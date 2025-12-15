Son Eyed As “Person Of Interest” After Rob Reiner, Wife Found Slain In Grisly Scene In LA Home

ADVERTISEMENT

Legendary actor Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner have been found stabbed to death inside their home in Brentwood, Los Angeles.

Their son Nick, 32, is a person of interest according to multiple sources.

The unthinkable incident even left many drawing comparisons to the tragic passing of actor Gene Hackman, with one person commenting, “Sounds like Gene Hackman incident all over again. 78 & 68 are the ages of Mr & Mrs Reiner. Hope it is not.”

Highlights Legendary filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found deceased in their Brentwood, Los Angeles home on December 14.

An investigation has been launched, but authorities have confirmed that no arrests have been made so far.

Tributes poured in from Hollywood figures, political leaders, and fans, honoring Reiner’s lasting impact on the film industry.

BP Daily - Your Source for Unbiased Reporting

Legendary actor and film director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, lost their lives in their Los Angeles home

Elderly man with white beard smiling warmly in a wood-paneled room, related to person of interest after grisly LA home incident

Image credits: 60 Minutes

ADVERTISEMENT

The LA Fire Department confirmed that a man and woman, around 78 and 68 years old, were found deceased in the home at roughly 3:30 PM on Sunday, December 14.

Sources have confirmed the two to be Reiner and his wife, who were discovered inflicted with multiple stab wounds after officers responded to a call to the residence to provide medical aid.

The scene was initially allegedly discovered by Reiner’s daughter Romy.

Man and woman posing together at a formal event, related to son eyed as person of interest after grisly LA home scene

Image credits: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Multiple sources for People insist that the couple’s adult son was the culprit.

Regularly labeled as “troubled” in the media, Nick Reiner has been open about his struggles with substance dependence and homelessness.

“I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas,” he revealed in a 2016 interview. “I spent nights on the street. I spent weeks on the street. It was not fun.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s speculation that the late couple’s son, Nick Reiner, is the suspect, though no official confirmation has been made by authorities

A large house lit with white holiday lights at night, related to son eyed as person of interest in LA case.

Image credits: FOX 11 LA

He began stints in and out of rehab when he was 15.

Police have confirmed he is being questioned, but no arrests have been made.

As of the time of writing, police are also still waiting on a search warrant so they can fully investigate the grisly murders.

In the meantime, detectives have been seen going in and out of the house.

Rob Reiner with his son posing together, main person of interest in a grisly LA home investigation.

Image credits: Adela Loconte/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment expressing condolences over the tragedy involving Rob Reiner and wife, mentioning son as person of interest.

Hollywood legends Billy Crystal and Larry David were also spotted outside of the home shortly after the news broke.

LA Mayor Karen Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsom have also posted tributes for the filmmaker.

The family of the Stand by Me director has spoken out as well.

Romy Reiner reportedly discovered the bodies of her parents with fatal knife wounds

Police cars with flashing lights at a dark LA crime scene as son eyed person of interest in grisly Reiner slaying

Image credits: FOX 11 LA

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenter discussing hopes for tougher California criminal laws after Rob Reiner and wife found slain in LA home incident involving son as person of interest

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner,” his family announced in a statement issued to Variety.

“We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”

Reiner, born in 1947, was a Hollywood icon known primarily for his directing as well as screenwriting, acting and political activism.

Elderly man wearing USS OORAL seal hat and beige jacket, son eyed as person of interest in LA home slaying case.

Image credits: 60 Minutes

Facebook comment expressing sympathy for Rob after a tragic homicide involving Rob Reiner’s wife in LA home.

He received two Emmy Awards for his portrayal of Mike “Meathead” Stivic on the CBS sitcom All in the Family before making his directorial debut with the mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap in 1984.

His many films have included The Princess Bride, Misery, and A Few Good Men, which was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture in 1992.

Group of six adults posing at an event, son eyed as person of interest after Rob Reiner and wife found slain in LA home

Image credits: Michael Buckner/ Getty Images

He is also known for his acting roles in Sleepless in Seattle, Bullets Over Broadway, and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Rob and Michele Reiner met while he was directing When Harry Met Sally.

Inspired by their new romance after 10 years of being single, Reiner changed the original pessimistic ending of the film so that the titular couple remain together as fans know the film today.

Man with beard and balding hair holding a phone, related to son eyed as person of interest in LA home case.

Image credits: 60 Minutes

Image credits: CBS News

The couple married in 1989 and had three children: Jake, 34, Nick, 32, and Romy, 28.

Rob Reiner is also survived by his daughter Tracy, 61, whom he adopted with his first wife, Penny Marshall.

Fans flooded social media with condolences and tributes to the late Rob and his wife

Comment from Staci Rae Davis discussing ages of Rob Reiner and wife, with son eyed as person of interest in LA case.

Comment by R Lee Curtis Jr. discussing Rob Reiner's political views and his father's impact on early TV.

Comment by Ken Altman praising Rob Reiner and mentioning the son eyed as person of interest in LA home case.

Facebook comment discussing the son eyed as person of interest after Rob Reiner and wife found slain in LA home.

Comment discussing the son as person of interest in Rob Reiner and wife's grisly LA home case.

Facebook comment mourning Rob Reiner’s death, highlighting his classic films amid tragic circumstances.

Comment expressing shock and sadness over the news of Rob Reiner and wife found slain, mentioning son as person of interest.

Comment expressing sadness over a tragic incident involving Rob Reiner and his wife, hoping the family can heal.

Comment by Dustin Lewit expressing sorrow over a tragic event involving Rob Reiner and wife found slain.

Comment discussing LA police handling of case after Rob Reiner and wife found slain, with son eyed as person of interest.

Comment by Marly Constantino about mental illness and struggles, referencing son as person of interest in LA home case.

Comment praising Rob Reiner’s famous movies and questioning what else he could have achieved after his wife’s death.

User comment by Romeo Iuscu expressing confusion about Rob Reiner's death and questioning reality.

Comment expressing sadness over Rob Reiner and wife's passing with condolences to their children and loved ones.

Comment by Jaime Fish reading Because of him I learned what 11 is, related to son eyed as person of interest case.

Comment by Santanna Bradshaw expressing respect for work, activism, and civility, mentioning he will be missed after grisly LA home incident.

Comment mentioning Rob Reiner's legacy and violent death after grisly scene in LA home with son person of interest.