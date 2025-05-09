ADVERTISEMENT

They say blood is thicker than water, but apparently, it’s not thicker than lust. Nothing hits quite like getting backstabbed by someone who shares your last name and used to steal your fries and toy trucks.

Family is supposed to be your safe zone, not your romantic competition, but that theory goes right out the window when your brother is in your bed with your girlfriend.

And that’s exactly what one Redditor went through as his brother got a little too cozy with his girlfriend on his memory foam mattress.

More info: Reddit

Some people lose their socks to their siblings, others lose their partner and their sheets

Image credits: Joeyy Lee / Pexels (not the actual photo)

One man finds his brother in his bed with his girlfriend, gets engaged with his ex, and uninvites his parents from the wedding after they demand he invite his brother

Image credits: Keira Burton / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The man cuts contact with his brother after he steals his girlfriend, starts dating his ex, and gets engaged to her, but his brother wants an invite to the wedding

Image credits: Austin Pacheco / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The man’s mom gives him an ultimatum to either invite his brother to the wedding or she will not attend either

Image credits: throwaway6789123451

The man tells his mom she is no longer welcome to the wedding after she sides with his brother, who stole his girlfriend

The OP (original poster), a groom-to-be, was once just a regular guy in love. He was dating Jen, while his brother, Turk, was dating Maria. The 4 of them were classic couple-friends, doing couple things, living couple lives. It was all sunshine and memes, until the unthinkable happened.

One day, our guy went home early and …surprise! There was Turk, in his bed, having a little “play time” with Jen, the OP’s girlfriend. And in a moment of pure decency, the OP called Maria, his bro’s girlfriend, because hey, if the betrayal train’s rolling, everyone deserves to hop on board with eyes wide open.

Maria showed up, they confronted the unholy duo, and within 48 hours, Turk and Jen were officially a couple. Now, if this were a movie, this is the part where the broken-hearted folks awkwardly bump into each other, cry over ice cream, and slowly fall in love. And guess what? That’s basically what happened.

Over the next few months, the 2 leaned on each other. Shared pain turned into friendship, and friendship bloomed into something more. Four months after their world imploded, they started dating, and after a while, decided to get married. If that’s not the best possible happy ending to this situation, I don’t know what is.

So, let’s bring on the champagne, and the family drama, of course. Because the OP’s mom apparently still has a soft spot for Turk, who was begging for an invite to the wedding, after 4 years of silence. Bruised ego, much? And, despite everything, Mom called the OP with an ultimatum: invite Turk to the wedding or she’s not going.

The OP instantly told his mom she’s not welcome to his wedding anymore, and dad followed her. Because let’s face it – if your own mom is more concerned about your brother’s party invite than the fact that he defiled your memory foam mattress, it might be time to rethink the family seating chart.

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Because when people betray you, it’s not your job to maintain the relationship to keep the peace. Cutting out toxic family members, even if they’re your brother, is not just okay—it’s healthy. Just because someone shares your DNA doesn’t mean they deserve a front-row seat to your life.

If someone repeatedly disrespects your boundaries, sides with your betrayer, or makes you feel like the bad guy, you don’t need to justify protecting your peace. Family isn’t about shared genetics—it’s about mutual respect, loyalty, and at the very least, not sleeping with each other’s partners.

Because cheating isn’t just a quick fling—it can ruin someone’s self-esteem, trust, and sometimes even their sense of reality. Experts say being cheated on can even cause chronic anxiety, post-traumatic stress, depression and make a person question everything: their worth, their instincts, and whether all those late-night texts really were just about fantasy football.

And when the cheater is someone within your inner circle? That sting hits twice as hard. And recovering from betrayal trauma isn’t easy and it takes time—but no, rage-texting doesn’t count as therapy. The pros suggest accepting difficult emotions, journaling, support groups, and yes, actual therapy. Because healing isn’t about pretending it didn’t happen, it’s about not letting their mess define your peace.

At the end of the day, the OP is not a bad guy for choosing to get married without his family there. Because weddings are about love, not reliving trauma and pretending everything’s fine while your shady brother lurks near the open bar.

What do you think of this story? Is the groom a jerk for uninviting his parents from the wedding? Drop your thoughts and comments below!

Netizens sided with the man, saying he is not a jerk for banning his family from his wedding

