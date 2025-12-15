Son Eyed As “Person Of Interest” After Rob Reiner, Wife Found Slain In Grisly Scene In LA Home
Legendary actor Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner have been found stabbed to death inside their home in Brentwood, Los Angeles.
Their son Nick, 32, is a person of interest according to multiple sources.
The unthinkable incident even left many drawing comparisons to the tragic passing of actor Gene Hackman, with one person commenting, “Sounds like Gene Hackman incident all over again. 78 & 68 are the ages of Mr & Mrs Reiner. Hope it is not.”
Image credits: 60 Minutes
The LA Fire Department confirmed that a man and woman, around 78 and 68 years old, were found deceased in the home at roughly 3:30 PM on Sunday, December 14.
Sources have confirmed the two to be Reiner and his wife, who were discovered inflicted with multiple stab wounds after officers responded to a call to the residence to provide medical aid.
The scene was initially allegedly discovered by Reiner’s daughter Romy.
Image credits: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Multiple sources for People insist that the couple’s adult son was the culprit.
Regularly labeled as “troubled” in the media, Nick Reiner has been open about his struggles with substance dependence and homelessness.
“I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas,” he revealed in a 2016 interview. “I spent nights on the street. I spent weeks on the street. It was not fun.”
Image credits: FOX 11 LA
He began stints in and out of rehab when he was 15.
Police have confirmed he is being questioned, but no arrests have been made.
As of the time of writing, police are also still waiting on a search warrant so they can fully investigate the grisly murders.
In the meantime, detectives have been seen going in and out of the house.
Image credits: Adela Loconte/Getty Images
Hollywood legends Billy Crystal and Larry David were also spotted outside of the home shortly after the news broke.
LA Mayor Karen Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsom have also posted tributes for the filmmaker.
The family of the Stand by Me director has spoken out as well.
Image credits: FOX 11 LA
“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner,” his family announced in a statement issued to Variety.
“We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”
Reiner, born in 1947, was a Hollywood icon known primarily for his directing as well as screenwriting, acting and political activism.
Image credits: 60 Minutes
He received two Emmy Awards for his portrayal of Mike “Meathead” Stivic on the CBS sitcom All in the Family before making his directorial debut with the mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap in 1984.
His many films have included The Princess Bride, Misery, and A Few Good Men, which was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture in 1992.
Image credits: Michael Buckner/ Getty Images
He is also known for his acting roles in Sleepless in Seattle, Bullets Over Broadway, and The Wolf of Wall Street.
Rob and Michele Reiner met while he was directing When Harry Met Sally.
Inspired by their new romance after 10 years of being single, Reiner changed the original pessimistic ending of the film so that the titular couple remain together as fans know the film today.
Image credits: 60 Minutes
Image credits: CBS News
The couple married in 1989 and had three children: Jake, 34, Nick, 32, and Romy, 28.
Rob Reiner is also survived by his daughter Tracy, 61, whom he adopted with his first wife, Penny Marshall.
This absolutely breaks my heart. I was just thinking of Rob Reiner the other day after someone on BP made a comment about one of his movies. GREAT body of work. R.I.P.
Id suspect oj if he wasn't already dead. All kidding aside, this is horrible. Can't imagine what his daughter saw and that she had to see it all.
