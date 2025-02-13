ADVERTISEMENT

Humans are undeniably social and complex creatures. When you mix these two traits, you end up with a wide range of social interactions—some more lighthearted and others more harmful, like bullying or rumors spreading. 

Today, we're diving into the latter—rumors various netizens heard about themselves. Here, you'll find a whole spectrum of dumb rumors—some absolutely absurd, and others even kind of smart. So, let's jump in to see what we have in store, shall we? 

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Patient in a medical gown getting a throat check with a tongue depressor, related to dumbest rumors. I kept missing school because I was too busy getting abortion after abortion after abortion.

I had chronic strep throat.

drunky_crowette , RDNE Stock project Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Person applying eye drops to alleviate irritation, focusing on eye care and health. That I'm a satanist

    (I had eye surgery and had a bloodshot eye that was dripping blood).

    No_Produce3304 , user18526052 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was in a Bible study group in high school. I asked a few questions that the leader couldn't answer, so he told me that Satan was the author of confusion, and then read a description of the anti-Christ. I said, "You think I'm like the anti-Christ?" Turns out, he literally thought I was THE anti-Christ. I said, "Wow, that would make me more famous than Michael Jackson." Wrong thing to say, as it turns out.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Two professionals in business attire shaking hands, discussing rumors in an office setting. Like nearly every woman who’s had a successful career, there were rumors I was sleeping with the boss at 2 places where I worked.

    Obviously-Tomatoes , MART PRODUCTION Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Let’s admit it—all of us have participated in gossip sessions throughout our lives, even if that’s not the most moral thing to do. In fact, such activity is natural; it has been wired into our brains since the prehistoric times. Some scholars even claim that gossip was the reason our language evolved—so we could pass information around about each other. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Gossip didn’t even have a negative meaning until around the time of the European witch hunts. Then, it became a catalyst for accusations of witchcraft and sorcery and accusing women of being punished using inhumane medieval torture instruments.

    Basically, witch hunts became a way to prevent women from speaking out and allowed for gossiping to gain a label with the rather negative connotation of “women’s talk.” 
    #4

    Close-up of a brown bear looking upward, highlighting its thick fur and attentive expression. I was attacked by a bear no just ezcema.

    wetlettuce42 , Rasmus Svinding Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Group of young adults socializing in a bright room, discussing rumors with smiles. That I was homeschooled. I heard this rumour while I was *at school*.

    JoseCansecoMilkshake , Ivan Samkov Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Open book on the ground with candles around, displaying mystical symbols; related to rumors theme. There is a sizable group of adults that believes i summon demons and can convince them to haunt their lives......what i find more disturbing is this rumor started with one grown woman who i hope the majority of society would just ignore and write off as a mentally unwell compulsive liar.

    miss-take91 , Joy Marino Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Yet, such a stereotype is not exactly realistic, as research shows that men and women engage in around the same amount of gossiping activity. However, men are way less criticized for it. 

    Well, no matter the gender, some gossip isn’t bad for us. Some studies show that this activity can even bring people together—sharing information (whether it's positive, negative, or neutral) helps folks create new bonds or strengthen already existing social bonds, as the process improves their trust in each other. 
    #7

    Person speaking in a church, gesturing with hands, beside a large open book. That I was having an affair with the preacher. There were a lot of equally insane reasons for this (he put his hand on my shoulder to get my attention, I met the delivery truck at his house while he was preaching because a refrigerator was being delivered literally in the middle of him working, etc). My favorite reason was because I pulled weeds in his yard while he was OUT OF TOWN visiting his son who was dying in the hospital.

    avenuepotassium , MART PRODUCTION Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jnogrimes avatar
    UncleJohn3000
    UncleJohn3000
    Community Member
    Premium     5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My best friend died, we had the memorial, and completely unrelated, his 16 year old son bought my old Subaru a week later. Which meant that what the neighbors saw was, "OG's body wasn't even cold when he started spending the night every night." She and I realized it separately and each tried to surprise the other with the idea. He'd have laughed too.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #8

    Person examining encrypted papers with a magnifying glass, jotting notes. Rumors explored through written code and analysis. THAT I’M A SECRET SPY. LIKE, OKAY. I CAN BARELY REMEMBER TO BRING MY LUNCH TO WORK, BUT SURE, I’M OUT HERE SAVING THE WORLD.

    Naughty_Rose3 , cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And using ALL CAPS as a secret code. And that, boys and girls, is why you don't hire eye doctors to work as spies.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Stacks of cash in an open briefcase on a table, symbolizing dumb rumors about wealth. I accepted 10k from my exes parents to end the relationship and cancel the wedding. Truth is i did it for free to make sure they didnt end up my in-laws. I bet they would have paid it tho.

    DaddyGoose420 , Pixabay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    At the same time, when gossiping starts turning into rumor spreading, its harm outweighs any benefits, as it starts hurting people. Essentially, rumors are unconfirmed information that’s being spread as factual by people who haven't checked whether it’s true or not. 

    And so, when information is unverified, anything—even the most outrageous lies—can be spread about a person. Let’s just take a peek at today’s list as it’s full of examples. All of them were collected from what various people shared online, to be more specific, how they answered the question “What is a dumb rumor you've heard about yourself?” 

    Well, what this collection shows us is that people aren’t shy about sharing random information about others, even if that’s rather dumb. While that sometimes leads to silly misunderstandings, other times it might have worse results. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Person walking on a forest path under tall trees, illustrating solitude amidst dumb rumors spread about them. Bio mum tried starting a rumor at her church that I had run away and was having an affair with a much older married man who wouldn't allow me to talk to her because he was emotionally manipulating me when I was a teen.

    In reality, I was in foster care because she was physically a*****e. The "older man" was my foster dad, who, along with his WIFE, my foster mum, loved me unconditionally and ended up adopting me after several years.

    But that version of events wouldn't have played as well to her Bible study group...

    EasternPoisonIvy , Chris G Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Protesters gathered, one holding a "Trans Rights Are Human Rights" sign, highlighting issues about rumors and social justice. That I'm a Thai trans woman. I'm a white woman...but I'll take the compliment. They are so beautiful.

    Second to that was the rumour I was a trans woman. That was at a time most people, including young left leaning people were openly very transphobic. I was at uni. It was awful. It made me really hate people...

    It's also very insulting to trans women. I was quite ugly back then and couldn't do my makeup or dress myself well.

    But it was very well believed. Which actually worked out for me as it kept awful people away from me.

    BellaTheToady , Oriel Frankie Ashcroft Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Man in office with laptop and books, related to discussing dumbest rumors. My parents were called into the principals office and met with a teacher and also the superintendent of the entire ISD because of a rumor that I was the high priestess of an afterschool satanic cult.

    anythingaustin , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    For instance, getting someone’s reputation destroyed as things spread about them is very damaging. Fake information and fake news tend to have both immediate and long-lasting effects on people. At first, it riles up a person's emotions and changes their mood. Depending on how strong these feelings are, they can stick to them for a long time, remaining even after the information gets debunked. 

    Not to mention that the fact that these rumors hurt not only reputations, but the people themselves, which we don’t have to tell you is a morally wrong thing. 
    #13

    Person in a mustard dress sitting by a window, pondering rumors. That I got a [breast] job because my [breasts] were ‘too big to be natural’ lmao.

    Unabledcrayon , Andrew Patrick Photo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Person posing confidently while photographers capture moments amid spread rumors. That I was a celebrity. It felt cool at first, but they kept "insisting" that they had seen me in something. It's actually happened a couple of times. There was one person that wouldn't give up guessing movies. I was like "I feel like I would remember that part of my life", but they didn't stop. I think I finally said "you guessed it!" and moved on with my day.

    Pretzelsareformen , Thể Phạm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Old gravestones in a cemetery, symbolizing the spread of rumors and myths. That I was dead.

    A buddy of mine changed high schools back in the day, guess he thought it'd be easier to ingratiate himself by going for the sympathy vote? He told people I died in a car crash on a notoriously steep curve near my house (I didn't even have my learners licence at the time). He had taken time off to go to my funeral and give a eulogy, and would mention he was off to supposedly visited and comfort my family.

    Imagine the surprise when a friend of a friend who went to that school actually met me months later at a party and told me all this. They were LIVID, I was more amused. I'd see him around afterwards but I never questioned or confronted him about it, he got enough c**p for it when word of my status as 'alive' got around.

    capedconkerer2 , Mike Bird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    So, what we can take away from today’s article is that while gossiping with friends can sometimes be a fun bonding activity, it’s important to stay mindful and be aware of how our words impact others.

    Have you ever heard a dumb rumor about yourself? Share it with us in the comments!
    #16

    Person in a black hoodie holding blurred objects, representing rumors being spread about themselves. That I was a d**g dealer because of all the people at the house. The people were either my mother or sister droppingoff/picking up my nephew while I was babysitting him. No one else lol.

    AdExtension5224 , MART PRODUCTION Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Vintage Volkswagen van parked, featuring teal and white colors, related to dumbest rumors. That I’ve never seen a van before.

    JustAddWaterForMe2 , Liam Gant Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Person in casual attire and towel turban reading a book, relaxing on a couch. That I didn’t like going out because I’m fat 😐 meanwhile I’m just introverted and enjoy my peace and alone time but if you think I should lose weight just say that sis 🥲.

    octobernovember_ , Ivan Samkov Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    Person in a library holding a large stack of books, surrounded by shelves filled with more books. I am smart that sometimes I dont understand a single word of what I am saying lol.

    sunindevood , cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    A couple kissing in a forest, both wearing casual clothing, with her engagement ring visible. Found out I supposedly made out with a someone a few weeks ago. This was disclosed to me while on a date with another someone.

    I’m 42 😂.

    TriviaBrian , Katie Salerno Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But you're young enough to look like you're in high school. Congrats

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #21

    A fortune teller behind yellow curtains with a crystal ball, possibly linked to dumbest rumors. That I can read minds.

    KimberlyLinda501 , cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Statue of Abraham Lincoln seated with an inscription above, highlighting historical significance. I’m related to a president.

    DonnaGlamorous0 , Pixabay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Woman in pajamas standing with a pillow, suggesting sleepiness or a tired mood, in a dimly lit bedroom. Someone said I sleepwalk at work.

    SandraRuth999 , pixel-shot.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Swimmer in a pool, wearing a swim cap, gliding through water, unrelated to rumors being spread. I was an Olympic athlete.

    NaughtyKimberly140 , Guduru Ajay bhargav Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Spotted piglets sleeping on straw bedding, showcasing peaceful harmony among animals. That I was a pig breeder.

    Rumour traveled around my office like f*****g wild fire.

    SeparateStay9569 , Anthony Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    A man and woman sitting on a couch, smiling, as they watch TV, in a cozy living room setting. I was on a reality TV show.

    JenniferNancy466 , DC Studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Sewing thread, needles, and colorful buttons on a denim fabric, capturing creativity and craft materials. I’m afraid of buttons.

    SharonBeauty16 , Beate Vogl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Cozy urban café with outdoor seating, featuring "Blend & Grind" signage in a city setting. I’m banned from a local cafe.

    LindaElizabeth496 , Abhishek Navlakha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Green digital code on a black background, reminiscent of a data stream related to rumors. People think I’m a hacker.

    LauraDreamy10 , Markus Spiske Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Hand turning a door knob, representing rumors and privacy concerns. I’m afraid of doorbells.

    DollBarbara861 , MART PRODUCTION Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!