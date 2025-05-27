ADVERTISEMENT

Some dinners just hit different—you know, the kind that make you question your diet, your morals, and maybe even your mom’s plant-based preaching. Being vegan is a lifestyle, sure, but when a perfectly golden meatloaf shows up looking like it came straight from flavor heaven, even the most loyal tofu fan might start sweating.

One Redditor thought she was just serving a cozy, no-fuss family meal, but when her son’s supposedly vegan friend took one bite and never looked back, the real heat wasn’t in the oven—it was in what came after dinner. Let’s just say, things got extra crispy.

Some people fight over parking spots, others fight over tofu and carrots

One mom allows her son’s “vegan” friend to eat meat at her house when he asks for it, but his parents go ballistic and end their friendship

The woman’s son invites his friend over, but he ends up staying for dinner as his parents are running late for pickup

The woman informs the parents she doesn’t have many veggies in the house, but the parents tell her to just cook anything plant-based

The mom offers to cook some roasted potatoes for the teen, but he asks to have some meatloaf instead, which she agrees to

Image credits: DazzlingCatation

The teen’s parents go ballistic over their “vegan” son eating meat, accusing the mom of being “a bad influence” and banning their son from seeing his friend

The OP’s (original poster) 13-year-old son invited a friend over, and the plan was simple: keep it casual, hang out, and share a meal. But the kid’s family is vegan. So, when the teen asked if he could stay for dinner, they reminded the OP to serve something vegan-friendly.

Our meat-lover OP was honest with the parents, telling them veganism isn’t really in her culinary wheelhouse, unless you count buttered corn and cheese-smothered broccoli as plant-based options. Still, she offered to whip up some roasted carrots and potato wedges for the teen.

But when he saw the juicy meatloaf, buttery mashed potatoes, and buttered corn on the table, he waved goodbye to tofu and said, “I’ll have what you’re having.” Apparently, this wasn’t a one-time meat lapse either. The kid casually dropped that he already eats meat at school. So, the OP figured, hey, if he wants it, we’re good, right? Wrong. So, so wrong.

When the boy’s parents picked him up and asked what he had for dinner, he didn’t lie. And let’s just say… it wasn’t a happy meal moment. They were furious and accused the OP of corrupting their child, sabotaging their beliefs, and practically throwing tofu into the garbage disposal of morality.

And, to add extra salt to the meatloaf, they’ve even banned their son from hanging out with OP’s son. Punishing the kids by pulling the plug on their friendship just because a 13-year-old wants a slice of meat? Now that’s just cruel. Veganism should be a choice, not a duty.

To find out more about the pros and cons of vegan nutrition, Bored Panda reached out to Amy Reed, spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, for some comments. She told us that a lot of people transitioning to a vegan lifestyle tend to underestimate how much protein they need or limit themselves to only a few protein-rich foods.

According to Reed, there’s a wide variety of plant-based protein options out there—like tofu, tempeh, lentils, beans, nuts, seeds, and nut butters—but people often stick to just one or two and miss out on the rest.

Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

We wanted to know if a vegan diet can provide enough protein and iron without relying on supplements. Reed explains that with proper planning, a vegan diet can supply sufficient amounts of both protein and iron. She points out that plant-based iron—called non-heme iron—is found in foods like tofu, beans, and leafy greens such as spinach.

We asked Reed if a well-planned vegan diet is safe and nutritionally adequate for young children and teens. She believes that children can absolutely thrive on a vegan diet, provided it’s diverse and well-balanced. However, the expert also recommends that families considering a vegan diet for their children work closely with a registered dietitian.

“It is possible that a vegan diet may not be appropriate for all children, depending upon other health issues, and any concerns for growth need to be discussed with a primary care provider before starting or continuing a vegan diet on a young child,” Reed explained.

We wanted to know what nutrients parents should pay close attention to when feeding their child a vegan diet. Reed highlights that parents should focus on making sure their children get enough plant-based protein and healthy fats. She also points to several important micronutrients to monitor, including iron, zinc, vitamin B12, and potentially calcium and vitamin D.

Finally, we asked Reed what the long-term health benefits (or risks) of vegan nutrition are. The expert shares that well-structured vegan diets are linked to a lower risk of heart disease. She attributes this to the high intake of fiber from fruits, vegetables, and legumes that are common in vegan eating patterns.

However, she cautions that a poorly planned vegan diet can fall short on key nutrients—especially those typically found in animal products, like vitamin B12 and DHA (an omega-3 fatty acid). Thankfully, there are vegan-friendly supplements available to help fill those nutritional gaps when needed.

So, dear readers, what do you think of this story? Would you have served the meatloaf or stuck to the carrots? Drop your thoughts and comments below!

Netizens side with the woman, saying she is not a jerk for feeding her son’s vegan friend meat when he asked for it