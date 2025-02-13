Today, we're diving into the latter—rumors various netizens heard about themselves. Here, you'll find a whole spectrum of dumb rumors—some absolutely absurd, and others even kind of smart. So, let's jump in to see what we have in store, shall we?

Humans are undeniably social and complex creatures. When you mix these two traits, you end up with a wide range of social interactions—some more lighthearted and others more harmful, like bullying or rumors spreading.

#1 I kept missing school because I was too busy getting abortion after abortion after abortion.



I had chronic strep throat.

#2 That I'm a satanist



(I had eye surgery and had a bloodshot eye that was dripping blood).

#3 Like nearly every woman who’s had a successful career, there were rumors I was sleeping with the boss at 2 places where I worked.

Let’s admit it—all of us have participated in gossip sessions throughout our lives, even if that’s not the most moral thing to do. In fact, such activity is natural; it has been wired into our brains since the prehistoric times. Some scholars even claim that gossip was the reason our language evolved—so we could pass information around about each other. ADVERTISEMENT Gossip didn’t even have a negative meaning until around the time of the European witch hunts. Then, it became a catalyst for accusations of witchcraft and sorcery and accusing women of being punished using inhumane medieval torture instruments. Basically, witch hunts became a way to prevent women from speaking out and allowed for gossiping to gain a label with the rather negative connotation of “women’s talk.”

#4 I was attacked by a bear no just ezcema.

#5 That I was homeschooled. I heard this rumour while I was *at school*.

#6 There is a sizable group of adults that believes i summon demons and can convince them to haunt their lives......what i find more disturbing is this rumor started with one grown woman who i hope the majority of society would just ignore and write off as a mentally unwell compulsive liar.

Yet, such a stereotype is not exactly realistic, as research shows that men and women engage in around the same amount of gossiping activity. However, men are way less criticized for it. Well, no matter the gender, some gossip isn’t bad for us. Some studies show that this activity can even bring people together—sharing information (whether it's positive, negative, or neutral) helps folks create new bonds or strengthen already existing social bonds, as the process improves their trust in each other.

#7 That I was having an affair with the preacher. There were a lot of equally insane reasons for this (he put his hand on my shoulder to get my attention, I met the delivery truck at his house while he was preaching because a refrigerator was being delivered literally in the middle of him working, etc). My favorite reason was because I pulled weeds in his yard while he was OUT OF TOWN visiting his son who was dying in the hospital.

#8 THAT I’M A SECRET SPY. LIKE, OKAY. I CAN BARELY REMEMBER TO BRING MY LUNCH TO WORK, BUT SURE, I’M OUT HERE SAVING THE WORLD.

#9 I accepted 10k from my exes parents to end the relationship and cancel the wedding. Truth is i did it for free to make sure they didnt end up my in-laws. I bet they would have paid it tho.

At the same time, when gossiping starts turning into rumor spreading, its harm outweighs any benefits, as it starts hurting people. Essentially, rumors are unconfirmed information that’s being spread as factual by people who haven't checked whether it’s true or not. And so, when information is unverified, anything—even the most outrageous lies—can be spread about a person. Let’s just take a peek at today’s list as it’s full of examples. All of them were collected from what various people shared online, to be more specific, how they answered the question “What is a dumb rumor you've heard about yourself?” Well, what this collection shows us is that people aren’t shy about sharing random information about others, even if that’s rather dumb. While that sometimes leads to silly misunderstandings, other times it might have worse results. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Bio mum tried starting a rumor at her church that I had run away and was having an affair with a much older married man who wouldn't allow me to talk to her because he was emotionally manipulating me when I was a teen.



In reality, I was in foster care because she was physically a*****e. The "older man" was my foster dad, who, along with his WIFE, my foster mum, loved me unconditionally and ended up adopting me after several years.



But that version of events wouldn't have played as well to her Bible study group...

#11 That I'm a Thai trans woman. I'm a white woman...but I'll take the compliment. They are so beautiful.



Second to that was the rumour I was a trans woman. That was at a time most people, including young left leaning people were openly very transphobic. I was at uni. It was awful. It made me really hate people...



It's also very insulting to trans women. I was quite ugly back then and couldn't do my makeup or dress myself well.



But it was very well believed. Which actually worked out for me as it kept awful people away from me.

#12 My parents were called into the principals office and met with a teacher and also the superintendent of the entire ISD because of a rumor that I was the high priestess of an afterschool satanic cult.

For instance, getting someone’s reputation destroyed as things spread about them is very damaging. Fake information and fake news tend to have both immediate and long-lasting effects on people. At first, it riles up a person's emotions and changes their mood. Depending on how strong these feelings are, they can stick to them for a long time, remaining even after the information gets debunked. Not to mention that the fact that these rumors hurt not only reputations, but the people themselves, which we don’t have to tell you is a morally wrong thing.

#13 That I got a [breast] job because my [breasts] were ‘too big to be natural’ lmao.

#14 That I was a celebrity. It felt cool at first, but they kept "insisting" that they had seen me in something. It's actually happened a couple of times. There was one person that wouldn't give up guessing movies. I was like "I feel like I would remember that part of my life", but they didn't stop. I think I finally said "you guessed it!" and moved on with my day.

#15 That I was dead.



A buddy of mine changed high schools back in the day, guess he thought it'd be easier to ingratiate himself by going for the sympathy vote? He told people I died in a car crash on a notoriously steep curve near my house (I didn't even have my learners licence at the time). He had taken time off to go to my funeral and give a eulogy, and would mention he was off to supposedly visited and comfort my family.



Imagine the surprise when a friend of a friend who went to that school actually met me months later at a party and told me all this. They were LIVID, I was more amused. I'd see him around afterwards but I never questioned or confronted him about it, he got enough c**p for it when word of my status as 'alive' got around.

So, what we can take away from today’s article is that while gossiping with friends can sometimes be a fun bonding activity, it’s important to stay mindful and be aware of how our words impact others. Have you ever heard a dumb rumor about yourself? Share it with us in the comments!

#16 That I was a d**g dealer because of all the people at the house. The people were either my mother or sister droppingoff/picking up my nephew while I was babysitting him. No one else lol.

#17 That I’ve never seen a van before.

#18 That I didn’t like going out because I’m fat 😐 meanwhile I’m just introverted and enjoy my peace and alone time but if you think I should lose weight just say that sis 🥲.

#19 I am smart that sometimes I dont understand a single word of what I am saying lol.

#20 Found out I supposedly made out with a someone a few weeks ago. This was disclosed to me while on a date with another someone.



I’m 42 😂.

#21 That I can read minds.

#22 I’m related to a president.

#23 Someone said I sleepwalk at work.

#24 I was an Olympic athlete.

#25 That I was a pig breeder.



Rumour traveled around my office like f*****g wild fire.

#26 I was on a reality TV show.

#27 I’m afraid of buttons.

#28 I’m banned from a local cafe.

#29 People think I’m a hacker.