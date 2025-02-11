To avoid this, Reddit user Adamantcondition asked members of r/Cooking to share the simple yet effective tricks they use that make time in the kitchen a whole lot easier—and people delivered! Continue scrolling to see what everyone does to save their energy.

You can enjoy cooking as much as eating, but let's be honest, it takes longer to prepare a glorious dinner than to shovel it into your mouth. So, when you come home on a Wednesday evening, exhausted from work, spending an hour around pots and pans can seem like a second shift.

#1 Cooking ears of corn in their husks in the microwave. The whole husk comes right off, silks and everything.

#2 Keeping ginger in the freezer and microplaning it as needed.

#3 Bacon in the Oven.

#4 Keeping caramelized onion in the freezer and adding it to everything.

#5 OP, you wanna REALLY cheat with that can of Pam? Spray food directly with it. Potatoes for roasting, rolls prior to baking....it's just canola oil (or whatever other kind you get). Besides adding oil for browning, it helps adhere salt or herbs to the food, if they were otherwise on the dry side.



It feels SO weird and SO wrong to spray your food with Pam, but let me tell you, those rolls will be gorgeously, uniformly golden brown, and no one will ever know our little secret unless you want them to!

#6 No knead bread. I actually prefer the flavour of slow proofed breads and the texture is superb but it does feel like I'm skipping a step.

#7 Pioneer brand packaged gravy mixes. I make excellent homemade gravy but they are as close to homemade as you can get and practically no prep time. *Don't thumb me down until you've tried them.

#8 Buying rotisserie chickens hot off the display table right in front of the cash registers on my way home for almost the same price as a raw carcass. A stroke of genius, to cull the expired whole chickens, bake them all, and repackage them as a convenience food.

#9 No boil lasagna noodles.

#10 Steaming veggies in the microwave.

#11 Microwaving potatoes instead of baking for a quick side dish.

#12 A lot of my slow cooker meals consist of simply throwing ingredients into it, turning it on and forgetting it until it's done. Maybe I have to chop an onion or something but I feel like I skipped a lot of steps when that's the only work I have to do.

#13 Making curry pastes in the processor instead of in a giant granite mortar and pestle the way my mother did in her teens.

#14 Completely skipping the cow and just having to reach for a bottle of milk. Wondrous.

#15 Frozen puff pastry. I don't know why anyone even makes it by hand, except to pass a culinary school exam, or as practice for a baking show.

#16 Butane torch to finish melting cheese when I put a sandwich in the broiler but it's taking too long.



Been my favorite xmas present so far, I'm just looking for excuses to use it.

#17 (Not sure if it qualifies as a method but) using MSG to season savoury dishes. I do it all the time and still feel weird telling people when they compliment my food and ask me about the ingredients I used. Nobody cares about salt, but glutamate is expected to only be added by using foods where it's found naturally.

#18 Pre-peeled garlic. I feel so dirty but goddamn it saves time.

#19 Blender (or even siphon) hollandaise.

#20 Flan in the pressure cooker. It takes just 4 minutes and there's no fiddling with the temperature in the oven. It comes out with a smooth texture, no holes and very creamy.

#21 Using pressure cooking to speed up braised dishes. The flavour and texture are always the same but somehow it feels wrong lol.

#22 Not cutting across the half-onion horizontally when dicing onions.

#23 I shred parm and freeze it in a container, and just add it alfredo or pizza or mac or whatever I'm making. Not a big one, but I don't notice any taste difference and it lasts longer. It also seems to melt the same, frozen or not.

#24 Making roux in the microwave. Just add the fat and flour to a large pyrex measuring cup and cook in 30 second increments, stirring in between. It's faster than doing it in a pot, and it's harder to scorch.

#25 Throwing a whole stick of butter in something to make it taste better. Obviously there's stuff this won't work for but plenty of stuff where, to a home cook, an insane amount of butter improves things.

#26 Oh and I buy those pre-frozen minced herbs like garlic from the store and keep them in my freezer. I HATE cleaning my kitchen tools after mincing or grating garlic. I still buy fresh garlic and use it a lot. But I’m fine popping out a cube of garlic for most basic things like flavoring meet as it’s cooked.

#27 If you need to boil water for something small, like mac n cheese or top ramen. Use an electric kettle to boil the water then add it to your hot sauce pan. At least for me it cuts down on the time by about 1/2.



If you are missing a spice for a recipe, sometimes those seasoning blends have the spice you need in them. Even with all the other spices it usually ends up coming out pretty good.



Save your veggie scraps in the freezer for making stock later on!

#28 F**k cookie trays. I have a 6c8 mini muffin tray. Makes cookies in 10 min bc they're small. F*****g 50 at a time with a fraction of the effort. IDGAF what shape they come out in, I can do 300 in 2 hours.

#29 You don't have to peel ginger.

#30 Sous vide



Really the only ways you can screw it up are if you set your machine incorrectly or you leave the food in too long. Or if the bag leaks I suppose.

#31 Microwaving water



Edit: do be careful if boiling water in the microwave. It can sometimes exceed it's boiling point while remaining a liquid and when moved suddenly boil in an instant splashing incredibly hot water everywhere.



I THINK you can prevent this by putting in somethign like a wooden spoon but I learned this on a Mythbusters episode years ago so might want to check.

#32 Just want to remind folks: if it does what need, it’s not cheating. You simply cannot make everything yourself and using modern appliances are good actually. Just because it’s not traditional doesn’t mean you should feel guilty about cooking that way.

#33 Eating chocolate and fruit instead of making chocolate fondue...

#34 Making pie dough with the food processor instead of by hand.

#35 Reverse searing fat a*s chops and steaks.



Just started doing this about a month ago and holy s**t is it a kitchen hack.



I had known about reverse searing for awhile, but I was bullishly trying to perfect the art of cooking thick cuts of steak and chops on the stove top. That was alot of time wasted, tbh.

#36 Chinese fermented black bean paste. A tablespoon in a beef stew rocks the taste buds with it's umami bomb, without giving an Asian flavor to the meal.



Also, once, I made stuffed mushrooms and topped them with a local, aged, goat cheese called Midnight Moon, and it stole the show. I didn't feel right taking any credit and, I'm sure, single-handedly surged their cheese sales within my friend/family group with my proselytizing.

#37 Throwing everything in the oven salted and oiled and coming back to roast dinner.

#38 Spaghetti in the Instant Pot. Did it last night and from prep start to eating was less than 30 minutes, and that included hand-forming the meatballs from scratch.

#39 Using Thai curry paste out of a can. It's actually really, really good.

#40 Using instant mashed potatoes (dehydrated potatoes) when I make shepherd's pie/cottage pie. That, along with processing the veggies down in a food processor makes it almost a weeknight meal from scratch. It also means we can have mashed potatoes whenever. Previously, mashed would be an option that had to be planned for, or was me using up leftover boiled or baked potatoes.



Passata is my go-to in soups, and when making sauces. I've never loved the bitter taste of seeds or skins, and don't like the texture of lumps of tomato in a cooked dish. I even use it to deglaze the pan (thinned with a bit of water) when cooking chicken. With a pat of butter to finish it off - it makes an excellent pan sauce.

#41 Cooking beans in a pressure cooker in 20-30 minutes feels like hard-core cheating to me, in reality tons of people do it every day in India and south/central america.

#42 Microwaving leftover pizza and then frying it in the pan to crisp the crust. Almost better than fresh.

#43 Using grands biscuits to make chicken and dumplings.



I always make them homemade, but I used them the other night. Tasted good as f**k too but it does feel like cheating.

#44 Using cornstarch flurry over making a roux. I don’t give af! Makes life 20 times easier.

#45 Plastic wrapped, microwaved baked potatoes. Theres not really a discernable difference and it takes 10 min vs 1.5 hours.

#46 Rice cookers.

#47 Store bought stock.

#48 Using a blender for the basil leaves and olive oil when making pesto. Slow pulses so as to not heat anything up. Then add mortar-and-pestle’d toasted pine nuts.

#49 Instant pot stock. No skimming!!

#50 Cooking turkey either whole or the breast in an oven bag.

#51 Velvet Chicken. Basically a whole cooked chicken with only 15 minutes of stove heat.

#52 Cake mixes.



Nothing really beats a scratch cake but mixes are more forgiving and the average person can't tell the difference unless they are side by side anyway.

#53 Food processor for chopping and shredding. I’m never chopping an onion again.

#54 Simple, air fryer. So much possibility at the touch of a button.

#55 I recently "discovered" slow roasting. I set the oven a little bit below 200, and I stick a large hunk of meat, or a rack of ribs, or whatever (usually dry rubbed with my favorite ingredient combinations) wrapped in some tinfoil and when I wake up/get off work/ etc I have an excellent main course that lasts me a few days or a gathering (still often with left overs). Doing it right now, in fact.

#56 I far prefer using boxed cake mix to making my own. I don’t make them often, so I hate the idea of wasting cake flour.



I love pillsbury brand cake mixes the most. For chocolate, I use hot coffee instead of water. For white, I whip the egg whites a little first for fluffiness. And I always add in vanilla and usually change up the oil to melted butter or something.

#57 Not tempering egg yolks, and just adding them to the pot with everything else.



If you're using an immersion blender for your anglaise/custard afterwards, those lumps - if any - will smooth out anyhow...

#58 Crispy shallots/garlic in the microwave.

#59 It still surprises me how much easier an immersion blender makes some things. I can make mayo, Hollandaise, Bearnaise, or similar sauces/condiments in minutes.

#60 Using a microwave to pre-cook ingredients for example to remove moisture from mushrooms before frying.



Edit; Oh, and Sous Vide.

#61 Pre cooked pre peeled hard boiled eggs. They’re cheaper than raw eggs I can chunk one up on top of a salad without effort.

#62 Steaming veggies in a microwave, all u have to do is put veggies in a bowl, add water, salt, MAYBE butter and microwave it.

#63 Literally any shortcut. The goal is to make good food, not to break your back trying to use a needlessly difficult method.

#64 You can use spray can oil with stainless steel, but you shouldn't use it on non-stick cookware. It can f**k with the coating.

#65 I learned that the best way to make fries at home was use a bag of frozen French fries and spray them with a little cooking spray when they go into the oven; it’s not too much oil & helps them crisp up a little better



Way better than deep frying at home. IMO.

#66 *Bread maker for weekly gluten free bread

*Using frozen veg ( hello Shepard pie!)

*jars of marinara- just add to whatever

*Marinate chicken in salad dressing, freeze in zip bags.

#67 Using frozen mashed potato.



They come in pre-buttered pellets, you just wet them with a bit of milk or water and put them in the microwave for 30 second increments and mix until they're mashed up.



It's the same product, it's literally just more convenient than peeling and cooking yourself.



Also, they're not comparable at all to powdered mash potato, so please don't be concerned that it tastes like Deb.

#68 Passing off jarred spaghetti sauce as your own!

#69 Buying the cooked chicken from the store and telling my family I did it.