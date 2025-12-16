Jimmy Kimmel Breaks His Silence On Donald Trump’s “Hateful And Vile” Comments On Rob Reiner

ADVERTISEMENT

Jimmy Kimmel is no stranger to publicly calling out President Donald Trump, and he did so once again this week.

On Monday morning, December 15, Trump made remarks that the 58-year-old comedian described as “hateful and vile,” targeting the violent stabbing of Hollywood icon Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner.

The couple was found deceased at their Brentwood home in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon, December 14, by their youngest daughter, Romy Reiner.

President Donald Trump shared a post claiming that Rob Reiner and his wife passed away due to what he described as TDS

Rob Reiner speaking into a microphone, wearing a black jacket and jeans, discussing Donald Trump and hateful vile comments.

Image credits: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Reacting to the news of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner’s passing, Donald Trump did not offer condolences to the grieving family.

Instead, the president used the moment to highlight the late filmmaker’s opposing political views.

Rob was a staunch Democrat and a longtime, vocal critic of Trump, having previously called the politician “mentally unfit” to be president during a 2017 interview.

Jimmy Kimmel speaking on late night show, addressing Donald Trump’s hateful and vile comments on Rob Reiner.

Image credits: JimmyKimmelLive

Commenter Mel Mejia Rod responding to controversial Donald Trump remarks about Rob Reiner with a concerned emoji.

In his Truth Social post, Trump claimed that the Reiners passed away “reportedly due to the anger he caused others,” attributing it to what he described as an “incurable affliction with a mind-crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”

He went on to describe Rob as “tortured and struggling,” adding, “He was known to have driven people crazy by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump.”

Donald Trump speaking at a podium with flags in the background addressing comments involving Rob Reiner.

Image credits: JimmyKimmelLive

The phrase “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” often shortened to TDS, has been used by Trump and his supporters for years as a political insult to dismiss or ridicule critics.

Addressing the remarks during Monday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the comedian expressed disbelief during his monologue, referring to Trump as “a fool rambling about nonsense.”

Jimmy Kimmel called the president “a fool” during his monologue as he condemned Trump’s remarks about the Reiners

Screenshot of Donald Trump's social media post about Rob Reiner, related to Jimmy Kimmel's response to Trump's hateful comments.

Image credits: realDonaldTrump

Kimmel said, “For Rob and Michele Reiner, we got this post,” before reading Trump’s message in full.

After finishing, he reacted strongly, saying, “It’s so hateful and vile. When I first saw it, I thought it was fake. My wife showed it to me this morning.”

“I was like, ‘Even for him, that seemed like too much.’ But nothing is ever too much for him.”

Jimmy Kimmel speaking on stage about Donald Trumps hateful and vile comments on Rob Reiner during a nighttime show.

Image credits: JimmyKimmelLive

The host then referenced an Oval Office press conference held shortly after Trump’s post, during which the 79-year-old doubled down, telling reporters that he “wasn’t a fan of” Rob and calling him a “deranged person.”

Addressing the audience directly, Kimmel said, “That corroded brain is in charge of our lives.”

Donald Trump in a dark suit and blue tie, standing in front of blue curtains during a dimly lit event.

Image credits: potus

“If you voted for that, it’s okay to reconsider. It’s perfectly fine. I have to say, I know from my personal interactions with Rob Reiner that he would want us to keep pointing out the loathsome atrocities that continue to ooze out of this sick and irresponsible man’s mouth.”

Facebook comment from Susan Whitney criticizing childish behavior among grown men, relevant to Jimmy Kimmel on Donald Trump comments.

Comment by Shell Edgerton criticizing Jimmy Kimmel, displayed in a social media style text box with reaction emojis.

Jimmy concluded, “So we’re going to do that over and over again until the rest of us wake up.”

His remarks resonated online, with many users expressing disgust over Trump’s comments while praising Kimmel for taking a stand.

The 58-year-old comedian also urged people to “reconsider” their past support for Trump as he honored the legacy of the When Harry Met Sally director

Jimmy Kimmel with I Voted sticker on forehead, reflecting on Donald Trump hateful and vile comments on Rob Reiner.

Image credits: jimmykimmel

One user wrote, “Thank you Jimmy. How on earth can anyone respond the way he did…Two people were brutally m*rdered… Any response should begin and end with compassion for their families and acknowledgment of the loss, nothing else.”

Another commented, “Jimmy, you are incredible for always bringing the truth to light…”

Rob Reiner tweet criticizing leadership, viewed while discussing Jimmy Kimmel's response to Donald Trump's hateful and vile comments.

Image credits: ActualRobReiner

A third added, “Thank you for your courage in continuing to speak out against Trump. You inspire me.”

“When people say horrible things about Rob right now, I find it, quite frankly, infuriating and distasteful.”

On Monday’s episode of The View, actress Whoopi Goldberg also criticized Trump, even declaring that he “ain’t my president.”

“I don’t understand the man in that White House. Because he talks so much about Charlie Kirk and caring, and suddenly this is what he puts out. Have you no shame? No shame at all? Can you get any lower? I don’t think so.”

Jimmy was not the only one to call out the 79-year-old politician’s “vile” remarks, as several other stars, including Whoopi Goldberg, did the same

Group photo of four people indoors, caption related to Jimmy Kimmel breaking silence on Donald Trump comments about Rob Reiner.

Image credits: michelereiner

Comment by Alan Suey defending Rob Reiner as a filmmaker amid reactions to Donald Trump’s hateful and vile comments.

The 70-year-old The Color Purple star added, “Our hearts are breaking through all of this. Through Rob, to what’s happened at Bondi Beach, to what’s happened at Brown, and you don’t find the time to say as Americans, ‘We hate what’s happening?’”

“You ain’t my president, man!”

Jimmy Kimmel wearing a rights advocacy shirt, speaking out on Donald Trump’s hateful and vile comments on Rob Reiner.

Image credits: jimmykimmel

This is not the first time the president has come under fire from Jimmy.

Three months earlier, during the September 15 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the comedian mocked Trump’s reaction to the passing of his “friend,” Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was fatally attacked by an armed 22-year-old, Tyler Robinson, during a university debate event on September 10.

Jimmy Kimmel speaking into a microphone on a talk show set discussing Donald Trump’s hateful and vile comments.

Image credits: theview

Comment from Philip J Fry about Whoopi on The View, shown in a light blue speech bubble with reaction icons below.

Mocking Trump during his monologue, Kimmel said, “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who m**dered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

The remarks were deemed “offensive and insensitive” by critics and reportedly led to a temporary suspension of Kimmel’s show under an order from the Trump-administered Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

However, the late-night talk show returned to air a week later.

“Thank You For Using your platform to make others aware of what’s really going on in this country,” netizens echoed

Comment from Dean Salonga reacting to Donald Trump's controversial remarks, highlighted by Jimmy Kimmel’s response.

Comment from Susan Gregory Rawls criticizing Donald Trump, displayed in a social media style text box.

Commenter George Bugatti responds to Donald Trump's remarks on Rob Reiner, reflecting on restraint and political discourse.

Jimmy Kimmel speaking out on Donald Trump’s hateful and vile comments about Rob Reiner in a televised interview.

Commenter Kimberly Baker responds to Donald Trump's hateful and vile comments on Rob Reiner in a social media post.

Screenshot of a social media comment responding to Donald Trump’s hateful and vile remarks about Rob Reiner.

Person commenting on social media about a topic related to Jimmy Kimmel and Donald Trump’s remarks on Rob Reiner.

Comment box with Wendy Dann’s message discussing Jimmy Kimmel’s response to Donald Trump’s hateful and vile comments on Rob Reiner.

Comment by Rose Zeravsky-Klausen reacting to political and cultural remarks, shown in a social media format.

Comment section discussing reactions to Jimmy Kimmel’s response on Donald Trump’s hateful and vile comments about Rob Reiner.

Comment from Diane Willis responding to Rob Reiner’s death, mentioning truth and sadness in a social media post.

Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning President Trump and Rob Reiner in a discussion about controversial remarks.

Comment section screenshot showing user Nina Jones criticizing a president’s comments, related to Jimmy Kimmel and Donald Trump.