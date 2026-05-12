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Frenzy Over The World Cup Shockingly Negative As Soccer Fans Complain En Masse About “The Worst Hosts Ever”
An aerial view of Estadio Banorte in Mexico City, a massive stadium under a cloudy sky. World Cup negative fans complain about hosts.
Entertainment, Sports

Frenzy Over The World Cup Shockingly Negative As Soccer Fans Complain En Masse About “The Worst Hosts Ever”

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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With less than a month before the 2026 World Cup kicks off, some people are criticizing the United States, calling the country “the worst hosts ever” and blaming it for the “zero hype” surrounding the tournament.

The FIFA World Cup will take place from June 11 to July 19. It will be jointly hosted by sixteen cities—eleven in the United States, three in Mexico, and two in Canada.

Highlights
  • Football fans are complaining about the lack of enthusiasm for the upcoming World Cup, which is just weeks away from kickoff.
  • The men’s tournament will be the first World Cup hosted by three nations: the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
  • Nearly 80% of US hoteliers in 11 host cities said booking numbers are below expectations.

Football fans have much to look forward to. The upcoming tournament differs from the previous World Cups, as it will be the first to be hosted by three nations, and the first to include 48 teams, an expansion from 32.

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    People are roasting the United States as the “worst hosts,” claiming there’s “zero hype” weeks before the 2026 World Cup begins
    Frenzy Over The World Cup Shockingly Negative As Soccer Fans Complain En Masse About "The Worst Hosts Ever"

    Image credits: Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

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    The United States previously hosted the men’s World Cup in 1994. Mexico will become the first nation to host it three times, while Canada will host the men’s tournament for the first time in history.

    Canada, Mexico, and the United States automatically qualified for the tournament, which takes place every four years, given that they’re host nations.

    Frenzy Over The World Cup Shockingly Negative As Soccer Fans Complain En Masse About "The Worst Hosts Ever"

    Image credits: David Aliaga/NurPhoto/Getty Images

    As the kickoff date rapidly approaches, many social media users believe more should be done to build the football atmosphere.

    “USA is more hyped about flag football in the 28 Olympics than they are the WC,” one person wrote on X.

    “Honestly, I didn’t remember we were hosting the World Cup until you mentioned it,” one user responded to someone who wrote, “The World Cup is in one month and there’s ZERO hype bruh, USA are the worst hosts ever.”

    A separate  X user admitted, “I’m in the USA and there is zero hype.”

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    A tweet from Jay complaining about the World Cup having zero hype and USA being the worst hosts ever, reflecting negative soccer fans sentiment.

    Image credits: cagiago_

    A tweet about the US being too busy for the World Cup, highlighting negative soccer fan complaints about hosts.

    Image credits: bjack129903

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    “What’s a World Cup?” joked someone else, while another said, “Americans don’t like soccer. I haven’t heard one mention of the WC from any of my friends or on sports radio.”

    Some users strongly disagreed with the claims about the lack of enthusiasm. “Bro what are you talking about everyone is excited,” one netizen insisted.

    Someone else suggested that the true World Cup “hype” typically becomes palpable a week or two before the tournament begins.

    The tournament marks the first World Cup with 48 teams and three host nations: the US, Canada, and Mexico
    Aerial view of Estadio Banorte under cloudy skies, symbolizing the negative sentiment towards the World Cup hosts.

    Image credits: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

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    FIFA, the sport’s international governing body, recently announced that the tournament will have three opening ceremonies that will precede the first matches played in each of the host nations.

    Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin and South African singer Tyla will perform at the first ceremony on June 11 at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca before Mexico and South Africa play the first of the tournament’s 104 games.

    The following day, Canadian singers Michael Bublé and Alanis Morissette will headline the opening ceremony at Toronto’s BMO Field before Canada’s match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

    In the USA, pop star Katy Perry and rapper Future will perform before the USA faces Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on June 12.

    “The FIFA World Cup is a moment the world shares and that begins with how we open it,” said FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

    “Starting with Mexico City and continuing the next days with Toronto and Los Angeles, these ceremonies will bring together music, culture and football in a way that reflects both the individuality of each nation and the unity that defines this tournament.”

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    Frenzy Over The World Cup Shockingly Negative As Soccer Fans Complain En Masse About "The Worst Hosts Ever"

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    Frenzy Over The World Cup Shockingly Negative As Soccer Fans Complain En Masse About "The Worst Hosts Ever"

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    High ticket prices have become one of the most talked-about aspects of the event, prompting complaints from football fans directed at FIFA.

    According to DW, World Cup tickets remain unsold for most matches.

    There are reportedly only four matches in the group stage with a price below $200: Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia in Houston, Austria vs. Jordan in Santa Clara, Algeria vs. Austria in Kansas City and Bosnia/Herzegovina vs. Qatar in Seattle.

    Sky-high ticket prices sparked outrage, with some seats for the US opener reportedly topping $2,700Frenzy Over The World Cup Shockingly Negative As Soccer Fans Complain En Masse About "The Worst Hosts Ever"

    Image credits: The White House

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    The face-value price of a category one ticket for the United States’ first game against Paraguay reportedly stands at $2,735, while other category one tickets were available on FIFA’S resale website for $1,300.

    Asked about the four-figure ticket prices to watch the United State’s first game, President Donald Trump said, “I wouldn’t pay it.”

    According to a report by Forbes, nearly 80% of US hoteliers in 11 World Cup host cities said bookings numbers are below expectations, with some describing the tournament as a “non-event.”

    Frenzy Over The World Cup Shockingly Negative As Soccer Fans Complain En Masse About "The Worst Hosts Ever"

    Image credits: FRANCE 24 English

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    A tweet from aplptang saying pricing ruined interest. Reflects World Cup negativity and fan complaints.

    Image credits: apltang

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    Alan Fyall, associate dean at the University of Central Florida’s Rosen College of Hospitality Management, told the outlet that having 16 host cities turns the event into a logistical nightmare, adding that high ticket prices are another deterrent for fans considering going to the stadium.

    “It’s more spread out, it’s more expensive, and travel is more complicated,” he summarized.

    Frenzy Over The World Cup Shockingly Negative As Soccer Fans Complain En Masse About "The Worst Hosts Ever"

    Image credits: Hossein Zohrevand/Tasnim News Agency

    Infantino, who previously claimed the 2026 World Cup would equal “104 Super Bowls,” defended the high cost by stating that ticket prices are justified in the US market.

    “We have to look at the market — we are in the market in which entertainment is the most developed in the world,” he said. “So we have to apply market rates.”

    FIFA president Gianni Infantino defended the prices, arguing the United States is the world’s biggest entertainment marketFrenzy Over The World Cup Shockingly Negative As Soccer Fans Complain En Masse About "The Worst Hosts Ever"

    Image credits: Ank Kumar/Wikimedia

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    Argentina is the defending champion, having won its third World Cup title in Qatar in 2022.

    Historically, Brazil holds the record for the most World Cup titles, having won the tournament five times, most recently in 2002.

    At the upcoming tournament, European champions Spain are considered the favorites to win. France, Brazil, and Portugal are also strong contenders to take home the golden trophy.

    People shared their theories about the perceived lack of enthusiasm surrounding the World Cup
    Frenzy Over The World Cup Shockingly Negative As Soccer Fans Complain En Masse About "The Worst Hosts Ever"

    Image credits: Merc_Aries

    Frenzy Over The World Cup Shockingly Negative As Soccer Fans Complain En Masse About "The Worst Hosts Ever"

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    Frenzy Over The World Cup Shockingly Negative As Soccer Fans Complain En Masse About "The Worst Hosts Ever"

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    Frenzy Over The World Cup Shockingly Negative As Soccer Fans Complain En Masse About "The Worst Hosts Ever"

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    Frenzy Over The World Cup Shockingly Negative As Soccer Fans Complain En Masse About "The Worst Hosts Ever"

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    Frenzy Over The World Cup Shockingly Negative As Soccer Fans Complain En Masse About "The Worst Hosts Ever"

    Frenzy Over The World Cup Shockingly Negative As Soccer Fans Complain En Masse About "The Worst Hosts Ever"

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    Frenzy Over The World Cup Shockingly Negative As Soccer Fans Complain En Masse About "The Worst Hosts Ever"

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    Frenzy Over The World Cup Shockingly Negative As Soccer Fans Complain En Masse About "The Worst Hosts Ever"

    Frenzy Over The World Cup Shockingly Negative As Soccer Fans Complain En Masse About "The Worst Hosts Ever"

    A social media post from HotSentence4746, humorously anticipating Kendrick Lamar dancing in an empty stadium, highlighting negative World Cup sentiment.

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    Frenzy Over The World Cup Shockingly Negative As Soccer Fans Complain En Masse About "The Worst Hosts Ever"

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    Frenzy Over The World Cup Shockingly Negative As Soccer Fans Complain En Masse About "The Worst Hosts Ever"

    Frenzy Over The World Cup Shockingly Negative As Soccer Fans Complain En Masse About "The Worst Hosts Ever"

    Frenzy Over The World Cup Shockingly Negative As Soccer Fans Complain En Masse About "The Worst Hosts Ever"

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    Frenzy Over The World Cup Shockingly Negative As Soccer Fans Complain En Masse About "The Worst Hosts Ever"

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    Frenzy Over The World Cup Shockingly Negative As Soccer Fans Complain En Masse About "The Worst Hosts Ever"

    Frenzy Over The World Cup Shockingly Negative As Soccer Fans Complain En Masse About "The Worst Hosts Ever"

    Frenzy Over The World Cup Shockingly Negative As Soccer Fans Complain En Masse About "The Worst Hosts Ever"

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    Frenzy Over The World Cup Shockingly Negative As Soccer Fans Complain En Masse About "The Worst Hosts Ever"

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

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    What do you think ?
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    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, come on, people a World Cup in the USA? And you actually thaotht we'd get enthusiastic?

    1
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    dude341975 avatar
    Just Allen Today
    Just Allen Today
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We do not care about soccer. I have no idea why they are even having it here. It's a pretty boring sport for us.

    1
    1point
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Money and prestige. Also, old players need somewhere to play to get their final payday. At least it is a "World" Cup, unlike the "World" Series... :)

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    teamkentvet avatar
    Team Kent Vet
    Team Kent Vet
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Heck, I'm in Atlanta, and WE don't even care.

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    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, come on, people a World Cup in the USA? And you actually thaotht we'd get enthusiastic?

    1
    1point
    reply
    dude341975 avatar
    Just Allen Today
    Just Allen Today
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We do not care about soccer. I have no idea why they are even having it here. It's a pretty boring sport for us.

    1
    1point
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Money and prestige. Also, old players need somewhere to play to get their final payday. At least it is a "World" Cup, unlike the "World" Series... :)

    0
    0points
    reply
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    teamkentvet avatar
    Team Kent Vet
    Team Kent Vet
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Heck, I'm in Atlanta, and WE don't even care.

    0
    0points
    reply
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