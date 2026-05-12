Someone asked “What’s the most [messed] up thing that happened at your school?” and people shared their stories. So get comfortable as you read through some rather uncomfortable tales, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own examples to the comments section down below.

As an adult, it’s easy to forget just how all-encompassing school can feel like when you’re young and made to go there five times a week. So when something goes absolutely wrong, people tend to notice and remember .

#1 One of our English teachers son was a defensive lineman for our high-school football team. During a practice I guess he took a really hard hit and collapsed on the field. I was staying after last bell for some major project and I will never forget seeing the ambulance and the english teacher pounding on the back of the doors screaming "Let me see my son" over and over. Kid died at the hospital and really hit everyone so hard. The teacher didn't return until the next year.

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#2 A group of girls at my school jumped a teacher outside the school gates and beat her up so badly she was in hospital for weeks. She was a lovely teacher so no idea why they targeted her, but they'd been harassing and threatening her in class for months leading up to the attack. The teacher never came back and ended up leaving the country.

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#3 A dog broke in and ran around the school playground once.

#4 Four girls went on a road trip and died in a horrific car crash. Amanda, you were really nice to me when I was feeling scared and alone. Rest sweetly.

#5 I went to a boarding school in New England that had students from all over the world. One of my dormmates, who was from India, was doing poorly in her studies, and her father was so angry he flew all the way to the school from India without warning, made her pack her bags immediately, and whisked her away within an hour. While he was throwing most of her belongings into the trash and she was wailing, he told her he was not only taking her back to India but marrying her off to what we later found out was a very unappealing middle-aged man.

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#6 One of my classmates collapsed on the front lawn of our school junior year and died from heart failure. Soon after, we lost two more (one s*****e, one accident). Senior year, we had a s*****e beginning of the year (super popular kid in my class). All of the d**ths were so close together that the CDC classified it as a s*****e bubble and sent investigators to our town. A neighboring high school in that same time frame had 5 s***ides, all of whom stepped onto train tracks crossing a nearby intersection.

#7 A kid o***dosed on stolen prescriptions and froze to d***h in a small patch of woods right next to the school. she was missing for about a week before they found her body (it snowed a few feet over her body, which is probably why it took them so long to find her). it was really sad. nothing ever happened for it, none of the admins ever said anything, there was no effort to help kids with a**ictions at the school. it was just...really f*****g sad. she was 14 years old, and she was known for being a really kind and helpful person. i hope she's in a more peaceful place now.

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#8 My senior year. A m****r-s*****e occurred after school when a guy sh*t his ex-girlfriend and then himself after she dumped him.



The f****d up part was that the girl’s friends had found out that the ex-boyfriend had brought a g*n to campus and when they tried to warn one of the campus police officers, he just waved them off and accused them of being typical emotional girls.

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#9 When I was in 6th grade, our English teacher, her husband, and their two daughters, one in 2nd grade and one in my class, all died in a house fire. We lived in a secluded rural area in the south (US) where neighbors weren’t close by, so after they didn’t show up for school someone went to check on them. Their cars were there, but the house was gone, still smoldering.

The mom and both girls were found near the front door. They almost made it out..

supposedly the fire started from the furnace, but that was only a rumor at the time. I think about it often and wish there was a way for me to know what really happened.



Anyways, that’s my f****d up school story/trauma dump.

That has haunted me my entire life.

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#10 A girl who attended our H.S. was k****d by the Son of Sam serial k**ler. He was eventually caught when a neighborhood beat cop ticketed his car. RIP Stacy 🙏.

#11 At school? A teacher was fired for kissing a student...



...and we found out years later that the actual story was the student (a 15 year old rugby player build like a house) had followed the teacher (a 5 foot woman in her mid 20s) into a supply closet and forced himself on her, but she still had to be banned from teaching for life because noone was EVER expecting that kind of situation when laws were written.

#12 Principal blew the head off a king brown snake with a s*****n in front of the entire primary school.



Then they toured the snake’s headless body around each class in a plastic bag so we could hold it.



Yes, Australia.

#13 Our school stopped teaching blood types and Punnett squares because a kid in my grade found out he was adopted. His parents threatened to sue the school. Not that f****d up, just weird.

#14 During a lunch period while I was in high school, a special needs student choked to d***h. One real piece of s**t filmed it and posted it, making fun of this kid who died. Not only did the school have to deal with the grief of losing a fellow student, but SO many people saw it between those who were simply in the cafeteria when it happened and those who inadvertently saw the video online. It was so cruel and disrespectful.



Thankfully, the piece of s**t who filmed it got expelled and no one ever saw him again.

#15 This happened several years before I even started high school, but a kid got exhausted one day in the pool during gym class, slipped under, and drowned. Nobody noticed him disappearing, and security cameras revealed that the teacher wasn't watching the kids and neglected to do a headcount.



To make matters worse, that was the last class before lunch, so he was down there for probably about 50 minutes before the next class found him, and by then it was way too late.



During the investigation, the school district had the f*****g audacity to argue that it was somehow a s*****e, and not a horrible accident that never should have happened, had the teacher been more responsible.



And that gym teacher? He's still working at the high school. The only lasting consequence is that the freshmen no longer do a swim unit in gym. The lack of accountability is such a slap in the face to the parents, who have my deepest condolences, and I hope their son is resting in peace.

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#16 Girl st**bed in the back by a guy she turned down for a date. She died, he went to a psych hospital then disappeared after release.1968.

#17 2 separate incidents of d**d bodies found completely unrelated to anyone or anything at school during my high school years. Someone m******d someone at a hospital across the street and dumped the body at our school behind our sign on a school night (found as we were arriving to school). The second was a wandering old lady from the nursing home next door who just died in our courtyard overnight.

#18 Girl got SA'd in the locker room by a construction worker doing work in the school. She ran away but had to run across the hallways in her underwear.

#19 Someone had a baby in the dorms and then tried to conceal the body.

#20 Three of four coaches were having s*x with junior and senior students for a prolonged period. One of the girls got pregnant from the baseball coach and finished senior year in shame at a school for “unwed mothers”. Took over a year to get the coaches fired. My principal (who I thought was awesome) ended up k*****g himself. Those were the days, boi.

#21 Every graduating class had a tragic accidental d***h their senior year for about 10 years straight.

Skiing accidents.

Getting hit by a drunk driver.

Motorcycle crash.

Etc.



One girl and I worked together. One day, she was supposed to work the shift after me and I got pissed because she never showed up and I had to work a double and close. The next day, I found out she went hiking and literally fell off a cliff.

#22 I had a partner in Psychology class for my final. 2-person presentation. she told me during one of our study sessions before the final that her younger sister hung herself in her bedroom closet. i was like "Wow i am so sorry". she said nothing back.



I get to class the day of our final and she doesnt show up. the teacher tells me outside of the classroom that my partner had passed away. he wouldnt tell me what happened. i was stunned.



I later found out from one of her friends that she also had hung herself in the same closet her little sister did the year before.

#23 We had a mad pooper. There was an unknown boy who would get artistic with his excrement in the boy’s room. They ended up taking the external doors off the bathrooms because of this.

#24 A friend of mine brought a g*n to school and showed it to me in the locker room. I immediately turned him in. This was in the late 90s.

#25 Went to catholic schools my whole life. During my freshman year in hs a girl who accidentally got pregnant drove her car off the bluff and into the ocean because our student handbook said pregnant girls will be automatically expelled from school. She was a senior, just months away from graduation.



Because this comment has kinda blown up, I'll add another crazy story from catholic schools.. Around y2k during the height of the priest p**o thing, they allowed an old priest to move into one of the school's dormatory rooms. Prior to that, only nuns were allowed to live at that school. When he moved in, the school actually told the entire school that if we ever saw a priest on campus to keep walking & not talk to him. We weren't told why. The school even tried to b******t the intensity of what he was guilty of doing.



I think the moral of the story with all this is that catholicism & most every other religion is filled with denial and enabling. They don't practice what they teach on the the most fundamental levels.

#26 Someone elderly mistook the accelerate instead of the break in their vehicle. Plowed through several sets or doors into the school and hit one the cafeteria walls with a kid pinned between the wall and the vehicle. He died shortly after. Elementary school, I was down in the basement for music class they initially treated it as a code red intruder in the building. The superintendent was crying urging us to stay down, lock the doors shut off the lights. I knew the kid as he rode the same bus home as I did. Ryan Wesling you'll never leave my mind. He was only 8 years old.

#27 In the late 90’s at school aged around 13, there was a goth girl in my class (let’s call her Emily). She was very shy, hadn’t long lost her mum to cancer. She was being picked on terribly by a particular lad and his g*ng. Her Dad would often be at the school about it, but it was relentless calling her names like ‘freak’ etc.. even shouting he was going to dig her mum up. It was awful. Emily had a bit of a break down in the toilets, but me and another girl persuaded her to go to the head teacher, we ended up being late for class as we walked her to the office. As we walked along, said lad was heading towards us. She started shouting at him, goading him over… she then st**bed him in the neck with a pair of nail scissors. It was crazy, the other girl and I had to give statements to the police. From what i remember he ended up having stitches and she was excluded from school. I often wonder how she ended up, hoping she was okay. She was a lovely girl, but was obviously and sadly, going through a dreadful time losing her mum and being bullied, which pushed her to the edge.

#28 Kid in the grade 2 years younger than me had the SWAT team break down his parents house door for being part of a huuuuuge d**g deal.

#29 Over the weekend, a girl in my grade was k****d by a drunk driver while walking on the sidewalk.



When we came back to school the following Monday, word spread around that she had died. Only, there was TWO girls with the exact same name, one who was beloved by everyone, the other who was disliked and had this reputation of being a vile b***h.



So everyone started saying they hoped it's the b****y one who had passed.



Turned out that it's the loved one who left us. But after hearing how much people wished it was the b****y one that died cuz she wouldn't be missed by anyone, that girl worked on herself, turned her life around and became a very nice and kind person.



So this story, while sad, isn't all bad.

#30 The two big ones that both involved gym teachers would be- 1) I think I was in 8th grade when this happened. A male gym teacher stalked a female student. He would leave her notes all the time and would threaten her constantly. She went to the principal, and took all of the notes he’d left etc. Come to find out he was planning to kidnap her, and had all the supplies to do so stashed in his car. This one made the news I think.



2) Senior year, we used to have a gym class elective called “free swim” where you could do laps, or play water games etc. During the class, a girl went to her locker to get her goggles, she was on swim team, and saw her locker open and some of her clothes missing. She went to the coaches office in the pool area and found the swim coach, who also was the teacher for free swim, rubbing one out sniffing the girl’s panties. Pretty sure she was fired pretty quick after that.

#31 When I was in elementary school, one day they just wouldn't let us in. I just said, "Cool, no school today." But time passed, and when I was in middle school, my mom asked me, "Hey, remember that time they wouldn't let you into school? Well, it was because four b**s gang-r***d another boy during lunch time in a classroom. And the parents were simply trying to close the school because of what happened" I didn't believe her. How could 10- or 11-year-old boys do that? But I looked up the news in my country (Mexico), and it was true. The principal justifying it as "just kids playing." And if you're wondering, that school is still open.

#32 My math teacher and his class were held hostage at g*npoint a few years before Columbine. No casualties. My math teacher talked him out of it, and managed to go on teaching for years.

#33 Chick A thought Chick B was banging her boyfriend. Chick A somehow snuck into a Janitor's closet, stole a wrench, snuck up behind Chick B in the cafeteria and smashed her over the head with it. Chick B somehow proceeded to beat the ever-loving f**k out of Chick A while bleeding profusely from her noggin. .

#34 A boy in the year above me in secondary was dared to eat a pint of maggots, brought a pint of maggots to school the next day and was eating handfuls of them in the yard with hundreds of kids watching on in horror and disgust. A teacher came over thinking it was a fight, was aghast at the sight of the maggot muncher. He was hauled off to the heads office. I seem to remember he didn't return to school for months after, he was in therapy or something, and ostracised on his return. He was called Maggie from that point onwards, nobody would hang out with him, I think he ended up changing school at the end of the year.

#35 My best friend got into a fight with a bully who was picking on another friend(with an broken arm in a cast), this one bully had been going at him for years relentlessly and my friend got fed up and pushed him, they squared up to fight, my best friend got hit, fell backwards, cracked his head on the tile, went into a coma and died three days later. literally the sweetest and most loyal friend i ever met, made one wrong move and died at 17.



apparently the kid who hit him grew up to be an a*****e bar fly who brags about k*****g my friend in one punch.

#36 My beloved Spanish teacher who was a few years older than me committed s*****e. He lived near my house and drove me and my sister to school every day. The Friday before he committed, he said he would not see us Monday morning. We thought he was taking the day off and didn’t think much of it. We went skiing that weekend and while skiing, we were notified that we needed to get back home. This was 1990, so no cell phones. By the time we got home, 2 hours later, there were the cops waiting on our arrival. They sat us down and told us.



To this day, I remember this event and we were later told he was left a note. Went to his basement and used a g*n in his mouth. A few years later we found out that he was gay and the Catholic Church told him he’d go to hell if he came out. He sadly left a wife and two small children.

#37 High schooler picked on a middle schooler, bullying him every day for a couple weeks.

One morning the high schooler got off the bus at the middle school telling the middle schooler he was going to beat his a*s.



The middle schooler got off first, the high schooler was behind him. The middle schooler had a hawk bill pocket knife razor sharp with him.



He carved that boy up before anybody could even get to him to break it up. Across the face, the chest, his stomach, his arm and his back. It was horrific.



Bully lived. Became a preacher.

#38 Went to a high school with a reputation for ranking #1 in the state consistently. They covered up a lot of s**t because they had a reputation to uphold, but there’s one incident that happened in my senior year that made waves. We had a lot of kids who were hella smart with STEM and computers, and there were these 3 guys that managed to hack some of the popular girls’ google drives and leak their n*des. Of course, that stuff circulated and they were reprimanded but somehow weren’t expelled despite what content they were leaking. I remember everyone was tense for a week or so because we weren’t sure who else these guys were targeting. They should’ve been punished worse and even been charged, but I think because they were “smart” and the school wanted to protect itself from controversy, it was swept under the rug.

#39 My middle school English teacher (also the principal) had a big knife on his waist that he would take out and hold while he asked you questions about what happened in the chapter we were supposed to have read by that day.

Occasionally he would throw it into the carpet so it would stick there and he would ask you to come grab it.

One time he ran the dull edge of the knife down my back and asked me how my weekend was.

I still don’t really understand what any of this was but we all really liked him and nobody told their parents this was happening.

#40 Had a student jump out a dorm window, he failed to reach his “goal” so he walked back into the building, and jumped again from a higher floor - second time he … met his goal.

#41 A young man in my junior high had a date to testify against his stepfather in court. Said stepfather hired two teenagers to k**l the young man and prevent him from testifying. They unfortunately succeeded.

#42 Middle school teacher ended up getting arrested and went to prison for child p****graphy. It’s funny, once in 8th grade I was walking down the hallway with friends and I said “so what, Mr. Teacher is a P****PHILE!” because he gave us all the creeps - immediately after I said that I heard from behind me “Mr. Unsub if you have something to say, say it to my face” in a stern voice. At the time I was very embarrassed but now I wonder what was going through his head, “how the hell did he know?!?”



Everyone got weird vibes from him though, and now we know why. Trust your gut, folks!

#43 Someone found a baby in a garbage can in the girls bathroom. It was quickly discovered which student the child belonged to because she needed medical attention. No one even knew she was pregnant.



The baby lived and was sent to foster care. The girl never came back to school but as you can imagine everyone said a lot of hateful things about her.



Later it came out that the girl was being a****d by her own father and the baby was his. She hid the pregnancy because she was afraid of what her father would do if he found out she was carrying his child.



I hope she’s doing well.

#44 School lockdown cause some dude thought he saw a ghost, except turns out it was just mr. smith in his halloween costume at 3pm.

#45 In 1 year, 6 teachers were fired for liking kids.

#46 I went to boarding school in the south. The female drama teacher was buying booze and cigarettes for some 15/16yr old boys and also providing s****l favors as well. When she found out I knew about it and was going to go to the administration about it she tried to offer me $5k to stay quiet. When I wouldn’t accept the money she said she would have me k****d.



I told the administration and they quietly asked her to pack up and leave and told me not to speak of it. They didn’t want to destroy their reputation. I wish I had told everyone. F**k you Webb School in Bell Buckle, Tennessee.

#47 Kid brought a .22 to middle school and sh*t himself in the head in the middle of the crowded locker room hallways right before school started.

Turns out his father, the principal of the middle school, had been molesting him and k****d himself via tailpipe hose into car window.

Many many many s***ides. Small town rural impoverished America is a grim place to grow up.

#48 In 5th grade a girl gave a boy a handy on the back of the bus. Last day before summer so they didn’t even get suspended.



High school: a teacher was fired for having a relationship with a student (she was 17 and he was probably 25-ish).



College: me. I was the most f****d up thing that happened when I lived on campus. Police called on me two years in a row. But hey I just celebrated 6 years sober and those days are long behind me.

#49 A few.



1 and unarguably the worst: School sh**ting my junior year. 2 kids and a teacher died on the scene, I don't remember how many were injured.



2: Gang related s**bbing, the victim died in the hospital.



3: Teacher was caught grooming seniors. (Why is it always gov or social studies teachers?)



4: Teacher was exposed as a full blown neo N**i which lead to a LOT of s**t going down and eventually became a full blown riot smashing windows and tearing down the iron rod fence around the school. (AP world history teacher, go figure).

#50 Kid in my school was m******d by a serial k**ler.

#51 My 7th grade history teacher had a mug of whisky coffee. He would "drop" pencils next to girls with skirts, often more than once per class. Kids found his flask and and drank it causing him to freak out and throw a stapler at the suspects head.



He finally got fired after he had a legitimate screaming / punching fight with the flag pole.



Saw him falling out of his car at a bar near my house. I tried to help him and he called me a w***e.



Later saw him working at Costco.

#52 Someone's ex st**bed them to d***h in the school.

#53 Our resource officer, got caught with an underclassman in the back of his patrol car. In front of the school. At lunch.



Anyway, got fired. Worked at the KMart, until a FBI sting got him trying to meet an underage boy across state lines.

#54 Grade 5. A little girl was climbing a chain link fence during lunch break. She got her ring stuck on the top of the fence and fell down. Her finger was completely de-gloved and the ring with her skin from her finger was hanging from the top of the fence. A bunch of kids were right there with her when it happened.



Some things just stay with you. This is one of them for me.

#55 The female gym teacher got caught with a female student in the pool office. (Our High school had a community pool attached to it. We swam for gym class).

#56 A science teacher was attacked in the hallway and his head was slammed into a wall and he died.



The winter holiday season prior to that resulted in the discovery of a man and woman’s bodies in the basement.

#57 Some rednecks got a bug up their asses about I don’t remember what and had a rally in the parking lot. Meaning they drove their trucks around flying the confederate flag and with rifles in the back seat.



I did not like high school very much.

#58 A kid got hit by a school bus one morning before school and died. We still had a normal school day.

#59 The adhd kid (before adhd was a diagnosis) kept propping his desk up on its back legs against the wall (he'd been sat in back all year for disruption), and the balance wouldn't hold (kids, we had desks where the seat & a squat table with storage were joined by a bar, u still have that?) so the front legs would bring it crashing down periodically thru class...



About 40 min in, teacher tore to the back, grabbed the kid, yanked him into the hall by his arm & threw him up against the lockers multiple times & then apparently held him up against them while yelling. We were 11/12 yo



Pretty sure he took a few days off then came back and kept teaching. Adhd kid transferred. Years later when we heard teacher died from a heart attack, I pictured him from those days, red faced & yelling hard out.

#60 Our school had a warm relationship with a local homeless guy. He was cool and we all got along with him.



Then one day, he was up and m******d. This wasn't a small town, but it wasn't big enough for this to blend into the static of everything else. Everyone in school was upset.

#61 While we were eating lunch two guys were fighting in the parking lot. The loser got in his car and rammed the other one into the band building and k****d him. We were all just eating and then heard the crash and all got sent home. It was all over shoes.

#62 Reading some this stuff. Our school was tame. We just had it set on fire a couple of times.

#63 To answer my own question: someone from a seperate school close to my district has mass emailed a hit list of schools he was going to sh**t up. He then called my school and told them he was on my campus. The entire school went on lockdown and a swat team raided the school. Knocked down doors and pointed rifles right at kids heads. We had about four lockdowns from then on for the next two years.

#64 My senior year. A group of guys and a couple girls went boating. This was Fort Lauderdale and these were the “rich kids” so drinking and boating were like their favorite things. One night they went boating in the intercoastal waterways, apparently went too fast and hit the abutment of a bridge, sent the boat drifting sideways very fast and sudden. Kid got his head literally decapitated by a lower section of the bridge, another guy got yeeted so hard, he was forever paralyzed and can barely walk even with someone holding him up. The rest of em got off pretty easy. But man…that kid who lost his like was actually a big, quiet, sweet guy…that I know of at least.



S**t turned our last year pretty grim.