People Call Out MAGA Hypocrisy As Rob Reiner’s Slaying Compared To Charlie Kirk
Older man with white beard wearing USS O'Rourke military hat, smiling during interview discussing MAGA hypocrisy debate.
Celebrities, Entertainment

People Call Out MAGA Hypocrisy As Rob Reiner’s Slaying Compared To Charlie Kirk

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
6

29

6

Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found lifeless at their home on Sunday (December 14). Their bodies showed signs of fatal stab wounds.

The Los Angeles Police Department has opened a homicide investigation. The couple’s son, Nick, has been arrested in connection with the crime.

Reiner was known for directing This Is Spinal Tap, Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, Misery, and A Few Good Men.

Highlights
  • Director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were fatally stabbed at their Los Angeles home on December 14.
  • Reiner was a political activist for the Democratic Party and had donated thousands of dollars to presidential campaigns.
  • Social media users left harsh comments following the tragedy, with some celebrating Reiner’s passing and drawing comparisons to Charlie Kirk.

He first became famous for his role as Mike on the sitcom All in the Family.

RELATED:

    Rob Reiner smiling at an event, wearing a black jacket and hat, highlighting MAGA hypocrisy discussions.

    Rob Reiner was found lifeless at his Los Angeles home on Sunday (December 14)
    Rob Reiner smiling at an event, wearing a black jacket and hat, highlighting MAGA hypocrisy discussions.

    Image credits: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

    In addition to his film work, he was also actively engaged in politics. He campaigned for Democratic presidential nominee Al Gore in the 2000 presidential election and donated $10,000 to Correct the Record, a political action committee supporting Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

    After news of the tragedy spread, several social media users who opposed Reiner’s political views began leaving harsh comments about the late director, appearing to celebrate his passing.

    Police officers stand near patrol cars at night, highlighting MAGA hypocrisy in Rob Reiner and Charlie Kirk comparisons.

    Police officers stand near patrol cars at night, highlighting MAGA hypocrisy in Rob Reiner and Charlie Kirk comparisons.

    Image credits: foxla

    Amid the highly polarized political climate in the US, some also drew comparisons to the reactions seen following the assassination of Republican activist Charlie Kirk.

    “Shall we on the left start a page listing all the Maga m*rons who encore violence & celebrate the d*ath of Rob Reiner, like they did when Charlie Kirk was k*lled?? Should we help them lose their jobs??” one user asked on X.

    The message was posted in response to another user, who wrote, “I don’t want the high road, I want a road and world free of all leftists. Rest in p*ss, Rob Reiner. You’re in hell where you belong.” 

    Tweet comparing Rob Reiner and Charlie Kirk’s calls for Donald Trump to release Epstein files, highlighting MAGA hypocrisy.

    Tweet comparing Rob Reiner and Charlie Kirk’s calls for Donald Trump to release Epstein files, highlighting MAGA hypocrisy.

    Image credits: daviddunn177

    Tweet discussing MAGA hypocrisy comparing Rob Reiner and Charlie Kirk in a critical political commentary.

    Tweet discussing MAGA hypocrisy comparing Rob Reiner and Charlie Kirk in a critical political commentary.

    Image credits: MrAzuzAli

    In September, at least eight companies and organizations across the United States reportedly fired their employees over controversial comments made following Kirk’s assassination.

    For instance, MSNBC fired senior political analyst Matthew Dowd after he suggested that Kirk’s assassination was “unfortunate” but inevitable and described the late activist as “one of the most divisive” public figures in the country.

    Following the tragedy, people began comparing reactions to the crimes against Reiner and Charlie Kirk

    Man in blue suit and red tie speaking at a podium, related to MAGA hypocrisy debate and political commentary.

    Man in blue suit and red tie speaking at a podium, related to MAGA hypocrisy debate and political commentary.

    Image credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

    Tweet showing criticism of MAGA hypocrisy comparing reactions to Rob Reiner's slaying and Charlie Kirk controversy online.

    Image credits: JLM000

    Tweet criticizing platform, highlighting MAGA hypocrisy in comparing Rob Reiner’s slaying to Charlie Kirk’s situation.

    Tweet criticizing platform, highlighting MAGA hypocrisy in comparing Rob Reiner’s slaying to Charlie Kirk’s situation.

    Image credits: NecroFlaps

    Amid the reports that Reiner and his wife were stabbed by their own son, another hateful message claimed that “history has proven that the crazy liberal mob will turn on those who led it.”

    The user claimed that the Reiners “shunned conservative beliefs and supported liberal ones, for example, the belief that young liberals are being brainwashed especially in colleges to become assassins and nut jobs just like the assassin of Charlie Kirk” and asked, “Wouldn’t it be crazy if his own kid became one of those brainwashed and ended up k*lling him and his wife?” 

    Reiner was a Democrat and had donated thousands of dollars to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign

    Man speaking at a political rally with SEIU signs, highlighting MAGA hypocrisy and comparisons between Rob Reiner and Charlie Kirk.

    Man speaking at a political rally with SEIU signs, highlighting MAGA hypocrisy and comparisons between Rob Reiner and Charlie Kirk.

    Image credits: Vidor

    “How MAGA can mentally forge a path from Rob Reiner to Charlie Kirk just to get a tweet off is insane to me lol,” a separate user concluded.

    “I loathed Rob Reiner and his criticism of President Trump. But he still was a human that did not deserve this fate,” read another comment, with the user adding that their fellow Republicans should not “rejoice” over the tragedy.

    Some detractors took it even further, posting conspiracy theories linking Reiner to Kirk and s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein.

    Charlie Kirk and Donald Trump shaking hands onstage at a Turning Point Action event with blue branded background.

    Charlie Kirk and Donald Trump shaking hands onstage at a Turning Point Action event with blue branded background.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore from Surprise

    “Rob Reiner wanted Donald Trump to release the Epstein files. So did Charlie Kirk,” one person wrote, suggesting that someone whose reputation could be ruined by the release of the “Epstein files” was responsible for Reiner’s passing.

    A separate conspiracy theorist went in the opposite direction, falsely claiming that the filmmaker appeared in the documents from Epstein’s estate released by US lawmakers and was “a regular visitor to Epstein Island.”

    Twitter reactions highlight MAGA hypocrisy in responses to Rob Reiner's slaying compared to Charlie Kirk's treatment.

    Twitter reactions highlight MAGA hypocrisy in responses to Rob Reiner's slaying compared to Charlie Kirk's treatment.

    Image credits: Unclefm99

    Despite his political differences with Kirk, the Democratic activist had condemned the assassination of the right-wing leader during an interview with Piers Morgan.

    Reiner said his first reaction upon learning the news was “horror,” adding that the tragedy was “beyond belief.”

    “That should never happen to anybody. I don’t care what your political beliefs are. It’s not acceptable. It’s not a solution to solving problems,” Reiner said.

    Reiner directed beloved films like Stand by Me and When Harry Met Sally

    Bearded man wearing USS OORAL SEA baseball cap and beige jacket, smiling in an indoor setting discussing MAGA hypocrisy.

    Bearded man wearing USS OORAL SEA baseball cap and beige jacket, smiling in an indoor setting discussing MAGA hypocrisy.

    Image credits: 60minutes

    He also referenced Erika Kirk’s speech in which she forgave her husband’s assassin, calling her message “beautiful.”

    On Sunday at about 3:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) was called to the Reiners’ Brentwood home to provide medical aid. Upon arrival, responders found the bodies of a 78-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman, later confirmed to be the famous couple.

    The Reiners met when Rob directed When Harry Met Sally. The couple married in 1989 and shared three children: Jake, Nick, and Romy. Rob also had another daughter, Tracy, whom he adopted during his marriage to his first wife, Penny Marshall.

    Aerial nighttime view of a house with holiday lights, illustrating MAGA hypocrisy discussions related to Rob Reiner and Charlie Kirk.

    Aerial nighttime view of a house with holiday lights, illustrating MAGA hypocrisy discussions related to Rob Reiner and Charlie Kirk.

    Image credits: foxla

    Nick, whom reports have identified as one of the suspects in the investigation, spoke publicly in 2014 about his years-long struggle with substance dependency.

    His history of dependency later became the basis for the semi-autobiographical film Being Charlie, which was directed by his father.

    Nick was taken into custody and is being held on $4 million bail.

    In a statement, the Screen Actors Guild mourned Rob Reiner’s loss and described him as “one of the most significant figures in the history of film and television.”

    “Celebrating the m*rder of anyone is disgraceful,” one X user commented

    Tweet highlighting MAGA hypocrisy in reactions comparing Rob Reiner's slaying to Charlie Kirk's comments.

    Tweet highlighting MAGA hypocrisy in reactions comparing Rob Reiner's slaying to Charlie Kirk's comments.

    Image credits: RealIggyLibre

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing MAGA hypocrisy related to Rob Reiner's slaying compared to Charlie Kirk.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing MAGA hypocrisy related to Rob Reiner's slaying compared to Charlie Kirk.

    Image credits: tsjwaffle

    Tweet from Lady J -F*** Trumpers commenting on MAGA hypocrisy in relation to Rob Reiner's slaying compared to Charlie Kirk.

    Tweet from Lady J -F*** Trumpers commenting on MAGA hypocrisy in relation to Rob Reiner's slaying compared to Charlie Kirk.

    Image credits: MoanaJSurfrider

    Tweet from Blue California Native calling for Epstein files release, related to MAGA hypocrisy and Rob Reiner's slaying discussion.

    Tweet from Blue California Native calling for Epstein files release, related to MAGA hypocrisy and Rob Reiner's slaying discussion.

    Image credits: WFPBLifer

    Tweet discussing MAGA hypocrisy, Rob Reiner’s slaying, and contrasting views on Charlie Kirk’s death.

    Tweet discussing MAGA hypocrisy, Rob Reiner’s slaying, and contrasting views on Charlie Kirk’s death.

    Image credits: smashbrolink

    Tweet from Dr. Clown PhD condemning celebration of deaths of Rob Reiner and Charlie Kirk, highlighting MAGA hypocrisy debate.

    Tweet from Dr. Clown PhD condemning celebration of deaths of Rob Reiner and Charlie Kirk, highlighting MAGA hypocrisy debate.

    Image credits: DrClownPhD

    Screenshot of a social media post calling out MAGA hypocrisy in the comparison of Rob Reiner's slaying and Charlie Kirk.

    Screenshot of a social media post calling out MAGA hypocrisy in the comparison of Rob Reiner's slaying and Charlie Kirk.

    Image credits: Tatum58

    Tweet discussing the call out of MAGA hypocrisy related to Rob Reiner's slaying compared to Charlie Kirk reactions.

    Tweet discussing the call out of MAGA hypocrisy related to Rob Reiner's slaying compared to Charlie Kirk reactions.

    Image credits: TheDesertForge

    Screenshot of a tweet calling out MAGA hypocrisy comparing Rob Reiner's slaying to Charlie Kirk.

    Screenshot of a tweet calling out MAGA hypocrisy comparing Rob Reiner's slaying to Charlie Kirk.

    Image credits: JanitorJack2

    Tweet from Political Maverick discussing Rob Reiner’s movies amid MAGA hypocrisy debate compared to Charlie Kirk.

    Tweet from Political Maverick discussing Rob Reiner’s movies amid MAGA hypocrisy debate compared to Charlie Kirk.

    Image credits: PoliticalMav

    Tweet from Kevin discussing opinions on Rob Reiner's slaying and comparing MAGA hypocrisy in the debate.

    Tweet from Kevin discussing opinions on Rob Reiner's slaying and comparing MAGA hypocrisy in the debate.

    Image credits: KevinScot64

    Twitter user Wendy Holland responds to political views and slaying, highlighting MAGA hypocrisy and mentioning Rob Reiner and Charlie Kirk.

    Twitter user Wendy Holland responds to political views and slaying, highlighting MAGA hypocrisy and mentioning Rob Reiner and Charlie Kirk.

    Image credits: WendyHo36441135

    Tweet discussing Rob Reiner's politics and work in sitcoms and movies amid MAGA hypocrisy debate.

    Tweet discussing Rob Reiner's politics and work in sitcoms and movies amid MAGA hypocrisy debate.

    Image credits: kelleyiub01

    Tweet criticizing comparison of Rob Reiner and Charlie Kirk, highlighting MAGA hypocrisy and conservative threats.

    Tweet criticizing comparison of Rob Reiner and Charlie Kirk, highlighting MAGA hypocrisy and conservative threats.

    Image credits: tailwind53

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing MAGA hypocrisy comparing Rob Reiner's slaying to Charlie Kirk in a political debate.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing MAGA hypocrisy comparing Rob Reiner's slaying to Charlie Kirk in a political debate.

    Image credits: DwaynesWorld9

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    robk10 avatar
    Robert King
    Robert King
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anyone who celebrates m****r because that person had different political views than themselves. Sick, vile, brainwashed, and subhuman.

    2
    2points
    reply
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The difference is that the Left had to scrape the deepest pits to find quotes to use to associate with "MAGA," but the Right only had to point to FCC-licensed TV programming. I'd say most people on the Right were actually saddened; Reiner and Kirk were both very kind people. What Reiner said of Kirk: “Absolute horror and I unfortunately saw the video of it. It’s beyond belief what happened to him. That should never happen to anybody. I don’t care what your political beliefs are. That’s not acceptable. That’s not a solution so solving problems.”

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    kerirodonnell avatar
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bp, sowing seeds of divisiveness once again.

    1
    1point
    reply
    kiminwis avatar
    Kim InWis
    Kim InWis
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tell that to every Left Lib that joked and applauded Charlie Kirk's m****r. Hypocrites!

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
