy fast food fries with ketchup on a paper plate. I sort of just stopped when I got in my 30s. The burgers and fries started tasting like battery acid. When I found out that McDonald's fries don't go bad, I was like "yeah I'm all set" and never looked back. I felt the same way about soda. I haven't had soda in 5 years. Never really looked back.

    BoppingBopBop , Marco Fischer Report

    #12

    Group of friends enjoying fast food at an outdoor diner with red cups and a burger in hand. I started by telling myself I could only go if im with someone else and THEY are the ones that suggest it. After doing that for a bit I upped it and when I did go I forced myself to only get something I thought I wouldn't like so the association was no longer satisfaction or pleasant. Obviously we're human and everyone liked a fast food fry here and there but the craving has gone down almost entirely.

    Chemical_Butterfly13 , freepik Report

    But why do we cave to fast food? Hunger and lack of options, basically. But meal prepping can save you from the dreaded “Ugh, there’s nothing to eat” moment. Okay, I know, it’s not as thrilling as a late-night nugget binge, but trust me, future you will thank you.

    And, if you’re craving a burger, why not make your own healthy version at home? You’d be surprised how satisfying a DIY version can be. And plus, you know exactly what’s in it. That’s a win-win in my book.

    I get it, I love a good pizza on movie nights too. But here’s the thing: You don’t have to ban fast food forever. You can allow yourself the occasional indulgence, but make it a deliberate choice rather than a mindless habit. Plus, a diet with less fast food can improve your energy levels, mood, and even your skin. Turns out, skipping fries might actually do more for your skin than a $50 face mask. Who knew?

    #13

    Man in a blue shirt preparing fresh vegetables, illustrating a reason to quit fast food. I no longer saw it as worth it when I can make a healthier, cheaper, and tastier meal at home in less time than it would take me to go get fast food. Get good at cooking. It’s so worth it and it easily impresses others when you can make a delicious meal from scratch. .

    anon , boggy Report

    #14

    Woman preparing fresh homemade food in a cozy kitchen setting. It was too expensive and inconvenient. Plus, I already knew how to cook... it's actually quite scary how few people in my generation seem to have never been taught how to cook.

    trainmobile , Drazen Zigic Report

    #15

    Person holding an empty wallet and coins, symbolizing a reason to quit fast food for financial savings. I’ve been priced out of it. Get poor lol.

    possumxl , jcomp Report

    Giving up fast food isn’t just about saying goodbye to greasy burgers—it’s about feeling like you’re finally in charge of what goes on your plate. Or at least trying to be most of the time; no judgment if you still sneak a fry or two.

    So, the next time the drive-thru calls your name, think about how much better you’ll feel whipping up a colorful meal at home. Sure, it takes more effort, but, hey, maybe your body will stop yelling at you. Worth a shot.
    #16

    A person pushing a grocery cart filled with fresh produce and healthy groceries, symbolizing a quit from fast food. I just decided my money was best spent on groceries and learning how to cook simple meals. Way more bang for your buck. Also, it's so bad for you. Delicious? Yes. But you feel like s**t after.

    Straight_Pumpkin_945 , pressfoto Report

    #17

    "Person with dirty hands in a garden setting, illustrating reasons for quitting fast food." Think about the s**theads making your food, touching your stuff with their dirty unwashed hands. That’s one way, another is to just make your own food.

    SgtGo , Kampus Production Report

    #18

    A couple cooking together at home, chopping vegetables and using a red pot, illustrating quitting fast food. I cook everything at home and learned recipes of fast food items that are higher protein and lower calorie/more calorically balanced. It’s 2nd nature to me at this point, and I genuinely rarely crave fast food, because I “have it” frequently in my normal diet.

    papasoulless , Becca Tapert Report

    Vote arrow up
    #19

    Doctor consulting a patient, possibly discussing reasons to quit fast food for improved health. Got diagnosed as celiac.

    TomWatson5654 , cottonbro studio Report

    #20

    Fast food burgers with fries, sauces, and drinks on a rustic wooden table. I still eat fast food but I’ve moved to local businesses. Funny enough I stopped going to chains after McDonalds did that stupid Trump thing. Haven’t been to a national chain since then. Local fast food is more expensive and that has helped me realize that I can save money as well.

    Helvetimusic , Monika Grabkowska Report

    #21

    A hand drizzling honey on vibrant salads, illustrating a fresh alternative to fast food. You can find more, better food now for the same prices, you maybe just have to get out the car once in a while to grab it.

    extraguacontheside , Olivie Strauss Report

    #22

    Fresh vegetables in a grocery store display, highlighting alternatives to fast food for healthier eating habits. Only eat real (organic food) for a while and you don't want to go back.

    eros_velvetyy , nrd Report

    #23

    Person using a card reader in a fast food setting, making a contactless payment. The cost rose too much, and i have to regually wait 15-20 for food. Now I just go to smaller local restaurants. Better quality and similar cost.

    SupremeCultist , Getty Images Report

    #24

    A glass of soda by the sea, symbolizing fast food lifestyle choices. I decided one day that I should drink less soda.
    Fast food meals always come with soda, so I started by just drinking half and then pouring the rest out.

    Eventually I started asking for fast food meals without any drink.

    Then one day I said, this feels dumb… I’m just gonna give up the food too.


    I feel healthier. I look better. Haven’t looked back.

    saskford , Tom Paolini Report

    #25

    Person drying face with towel in a bathroom, illustrating a moment of self-care while quitting fast food. I just remind myself how bad I feel after eating it, then embellish that memory with gory details, like how Whoppers always make me throw up(thats actually true) or how the shakes give me the squirts(also true), but you get the idea. Its negative reinforcement in a way.

    LItifosi , Natalia Blauth Report

    #26

    A homemade stew in a blue pot on a kitchen table, showcasing an alternative to fast food. I bought a slow cooker.

    unused_ovaries , freepik Report

    #27

    Two people toasting with beer over a table with non-fast food dishes, like shrimp and bread, illustrating reasons to quit fast food. That s**t is too expensive.

    When it’s the same price as a nice pub dinner I’m gonna get that instead.

    uSer_gnomes , KamranAydinov Report

    #28

    Fast food preparation with black gloved hands assembling a burger, highlighting reasons to quit fast food. It's poisonous garbage that cost more than many sit-down have a server restaurants. Including tips. Also it's far, far cheaper to make it at home. The McDonald's your mom said we have at home is actually better .

    hatred-shapped , KamranAydinov Report

    #29

    Man reflecting while sitting at a desk with a laptop surrounded by plants, symbolizing decision to quit fast food. Started to understand that I only have 1 life. It's very hard, but men don't change unless they absolutely have to.

    Rude_Winner144 , Getty Images Report

    #30

    A man in sunglasses and blue shirt enjoying a drink of water outdoors, representing quitting fast food habits. Changed my habits around the fast food, I guess. Prioritized better sleep to cut down on cortisol. Drank more water to feel fuller. Started taking a different way home that didn’t go past Chick Fil A.

    Also, running seemed to make my body crave healthier food. Not super intense running. Just jogging for 30 minutes a day.

    Dr_broadnoodle , Getty Images Report

    #31

    Inflation! I'm not paying $15 for a footlong Subway sub that cost me $5 pre-pandemic. My salary has not increase during the pandemic. I just can't afford it.

    ClownfishSoup Report

