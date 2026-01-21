ADVERTISEMENT

Growing up and becoming a productive member of society can mean different things, but it usually involves learning a bunch of skills that make you more self-sufficient. And yet, despite your independence, society also puts a lot of pressure on you to conform and have specific ambitions. However, definitely not every goal is worth the time and effort.

In a very frank discussion on AskReddit, internet users shared what they believe are the most overrated adult goals that just aren’t worth it. Check out their insights. They’re a reminder to focus on what truly matters, not just what others convince you to do.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Woman painting at an easel in a bright room, illustrating creativity as an adult goal often seen as overrated. Turning every single hobby into a 'side hustle.' The internet has convinced us that if you’re good at something, you *must* monetize it. No, Sarah, I don’t want to start an Etsy shop for my paintings. I just want to be mediocre at something for fun without checking my profit margins or SEO. Not everything needs to be a business.

JulMayoooo , Benoît Deschasaux Report

7points
POST
rachaelmccann avatar
Child of the Stars
Child of the Stars
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Something I've realized for myself is it's not about doing something I love, it's about doing something I find meaningful. I work for a non-profit hospital in the registration department, and I find a lot of meaning in being the person helping the patient or their family focus on something besides the illness or injury that brought them to the ER.

0
0points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Man with curly hair sitting on couch, stressed and overwhelmed, illustrating adult goals challenges at home. Having everything "figured out" by a certain age. Life doesn’t work on a schedule, and chasing that illusion just creates unnecessary pressure and comparison.

    Life-Contest-1590 , Getty Images Report

    6points
    POST
    rachaelmccann avatar
    Child of the Stars
    Child of the Stars
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's never too late to change the course of your life. Ask anyone who's gotten sober later in life.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #3

    Young woman wearing a black hat, using a digital pen and tablet while smiling at her desktop in a creative office space. - The idea that you need to be passionate about your career and do what you love. Sometimes a job is just a paycheck that funds the life you actually want to live. There’s nothing wrong with being mediocre at work if you’re thriving elsewhere.

    - Retirement at 60/65 - working until X age and then suddenly stopping is arbitrary. The traditional retirement script doesn’t fit everyone.

    viedoklis , Getty Images Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    In terms of actual skills that you need as a grown-up, you can focus on everything and anything that increases your self-sufficiency. It’s important to be self-sufficient to the point that you can take care of (most) of your needs. That means learning how to cook, clean, do your taxes, apply for jobs, vote, do basic budgeting, etc.

    However, when it comes to your ambitions, they are often very personal. While it’s useful to get other people’s input on your aspirations, their personal goals might not sync up with yours. Furthermore, reaching your goals can take vastly different amounts of time depending on your strategy, efforts, and even luck. One person’s timeline doesn’t mean everyone’s timeline.
    #4

    Photographers taking pictures of a woman walking confidently, illustrating adult goals that seem overrated in modern life. Being famous. It looks hellish to me. Even when I fantasise about winning the Euromillions, part of that daydream involves how to keep such a win anonymous as possible!

    bytheoceansedge , Clem Onojeghuo Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Woman focused on laptop at a wooden table with notebook and phone, highlighting common adult goals and challenges. Confusing being busy with being important.

    skarface9 , Getty Images Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Tired young woman working late at desk with laptop and notebooks, reflecting on adult goals in a dimly lit room. "Being your own boss". People look at owners of already successful businesses and think that is what starting your own business i like.


    Unless you are already rich and is able to just pay other people to do all the work, starting and owning your own business means you spend every waking hour working to keep your business afloat.

    EnycmaPie , Andrej Lišakov Report

    6points
    POST
    susanreidsmith avatar
    Susan Reid Smith
    Susan Reid Smith
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You don't own the company, it owns you.

    0
    0points
    reply

    Finding the right balance between independence and conformity can be a messy challenge sometimes.

    On the one hand, it’s great to be self-sufficient. You’re more proactive, able to help others, and you can rely on yourself when things get tough. But being hyper-independent to the point of pushing other people away just isn’t productive. Human beings need strong social connections to thrive, not just survive. Besides, we all need help from time to time, even though we don’t always want to admit it.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    On the other hand, we’re hardwired for sociability, empathy, and living in a group. And that requires a significant amount of conformity. It would be exhausting if you constantly clashed with the other members of your social circle over everything. That being said, you’ll end up feeling frustrated and empty if you set your personality and uniqueness aside and only ever focus on the activities and goals that others convince you are important.
    #7

    A man and woman smiling outdoors, casually dressed, representing adult goals in a relaxed suburban setting. “Keeping up with the Joneses” in.

    bejusorixo , Fox 2000 Pictures Report

    5points
    POST
    #8

    Man sitting in new car receiving keys from female car dealership employee holding a tablet in showroom. Buying stuff to prove you’ve ‘made it’ while quietly burning out..

    Separate-Simple-5101 , Getty Images Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Pregnant woman holding belly wearing jeans and a black top, representing adult goals in life. Having kids.

    zewolfstone , Cassidy Rowell Report

    5points
    POST

    We’d like to hear your thoughts in the comments, dear Pandas. What do you think are some popular grown-up goals that you believe are a complete waste of time? Why do you think that is?

    What are some must-have skills for any adult to have? How do you find a good balance between independence and social conformity?

    Tell us all about it!
    #10

    Young man with eyes closed and hands on temples, reflecting on adult goals and feeling overwhelmed indoors. I am Almost 40, decently educated, work for myself as a consultant.

    I don't have a Girlfriend, haven't had one for 7 years.

    I am not Married. No kids.

    The amount of Side Eyes and Comments I get is scary. Even from people my age or slightly Younger, not just the old "traditional" ones.

    Everyone assumes I should have " reached the Social Goal" of Married with 2.5 kids by now. Its like I am Green with a tail, from Neptune.

    I have a Cat, who is my Best friend, I am quite happy, and it doesn't bother me as much as it seems to bother everyone else.

    Social standards have not evolved for the modern times.

    orbit99za , Aakash Malik Report

    5points
    POST
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This, and I'm 52. And it was women at work saying I needed to have a family and kids. I couldn't stop smirking because, really, if I had said the exact same thing to them...😂

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Family with children walking hand in hand in a field, representing common adult goals and lifestyle aspirations. Children.

    It's not overrated to those who want them, but I don't get the obsession with pushing it on others.

    lotusscrouse , Jessica Rockowitz Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    Couple kissing at wedding surrounded by guests celebrating with streamers, representing adult goals in life events. Spending a house down-payment on a single-day wedding. People go into debt just to impress relatives they don't even like, instead of using that money to build a life together.

    TechGeek_Amit , Omar Lopez Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    A businessman smiling while receiving a drink from a flight attendant during an in-flight service on an airplane. Flying a lot for work.

    Ok_Raspberry_seven , Getty Images Report

    4points
    POST
    icherche avatar
    Isaac KIM
    Isaac KIM
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Be careful of what you wish for, my dread job was to work internationally and travel a lot. Know I wish I could just stay home...

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Man working late at desk, talking on phone and reviewing papers, illustrating common adult goals challenges. Having a job that requires you to work a lot so you seem busy.

    idamarie_r , Getty Images Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    Young woman working on a laptop in a home office, focusing on adult goals and planning tasks at her desk. Working a full-time, Monday thru Friday, 8 to 5 job that confines you to an office for 40+ years.

    SweetToothYandere , Vitaly Gariev Report

    4points
    POST
    #16

    Woman doing abdominal exercises on a yoga mat focusing on fitness as part of adult goals considered overrated by many. Getting a six pack. Takes bloody ages, it's difficult to maintain and does not make you happier.

    Exotic_Apple_4517 , Getty Images Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Newlywed couple walking down aisle smiling as guests celebrate, illustrating common adult goals like marriage and ceremony. Dare I say getting married?

    Manu_fermecatul , Victoria Priessnitz Report

    4points
    POST
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A couple at work took a two week holiday in New York (this was before the tangerine tantrum) instead of getting married. Said the one day cost twice what that holiday cost. Parents weren't happy, but couldn't argue the logic. Weddings are horrifically expensive.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #18

    Real estate agent handing house keys to young couple in empty room, symbolizing adult goals and milestones. Buying a house. Would be nice if you can but it doesn’t make you a failure if you can’t. Especially in this economy.

    ryanorion16 , https://unsplash.com/photos/a-man-and-two-women-standing-in-an-empty-room-0eO2MSFuYws Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Brick house with a large lawn and striped awnings, representing common overrated adult goals like homeownership. Home ownership.

    People look at you cockeyed if you say you DGAF about buying a highly leveraged, illiquid, and undiverse asset that simultaneously acts as a lifestyle choice.

    AmbitiousYam1047 , Roger Starnes Sr Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Woman with red hair looking stressed at work, illustrating common adult goals that many find overrated in daily life. Having a job with a lot of pressure and responsibility.

    BallKey7607 , Getty Images Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Young man in glasses celebrating success working on a tablet in a modern office, illustrating adult goals achievement. Achieving “success” in the traditional sense. 

    What’s cool about being an adult is getting to choose for yourself what success looks like. It doesn’t have to involve tons of money, or a prestigious career, or being surrounded by the most popular and beautiful people. .

    Aus_with_the_Sauce , Getty Images Report

    3points
    POST
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a place to live, I have a job, I seem to be liked, and I get to come home and sit under a tree with a book and a mug of tea. For a neurodivergent that basically failed life for most of my childhood, I call that a success.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Hands with red nails counting hundred dollar bills, illustrating common adult goals related to money management. Earning lots of money and becoming famous.

    Looser17 , en Iwara Report

    3points
    POST
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And then you too can have plenty of articles on BP and The Daily Mail examining every detail of your relationship dramas...

    0
    0points
    reply
    #23

    Young man with glasses in a suit looking thoughtfully out the car window reflecting on adult goals and life choices. Prestige. It doesn't matter. Fancy awards, fancy schools, fancy titles. None of that matters. Financial security, ethics, being happy in your own skin and what you do every day matters.

    HoneybeeXYZ , Getty Images Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    Person enjoying autumn outdoors, smiling and tossing leaves in a forest, illustrating adult goals and lifestyle. Being "happy" all the time. News flash - life is all ups and downs. There's good and there's bad, there are achievements and there are setbacks. And yeah, sometimes it's depressing. This applies no matter who you are.

    TooOldToBePunk , Lala Azizli Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Two women holding wine glasses and chatting outdoors, reflecting on adult goals that seem overrated. I find that chasing after social status is pretty overrated. True fulfillment comes from personal growth, not what others think.

    NightshadeNectars , Curated Lifestyle Report

    3points
    POST
    #26

    Group of friends smiling and sharing a moment outdoors, discussing adult goals and life experiences together. Making adult friends. Maybe that’s the loser in me.

    I like people. I like my coworkers, I get on well with most folks I meet. I don’t mind a chat or even having a weird bond.

    But I don’t want to hang out with people like that, anymore. I have very few slots open in my precious little downtime and they are for groceries and naps.

    littlewing2733 , Getty Images Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Bride and groom in wedding attire posing by a lake surrounded by autumn trees, symbolizing adult goals and milestones. Marriage and having kids. to the point where people are so desperate to just be with someone (even if they don’t love them) so they can achieve this goal.

    noodlealr , Eugenia Pan'kiv Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    Owning all the latest gadgets. Happiness doesn’t come in a new iPhone.

    Unusual_Report4852 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Getting married, having children, having a mortgage, having a full-time job. All 4 of these are varying levels of traps that limit your freedom.

    denkmusic Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    New cars every few years.

    integraled Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    Buying a nice car.

    They are a box with wheels that get you from A to B - it should be as cheap and practical as possible.

    Peg_leg_J Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    Traveling to other countries. It's not for everyone and that's okay.

    But I've spoken to people and it's clear they only travel because it's what their peers do. Also to post on social media.

    sodakittens Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Anything job or career oriented. If you get run over by a bus today, your job will be advertised tomorrow. You'll be replaced within a week, and just a character in a couple of old stories within a few months. You really, truly, don't matter to your employer. You matter to your family and friends.

    leviathan0999 Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    Moving to the suburbs.

    notPabst404 Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    People making their career their whole identity. Im not saying don't enjoy your work but there was a time I got laid off where I learned to value other things while searching for a job that aligned with my skills.

    thegabster2000 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Getting PhDs and Doctorate degree.

    IceSeeker Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!