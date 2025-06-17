ADVERTISEMENT

An Arizona mother has been sentenced to a decade behind bars after being accused of driving her pickup truck through a park full of children, running over a 12-year-old girl’s leg during what was described as a violent, rage-fueled confrontation.

31-year-old Brandie Gotch from Peoria, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to 10 years in state prison last Friday (June 13).

“Absolutely heartbreaking. No child should ever have to go through something so traumatic,” a reader wrote. “Praying for the young girl’s healing—physically and emotionally—and hoping justice truly brings some sense of peace.”

RELATED:

    Arizona mother has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for running over a 12-year-old girl’s leg in her pickup truck

    Westgreen Park sign in Peoria Arizona, location related to raging mom who drove pickup truck through kids' park incident.

    Image credits: azfamily

    The chaos began on the afternoon of February 27, 2024, at Westgreen Park in Peoria, Arizona.

    What was supposed to be a typical day at the playground turned violent after Brandie Gotch’s children got into a scuffle with other kids. 

    According to witnesses, the incident began with a fight between Gotch’s children and other kids. The altercation quickly drew the attention of other minors who, instead of stepping in to stop it, encouraged the brawl and recorded it on their phones.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Aerial view of a kids park with a parking lot and playground, related to a pickup truck incident involving a child’s leg injury.

    Image credits: Fox10Phoenix / YouTube

    By the time Gotch arrived to pick up her kids around 4 pm, tensions were already high. But things took a turn for the worse the moment she stepped out of her truck.

    As she approached her children, one 14-year-old boy started shouting insults at her, which—according to prosecutors—ignited something uncontrollable inside her.

    Mugshot of a woman in an orange prison uniform related to raging mom who drove pickup truck through kids park incident.

    Image credits: Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office

    She stormed over to the teen and grabbed him by the hair, yanking his head back and forth in front of the other stunned children. Another boy interfered, throwing more insults her way. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    At that point, Gotch picked up a stick from the ground and started chasing the second boy through the park, yelling: 

    “I am going to end you and run you over!”

    The mother’s uncontrollable rage came from witnessing her children once again being bullied by the same kids who tormented them at school

    Comment on social media criticizing a mother who drove a pickup truck through a kids' park and ran over a child's leg, saying 10 years is not enough.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    White pickup truck parked near a park, related to a raging mom incident involving a child's leg injury and a ten-year sentence.

    Image credits: azfamily

    Gotch then got into her Chevrolet Silverado truck with her children. The second boy—the one he had chased—was unfazed by her threats, and stood behind the vehicle dancing and mocking her, before moving to stand behind his sister.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to Maricopa County’s authorities, Gotch revved the engine and accelerated toward the two children. The boy was able to jump out of the way—but the 12-year-old girl was struck, her leg being run over by the vehicle’s tires.

    Children playing inside a fenced park area with picnic shelters visible in the background on a sunny day.

    Image credits: azfamily

    Blinded by rage, Gotch continued driving through the park, putting the lives of over a dozen other children at risk. Many had to dive out of the way to avoid being hit.

    “This could have been a much more tragic situation,” said Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. “Even when angry or frustrated, it’s up to adults to act like adults. It is never okay to take our rage out on a kid.”

    Woman in orange prison uniform standing in courtroom, related to raging mom who drove pickup truck through kids park incident.

    Image credits: Fox10Phoenix / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    After the incident, Gotch fled the park and was later arrested at her home. When interviewed by detectives, she explained that her rage stemmed from witnessing what she believed was ongoing bullying against her children.

    Comment from user hopitpapi602 defending a mom, stating quit being sensitive about the kids' park incident.

    Child playing on playground equipment under shade at a kids park with a mother nearby, related to pickup truck incident.

    Image credits: Fox10Phoenix / YouTube

    “She drove up and saw her daughter get hit by one of the other juveniles,” court documents revealed. 

    “She said her children were being bullied at school and have had issues with this specific group of kids before. She reported the bullying to the school and police but nothing had been done.”

    Despite her guilty plea, the mother maintained that she acted in defense of her children

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Aerial view of a park with walkways and patches of dirt and grass, showing tire marks from a pickup truck.

    Image credits: Fox10Phoenix / YouTube

    Following her arrest, the mother faced a laundry list of charges. She was originally booked on six counts of endangerment, four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of attempted first-degree murder. She was held on a $250,000 cash bond.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Playground area with slides and shade structures, related to raging mom driving pickup truck through kids park incident.

    Image credits: azfamily

    Over time, the charges were consolidated into a plea deal involving three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Throughout the legal process, Gotch maintained what she said during the interviews: that the children at the park provoked the confrontation, and that one of them had punched her 10-year-old daughter.

    Prosecutors, on the other hand, emphasized that regardless of her frustrations, her actions were unjustifiable and could’ve had dire consequences.

    “She snapped.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the sentencing

    Comment by Dora Haywood expressing pride and condemnation for a raging mom who ran over a child's leg with a pickup truck.

    Comment from Sassa Annikki expressing opinion that the woman who drove pickup truck through kids' park deserves more than 10 years.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Yvette Mitchell criticizing bullying and stupidity in response to a controversial incident involving a pickup truck and a child's injury.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing anger over a raging mom who drove a pickup truck through a kids park and ran over a child's leg.

    Comment expressing heartbreak and prayers for healing and justice after child’s leg run over in park incident involving pickup truck.

    Comment by Wendy Lewis Eaton discussing the impact of a mom driving a pickup truck through a kids' park and injuring a child.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Diana Prince with profile picture, stating she looks like saying AND I'LL DO IT AGAIN, in a social media post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment about a mom driving a pickup truck through a kids' park and injuring a child's leg.

    Comment from Johnny L Waller expressing opinion that incident sounds like attempted murder and the sentence was too light

    Comment by Shana Ngo expressing opinion that the raging mom needs mental rehabilitation instead of 10 years in jail.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Stan Smith expressing understanding of a raging mom defending her children in an online discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing opinion on raging mom who drove pickup truck through kids' park and ran over child's leg, mentioning 10 years sentence.

    Comment from Sheryl Smith expressing that the child is fine and calling the situation a bit dramatic.

    Comment from Tara Jennings questioning parental and teacher supervision after raging mom drove pickup truck through kids' park.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about parenting struggles and kids' behavior posted by Rose Brooks on social media platform.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Espie Kimball discussing a raging mom who drove a pickup truck through a kids' park and caused injury.

    Comment on social media discussing a raging mom who drove a pickup truck through kids' park and ran over child's leg.

    Comment from Harv Anderson discussing consequences of violent retribution related to a raging mom incident involving a pickup truck.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!