In-laws – can’t live with them, can’t banish them to another dimension. While some are kind and sweet, others treat you like their go-to punching bag for passive-aggressive comments, unsolicited opinions, and generational grudges. Between boundary bulldozing and a level of entitlement usually reserved for royalty, in-law relationships can get spicy.

“Mi casa es su casa” doesn’t apply when your mother-in-law suddenly decides your house is her retirement plan, especially if she’s been treating you like the evil stepmom from every Disney movie from day one, just like our Redditor’s mother-in-law did.

Some in-laws bring pie when they visit, others bring entitlement with a side of passive aggression

One woman refuses to allow her in-laws to move in with her and her husband and take care of them after decades of being insulted and mistreated

Despite building a family with her husband, the woman’s mother-in-law always excluded her and never truly saw her as a family

The couple are planning to downsize for retirement, but the mother-in-law goes ballistic when she hears the news, as she was expecting to move in with them

The woman refuses to allow her in-laws to move in and care for them as they demand because of the way they treated her for 20 years

The OP (original poster) and her husband have been together since they were 16, got married young, had kids young, and now those kids are off living their best grown-up lives. They were finally ready to downsize, relax, and maybe even nap in peace. But the OP’s mother-in-law had other plans for them.

She and her father-in-law were planning to move in once the daughter went off to college. Say what now? Yup, apparently, the mother-in-law assumed, without a single conversation, might I add, that they’d be taken in because, culturally, it’s common for adult children to care for their elders.

Only, she forgot one teeny tiny detail: she treated her daughter-in-law like expired tofu for the past two decades. I’m talking cold shoulders at family events, deliberate exclusions from holidays, and even refusing to acknowledge the OP as part of the family.

So, what did she do? She went no contact with her in-laws and the extended crew, and hubby went low contact. Boundaries, people. They’re a beautiful thing.

Now, with both parents healthy, retired, financially stable, and clearly bored, the mother-in-law decided it was time to claim her prize – a fully furnished home and a free live-in caregiver in the shape of the OP. But our Redditor and her husband shut that fantasy down real quick, telling the in-laws to find somewhere else to live.

The mother-in-law did not take it well and started a family smear campaign, complete with guilt-tripping and name-calling. But the final cherry on this already ridiculous sundae? The mother-in-law calls her daughter-in-law a “white devil.” Charming, right?

Some folks are just clueless that way. Or maybe just entitled? You don’t get to treat someone like an outsider for 20 years and then expect free room and board. Entitlement is that sneaky little mindset where someone genuinely believes the world and all the people in it owe them something.

It’s not just about wanting things; it’s about believing one deserves them just because. Entitled people often have a buffet of reasons for their absurd demands. This attitude usually starts in childhood when someone is treated like the sun and the stars and somehow ends up believing they deserve better than others.

But see, that doesn’t work on everyone. While some folks just give in to entitled people’s ridiculous requests to avoid conflict, others set boundaries early on. Setting boundaries with family is not just necessary; it’s essential for your sanity. They help protect your time, energy, and well-being from being crushed by guilt trips, uninvited opinions, and unexpected moving trucks.

When you encounter an entitled person in the wild, be clear, calm, and consistent. Whether it’s limiting phone calls, saying no to surprise visits, or shutting down backhanded compliments with a smile and a “Let’s not go there,” boundaries teach people how to treat you. And guess what? Healthy families respect them, even if it takes a few awkward conversations and some practice rounds.

What do you think of this story? If you were in the poster’s shoes, what would your welcome mat say? Drop your thoughts and comments below!

Netizens side with the woman, saying she is not a jerk for refusing to take care of her in-laws after the way they excluded her from the family

