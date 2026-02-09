ADVERTISEMENT

Hi everyone! I’m Chris, and for years I’ve been sharing Loffyllama comics here on Bored Panda—stories about kindness, personal growth, mental health, and the little moments that make life brighter.

This time, I’m excited to focus on just two characters: Loffy, my optimistic blue llama, and Tony, his tiny turtle buddy who often struggles with self-confidence.

I hope this brings you a smile, a warm feeling, or maybe even a gentle reminder that you’re making progress too—no matter the pace. Thanks for reading, and for all the love on my previous posts!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | loffyllama.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Some Feelings Feel Different When You Pause

Some Feelings Feel Different When You Pause

Report

10points
User avatar Chris Yang
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Unexpected Kindness

    Unexpected Kindness

    Report

    9points
    User avatar Chris Yang
    POST
    #3

    Best Friend

    Best Friend

    Report

    8points
    User avatar Chris Yang
    POST
    #4

    You Matter

    You Matter

    Report

    8points
    User avatar Chris Yang
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Perspective

    Perspective

    Report

    7points
    User avatar Chris Yang
    POST
    #6

    I Got You

    I Got You

    Report

    6points
    User avatar Chris Yang
    POST
    #7

    Silent Friendship

    Silent Friendship

    Report

    6points
    User avatar Chris Yang
    POST
    #8

    New Job

    New Job

    Report

    5points
    User avatar Chris Yang
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Workout

    Workout

    Report

    5points
    User avatar Chris Yang
    POST
    #10

    Sunshine

    Sunshine

    Report

    5points
    User avatar Chris Yang
    POST
    #11

    A New Gift

    A New Gift

    Report

    5points
    User avatar Chris Yang
    POST
    #12

    One Day

    One Day

    Report

    5points
    User avatar Chris Yang
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #13

    You Are More Than That

    You Are More Than That

    Report

    5points
    User avatar Chris Yang
    POST
    #14

    Hug

    Hug

    Report

    5points
    User avatar Chris Yang
    POST
    #15

    Let's Go!

    Let's Go!

    Report

    5points
    User avatar Chris Yang
    POST
    #16

    Some Days You Didn’t Do Much. And That’s Okay

    Some Days You Didn’t Do Much. And That’s Okay

    Report

    5points
    User avatar Chris Yang
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Portrait

    Portrait

    Report

    4points
    User avatar Chris Yang
    POST
    #18

    Progress

    Progress

    Report

    4points
    User avatar Chris Yang
    POST
    #19

    Little Shelter

    Little Shelter

    Report

    4points
    User avatar Chris Yang
    POST
    #20

    Happy Thanksgiving!

    Happy Thanksgiving!

    Report

    3points
    User avatar Chris Yang
    POST
    #21

    If You’ve Been Hitting Some Bumps Lately, Don’t Beat Yourself Up

    If You’ve Been Hitting Some Bumps Lately, Don’t Beat Yourself Up

    It’s frustrating for sure, but you’ll look back and realize it was just part of the learning curve in life.

    Keep going. You’ll find your way.

    Report

    2points
    User avatar Chris Yang
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!