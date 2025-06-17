ADVERTISEMENT

An Arizona mother has been sentenced to a decade behind bars after being accused of driving her pickup truck through a park full of children, running over a 12-year-old girl’s leg during what was described as a violent, rage-fueled confrontation.

31-year-old Brandie Gotch from Peoria, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to 10 years in state prison last Friday (June 13).

“Absolutely heartbreaking. No child should ever have to go through something so traumatic,” a reader wrote. “Praying for the young girl’s healing—physically and emotionally—and hoping justice truly brings some sense of peace.”

RELATED:

Arizona mother has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for running over a 12-year-old girl’s leg in her pickup truck

Share icon

Image credits: azfamily

The chaos began on the afternoon of February 27, 2024, at Westgreen Park in Peoria, Arizona.

What was supposed to be a typical day at the playground turned violent after Brandie Gotch’s children got into a scuffle with other kids.

According to witnesses, the incident began with a fight between Gotch’s children and other kids. The altercation quickly drew the attention of other minors who, instead of stepping in to stop it, encouraged the brawl and recorded it on their phones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Fox10Phoenix / YouTube

By the time Gotch arrived to pick up her kids around 4 pm, tensions were already high. But things took a turn for the worse the moment she stepped out of her truck.

As she approached her children, one 14-year-old boy started shouting insults at her, which—according to prosecutors—ignited something uncontrollable inside her.

Share icon

Image credits: Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office

She stormed over to the teen and grabbed him by the hair, yanking his head back and forth in front of the other stunned children. Another boy interfered, throwing more insults her way.

ADVERTISEMENT

At that point, Gotch picked up a stick from the ground and started chasing the second boy through the park, yelling:

“I am going to end you and run you over!”

The mother’s uncontrollable rage came from witnessing her children once again being bullied by the same kids who tormented them at school

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: azfamily

Gotch then got into her Chevrolet Silverado truck with her children. The second boy—the one he had chased—was unfazed by her threats, and stood behind the vehicle dancing and mocking her, before moving to stand behind his sister.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Maricopa County’s authorities, Gotch revved the engine and accelerated toward the two children. The boy was able to jump out of the way—but the 12-year-old girl was struck, her leg being run over by the vehicle’s tires.

Share icon

Image credits: azfamily

Blinded by rage, Gotch continued driving through the park, putting the lives of over a dozen other children at risk. Many had to dive out of the way to avoid being hit.

“This could have been a much more tragic situation,” said Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. “Even when angry or frustrated, it’s up to adults to act like adults. It is never okay to take our rage out on a kid.”

Share icon

Image credits: Fox10Phoenix / YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

After the incident, Gotch fled the park and was later arrested at her home. When interviewed by detectives, she explained that her rage stemmed from witnessing what she believed was ongoing bullying against her children.

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Fox10Phoenix / YouTube

“She drove up and saw her daughter get hit by one of the other juveniles,” court documents revealed.

“She said her children were being bullied at school and have had issues with this specific group of kids before. She reported the bullying to the school and police but nothing had been done.”

Despite her guilty plea, the mother maintained that she acted in defense of her children

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Fox10Phoenix / YouTube

Following her arrest, the mother faced a laundry list of charges. She was originally booked on six counts of endangerment, four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of attempted first-degree murder. She was held on a $250,000 cash bond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: azfamily

Over time, the charges were consolidated into a plea deal involving three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout the legal process, Gotch maintained what she said during the interviews: that the children at the park provoked the confrontation, and that one of them had punched her 10-year-old daughter.

Prosecutors, on the other hand, emphasized that regardless of her frustrations, her actions were unjustifiable and could’ve had dire consequences.

“She snapped.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the sentencing

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT