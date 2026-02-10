Search For Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Takes Chilling Turn As She Posts Video After Expired Deadline

ADVERTISEMENT

The search for missing mother Nancy Guthrie has entered a critical new phase, as the deadline for a ransom note passed on February 9.

Detectives revealed they are expanding their investigation after finding fresh leads connected to her disappearance.

Nancy’s daughter and Today star Savannah Guthrie also shared a message saying, “We enter into another week of this nightmare.”

RELATED:

Highlights The sheriff's department released a statement about “new leads” related to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

They noted that they would continue searching residences belonging to the Guthrie family.

On Monday, February 8, the second deadline mentioned in a ransom note had passed.

“It’s an inside job,” a social media user speculated, while another said, “Looks like the sister did it.”

The search for missing mother Nancy Guthrie has entered a critical new phase

Two women smiling together, one wearing a white hat and the other with a blue scarf, related to Savannah Guthrie mom search.

Image credits: Savannah Guthrie

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department announced on Monday that it was expanding its investigation and would continue searching residences belonging to the Guthrie family.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Many of you observed an active presence at the Guthrie residences over the weekend,” the department said.

“That activity will continue tonight and into tomorrow as part of the ongoing investigative process, including the expansion of the search and follow-up on new leads.”

Their presence at the Guthrie residences was part of the investigative process as the search “expands and new leads come in,” the department added.

Woman wearing a purple scarf and black jacket inside a store amid search for Savannah Guthrie's mom and chilling video post.

Image credits: Savannah Guthrie

Officials revealed that the FBI has been handling ransom notes, and investigators have been receiving thousands of calls across multiple tip lines.

Prior to the Monday statement, investigators were seen searching a septic tank behind Nancy’s home in Tucson, Arizona, on February 8.

Detectives were seen using a long pole to search inside the manhole, but it was unclear what they were looking for.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigators were seen searching a septic tank behind Nancy’s home in Tucson, Arizona

Pima County sheriff addressing media at press conference amid search for Savannah Guthrie's mom and chilling video post.

Image credits: Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images

A ransom note, allegedly written by kidnappers holding the 84-year-old woman hostage, gave February 9 as the deadline for the Guthrie family to fork out $6 million in bitcoin.

The FBI and the sheriff’s department have been unable to verify the authenticity of the ransom note, as it provided no proof of life or photos of their alleged hostage.

However, as an attempt to confirm its veracity, the note included details about the crime scene from where the mother-of-three was taken.

The deadline for a ransom note passed on February 9

ADVERTISEMENT

Three women posing together in a crowded theater amid search for Savannah Guthrie's mom and latest video update.

Image credits: Savannah Guthrie

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Ric Broussard saying It's an inside job in a light blue speech bubble on a white background.

“I’m very skeptical of this,” former FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker told Fox News about the ransom note.

“If this was a kidnapping, it would be a very simple matter to authenticate and provide proof of life,” he continued. “You have to allow for the possibility that this was something more or something other than a kidnapping.”

Woman with long brown hair smiling in a crowded indoor setting relating to Savannah Guthrie's mom search update.

Image credits: Savannah Guthrie

Comment by Bill Scott questioning family involvement and FBI sophistication in Savannah Guthrie's mom search mystery.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ll read you one line from the ransom note we received,” TMZ founder Harvey Levin told CNN after his outlet received the ransom note, along with other outlets.

“And they say, ‘It is in the best interest of everyone to have this completed as soon as possible,’” he continued. “This was way back when the first ransom note was issued.”

Savannah shared a video on social media hours before the ransom note’s second deadline passed

Family wearing matching holiday pajamas in a living room during Christmas, related to Savannah Guthrie's mom search update.

Image credits: Nancy Guthrie

Comment on search for Savannah Guthrie’s mom, discussing possibility of kidnapper being a family member or friend.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ransom note included two deadlines, the first of which was 5 p.m. on February 5. The second deadline was 5 p.m. on February 9.

After the second deadline passed, FBI officials said they were “not aware of any continued communication between the Guthrie family and suspected kidnappers.”

They further noted in their update that no suspect or person of interest had been identified.

Aerial view of search for Savannah Guthrie's mom with police vehicles and people gathered in a desert area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment expressing sympathy for Savannah Guthrie's mom during chilling search and video update after expired deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hours before the ransom note’s second deadline passed, Savannah shared a video on social media, asking the public for help.

“I wanted to come on and share a few thoughts as we enter into another week of this nightmare,” she said. “Law enforcement is working tirelessly, around the clock trying to bring her mom, trying to find her.”

“She was taken and we don’t know where. And we need your help,” she added.

“We enter into another week of this nightmare,” Today star Savannah said on social media

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie)

Comment expressing concern about Savannah Guthrie's mom amid chilling searches and social media reactions.

In the hours leading to Nancy’s disappearance, the mother had taken an Uber on January 31 to her daughter Annie’s house, about 10 minutes away from her home.

She had dinner and played games with relatives before Tommaso Cioni, her son-in-law and Annie’s husband, dropped her back at around 9:45 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

By 1:47 a.m. on Sunday, the doorbell camera went dark, making authorities believe the suspect had disconnected and removed it.

The app on Nancy’s pacemaker (an implanted cardiac device) was disconnected from her phone at around 2:28 a.m.

Woman sitting at outdoor table with food and drinks during search for Savannah Guthrie's mom updates after expired deadline

Image credits: Nancy Guthrie

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigators searched Annie’s home on February 7 for a couple of hours and left with a white suitcase and a brown bag.

“All that white case is — is evidence processing tools. The brown bag is for evidence,” Tracy Walder, a former CIA and FBI special agent, told People.

“The back and forth is of course odd and we don’t see that a lot,” she added.

“It’s an inside job,” a social media user speculated, while another said, “Looks like the sister did it”

Comment by Paul Iassogna asking if close people and family have taken lie detector tests in search for Savannah Guthrie's mom case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Daniel Allen questioning Nancy’s motives, posted after the search for Savannah Guthrie’s mom intensified.

Comment by Brett Hudson discussing the search for Savannah Guthrie's mom and family arrest speculation.

Comment by Anthony Caffo expressing doubt about Savannah Guthrie's mom's status during search after deadline passed.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment reflecting on the search for Savannah Guthrie's mom after a chilling video post.

Comment by Joseph Fagone, highlighted as Top Fan, discussing financial needs and family advice in a social media post.

Comment mentioning the need for a psychic medium in the search for Savannah Guthrie's mom after expired deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment reading Looks like the sister did it on a social media post related to search for Savannah Guthrie's mom taking a chilling turn.

Social media comment warning about the search for Savannah Guthrie's mom and a chilling video posted after deadline.

Screenshot of a social media comment by Lisa Passeggio-Guglielmo about Savannah Guthrie's mom search after deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Beth Horvatin expressing concern about payment and location in a Facebook-style social media post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Michael Dean reading Distraction from the Epstien files on a social media post thread.

Comment by Mike Malizia discussing lack of DNA evidence or family contact related to Savannah Guthrie's mom search deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Trev Mathe discussing a prime suspect in the search for Savannah Guthrie's mom case.

Comment discussing vulnerability and isolation related to the search for Savannah Guthrie's mom after deadline passes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Facebook comment from Linda Blanton discussing concerns about senior security amid the search for Savannah Guthrie's mom.

ADVERTISEMENT