Rob Reiner’s Daughter Made Heartbreaking Post Days Before Finding Parents Brutally Slain In LA Home
Nearly two weeks before losing both of her parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, Romy Reiner had shared a deeply emotional post online.
The legendary actor and filmmaker and his wife were found deceased at their Los Angeles home on Sunday, December 14.
In the days leading up to the tragedy, 28-year-old Romy had posted a heartfelt message that has since taken on renewed significance among netizens.
- Romy Reiner shared a heartfelt Instagram post just weeks before her parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, were tragically found deceased.
- In light of the tragedy, the post has taken on added emotional significance, with fans and followers flooding it with condolences and messages of support for Romy.
- As the investigation remains ongoing, speculation online has intensified, with some discussions focusing on her brother, Nick Reiner.
“Romy, sending big love and condolences. I’m sick over this and so many things. I’m so sorry,” one mourning user wrote.
Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner lost their lives after sustaining fatal knife wounds
Image credits: David Livingston/Getty Images
The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed the passing of the famed director and his wife at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
According to the department, a man and woman, believed to be around 78 and 68 years old, were found deceased inside the home.
Sources further stated that the pair were discovered after officers responded to the residence following a call requesting medical assistance.
Image credits: Foxla
Both Rob and Michele sustained multiple knife injuries, which resulted in their passing.
In a heartbreaking turn of events, Mr. and Mrs. Reiner were reportedly first discovered by their youngest child, their daughter Romy.
According to reports, Romy lives across the street from her parents’ home in the Brentwood area and was the first to find them.
The discovery has taken on added emotional weight, as on December 1, following a seaside Thanksgiving vacation, Romy, a photographer, artist, and writer, shared a carousel of images featuring her parents and other family members.
The late couple’s youngest child, Romy Reiner, reportedly discovered their lifeless bodies at their Los Angeles home
Image credits: romyreiner
In some of the images she shared, Rob and Michele were seen enjoying time in the water, on a boat, and on the sandy beach.
Romy accompanied the post with the caption, “Thankful for family, health, and followers of any age.”
Image credits: romyreiner
Coming from a passionate Democratic family, with her father being an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, Romy also expressed similar frustrations in the caption, writing, “Not thankful for the president and the state of our country.”
In hindsight, the post has sparked a wave of heartbreaking messages and condolences from her followers and fans of her parents.
One user wrote, “I’m very sorry, Romy. Your father was a great man.”
Another commented, “Romy, I’m devastated by the news. I’m so sorry, I can’t imagine your pain. Your Dad is a National treasure… I’m very sorry. Sending hugs.”
Image credits: Jim Spellman/WireImage
A third added, “my heart is aching for you. sending you so much love and strength, and praying for your peace.”
“My sincere condolences to you. My heart is breaking for you. I am so sorry for such a tragic and horrific loss. I am devastated for you.”
Two weeks prior to her parents’ passing, Romy shared a message that, in hindsight, feels especially emotional
Image credits: romyreiner
Rob and Michele were frequent features on Romy’s social media, as she often posted about her parents, reflecting the close bond they shared.
Beyond her social media presence, Romy regularly accompanied the When Harry Met Sally director to red carpet events.
She last appeared publicly with Rob at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on January 15, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.
The family attended the event together, including Michele Reiner and one of Romy’s siblings, brother Jake Reiner.
Professionally, Romy has built a career as a multi-talented artist.
Image credits: romyreiner
In addition to working behind the camera as a photographer, she also has several acting credits, including the films You People (2023) and Voices (2020), as well as the series Born Again Virgin.
As for the Reiners’ tragic passing, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is currently investigating the case as a homicide, given the circumstances.
Image credits: romyreiner
While no suspect has been officially identified, multiple sources cited by People magazine have speculated about the couple’s son, Nick Reiner, referencing his reportedly “troubled” past.
Nick has been publicly known for years due to his past struggles with substance dependence and periods of homelessness, reportedly linked to his reluctance to continue rehabilitation programs suggested by his family.
The tragic passing of the Reiners has been ruled a homicide by the LAPD, and the ongoing investigation is proceeding accordingly
Image credits: Warner Bros.
This reportedly contributed to a strained relationship with his parents, particularly with Rob, who acknowledged in multiple interviews that he wished he had been more sympathetic to his son during his struggles.
Image credits: Jay Godwin
However, LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton emphasized, “We have not identified a suspect at this time. No one has been detained.”
The investigation remains ongoing, with neither Romy nor Nick commenting publicly on the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.
View this post on Instagram
Instead, a public statement from Rob and Michele’s family was released just hours after the news broke, reading, “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner.”
“We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”
