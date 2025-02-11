ADVERTISEMENT

You can enjoy cooking as much as eating, but let's be honest, it takes longer to prepare a glorious dinner than to shovel it into your mouth. So, when you come home on a Wednesday evening, exhausted from work, spending an hour around pots and pans can seem like a second shift.

To avoid this, Reddit user Adamantcondition asked members of r/Cooking to share the simple yet effective tricks they use that make time in the kitchen a whole lot easier—and people delivered! Continue scrolling to see what everyone does to save their energy.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Fresh corn cobs with green husks, a staple ingredient for home chefs, showcasing vibrant yellow kernels. Cooking ears of corn in their husks in the microwave. The whole husk comes right off, silks and everything.

rammaunna , Wouter Supardi Salari Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Close-up of fresh ginger root, a popular choice among home chefs for cooking cheats. Keeping ginger in the freezer and microplaning it as needed.

    potatoaster , Fellipe Ditadi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I tried this, found it difficult to grate and harder to remove skin. Possibly if I had a better "microplaner".

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    Bacon strips on a baking sheet in the oven, showcasing a home chef’s cooking cheat method. Bacon in the Oven.

    omnipotentsco , Joel Kramer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    editor_16 avatar
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have never been able to get this to work. What temperature and how long?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    Caramelized onions in a skillet with a wooden spatula, showcasing a home chef's cooking cheat. Keeping caramelized onion in the freezer and adding it to everything.

    potatoaster , Larechar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This might be worth trying. Good caramelized onion is kind of time consuming to make, hence why I don't do it very often. Making a large batch and dividing / freezing might be a good answer.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #5

    Home chef arranging roasted potatoes on table with fruits and cake, showcasing top cooking cheats. OP, you wanna REALLY cheat with that can of Pam? Spray food directly with it. Potatoes for roasting, rolls prior to baking....it's just canola oil (or whatever other kind you get). Besides adding oil for browning, it helps adhere salt or herbs to the food, if they were otherwise on the dry side.

    It feels SO weird and SO wrong to spray your food with Pam, but let me tell you, those rolls will be gorgeously, uniformly golden brown, and no one will ever know our little secret unless you want them to!

    CandOrMD , Andy Quezada Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They actually make oil sprayers you can add whichever you want. Avocado oil works well with roasting veggies.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Freshly baked artisan bread in a white pot, highlighting home chefs' cooking cheats for perfect crust and flavor. No knead bread. I actually prefer the flavour of slow proofed breads and the texture is superb but it does feel like I'm skipping a step.

    ashiepink , Maryam Sicard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    A delicious beef Wellington with gravy, garnished with herbs, showcasing a cooking cheat by home chefs. Pioneer brand packaged gravy mixes. I make excellent homemade gravy but they are as close to homemade as you can get and practically no prep time. *Don't thumb me down until you've tried them.

    jimmycoed , Frank Flores Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    itsjustme223 avatar
    Shane S
    Shane S
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I prefer white country gravy mix as opposed to homemade. I don’t know why it it just tastes better. Probably the preservatives.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #8

    Roast chicken on a plate, prepared using cooking cheats from home chefs. Buying rotisserie chickens hot off the display table right in front of the cash registers on my way home for almost the same price as a raw carcass. A stroke of genius, to cull the expired whole chickens, bake them all, and repackage them as a convenience food.

    kempff , Annie Spratt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Lasagna garnished with basil on a white plate near fresh tomatoes, showcasing home cooking cheats. No boil lasagna noodles.

    CCWaterBug , Karolina Kołodziejczak Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    zkvanpatten avatar
    Zara VP
    Zara VP
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I find that pre-boiled noodles have an odd texture/taste—maybe I'm not cooking them long enough or too long? Meh.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    A steaming bowl of vegetable stir-fry with chopsticks, highlighting home cooking cheats. Steaming veggies in the microwave.

    Richard_Berg , Visual Tag Mx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Roasted potatoes in a bowl on a wooden table, showcasing a quick cooking cheat for home chefs. Microwaving potatoes instead of baking for a quick side dish.

    comfortablynomad , laura adai Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Home chef serves stew and cherry tomatoes into bowls, demonstrating useful cooking cheats on a wooden table. A lot of my slow cooker meals consist of simply throwing ingredients into it, turning it on and forgetting it until it's done. Maybe I have to chop an onion or something but I feel like I skipped a lot of steps when that's the only work I have to do.

    hideous_coffee , Joanna Stołowicz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Homemade spice mix in a white bowl, a cooking cheat by home chefs for enhancing flavor easily. Making curry pastes in the processor instead of in a giant granite mortar and pestle the way my mother did in her teens.

    setsurenka , Curated Lifestyle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    A young calf standing in a barn on a bed of straw, showcasing farming life. Completely skipping the cow and just having to reach for a bottle of milk. Wondrous.

    manfrombelmonty , Vincent Botta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Freshly baked croissants on a tray, showcasing home chefs' cooking cheats. Frozen puff pastry. I don't know why anyone even makes it by hand, except to pass a culinary school exam, or as practice for a baking show.

    Morning_lurk , Olia Gozha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Blowtorch with blue flame, a tool for home chefs in cooking cheats. Butane torch to finish melting cheese when I put a sandwich in the broiler but it's taking too long.

    Been my favorite xmas present so far, I'm just looking for excuses to use it.

    GreenGemsOmally , Tool Dude8mm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Hand holding a bottle of Ajinomoto seasoning, a common cooking cheat for home chefs. (Not sure if it qualifies as a method but) using MSG to season savoury dishes. I do it all the time and still feel weird telling people when they compliment my food and ask me about the ingredients I used. Nobody cares about salt, but glutamate is expected to only be added by using foods where it's found naturally.

    karateknecht , Richard Masoner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Peeled garlic cloves in a white bowl, showcasing a simple cooking cheat from home chefs. Pre-peeled garlic. I feel so dirty but goddamn it saves time.

    elchinguito , Rebecca Siegel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    corilinsteel avatar
    Corilin Steel
    Corilin Steel
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Have you seen the footage of the Chinese workers (prisoners) peeling the garlic cloves with their teeth!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #19

    Creamy sauce in a gravy boat on a white table setting, showcasing a home chef's cooking cheat. Blender (or even siphon) hollandaise.

    elijha , stu_spivack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jk_20 avatar
    JK
    JK
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Windsor pan, a good whisk, gas stove to control the heat and patience. If it breaks, you have lost it. And good eggs. Don't overdo it with either the lemon on cayenne.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #20

    Flan dessert garnished with raspberries and orange slice, showcasing a home chef's cooking cheat. Flan in the pressure cooker. It takes just 4 minutes and there's no fiddling with the temperature in the oven. It comes out with a smooth texture, no holes and very creamy.

    Jocundo , Pixabay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Person lifting lid off pot on stovetop demonstrating home cooking cheats. Using pressure cooking to speed up braised dishes. The flavour and texture are always the same but somehow it feels wrong lol.

    anon , valeria_aksakova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    zkvanpatten avatar
    Zara VP
    Zara VP
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pressure cookers are awesome. I could never get a roast to be fall-apart tender, but once I got an Instant Pot, that changed. In about an hour, the roast was as tender as it gets 🤯

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #22

    Home chef chopping a red onion on a wooden board. Not cutting across the half-onion horizontally when dicing onions.

    Hrmbee , RDNE Stock project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    A hand sprinkling cheese over a slice of bread on a wooden board, demonstrating a cooking cheat. I shred parm and freeze it in a container, and just add it alfredo or pizza or mac or whatever I'm making. Not a big one, but I don't notice any taste difference and it lasts longer. It also seems to melt the same, frozen or not.

    YetiArmyIsHere , Dave H Dave H Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Bowl of batter with chopsticks, showcasing a cooking cheat from home chefs. Making roux in the microwave. Just add the fat and flour to a large pyrex measuring cup and cook in 30 second increments, stirring in between. It's faster than doing it in a pot, and it's harder to scorch.

    Guazzabuglio , Eva Bronzini Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jk_20 avatar
    JK
    JK
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just no. In pinch, yes, but I'm a traditionalist when it comes to roux.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #25

    Butter on a kitchen table, partially sliced, showcasing home chefs' cooking cheats for easy meal prep. Throwing a whole stick of butter in something to make it taste better. Obviously there's stuff this won't work for but plenty of stuff where, to a home cook, an insane amount of butter improves things.

    QuelleBullshit , Sorin Gheorghita Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Oh and I buy those pre-frozen minced herbs like garlic from the store and keep them in my freezer. I HATE cleaning my kitchen tools after mincing or grating garlic. I still buy fresh garlic and use it a lot. But I’m fine popping out a cube of garlic for most basic things like flavoring meet as it’s cooked.

    HabitNo8608 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    If you need to boil water for something small, like mac n cheese or top ramen. Use an electric kettle to boil the water then add it to your hot sauce pan. At least for me it cuts down on the time by about 1/2.

    If you are missing a spice for a recipe, sometimes those seasoning blends have the spice you need in them. Even with all the other spices it usually ends up coming out pretty good.

    Save your veggie scraps in the freezer for making stock later on!

    jax4123 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    F**k cookie trays. I have a 6c8 mini muffin tray. Makes cookies in 10 min bc they're small. F*****g 50 at a time with a fraction of the effort. IDGAF what shape they come out in, I can do 300 in 2 hours.

    russiangerman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    You don't have to peel ginger.

    ignacioMendez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Raw beef marrow bones on a baking sheet, highlighting home chefs' cooking cheats. Sous vide

    Really the only ways you can screw it up are if you set your machine incorrectly or you leave the food in too long. Or if the bag leaks I suppose.

    SingAlongBlog , Los Muertos Crew Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jk_20 avatar
    JK
    JK
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Vacuum sealer and a floating thermometer. Watch your timer.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #31

    Home chef using a microwave, demonstrating a cooking cheat in a modern kitchen setting. Microwaving water

    Edit: do be careful if boiling water in the microwave. It can sometimes exceed it's boiling point while remaining a liquid and when moved suddenly boil in an instant splashing incredibly hot water everywhere.

    I THINK you can prevent this by putting in somethign like a wooden spoon but I learned this on a Mythbusters episode years ago so might want to check.

    atlantis_airlines , Ivana Cajina Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Home chef chopping vegetables in a modern kitchen, highlighting cooking cheats with fresh ingredients. Just want to remind folks: if it does what need, it’s not cheating. You simply cannot make everything yourself and using modern appliances are good actually. Just because it’s not traditional doesn’t mean you should feel guilty about cooking that way.

    cprenaissanceman , Jason Briscoe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Chocolate fondue platter with strawberries, pretzels, and cake pieces, showcasing home chefs' cooking cheats. Eating chocolate and fruit instead of making chocolate fondue...

    simplegrocery3 , Laurel Natale Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Pie crust in a tin on a wooden table, showcasing a cooking cheat used by home chefs. Making pie dough with the food processor instead of by hand.

    GrizzlyIsland22 , Stevie Rocco Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Home chef cutting a juicy steak on a wooden board, showcasing a top cooking cheat. Reverse searing fat a*s chops and steaks.

    Just started doing this about a month ago and holy s**t is it a kitchen hack.

    I had known about reverse searing for awhile, but I was bullishly trying to perfect the art of cooking thick cuts of steak and chops on the stove top. That was alot of time wasted, tbh.

    TheFlyingCocksmiths , freepic.diller Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    monscul avatar
    Green Tree
    Green Tree
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bake in the oven at a low temp until internal tempature is nearly to the finish line then sear in a frying pan at the end.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Chinese fermented black bean paste. A tablespoon in a beef stew rocks the taste buds with it's umami bomb, without giving an Asian flavor to the meal.

    Also, once, I made stuffed mushrooms and topped them with a local, aged, goat cheese called Midnight Moon, and it stole the show. I didn't feel right taking any credit and, I'm sure, single-handedly surged their cheese sales within my friend/family group with my proselytizing.

    jenuine5150 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Throwing everything in the oven salted and oiled and coming back to roast dinner.

    NoKindofHero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Spaghetti in the Instant Pot. Did it last night and from prep start to eating was less than 30 minutes, and that included hand-forming the meatballs from scratch.

    mrjbacon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    grittytacoma avatar
    Blah Blah Blah
    Blah Blah Blah
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm new to the Insta pot and all I've gotta say is DAMMMM this this is the s**t!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #39

    Using Thai curry paste out of a can. It's actually really, really good.

    beets_or_turnips Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Using instant mashed potatoes (dehydrated potatoes) when I make shepherd's pie/cottage pie. That, along with processing the veggies down in a food processor makes it almost a weeknight meal from scratch. It also means we can have mashed potatoes whenever. Previously, mashed would be an option that had to be planned for, or was me using up leftover boiled or baked potatoes.

    Passata is my go-to in soups, and when making sauces. I've never loved the bitter taste of seeds or skins, and don't like the texture of lumps of tomato in a cooked dish. I even use it to deglaze the pan (thinned with a bit of water) when cooking chicken. With a pat of butter to finish it off - it makes an excellent pan sauce.

    ketherian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Cooking beans in a pressure cooker in 20-30 minutes feels like hard-core cheating to me, in reality tons of people do it every day in India and south/central america.

    theonlybabyraper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Microwaving leftover pizza and then frying it in the pan to crisp the crust. Almost better than fresh.

    Stagebreaker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Using grands biscuits to make chicken and dumplings.

    I always make them homemade, but I used them the other night. Tasted good as f**k too but it does feel like cheating.

    Puddinbby Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    itsjustme223 avatar
    Shane S
    Shane S
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another example where I prefer the taste of the canned biscuits versus homemade.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #44

    Using cornstarch flurry over making a roux. I don’t give af! Makes life 20 times easier.

    biggumsbbp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    less dangerous, but I'm still making a roux. I would be disowned if I were seen using starch.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #45

    Plastic wrapped, microwaved baked potatoes. Theres not really a discernable difference and it takes 10 min vs 1.5 hours.

    vindictivejazz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    monscul avatar
    Green Tree
    Green Tree
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It doesn't get the crispy skin like a properly oiled and baked potato but it is fast so great for a quick meal or snack.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Rice cookers.

    riboflavin11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Store bought stock.

    bw2082 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Using a blender for the basil leaves and olive oil when making pesto. Slow pulses so as to not heat anything up. Then add mortar-and-pestle’d toasted pine nuts.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Instant pot stock. No skimming!!

    doxiepowder Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Cooking turkey either whole or the breast in an oven bag.

    stratman2018 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    Velvet Chicken. Basically a whole cooked chicken with only 15 minutes of stove heat.

    KaneHau Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Cake mixes.

    Nothing really beats a scratch cake but mixes are more forgiving and the average person can't tell the difference unless they are side by side anyway.

    night_breed Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Food processor for chopping and shredding. I’m never chopping an onion again.

    thebaddestbean Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Simple, air fryer. So much possibility at the touch of a button.

    youtuberssentme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    I recently "discovered" slow roasting. I set the oven a little bit below 200, and I stick a large hunk of meat, or a rack of ribs, or whatever (usually dry rubbed with my favorite ingredient combinations) wrapped in some tinfoil and when I wake up/get off work/ etc I have an excellent main course that lasts me a few days or a gathering (still often with left overs). Doing it right now, in fact.

    OOOH_WHATS_THIS Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    I far prefer using boxed cake mix to making my own. I don’t make them often, so I hate the idea of wasting cake flour.

    I love pillsbury brand cake mixes the most. For chocolate, I use hot coffee instead of water. For white, I whip the egg whites a little first for fluffiness. And I always add in vanilla and usually change up the oil to melted butter or something.

    HabitNo8608 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    Not tempering egg yolks, and just adding them to the pot with everything else.

    If you're using an immersion blender for your anglaise/custard afterwards, those lumps - if any - will smooth out anyhow...

    Fluffy_Munchkin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Crispy shallots/garlic in the microwave.

    noomnoomnoom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    It still surprises me how much easier an immersion blender makes some things. I can make mayo, Hollandaise, Bearnaise, or similar sauces/condiments in minutes.

    ronearc Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Using a microwave to pre-cook ingredients for example to remove moisture from mushrooms before frying.

    Edit; Oh, and Sous Vide.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    Pre cooked pre peeled hard boiled eggs. They’re cheaper than raw eggs I can chunk one up on top of a salad without effort.

    drunkboater Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Steaming veggies in a microwave, all u have to do is put veggies in a bowl, add water, salt, MAYBE butter and microwave it.

    Perfect-Leadership58 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Literally any shortcut. The goal is to make good food, not to break your back trying to use a needlessly difficult method.

    SDM_25 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    You can use spray can oil with stainless steel, but you shouldn't use it on non-stick cookware. It can f**k with the coating.

    verascity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    I learned that the best way to make fries at home was use a bag of frozen French fries and spray them with a little cooking spray when they go into the oven; it’s not too much oil & helps them crisp up a little better

    Way better than deep frying at home. IMO.

    LadyBogangles14 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    *Bread maker for weekly gluten free bread
    *Using frozen veg ( hello Shepard pie!)
    *jars of marinara- just add to whatever
    *Marinate chicken in salad dressing, freeze in zip bags.

    wanderingdistraction Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Using frozen mashed potato.

    They come in pre-buttered pellets, you just wet them with a bit of milk or water and put them in the microwave for 30 second increments and mix until they're mashed up.

    It's the same product, it's literally just more convenient than peeling and cooking yourself.

    Also, they're not comparable at all to powdered mash potato, so please don't be concerned that it tastes like Deb.

    australian_babe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    Passing off jarred spaghetti sauce as your own!

    fermat1432 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Buying the cooked chicken from the store and telling my family I did it.

    Knightrealmic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Using Eggmates/Eggbeaters (pourable, already mixed eggs) for omlettes or quiches.

    I've even made them in the microwave with these and had them turn out great.

    CommercialStyle4551 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!