Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“This Is Seriously Distasteful”: Trump Under Fire For Post Claiming Rob Reiner And Wife Passed From ‘TDS’
Rob Reiner and his wife smiling together at an event, linked to controversy involving Trump and TDS claims.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“This Is Seriously Distasteful”: Trump Under Fire For Post Claiming Rob Reiner And Wife Passed From ‘TDS’

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
28

25

28

ADVERTISEMENT

The violent stabbing of Hollywood icon Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, have taken an unexpected political turn after President Donald Trump addressed the tragedy in a Truth Social post that many saw as unnecessarily inflammatory.

The couple was found lifeless inside their Brentwood home on Sunday afternoon, victims of what police later confirmed was a brutal homicide.

Highlights
  • Trump blamed Rob Reiner’s death on “Trump Derangement Syndrome” in a Truth Social post.
  • Republicans and Democrats alike called the remarks inappropriate and disrespectful.
  • Reiner’s son Nick has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbings.

As investigators worked through the early stages of the case and the family grieved, Trump published a message that reframed the tragedy through a partisan lens rather than offering condolences.

He said Reiner suffered from TDS.

“This is seriously distasteful,” a critic wrote, as screenshots of the post spread rapidly across social media.

RELATED:

    What did Donald Trump say about Ron Reiner’s passing?

    Rob Reiner smiling in a black jacket and white shirt at a media event, related to Trump controversy over TDS claims.

    Rob Reiner smiling in a black jacket and white shirt at a media event, related to Trump controversy over TDS claims.

    Image credits: Getty/Dia Dipasupil

    In his Truth Social post, President Trump claimed that Rob Reiner and his wife passed away “reportedly due to the anger he caused others” through what he described as an “incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Donald Trump in a serious expression, wearing a suit and tie, amid controversy over post involving Rob Reiner and TDS.

    Donald Trump in a serious expression, wearing a suit and tie, amid controversy over post involving Rob Reiner and TDS.

    Image credits: Getty/Win McNamee

    Trump referred to Reiner as “tortured and struggling,” accused him of having a “raging obsession” with the president, and suggested that his outspoken criticism of Trump had driven others “CRAZY.”

    Screenshot of Donald J. Trump’s post falsely claiming Rob Reiner and wife passed from Trump Derangement Syndrome TDS controversy.

    Screenshot of Donald J. Trump’s post falsely claiming Rob Reiner and wife passed from Trump Derangement Syndrome TDS controversy.

    Image credits: truthsocial/rebecca4USA

    The post made no reference to the ongoing police investigation, despite authorities already confirming that the tragedy was being treated as a violent homicide involving stab wounds.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The phrase “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” often shortened to TDS, has been used by Trump and his supporters for years as a political insult to dismiss or ridicule critics.

    Rob Reiner and wife smiling together at an event, linked to Trump controversy over TDS claims.

    Rob Reiner and wife smiling together at an event, linked to Trump controversy over TDS claims.

    Image credits: Getty/JB Lacroix

    For many readers, even supporters, applying that rhetoric to a double homicide crossed a line. They believe the President utilized the tragedy as an opportunity to boast about his administration’s accomplishments.

    The Truth Social post was criticized by figures from all sides of the political spectrum

    Tweet from Rebeck4USA calling Trump's post seriously distasteful amid controversy over Rob Reiner and wife TDS claim.

    Tweet from Rebeck4USA calling Trump's post seriously distasteful amid controversy over Rob Reiner and wife TDS claim.

    Image credits: truthsocial/rebecca4USA

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Donald Trump in a blue suit and red tie, facing forward with a serious expression during a public appearance.

    Donald Trump in a blue suit and red tie, facing forward with a serious expression during a public appearance.

    Image credits: Getty/Bill Pugliano

    The response was swift, and not limited to Trump’s political opponents.

    Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie publicly criticized the post, writing, “Regardless of how you felt about Rob Reiner, this is inappropriate and disrespectful discourse about a man who was just brutally murdered.”

    Rob Reiner speaking at a BUILD event, holding a microphone and gesturing while discussing political controversies involving Trump.

    Rob Reiner speaking at a BUILD event, holding a microphone and gesturing while discussing political controversies involving Trump.

    Image credits: BUILD Series

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also distanced herself from the remarks, stating, “This is a family tragedy, not about politics or political enemies.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Online reactions were even harsher.

    “This isn’t politics. This is two people being slaughtered in their home,” one user wrote. Another added, “Blaming a murder on ‘TDS’ is unhinged.”

    Trump’s comments also revived scrutiny of his past responses to violence involving political figures.

    Group of five people outdoors in winter clothing with snowy trees in the background related to Trump controversy over Rob Reiner and wife.

    Group of five people outdoors in winter clothing with snowy trees in the background related to Trump controversy over Rob Reiner and wife.

    Image credits: Instagram/michelereiner

    He previously mocked the 2022 hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, while later condemning the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk as the result of political demonization.

    Critics pointed out the contradiction.

    “Someone really needs to take his phone away,” a user wrote.

    Reiner’s son, Nick, was arrested in connection with the stabbings. A motive has not yet been established

    Side-by-side photos of two men with different hairstyles, related to Trump under fire for TDS post controversy.

    Side-by-side photos of two men with different hairstyles, related to Trump under fire for TDS post controversy.

    Image credits: chiIIum

    As the backlash unfolded, investigators continued piecing together what happened inside the Reiner home.

    Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 68, were found Sunday afternoon after first responders were dispatched around 3:30 pm for what was initially reported as a medical aid call.

    Rob Reiner and wife standing outdoors wearing matching black sweatshirts with abstract face designs.

    Rob Reiner and wife standing outdoors wearing matching black sweatshirts with abstract face designs.

    Image credits: Instagram/michelereiner

    Multiple outlets later confirmed that both victims had their throats slit, with additional stab wounds found across their bodies.

    Their daughter, Romy Reiner, discovered the scene and immediately told police that another family member should be considered a suspect, describing the individual as “dangerous.”

    Donald Trump speaking at a podium with American flag backdrop amid controversy over post about Rob Reiner and TDS.

    Donald Trump speaking at a podium with American flag backdrop amid controversy over post about Rob Reiner and TDS.

    Image credits: Instagram/potus

    As Bored Panda recently reported, that individual turned out to be their own son, Nick Reiner.

    The 32-year-old was brought in for questioning and has since been arrested. According to Page Six, he is being held at Parker Center Jail in Downtown Los Angeles on $4 million bail. Police have not publicly confirmed a motive.

    “Distasteful.” Even Trump’s most ardent supporters were put off by the post

    Brian Krassenstein tweeting about Epstein files deadline, discussing political distraction amid Trump and Rob Reiner TDS claims.

    Brian Krassenstein tweeting about Epstein files deadline, discussing political distraction amid Trump and Rob Reiner TDS claims.

    Image credits: krassenstein

    Tweet by Dennis C criticizing hypocrisy in celebrating deaths, related to Trump under fire for controversial post about Rob Reiner and TDS.

    Tweet by Dennis C criticizing hypocrisy in celebrating deaths, related to Trump under fire for controversial post about Rob Reiner and TDS.

    Image credits: dennisc230

    Twitter reply by Ivie Wilcox reacting to Trump’s controversial post about Rob Reiner and wife linked to TDS.

    Twitter reply by Ivie Wilcox reacting to Trump’s controversial post about Rob Reiner and wife linked to TDS.

    Image credits: MajigwaS6

    Tweet criticizing Trump for claiming Rob Reiner and wife passed from TDS, sparking controversy and backlash online.

    Tweet criticizing Trump for claiming Rob Reiner and wife passed from TDS, sparking controversy and backlash online.

    Image credits: EliStrawmaning

    Tweet screenshot criticizing Trump for implying Rob Reiner and wife suffered from TDS in a controversial post.

    Tweet screenshot criticizing Trump for implying Rob Reiner and wife suffered from TDS in a controversial post.

    Image credits: DarthJoestar

    Tweet criticizing Trump’s post about Rob Reiner and wife, calling it seriously distasteful and victim-blaming.

    Tweet criticizing Trump’s post about Rob Reiner and wife, calling it seriously distasteful and victim-blaming.

    Image credits: KatrinKemmler1

    Janice Hough tweeting about Republicans condemning Trump’s controversial post involving Rob Reiner and wife TDS claim.

    Janice Hough tweeting about Republicans condemning Trump’s controversial post involving Rob Reiner and wife TDS claim.

    Image credits: leftcoastbabe

    Tweet from Paul Stetson criticizing Trump for controversial post about Rob Reiner and wife amid political and social issues.

    Tweet from Paul Stetson criticizing Trump for controversial post about Rob Reiner and wife amid political and social issues.

    Image credits: PaulStetson13

    Tweet criticizing Trump supporters for false claims about Rob Reiner and GOP response to Trump’s controversial post.

    Tweet criticizing Trump supporters for false claims about Rob Reiner and GOP response to Trump’s controversial post.

    Image credits: TashaMahal

    Tweet showing user JimiRocks calling a Trump post about Rob Reiner and wife passing from TDS horrible and disgusting.

    Tweet showing user JimiRocks calling a Trump post about Rob Reiner and wife passing from TDS horrible and disgusting.

    Image credits: Jimi_Stella

    Tweet from Leisha criticizing Trump as petty and self-centered, responding to controversy over Trump’s post about Rob Reiner and wife.

    Tweet from Leisha criticizing Trump as petty and self-centered, responding to controversy over Trump’s post about Rob Reiner and wife.

    Image credits: Leisha_17

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Trump for a post about Rob Reiner and his wife linked to TDS.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Trump for a post about Rob Reiner and his wife linked to TDS.

    Image credits: Backtheblue911

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing a response amid Trump under fire for post about Rob Reiner and wife passing from TDS.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing a response amid Trump under fire for post about Rob Reiner and wife passing from TDS.

    Image credits: JerryRecords

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    25

    28

    25

    28

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    joaniebeam avatar
    JoMeBee
    JoMeBee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How did we get here? With every passing day I am more embarrassed by my country. I honestly thought that the FIFA "peace prize" ceremony was a spoof starring Alec Baldwin. Our POTUS is a pathetic, narcissist, baby man and it is mind blowing that he was elected into office TWICE. To the rest of the world: I am sorry. There is no explanation or excuse that makes any kind of rational sense.

    13
    13points
    reply
    marneederider40 avatar
    Marnie
    Marnie
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It has been in the making for decades. Many powerful people made this happen.

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If only it had been Trump that died, there would have been worldwide celebration and all nature would sing, because that gas bag of pollution was no longer spewing his rancid poison into the atmosphere. He's a completely vile POS with absolutely no redeeming qualities of any kind. A bad seed from birth. There is no good in him.

    12
    12points
    reply
    virgilblue avatar
    Virgil Blue
    Virgil Blue
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The "thank you very much" song from Scrooge would be appropriate with all its double meanings.

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    johannazamora_1 avatar
    Pyla
    Pyla
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One day we will be all spitting on the Donvict's grave. Until then we can all just hope we can undo this hateful, petty, Potato Boy mess.

    10
    10points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    joaniebeam avatar
    JoMeBee
    JoMeBee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How did we get here? With every passing day I am more embarrassed by my country. I honestly thought that the FIFA "peace prize" ceremony was a spoof starring Alec Baldwin. Our POTUS is a pathetic, narcissist, baby man and it is mind blowing that he was elected into office TWICE. To the rest of the world: I am sorry. There is no explanation or excuse that makes any kind of rational sense.

    13
    13points
    reply
    marneederider40 avatar
    Marnie
    Marnie
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It has been in the making for decades. Many powerful people made this happen.

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If only it had been Trump that died, there would have been worldwide celebration and all nature would sing, because that gas bag of pollution was no longer spewing his rancid poison into the atmosphere. He's a completely vile POS with absolutely no redeeming qualities of any kind. A bad seed from birth. There is no good in him.

    12
    12points
    reply
    virgilblue avatar
    Virgil Blue
    Virgil Blue
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The "thank you very much" song from Scrooge would be appropriate with all its double meanings.

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    johannazamora_1 avatar
    Pyla
    Pyla
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One day we will be all spitting on the Donvict's grave. Until then we can all just hope we can undo this hateful, petty, Potato Boy mess.

    10
    10points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT