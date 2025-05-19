Man Signs Up To Serve His Country, His Brother Volunteers To Serve His Wife’s Needs While He’s Away

ADVERTISEMENT

You know the saying “when the cat’s away, the mice will play?” Yeah, turns out that applies to siblings, too. Growing up with a brother usually means learning to share your toys, your snacks, maybe even your Netflix account – but your wife? That should be strictly off-limits.

One Redditor found herself in the middle of a situation that would give any therapist a migraine. While her husband was deployed overseas, his younger brother decided it was the perfect time to shoot his shot with a sleazy little “Hey, I know you’re lonely…want some company in bed?” Seriously, bro. Ew!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Some siblings want to share your Netflix password, while others want to share your spouse and life

Share icon

Image credits: Jocelyn Allen / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Pregnant woman receives inappropriate messages from her brother-in-law while her husband is away, gets grossed out as he offers to comfort her in bed

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman and her husband find out they are expecting a baby just before the man gets deployed overseas

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The family is very excited about the baby, especially the man’s younger brother, who has always been overly-friendly with his brother’s wife

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The man’s brother tells his wife that he is available to comfort her both emotionally and physically while her husband is away

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: More-Dig-6786

The woman is disturbed by her brother-in-law’s proposition, wonders if she should tell her husband immediately or wait until he returns

The OP (original poster) is 27, happily married, and newly pregnant. Her husband is deployed overseas, and just before he left they found out they’re expecting. While most of us would assume this is the part where friends and family rally around the mama-to-be with casseroles and unsolicited parenting advice, her brother-in-law had something else in mind.

Apparently, he slid into her DMs like a creep, offering “comfort,” both physically and emotionally, while her husband’s away. And to top it off? He added the ultimate disclaimer: “ No one has to know.” Dude, what part of “pregnant with your brother’s child” made you think this was your moment?

This wasn’t just any random man crossing a line – this was the best man at their wedding. The guy who gave a toast about love and loyalty. The brother her husband grew up with, leaned on, and trusted. So, the OP’s spinning.

ADVERTISEMENT

How do you break this kind of betrayal to your spouse, who can’t even do anything about it because he’s currently miles away? Do you risk wrecking their brotherly bond now, or wait and risk looking like you kept it secret? It’s a lose-lose all around. And no amount of prenatal yoga is going to stretch her way out of this stress.

Share icon

Image credits: Tom Caillarec / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

And stress during pregnancy is no joke, folks. When cortisol (the stress hormone) is constantly pumping through your system, it can mess with your sleep, your appetite, and your ability to chill for even five seconds.

For the baby, chronic stress can increase risks like low birth weight or preterm labor. And for the mom? Think headaches, high blood pressure, and a whole lot of “please don’t talk to me right now” moments.

ADVERTISEMENT

And while the OP is definitely going through a stressful time deciding whether or not to tell her husband, it might be a good idea to just get it over with, to protect herself and her baby. Because pregnancy is a vulnerable time, and hitting on someone during that emotional phase, especially a relative’s wife, is manipulative, selfish, and predatory.

I guess sibling rivalry doesn’t magically expire when you turn 18 – it just gets sneakier. It’s less about who got the bigger slice of cake and more about who’s getting more attention, affection, or apparently, whose wife is cuter.

Sibling rivalry in adulthood can look like jealousy, constant one-upping, backhanded compliments, or even interfering with the other sibling’s life or relationships. The OP’s brother-in-law might be jealous of his brother’s life, wishing he had a stable marriage, a baby on the way, and a sense of responsibility and love like he does.

And while it’s tempting to just block and move on, having a brutally honest convo and setting solid boundaries is how you protect your peace, and your wife’s DMs.

What do you think of this story? Should our mom-to-be tell her husband the truth or wait until he returns home? Drop your thoughts and comments below!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT