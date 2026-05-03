“Aging Is A Scary Concept”: Transformation Of 36-Year-Old Former World Cup Star Leaves Fans Stunned

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Former Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuaín has been spotted recently, years after stepping away from football, and his latest appearance has stunned many fans.

A photo of him with a fan in Miami rapidly went viral, as people remarked on how dramatically he has changed since his playing days.

Higuaín, once one of the most feared strikers in the football world, built a career across top clubs like Real Madrid, Napoli, and Juventus, scoring over 300 goals and competing at the highest level for years.

Highlights A recent photo of former Real Madrid and Juventus star Gonzalo Higuaín has gone viral, showing the 36-year-old with a full beard and a more relaxed physical appearance since his 2022 retirement.

While some social media users were stunned by his change in look at a relatively young age, many defended the striker.

Higuaín retired with a massive legacy, having scored over 335 professional goals and setting a then-record 36 goals in a single Serie A season during his time with Napoli.

But now, his physical transformation has sparked a wave of reactions online, highlighting the stark contrast between his past and present.

“Bro is not that old, all he needs is a good haircut and a clean shave,” one person wrote.

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Gonzalo Higuaín’s latest appearance, years after retirement, went viral online

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The viral image showed Higuaín with a fuller beard, visible weight gain, and a much more relaxed look compared to the sharp, athletic figure fans remember from his peak years.

For many viewers, the difference felt drastic.

While some fans compared his appearance to fictional characters, others questioned whether it was really him.

“This can’t be Higuain – this was a homeless man,” one comment read, while another added, “That’s not aging, that’s life humbling you in HD.”

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At the same time, others pushed back against the criticism, pointing out that lifestyle changes after retirement can affect athletes.

“Active football keeps players looking like machines… retirement hits and suddenly everyone becomes human again,” one user wrote.

Another added, “He looks good. Literally all he has to do is diet and exercise for 3–6 months and shave his head.”

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Many also highlighted that maintaining peak fitness becomes harder once players leave professional sports, especially after years of strict routines.

“Dude is probably having beers and eating crap! After being on a strict diet for 15 years or so,” one person joked.

Gonzalo Higuaín has built one of the most consistent goal-scoring careers

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Before retiring in 2022, Higuaín had a long and successful career across multiple top leagues, spanning from his start in 2005.

He began at River Plate before moving to Real Madrid, where he became a key part of the squad and scored over 100 goals while winning several league titles.

His move to Napoli marked one of the best phases of his career.

During the 2015–16 season, he scored 36 league goals, setting a Serie A record and finishing as the top scorer. His performances made him one of the most in-demand strikers at the time.

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He later joined Juventus, where he continued to win trophies and remain consistent in front of goal. Across all competitions, Higuaín made over 700 appearances, scoring 335 goals and assisting more than 130 times.

On the international stage, he represented Argentina in multiple major tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup and Copa América. He was part of squads that reached major finals, often playing alongside some of the biggest names in football.

Higuaín stepped away from football in 2022 and opened up about pressure and life after the game

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Higuaín retired from professional football in 2022 while playing for Inter Miami, bringing an end to a 17-year career at the top level.

Speaking about the decision, he shared, “The dream is over, and another life begins.”

He has also spoken openly about the mental pressure he experienced during his career, particularly from fans and the media.

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“I’ve had a life that hasn’t been very normal… people are talking about me without knowing me,” he said, reflecting on how public scrutiny affected him.

Despite that, he made it clear that he remains proud of what he achieved.

“I’ve scored over 350 goals… I’m more than proud and glad of the success that I had,” he told GOAL.

Ultimately, despite divided online opinion, Higuaín’s career achievements stand, and his global impact endures.

“I don’t think he really cares,” wrote one netizen

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