Woman Hosts Baby Shower After Fertility Struggles, Best Friend Turns It Into Her Big Moment Instead
Hands holding 3D ultrasound images of a baby, representing fertility struggles and baby shower moments.
Woman Hosts Baby Shower After Fertility Struggles, Best Friend Turns It Into Her Big Moment Instead

Besties who brunch together, cry together. Some friendships are built on decades of loyalty, inside jokes, and the unspoken agreement that you never upstage one another.

But sometimes, even your best friend forgets to read the “don’t be the main character today” memo. When emotions run high and pastel cupcakes are involved, common sense can quietly exit the building.

One Redditor planned a much-awaited baby shower when she found out she was pregnant after 4 years of struggling with infertility, but had her big moment stolen by none other than her best friend.

More info: Reddit

    Some friends bring balloons to your party, others bring drama and surprise announcements

    Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    One woman finally gets pregnant after years of infertility and has her spotlight stolen at her baby shower by her friend, who announces she’s also pregnant

    Image credits: Jorge Fernández Salas / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The woman spends 4 years trying to get pregnant, struggling with infertility and IVF, and bonding with her best friend who’s going through similar struggles

    Image credits: Matilda Wormwood / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    When she finally gets pregnant, the woman organizes a baby shower for herself, but her best friend announces she’s also pregnant, ruining her moment

    Image Credits: BiteAcademic7380

    The mom-to-be confronts her friend about stealing her spotlight but gets called “unfair” for not wanting to share the joy with her

    The OP (original poster) struggled with fertility issues for 4 years filled with dashed hopes and endless IVF appointments. But, after all those tear-soaked pregnancy tests, she was finally basking in her long-awaited moment – she was pregnant with a miracle baby girl. Yay!

    Her baby shower was supposed to be the one day where it was all about her. No needles, no bad news, no Googling symptoms at 2 a.m. – just pink streamers, tiny cupcakes, and celebrating. But her best friend and co-planner of the event, “Anna,” who also had her own long battle with infertility, had other plans.

    You’d think someone who gets it would understand the importance of honoring a hard-earned moment like this, right? Wrong. Just as the guest of honor was mid-thank-you speech, soaking up all the joy, Anna waltzed up to the front, pulled out a tiny onesie like it was a magician’s rabbit, and dropped the ultimate party-derailing news: “We’re due just one week apart!” Wait, what?

    The crowd lost their collective minds. Applause, squeals, happy tears. Meanwhile, our mom-to-be smiled politely, clapped mechanically, and tried not to scream into the diaper cake. How could Anna do this to her? She knew what this day meant. Even if Anna meant well, she still stole the OP’s thunder. Now, that’s what I call a lack of emotional intelligence.

    Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Emotional intelligence isn’t about reciting therapy buzzwords or having your chakras aligned—it’s about being able to read the room without needing subtitles. Emotionally intelligent folks are great at picking up on others’ feelings, masters of managing their own reactions, respond with empathy, and know when to speak up and when to hand the mic to someone else.

    They recognize other people’s feelings and respect their moments, especially the big, vulnerable ones. If Anna had tapped into even a smidge of emotional savvy, she would’ve realized that her friend’s baby shower wasn’t the time for a surprise pregnancy twist. A little empathy goes a long way, especially when you’re dealing with someone suffering from infertility trauma.

    Infertility isn’t just about trying and failing to conceive – it can be a silent heartbreak that rewires your entire emotional GPS. For many women, the road to motherhood is paved with hope, grief, loss, and those gut-punching “not pregnant” notifications.

    The psychological toll is heavy—think anxiety, isolation, and constant fear even after the good news finally comes. And for the OP, this baby shower wasn’t just a party, it was a victory run after years of emotional bruises.

    The bottom line? If someone invites you to celebrate their long-overdue, emotionally charged milestone, don’t treat it like an open mic for your own news.

    What do you think of this story? Is the poster overreacting, or did her friend cross the line with her announcement? Share your thoughts and comments below!

    Netizens side with the woman, saying she didn’t do anything wrong, labeling her friend as selfish for ruining her big moment

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda.

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Monica Selvi

    Monica Selvi

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! I'm Moni. I’m a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I’ve lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I’ve been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

    Read less »
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Could've saved lot of money and emotional trauma of the IVF and adopted, if she really wanted to be a mom.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    elfvibratorglitter avatar
    ElfVibratorGlitter
    ElfVibratorGlitter
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a cúnt. Op is 28 weeks pregnant, if they're due a week apart then the "friend" is also at least 27 weeks pregnant. And she's probably known for 20+ weeks. And she waited until OPs shower to announce it? What the actual fúck. She's not a friend. Just wow.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sunnyday0801 avatar
    Sunny Day
    Sunny Day
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How did OP not know her friend was also pregnant? Was she so self-absorbed she never noticed her friend was having the same symptoms she was? Or did she assume they were "sympathy symptoms", because of course everyone in the world is invested in HER pregnancy. ::Friend builds nursery in her house:: 'OP assumes it's for her'

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is like proposing at someone else's wedding. OP is NTA and her (hopefully) EX-friend is the AH.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
