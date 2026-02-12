ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities have been engaged in an elaborate investigation concerning the kidnapping of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy, since February 1, and now a cryptocurrency expert believes they may finally have an edge over the perpetrator.

Following the 84-year-old’s abduction, multiple ransom notes demanding millions in bitcoin were shared with myriad media outlets.

Highlights Bitcoin transfers are traceable, and according to a cryptocurrency expert, the transaction made in Nancy’s case may potentially give investigators the upper hand.

A 36-year-old delivery driver was detained and questioned after the FBI used electronic investigative tools, but he was later released without charges.

The White House is closely monitoring the case, as the FBI conducts an extensive search and offers a $50,000 reward for information leading to Nancy’s recovery.

While no transaction was made to the digital currency address mentioned in the notes until early Tuesday, a deposit was traced on Tuesday night.

This currency exchange apparently has opened doors for law enforcement to apprehend Nancy’s captor.

Two women smiling and embracing in a cozy room, illustrating a heartfelt moment related to Bitcoin exchange and police control.

Image credits: savannahguthrie

According to Page Six, $152 worth of bitcoin was deposited into the kidnapper’s cryptocurrency wallet on February 10, but it remains unclear if the FBI made the transaction or if it was another party that administered the exchange.

The publication spoke to Bezalel Eithan Raviv, the CEO and founder of Lionsgate Network, a crypto recovery service with expertise in blockchain forensics, earlier this week.

He informed them that making small transactions is a “very simple tactic” to intercept criminal network crypto assets.

Two smiling women sitting close together, illustrating a story about Bitcoin exchange and police control.

Image credits: Savannah Guthrie/Facebook

Raviv added that Nancy’s kidnapper “showed his Achilles [heel] to everyone who understands blockchain forensics” when they provided the bitcoin address.

He interpreted the $152 transaction to the alleged ransom bitcoin wallet as a “small test transfer” used to confirm that the wallet is active and to trigger blockchain monitoring tools.

Close-up of physical Bitcoin coins stacked among various other coins, symbolizing cryptocurrency and exchange control.

Image credits: Alesia Kozik (Not the actual image)

The tech entrepreneur noted that, despite misconceptions, Bitcoin is “not anonymous” and is very much traceable.

“The moment funds move, they leave a permanent digital footprint,” Raviv said.

“That activity can provide investigators with valuable intelligence, especially if the wallet interacts with exchanges or custodial services where identity verification is required.”

Tweet from The Pinnacle Post discussing an IP link that could shift investigation direction in a Bitcoin exchange case.

Image credits: PinnaclePost_

Tweet about a Bitcoin ransom demand linked to a kidnapping case, highlighting Bitcoin exchange and police control involvement.

Image credits: unclezammyy

Once a wallet is identified and tagged, every move triggers an alert, and Raviv believes authorities may now have an advantage in their investigation after funds were sent to the bitcoin wallet.

“The person demanding ransom may believe they are in control, but once a transaction is made, they become the one being watched,” Raviv divulged. “The ransom actor is now the target of forensic tracking.”

Masked kidnapper caught on night surveillance near archway as police use bitcoin exchange to gain control in crime case.

Image credits: FBIPhoenix

The ransom demand for Nancy’s safe return is Bitcoin worth $6 million.

Savannah’s mom was last seen at her Tucson, Arizona, home on January 31, when family members dropped her off after dinner.

A person was detained in connection with Nancy’s disappearance, but he was soon released

Hand holding smartphone displaying Bitcoin price chart and exchange data with cryptocurrency coins blurred in background

Image credits: Roger Brown (Not the actual image)

Carlos Palazuelos, a 36-year-old delivery driver, was taken into custody by authorities on Tuesday evening.

He was questioned for several hours, and a search of his home in Rio Rico, south of Tucson, was conducted before he was let go without charges on Wednesday morning.

Screenshot of a tweet discussing ransom kidnapping in relation to a Bitcoin exchange and police control case.

Image credits: pez1963

Masked kidnapper holding flowers in a dark setting, related to Bitcoin exchange and police control case.

Image credits: FBIPhoenix

After his release, the man, per the BBC, told reporters outside his home that he was not familiar with the case since he does not follow the news.

“I hope they get the suspect because I’m not it,” Carlos additionally said, according to a video posted on X by a CBS reporter.

Tweet by crypto expert Chain Alpha discussing Bitcoin tracing advancements and its impact on police control over kidnappers.

Image credits: Chain_AlphaX

Three people seated on a couch reviewing documents, highlighting crypto expert insights on Bitcoin exchange aiding police control.

Image credits: savannahguthrie

The news of the detention came soon after the FBI released images and videos of a masked person at Nancy Guthrie’s doorstep on the night of her disappearance. It was reported that the person was armed.

Carlos, according to law enforcement sources who tipped ABC, had been on the radar of the FBI and the local sheriff’s department before the public release of the masked subject.

Three people sitting on a couch, showing concern and support while discussing Bitcoin exchange and police control.

Image credits: savannahguthrie

The FBI identified him by using a series of electronic investigative tools, including cellphone usage information and traffic data, the sources told the outlet.

The White House is closely monitoring Nancy Guthrie’s case

Tweet by user Unbothered discussing pressure on police and focus on finding suspect and protecting victims related to Bitcoin exchange case.

Image credits: IamCara1212

Screenshot of a tweet discussing bitcoin timing, related to police control over a kidnapper via bitcoin exchange.

Image credits: mattystoned

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump had reviewed the surveillance footage.

Trump’s reaction to the footage was “pure disgust,” Leavitt noted.

Man in a suit and blue tie speaking at a microphone about bitcoin exchange and police control in an indoor setting

Image credits: News 4 Tucson KVOA-TV

“The president directed me to encourage all Americans with any information to call the FBI,” she added.

Trump, who ordered federal authorities to help in the investigation, had previously called the case “very unusual.”

Woman in a white blazer speaking at a podium with US flag and White House backdrop about bitcoin exchange and police control.

Image credits: NBC Montana

On Wednesday, the FBI, through a social media post, requested the “media and motorists to follow all traffic laws and to remain especially cautious when passing law enforcement near roadways,” as agents would be conducting an “extensive search” in Phoenix.

The FBI reiterated that it will offer a $50,000 reward for information leading to Nancy’s recovery.

Older woman smiling in a restaurant setting, related to crypto expert explaining bitcoin exchange police control case.

Image credits: Savannah Guthrie

The Guthrie family has warned about Nancy’s ill health, saying her heart is “fragile” and that she “lives in constant pain.”

Authorities previously determined that on the night of her disappearance, the app connected to Nancy’s pacemaker, an implanted cardiac device, disconnected from her phone.

“This case gets scarier everytime I read about this,” a netizen remarked

Tweet discussing how a bitcoin wallet helped police track Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper, challenging wallet privacy claims.

Image credits: burkskk01

Tweet from crypto expert Marcos Marcon explaining how Bitcoin exchange data helped police track Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper using multi-layer analysis.

Image credits: marcosmarconn

Tweet from Tiffany Todd Ferrill expressing surprise about Bitcoin, replying to a crypto expert explaining Bitcoin exchange aiding police.

Image credits: TiffanyTodd07

Tweet by crypto expert Lucas explaining how Bitcoin's permanent ledger helped police track Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper using blockchain data.

Image credits: TheLucasToday

Screenshot of a tweet from Mr. Freeze stating Watch Bitcoin solve this, related to Bitcoin exchange and police control.

Image credits: Icecoldhodl

Tweet from user Vic commenting on virtual money versus cash, related to Bitcoin exchange and police control in kidnapping case.

Image credits: viclovesdogs94

Screenshot of a tweet discussing crypto twists and police control in the Bitcoin exchange case involving Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper.

Image credits: AgathaLouis5

User Summer's tweet discussing FBI and minority targeting, posted February 11, 2026, on social media platform X.

Image credits: Duchess_Summer

Screenshot of a tweet showing a user commenting on a kidnapper case involving bitcoin exchange and police control.

Image credits: NalediyaMorena

Tweet from Non-Woke Rapper questioning ransom letter details related to Bitcoin exchange and police investigation.

Image credits: VeraxVigilante

Tweet from Reefmetax commenting on bitcoin market status, highlighting bitcoin exchange and police control in a kidnapper case.

Image credits: Reefmetax

Tweet by Deangelo Vickers discussing issues with crypto and untraceable money creating more problems than solutions.

Image credits: _AC91