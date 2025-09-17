Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Madeleine McCann’s Prime Suspect Freed From Prison As Senior Detective Exposes New Evidence
Young girl smiling outdoors, related to Madeleine McCann's prime suspect case and new evidence revealed by detective.
Crime, Society

Madeleine McCann’s Prime Suspect Freed From Prison As Senior Detective Exposes New Evidence

Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
Christian Brueckner, the prime suspect in the disappearance of toddler Madeleine McCann, is once again a free man.

The convicted offender walked out of a German prison on Wednesday, September 17, after serving a seven-year prison sentence for an unrelated crime.

Ahead of his release, a senior detective revealed new evidence and theories about Christian and his string of crimes.

Highlights
  • Christian Brueckner was released from a German prison after serving a seven-year prison sentence for attacking an American woman.
  • A criminologist exposed Christian’s disturbing criminal past, including him inappropriately touching other kids at a children's home when he was a teen.
  • “He’s a ticking time bomb, a danger. He shouldn’t be let out, that would be my wish,” said Thomas Hertel, who was in the same children's home.
  • Hazel Behan, who accused Christian of attacking her at knifepoint, said she was afraid he would hunt her down after being released from prison.

“He’s got a criminal record longer than a telephone directory,” said one man, identified as Ken.

    Christian Brueckner was released from a German prison after serving a seven-year prison sentence for attacking an American woman

    Madeleine McCann's Prime Suspect Freed From Prison As Senior Detective Exposes New Evidence

    Image credits: Alexander Koerner/Getty Images

    Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some. 

    Christian was sentenced to seven years in prison for brutally attacking a 72-year-old American woman, Diana Menkes, in part of Portugal’s Algarve region where Madeleine went missing in 2007.

    Madeleine was three years old when she vanished from her bed while holidaying in Portugal with her parents.

    Her disappearance remains one of the world’s most haunting mysteries to date.

    Madeleine McCann's Prime Suspect Freed From Prison As Senior Detective Exposes New Evidence

    Image credits: Find Madeleine

    Christian’s disturbing criminal past was exposed in a new ITV documentary Madeleine McCann: Searching For The Prime Suspect.

    The chilling documentary follows criminologist Dr Graham Hill, a former senior Met detective who was dispatched to Portugal during the early days of the investigation.

    Madeleine McCann disappearance during her family’s holiday in Portugal remains one of the world’s most haunting mysteries to date

    Madeleine McCann's Prime Suspect Freed From Prison As Senior Detective Exposes New Evidence

    Image credits: Netflix

    The suspect was born Chrisitan Fischer in Bavaria, Germany, and was raised by a troubled mother, who eventually gave him and his two brothers up for adoption.

    Chrisitan got his current surname after they were adopted by Brigitte and Fritz Brueckner, who would physically mistreat him.

    The future predator committed his first crime, a burglary, at the age of 15 and was convicted.

    Chrisitan was first caught inappropriately touching a child after being placed in a children’s home as a teenager

    Madeleine McCann's Prime Suspect Freed From Prison As Senior Detective Exposes New Evidence

    Image credits: 48 Hours

    A couple of years later, his adoptive parents placed him in a children’s home, where he began inappropriately touching kids.

    Thomas Hertel was in the same children’s home in Wurzburg, Germany, when he and Christian were teens in the 1990s.

    Image credits: ITV

    Madeleine McCann's Prime Suspect Freed From Prison As Senior Detective Exposes New Evidence

    “He did a lot of nonsense. He thieved things, he burgled, he broke into places. And if you said something to him, he flipped out,” Thomas told the Mirror earlier this year.

    “He was the king in that place and he would not let himself be told anything – he had the most cigarettes and money,” he added.

    Thomas also expressed fear about Christian being released from prison.

    “I’m afraid that if he’s freed, he’ll come back to Wurzburg. He’s a ticking time bomb, a danger. He shouldn’t be let out, that would be my wish,” he told the outlet.

    Madeleine McCann's Prime Suspect Freed From Prison As Senior Detective Exposes New Evidence

    Image credits: Find Madeleine

    After being caught inappropriately touching a 9-year-old, a then-17-year-old Chrisitan was sentenced to two years in prison for “se**** ab*** of a child, attempted se**** ab*** of a child and performing se**** acts in front of a child,” the documentary said.

    Between 1995 and 2007, it is believed Christian was living in Portugal’s Algarve region and would rob hotels as well as sell narcotics.

    Madeleine McCann's Prime Suspect Freed From Prison As Senior Detective Exposes New Evidence

    Image credits: ITV

    Madeleine McCann's Prime Suspect Freed From Prison As Senior Detective Exposes New Evidence

    Dieter Fehlinger, the father of Christian’s ex-girlfriend, told criminologist Graham about seeing the inside of the convict’s camper van on one occasion.

    “He said to me there was a hiding place inside, 50kg of marij**** would fit in easily, he built it,” Dieter said in the documentary.

    “And then he said, it was ‘so big that you could hide a small child inside,’” he added.

    Dieter Fehlinger, the father of Christian’s ex-girlfriend, spoke about him in the chilling documentary Madeleine McCann: Searching For The Prime Suspect

    Madeleine McCann's Prime Suspect Freed From Prison As Senior Detective Exposes New Evidence

    Image credits: James Manning/PA Images

    Madeleine McCann's Prime Suspect Freed From Prison As Senior Detective Exposes New Evidence

    Christian is a “dangerous man,” according to Helge Busching, who used to commit nefarious activities like steal solar panels and diesel with him.

    Helge claimed he is “100%” sure of the Christian’s involvement in her disappearance and recalled a conversation they both had at a festival in Spain about a year after Madeleine disappeared.

    Madeleine McCann's Prime Suspect Freed From Prison As Senior Detective Exposes New Evidence

    Image credits: Netflix

    Madeleine McCann's Prime Suspect Freed From Prison As Senior Detective Exposes New Evidence

    “I told him I don’t understand how somebody can rob little children from a hotel,” Helge recalled.

    He then quoted Christian’s answer: “She was not screaming.”

    “He can say ‘I am innocent.’ I know what he was doing, I saw it with my proper eyes. I know he’s a dangerous man,” Helge added.

    Madeleine McCann's Prime Suspect Freed From Prison As Senior Detective Exposes New Evidence

    Image credits: Find Madeleine

    Another man named Ken spoke about how he used to bump into Christian at beaches in Portugal around the same time Madeleine disappeared.

    “I knew him reasonably well but I kept my distance because he was part of the criminal fraternity. Didn’t want anything to do with him,” Ken said in the documentary.

    He said Christian should have “been made a suspect three hours after she went missing.”

    “I just don’t trust the guy, he gives me the creeps,” he added. “He’s got a criminal record longer than a telephone directory.”

    Image credits: ITV

    Christian was accused of violently attacking an Irish tour guide named Hazel Behan at her apartment in Portugal in 2004 and then attacked American woman Diana in 2005.

    Hazel alleged she was attacked at knifepoint by the predator, who was accused of breaking into her aparrtment, tying her up with rope and then filming himself insulting, whipping, and mistreating her for hours.

    Christian was acquitted of the alleged crimes in 2024 by a German court, and Hazel is now waiting for the outcome of her appeal against the acquittal.

    The alleged survivor said she was afraid Christian would hunt her down after his release from prison.

    “His sentence may be ending but mine never did. I have lived with fear every day for 21 years,” she told The Sun in June.

    “[I] fear that I’ll see him. Fear that he’ll find out where I live and hunt me down,” she added. “I also have fear that he’ll do to someone else what he did to me.”

    “Don’t think anyone will ever know what happened to poor Maddie that night,” one commenced online

    Madeleine McCann's Prime Suspect Freed From Prison As Senior Detective Exposes New Evidence

    Madeleine McCann's Prime Suspect Freed From Prison As Senior Detective Exposes New Evidence

    Madeleine McCann's Prime Suspect Freed From Prison As Senior Detective Exposes New Evidence

    Madeleine McCann's Prime Suspect Freed From Prison As Senior Detective Exposes New Evidence

    Madeleine McCann's Prime Suspect Freed From Prison As Senior Detective Exposes New Evidence

    Madeleine McCann's Prime Suspect Freed From Prison As Senior Detective Exposes New Evidence

    Madeleine McCann's Prime Suspect Freed From Prison As Senior Detective Exposes New Evidence

    Madeleine McCann's Prime Suspect Freed From Prison As Senior Detective Exposes New Evidence

    Madeleine McCann's Prime Suspect Freed From Prison As Senior Detective Exposes New Evidence

    Madeleine McCann's Prime Suspect Freed From Prison As Senior Detective Exposes New Evidence

    Madeleine McCann's Prime Suspect Freed From Prison As Senior Detective Exposes New Evidence

    Madeleine McCann's Prime Suspect Freed From Prison As Senior Detective Exposes New Evidence

    Madeleine McCann's Prime Suspect Freed From Prison As Senior Detective Exposes New Evidence

    Madeleine McCann's Prime Suspect Freed From Prison As Senior Detective Exposes New Evidence

    Madeleine McCann's Prime Suspect Freed From Prison As Senior Detective Exposes New Evidence

    Madeleine McCann's Prime Suspect Freed From Prison As Senior Detective Exposes New Evidence

    nilsskirnir avatar
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Regardless of the ultimate criminal conviction of whoever did it, the parents should have been charged with child endangerment and drugging. At the very least, they shouldn’t be celebrities.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It still baffles me as to why her parents were not charge with neglect (leaving such young children alone) and a***e (drugging them).

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
