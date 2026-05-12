Frenzy Over The World Cup Shockingly Negative As Soccer Fans Complain En Masse About “The Worst Hosts Ever”

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With less than a month before the 2026 World Cup kicks off, some people are criticizing the United States, calling the country “the worst hosts ever” and blaming it for the “zero hype” surrounding the tournament.

The FIFA World Cup will take place from June 11 to July 19. It will be jointly hosted by sixteen cities—eleven in the United States, three in Mexico, and two in Canada.

Highlights Football fans are complaining about the lack of enthusiasm for the upcoming World Cup, which is just weeks away from kickoff.

The men’s tournament will be the first World Cup hosted by three nations: the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Nearly 80% of US hoteliers in 11 host cities said booking numbers are below expectations.

Football fans have much to look forward to. The upcoming tournament differs from the previous World Cups, as it will be the first to be hosted by three nations, and the first to include 48 teams, an expansion from 32.

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People are roasting the United States as the “worst hosts,” claiming there’s “zero hype” weeks before the 2026 World Cup begins



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The United States previously hosted the men’s World Cup in 1994. Mexico will become the first nation to host it three times, while Canada will host the men’s tournament for the first time in history.

Canada, Mexico, and the United States automatically qualified for the tournament, which takes place every four years, given that they’re host nations.



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As the kickoff date rapidly approaches, many social media users believe more should be done to build the football atmosphere.

“USA is more hyped about flag football in the 28 Olympics than they are the WC,” one person wrote on X.

“Honestly, I didn’t remember we were hosting the World Cup until you mentioned it,” one user responded to someone who wrote, “The World Cup is in one month and there’s ZERO hype bruh, USA are the worst hosts ever.”

A separate X user admitted, “I’m in the USA and there is zero hype.”

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“What’s a World Cup?” joked someone else, while another said, “Americans don’t like soccer. I haven’t heard one mention of the WC from any of my friends or on sports radio.”

Some users strongly disagreed with the claims about the lack of enthusiasm. “Bro what are you talking about everyone is excited,” one netizen insisted.

Someone else suggested that the true World Cup “hype” typically becomes palpable a week or two before the tournament begins.

The tournament marks the first World Cup with 48 teams and three host nations: the US, Canada, and Mexico



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FIFA, the sport’s international governing body, recently announced that the tournament will have three opening ceremonies that will precede the first matches played in each of the host nations.

Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin and South African singer Tyla will perform at the first ceremony on June 11 at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca before Mexico and South Africa play the first of the tournament’s 104 games.

The following day, Canadian singers Michael Bublé and Alanis Morissette will headline the opening ceremony at Toronto’s BMO Field before Canada’s match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

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In the USA, pop star Katy Perry and rapper Future will perform before the USA faces Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on June 12.

“The FIFA World Cup is a moment the world shares and that begins with how we open it,” said FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

“Starting with Mexico City and continuing the next days with Toronto and Los Angeles, these ceremonies will bring together music, culture and football in a way that reflects both the individuality of each nation and the unity that defines this tournament.”

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High ticket prices have become one of the most talked-about aspects of the event, prompting complaints from football fans directed at FIFA.

According to DW, World Cup tickets remain unsold for most matches.

There are reportedly only four matches in the group stage with a price below $200: Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia in Houston, Austria vs. Jordan in Santa Clara, Algeria vs. Austria in Kansas City and Bosnia/Herzegovina vs. Qatar in Seattle.

Sky-high ticket prices sparked outrage, with some seats for the US opener reportedly topping $2,700

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The face-value price of a category one ticket for the United States’ first game against Paraguay reportedly stands at $2,735, while other category one tickets were available on FIFA’S resale website for $1,300.

Asked about the four-figure ticket prices to watch the United State’s first game, President Donald Trump said, “I wouldn’t pay it.”

According to a report by Forbes, nearly 80% of US hoteliers in 11 World Cup host cities said bookings numbers are below expectations, with some describing the tournament as a “non-event.”

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Alan Fyall, associate dean at the University of Central Florida’s Rosen College of Hospitality Management, told the outlet that having 16 host cities turns the event into a logistical nightmare, adding that high ticket prices are another deterrent for fans considering going to the stadium.

“It’s more spread out, it’s more expensive, and travel is more complicated,” he summarized.

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Infantino, who previously claimed the 2026 World Cup would equal “104 Super Bowls,” defended the high cost by stating that ticket prices are justified in the US market.

“We have to look at the market — we are in the market in which entertainment is the most developed in the world,” he said. “So we have to apply market rates.”



FIFA president Gianni Infantino defended the prices, arguing the United States is the world’s biggest entertainment market

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Argentina is the defending champion, having won its third World Cup title in Qatar in 2022.

Historically, Brazil holds the record for the most World Cup titles, having won the tournament five times, most recently in 2002.

At the upcoming tournament, European champions Spain are considered the favorites to win. France, Brazil, and Portugal are also strong contenders to take home the golden trophy.

People shared their theories about the perceived lack of enthusiasm surrounding the World Cup



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