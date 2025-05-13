ADVERTISEMENT

They say the honeymoon phase is the sweetest time of a marriage. Cocktails on the beach, sunset strolls, maybe some romance under the stars. But what happens when your honeymoon gets hijacked by your mother-in-law?

Some parents just don’t get the memo that adulthood means their kid has, you know, a life now. They treat every milestone like a group project, and yes, that includes honeymoons.

That’s exactly what happened to one newlywed Redditor who shared her slightly horrifying experience of her overbearing in-laws turning her dream honeymoon into a telethon. Not for charity, though, but for drama.

Some honeymoons come with champagne and roses, while others come with intrusive in-laws and grandbaby questions

Image credits: OlcayErtem / Pixabay (not the actual photo)

Needy in-laws ruin couple’s dream honeymoon with daily calls, baby questions and constant update demands

Image credits: Jae Park / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

While on honeymoon, the woman’s in-laws call every day to ask for updates, demand photos, rant about drama, and ask about grandbabies

Image credits: Asad Photo Maldives / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The couple are forced to remove the SIM cards from their phones to stop the calls, but the mother-in-law calls them at the hotel

Image credits: tinyballerina23

The woman is frustrated with her husband who can’t set boundaries with his overbearing parents, causing them to ruin their honeymoon

Our newlywed OP (original poster) and her husband just tied the knot after six years of dating. With stars in their eyes and sand in their toes, they set off on their romantic honeymoon getaway. But instead of peaceful beach naps and breakfast in bed, they found themselves answering the phone, again, and again, and again.

The OP’s in-laws weren’t just calling to say “hope you’re having fun.” Oh no. They were ringing multiple times a day to deliver rants about family drama, make requests for errands post-vacation, demand photos, and ask when the grandbabies were coming. Yes, you read that right. Grandbaby interrogations during the honeymoon.

And you know it’s bad when you have to physically remove your SIM card just to escape the madness. But did that stop the mother-in-law? Of course not. This woman called the couple’s hotel when they dared to not answer her calls.

The poor bride thought she was doing the responsible thing by sending her in-laws a copy of the honeymoon itinerary so they wouldn’t worry. Rookie mistake. Instead of offering peace of mind, it became a GPS tracker for their obsession.

According to the OP, her husband hasn’t really drawn the line with his parents. They’re especially clingy now that he’s moved out and reconnected with his biological family (he’s adopted), and let’s just say they’re not handling the emotional shift well.

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

But when you feel like you’re wrapped in emotional cling film—tight, suffocating, and nearly impossible to escape—it’s a major red flag for a relationship without healthy boundaries. When a parent starts acting more like a needy friend than a parent, you might be dealing with codependency.

The pros say codependency usually stems from a parent’s own emotional baggage—fear of abandonment, a need for control, or just plain loneliness. Excessive guilt-tripping, being way too involved in your adult life, and becoming resentful if you don’t take their advice are all clear signs of codependency. It’s not cute, and it’s definitely not healthy.

Some parents spend 18 years dreaming of the day they’ll have the house to themselves—until it actually happens. That’s when the “empty nest syndrome” shows up—the emotional spiral where mom or dad suddenly feels lost, sad, or even a little panicky once the kids are gone.

It’s common, especially if parenting was their whole identity. But instead of getting a hobby or joining a book club, some channel that panic into micromanaging their adult kids’ lives. From daily check-ins to crashing honeymoons, it’s a desperate attempt to stay relevant.

But sometimes, leveling up in life means a grown man telling his overly involved mom, “Thanks, but I’ve got this.” Because setting boundaries with an overbearing parent is tough, but totally doable—with a bit of bravery and a lot of self-respect.

What would you have done if you were in our bride’s shoes? Would you have blocked the in-laws during the honeymoon? Drop your thoughts and comments below!

Netizens say the woman’s husband should step up and cut the cord with his overbearing parents

