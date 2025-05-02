This list contains all the satisfying and shocking updates people have about their school tormentors. It serves as a reminder that bullying does more harm than good and that there are repercussions for every action.

Nobody likes a bully, and many folks who were bullied wish the person who did that to them would get the karma they deserve. Although life isn’t always satisfying like that, in some cases, bullies do get exactly what’s coming to them.

#1 He picked a fight with a smaller kid...



...who was built like a fireplug and on the wrestling team. It did not end well for him.



Happened right in front of my lunch table by the tray drop off. Dude actually stabbed the wrestler in the head with a fork, which bent, and only pissed him off. Wrestler picked the guy up and slammed him, then did it again.



He hit that boy with a planet. Twice.

#2 It was a long time coming for her, but she got stranded at the Fyre festival 😂.

#3 In 8th Grade, he walked into the Boy's restroom with his entourage. Started making fun of a diminutive guy combing his hair in the mirror. The guy turned and punched him in the face. He and his entourage exited without a word. News spread among the 8th Graders in record time.

Bullying is quite prevalent, and around 19% of students reported being tormented by their peers at school. Now, around 22% of students say that they are receiving harassment online or through text messages. This means that as the means of communication are evolving, kids are finding different ways of harassing others. There are different types of bullying, like the spreading of rumors, being called names, or actual physical violence. All children who face these types of harassment find it hard to open up about it and struggle to share this with the people they know. There are often feelings of shame and embarrassment associated with such situations. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 He sucker punched a handicapped kid and the entire hallway full of kids jumped him in unison. It was the only time I saw everyone agree on one thing in school.

#5 We both applied to the same college. I got in, she didn't. I made sure she knew I was turning that school down to go to a different one.

#6 He kept on messing with this skinny kid in my class (he is about my height and weight) and one day, the kid had enough so he picked the dude up and body slammed him to the ground. It turns out that he is actually a black belt, and he was in boxing as well. Meanwhile, the bully was just one of those average football jocks.

With all the different types of bullies out there, one begins to wonder why people would even do things like that. There are different reasons, like sometimes needing to dominate others in order to further their social status. Sometimes, such individuals suffer from low self-esteem and may take out their insecurities on easier targets. This behavior might be seen more in children who like getting their way and don’t know how to control such urges. With nobody to step in and show them the right way, these actions might continue for a long time and cause a negative impact on the person they are bullying. It might also cause the tormentor a lot of guilt as they grow up and stop engaging in such activities.

#7 He picked on this one smaller kid near the kid’s locker. The smaller kid hit him across the head with his combination lock. There was a lot of blood and blubbering. Oddly enough, he tried to beat up the smaller kid a second time in shop class. This time the kid took a 2 X 4 to the bully’s shins. He left the kid alone after that.



He wasn’t really that successful at bullying, though it wasn’t for lack of trying.

#8 She spent all of junior year spreading rumors that I was poor because I always brought lunch from home. Found out later she got rejected from her dream college because she spent too much time bullying people instead of studying. Meanwhile, my 'sad' packed lunches helped my parents save enough for my full college tuition.

#9 When I beat her a*s. I went to school counseling with her, did so many bully interventions, and still no progress with her. The day before, she made fun of a sweet little girl that I stood up for, and we got in trouble (I threatened her and we had an argument). The next day, she slaps me hard for no reason. Joke was on her, because I had experience fighting my boy cousins. She got wrecked and didn’t show up to school for a week.

For children who are the victims of school tormentors, it can feel extremely scary and isolating. The best thing to do is to stay calm in such situations and to report the behavior to adults. Talking to someone in an authority position will help make it their responsibility and allow you to get some peace of mind. It’s also important not to let such hurtful words get to you and to speak about it to someone you trust. Bullies try to prey on your worst insecurities, and that can be especially painful for children with developing minds. That’s why one should take a moment to think about what has been said and realize that it’s just someone projecting their feelings onto you.

#10 He grew up and apologized to everyone junior year. The same year another big bully died of cancer. Anyone who else was a bully got kicked out at some point since it was a private school. Senior year was bully free.

#11 When their dad got knocked out by the geography teacher. True story.

#12 One of mine died in prison



others are old, fat and broken down from working too hard for too little money.

If you have never been a victim of bullying, but you know someone who is going through or has dealt with it, then it’s important to be a source of support for them. Start by first talking to the person and asking them what you can do to help. If they don’t seem receptive to your actions, you can just hang out with them in silence and give them the space they need. Try to be a non-judgmental friend for them who gives them a listening ear whenever possible. The child might feel sensitive and powerless, so reinforcing that it’s not their fault is a good way to rebuild their confidence. Overall, just being there for the person being bullied will help show them that they aren’t alone.

#13 I had a kid who would follow me home pushing me every few steps. I was a big weenie so he thought he could get away with it. Day two of this, I waited until we were alone, he went in for a push, and I grabbed him and sort of did what my 5th grade brain imagined a headlock to be. Then I walked him around like that for a couple minutes, pushed him over, and spit on him. He avoided me after that.

#14 This may come across as dark. The kid that used to bully me relentlessly, picking on me until I lost my cool and got in trouble, but he was never punished. I hated him with a burning passion.



Early in his adulthood he was stricken by grand mal seizures and now he lives in a wheelchair.



I guess we could argue that he didn't deserve it, but you'll never convince 10-year-old me.

#15 He works for a used car salesman selling lemon vehicles to unsuspecting old ladies, lives in a dilapidated rv with 3 nasty kids and a fat, homely wife who bosses him around. He lost his hair by age 30, has a belly that rivals Santa, and looks about 20 years older than the rest of us.

Nobody wants a bully to do well and prosper because of the terrible things that they did to other people. Some tormentors do, in fact, realize their mistakes and make better choices as they grow up. Others, like the folks in this list, never truly make up for what they did and eventually face the consequences. Do you have any interesting updates about former bullies that you knew? Share those stories in the comments.

#16 New kid thought he was the s**t, kept bullying anyone and everyone. Messed with the wrong kid, they fought. Ended up with a broken jaw and having to move schools again.

#17 He would always pick on a heavyset girl and one day she snapped. She gave him a few good gut punches and a swift kick in the nuts. She was in the process of trying to stuff him into a locker when a teacher came and broke everything up. He never ever lived it down.

#18 Early 90s high school, one kid was always getting picked on being effeminate. Senior year in a science class he finally had enough from one of his biggest tormentors and they got physical. Teacher finally broke it up after the bully got his face slammed on one of those stone lab tables. Don't know what happened to the bully, but years later we saw the other kid in the audience of Jenny Jones or Ricki Lake, apparently out and proud and having a good life.

#19 I had a bully in elementary school. He was bigger than me so I couldn't fight him. One morning in my early twenties I went to take my car to the dealer to get it washed,and I handed the attendant my keys without noticing. It was my bully. This could have been a moment for me to be a complete a*s and get my revenge, but I smiled and chatted with him for a bit. He was working on an apprenticeship to become a mechanic at the car dealer.



The best revenge is living well, but it's even better when you meet adversaries with humility and kindness.

#20 The revenge basically was him taking my snacks so I went to Poland on vacation during the summer holiday, brought back a 6 pack of extremely spicy crisps that probably aren’t legal in the UK, ate 5 packs and collected the dust from them (these crisps have an unusual amount of dust in the corners as opposed to other types of crisps) and put them into the last pack and resealed it.



He stole it and ate the whole d**n thing and he was red with snot came out of his nose, on the way to the toilets he had his DS and it somehow ejected the game and I took it while he was dripping snot on the ground, thankfully the game survived.

#21 One day it reached the tipping point and I smacked him in the face so hard he went to ground crying like a baby in front of the whole class.



I didn’t even realise what I did, it just all went on autopilot mode because I was so stressed and on edge from months of consistent bullying.



Never been bullied from that day and the d*******g also stopped bullying others. I was then pondering why it took me so long to realise these people only understand one kind of message.

#22 Died of alcohol poisoning less than a year after graduation. His "friends" left him dead on a park bench.

#23 One of my bullies grew up to have a daughter who is a high-achieving little nerd just like I was when she bullied me, and she had to send her kid to school every day knowing exactly how she was likely to be treated by her peers, and there's nothing she can do about it.