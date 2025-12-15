“This Is Seriously Distasteful”: Trump Under Fire For Post Claiming Rob Reiner And Wife Passed From ‘TDS’
The violent stabbing of Hollywood icon Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, have taken an unexpected political turn after President Donald Trump addressed the tragedy in a Truth Social post that many saw as unnecessarily inflammatory.
The couple was found lifeless inside their Brentwood home on Sunday afternoon, victims of what police later confirmed was a brutal homicide.
- Trump blamed Rob Reiner’s death on “Trump Derangement Syndrome” in a Truth Social post.
- Republicans and Democrats alike called the remarks inappropriate and disrespectful.
- Reiner’s son Nick has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbings.
As investigators worked through the early stages of the case and the family grieved, Trump published a message that reframed the tragedy through a partisan lens rather than offering condolences.
He said Reiner suffered from TDS.
“This is seriously distasteful,” a critic wrote, as screenshots of the post spread rapidly across social media.
What did Donald Trump say about Ron Reiner’s passing?
In his Truth Social post, President Trump claimed that Rob Reiner and his wife passed away “reportedly due to the anger he caused others” through what he described as an “incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”
Trump referred to Reiner as “tortured and struggling,” accused him of having a “raging obsession” with the president, and suggested that his outspoken criticism of Trump had driven others “CRAZY.”
The post made no reference to the ongoing police investigation, despite authorities already confirming that the tragedy was being treated as a violent homicide involving stab wounds.
The phrase “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” often shortened to TDS, has been used by Trump and his supporters for years as a political insult to dismiss or ridicule critics.
For many readers, even supporters, applying that rhetoric to a double homicide crossed a line. They believe the President utilized the tragedy as an opportunity to boast about his administration’s accomplishments.
The Truth Social post was criticized by figures from all sides of the political spectrum
The response was swift, and not limited to Trump’s political opponents.
Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie publicly criticized the post, writing, “Regardless of how you felt about Rob Reiner, this is inappropriate and disrespectful discourse about a man who was just brutally murdered.”
Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also distanced herself from the remarks, stating, “This is a family tragedy, not about politics or political enemies.”
Online reactions were even harsher.
“This isn’t politics. This is two people being slaughtered in their home,” one user wrote. Another added, “Blaming a murder on ‘TDS’ is unhinged.”
Trump’s comments also revived scrutiny of his past responses to violence involving political figures.
He previously mocked the 2022 hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, while later condemning the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk as the result of political demonization.
Critics pointed out the contradiction.
“Someone really needs to take his phone away,” a user wrote.
Reiner’s son, Nick, was arrested in connection with the stabbings. A motive has not yet been established
As the backlash unfolded, investigators continued piecing together what happened inside the Reiner home.
Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 68, were found Sunday afternoon after first responders were dispatched around 3:30 pm for what was initially reported as a medical aid call.
Multiple outlets later confirmed that both victims had their throats slit, with additional stab wounds found across their bodies.
Their daughter, Romy Reiner, discovered the scene and immediately told police that another family member should be considered a suspect, describing the individual as “dangerous.”
As Bored Panda recently reported, that individual turned out to be their own son, Nick Reiner.
The 32-year-old was brought in for questioning and has since been arrested. According to Page Six, he is being held at Parker Center Jail in Downtown Los Angeles on $4 million bail. Police have not publicly confirmed a motive.
“Distasteful.” Even Trump’s most ardent supporters were put off by the post
How did we get here? With every passing day I am more embarrassed by my country. I honestly thought that the FIFA "peace prize" ceremony was a spoof starring Alec Baldwin. Our POTUS is a pathetic, narcissist, baby man and it is mind blowing that he was elected into office TWICE. To the rest of the world: I am sorry. There is no explanation or excuse that makes any kind of rational sense.
It has been in the making for decades. Many powerful people made this happen.Load More Replies...
White Pride. WASPS scared of Brown People. America is still racist AF
If only it had been Trump that died, there would have been worldwide celebration and all nature would sing, because that gas bag of pollution was no longer spewing his rancid poison into the atmosphere. He's a completely vile POS with absolutely no redeeming qualities of any kind. A bad seed from birth. There is no good in him.
The "thank you very much" song from Scrooge would be appropriate with all its double meanings.Load More Replies...
One day we will be all spitting on the Donvict's grave. Until then we can all just hope we can undo this hateful, petty, Potato Boy mess.
I'm spitting on his grave now, just to get in practice.
Spitting? Charge $5 for Number 1 and $10 for Number 2 and you'll solve the deficit.
I'd pay twice that for a #2, but the way things are going I doubt I'd get as far as being let into the country... 🤷
Yes. Now is not the right time. Everyone: boycott America for 3 more years
I genuinely, and sincerely hope you can, but,I fear that whoever follows him could be even worse. Not just for your amazing country, but for all of us.
a fence and other barriers will be built surrounding his grave, preventing anyone who visits it to desecrate it. Too bad. .
