“This Is Seriously Distasteful”: Trump Under Fire For Post Claiming Rob Reiner And Wife Passed From ‘TDS’

The violent stabbing of Hollywood icon Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, have taken an unexpected political turn after President Donald Trump addressed the tragedy in a Truth Social post that many saw as unnecessarily inflammatory.

The couple was found lifeless inside their Brentwood home on Sunday afternoon, victims of what police later confirmed was a brutal homicide.

Highlights Trump blamed Rob Reiner’s death on “Trump Derangement Syndrome” in a Truth Social post.

Republicans and Democrats alike called the remarks inappropriate and disrespectful.

Reiner’s son Nick has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbings.

As investigators worked through the early stages of the case and the family grieved, Trump published a message that reframed the tragedy through a partisan lens rather than offering condolences.

He said Reiner suffered from TDS.

“This is seriously distasteful,” a critic wrote, as screenshots of the post spread rapidly across social media.

What did Donald Trump say about Ron Reiner’s passing?

Rob Reiner smiling in a black jacket and white shirt at a media event, related to Trump controversy over TDS claims.

Image credits: Getty/Dia Dipasupil

In his Truth Social post, President Trump claimed that Rob Reiner and his wife passed away “reportedly due to the anger he caused others” through what he described as an “incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”

Donald Trump in a serious expression, wearing a suit and tie, amid controversy over post involving Rob Reiner and TDS.

Image credits: Getty/Win McNamee

Trump referred to Reiner as “tortured and struggling,” accused him of having a “raging obsession” with the president, and suggested that his outspoken criticism of Trump had driven others “CRAZY.”

Screenshot of Donald J. Trump's post falsely claiming Rob Reiner and wife passed from Trump Derangement Syndrome TDS controversy.

Image credits: truthsocial/rebecca4USA

The post made no reference to the ongoing police investigation, despite authorities already confirming that the tragedy was being treated as a violent homicide involving stab wounds.

The phrase “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” often shortened to TDS, has been used by Trump and his supporters for years as a political insult to dismiss or ridicule critics.

Rob Reiner and wife smiling together at an event, linked to Trump controversy over TDS claims.

Image credits: Getty/JB Lacroix

For many readers, even supporters, applying that rhetoric to a double homicide crossed a line. They believe the President utilized the tragedy as an opportunity to boast about his administration’s accomplishments.

The Truth Social post was criticized by figures from all sides of the political spectrum

Tweet from Rebeck4USA calling Trump's post seriously distasteful amid controversy over Rob Reiner and wife TDS claim.

Image credits: truthsocial/rebecca4USA

Donald Trump in a blue suit and red tie, facing forward with a serious expression during a public appearance.

Image credits: Getty/Bill Pugliano

The response was swift, and not limited to Trump’s political opponents.

Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie publicly criticized the post, writing, “Regardless of how you felt about Rob Reiner, this is inappropriate and disrespectful discourse about a man who was just brutally murdered.”

Rob Reiner speaking at a BUILD event, holding a microphone and gesturing while discussing political controversies involving Trump.

Image credits: BUILD Series

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also distanced herself from the remarks, stating, “This is a family tragedy, not about politics or political enemies.”

Online reactions were even harsher.

“This isn’t politics. This is two people being slaughtered in their home,” one user wrote. Another added, “Blaming a murder on ‘TDS’ is unhinged.”

Trump’s comments also revived scrutiny of his past responses to violence involving political figures.

Group of five people outdoors in winter clothing with snowy trees in the background related to Trump controversy over Rob Reiner and wife.

Image credits: Instagram/michelereiner

He previously mocked the 2022 hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, while later condemning the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk as the result of political demonization.

Critics pointed out the contradiction.

“Someone really needs to take his phone away,” a user wrote.

Reiner’s son, Nick, was arrested in connection with the stabbings. A motive has not yet been established

Side-by-side photos of two men with different hairstyles, related to Trump under fire for TDS post controversy.

Image credits: chiIIum

As the backlash unfolded, investigators continued piecing together what happened inside the Reiner home.

Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 68, were found Sunday afternoon after first responders were dispatched around 3:30 pm for what was initially reported as a medical aid call.

Rob Reiner and wife standing outdoors wearing matching black sweatshirts with abstract face designs.

Image credits: Instagram/michelereiner

Multiple outlets later confirmed that both victims had their throats slit, with additional stab wounds found across their bodies.

Their daughter, Romy Reiner, discovered the scene and immediately told police that another family member should be considered a suspect, describing the individual as “dangerous.”

Donald Trump speaking at a podium with American flag backdrop amid controversy over post about Rob Reiner and TDS.

Image credits: Instagram/potus

As Bored Panda recently reported, that individual turned out to be their own son, Nick Reiner.

The 32-year-old was brought in for questioning and has since been arrested. According to Page Six, he is being held at Parker Center Jail in Downtown Los Angeles on $4 million bail. Police have not publicly confirmed a motive.

“Distasteful.” Even Trump’s most ardent supporters were put off by the post

Brian Krassenstein tweeting about Epstein files deadline, discussing political distraction amid Trump and Rob Reiner TDS claims.

Image credits: krassenstein

Tweet by Dennis C criticizing hypocrisy in celebrating deaths, related to Trump under fire for controversial post about Rob Reiner and TDS.

Image credits: dennisc230

Twitter reply by Ivie Wilcox reacting to Trump's controversial post about Rob Reiner and wife linked to TDS.

Image credits: MajigwaS6

Tweet criticizing Trump for claiming Rob Reiner and wife passed from TDS, sparking controversy and backlash online.

Image credits: EliStrawmaning

Tweet screenshot criticizing Trump for implying Rob Reiner and wife suffered from TDS in a controversial post.

Image credits: DarthJoestar

Tweet criticizing Trump's post about Rob Reiner and wife, calling it seriously distasteful and victim-blaming.

Image credits: KatrinKemmler1

Janice Hough tweeting about Republicans condemning Trump's controversial post involving Rob Reiner and wife TDS claim.

Image credits: leftcoastbabe

Tweet from Paul Stetson criticizing Trump for controversial post about Rob Reiner and wife amid political and social issues.

Image credits: PaulStetson13

Tweet criticizing Trump supporters for false claims about Rob Reiner and GOP response to Trump's controversial post.

Image credits: TashaMahal

Tweet showing user JimiRocks calling a Trump post about Rob Reiner and wife passing from TDS horrible and disgusting.

Image credits: Jimi_Stella

Tweet from Leisha criticizing Trump as petty and self-centered, responding to controversy over Trump's post about Rob Reiner and wife.

Image credits: Leisha_17

Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Trump for a post about Rob Reiner and his wife linked to TDS.

Image credits: Backtheblue911

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing a response amid Trump under fire for post about Rob Reiner and wife passing from TDS.

Image credits: JerryRecords