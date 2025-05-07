Major Update In Madeleine McCann Case As Hard Drive Containing "Evidence" She's Deceased Is Found

The secrets buried inside Christian Brueckner’s property—including evidence suggesting Madeleine McCann is no longer alive—have finally been revealed.

Much of the evidence was found by sheer chance at an abandoned factory owned by Christian, who has been a longtime suspect in the young child’s disappearance.

More than 75 kids’ swimming costumes, images of child exploitation, and other items were found, giving insights into the suspect’s obsession with little girls.

Image credits: Rex Features / Vidapress

Trigger warning: This article contains details of child exploitation that might be distressing to some.

The contents of the bombshell evidence was revealed to the world during a Sun Investigation broadcast on Channel 4 this week.

German police stumbled upon the stash of evidence after a dog ran onto the property in Neuwegersleben, Germany, in 2016.

A neighbor alerted cops about a possible grave on the site, leading investigators to arrive at the abandoned factory and conduct a 100-officer search.

The bombshell evidence led cops to believe Madeleine McCann lost her life shortly after her disappearance

Image credits: The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann / Netflix

They dug up around 8,000 items, including files on hard drives and USB sticks.

It was eventually confirmed that the grave belonged to Christian’s deceased dog.

The little girl was holidaying in Portugal with her parents when she vanished from her bed

Image credits: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

The suspect, who is currently behind bars for assaulting an American woman in a separate incident, had bought the disused factory for £20,000 in 2008.

This was a year after Madeleine vanished from her bed in a holiday resort in Praia da Luz, Portugal, at the age of 3.

Her British parents Gerry and Kate McCann were dining at a nearby tapas bar at the time of her disappearance.

Image credits: Miguel Villagran / Getty Images

While investigating the abandoned factory, local cops found a wallet with six USB sticks and two memory cards buried underneath his dog’s remains.

A hidden drive with photos, believed to be taken in Portugal, was part of the evidence that led cops to believe Madeleine lost her life shortly after her disappearance.

The recovered material also included emails, believed to be written by Christian, in which he wrote details about exploiting innocent victims.

Christian wrote emails that contained details about exploiting innocent victims

Image credits: Mirrorpix / Vidapress

The convict described one occasion in which he drugged a mother and daughter outside a daycare on one occasion. He also spoke about mistreating a 4-year-old blonde girl.

“When [the mother] came to the car with her little daughter in her hand and opened the back door, I was already standing behind the two of them, holding a rag soaked in (chemical) ether,” he was quoted saying.

Image credits: Horacio Villalobos / Getty Images

“I forcefully pushed it into the woman’s face. At first she fought hard, but I held her tight. The girl sat in the car and watched me with wide, horrified eyes,” he wrote.

“When everything was done and the two bodies were hidden in the darkness, I got my van, loaded up my prey and drove away,” the imprisoned man continued.

Image credits: The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann / Netflix

“I jump in and pick up the shaking bundle. Big, scared eyes look at me. I carry her out of the car, close the doors and walk her into the house. After I closed this door too, I thought to myself: Welcome to paradise,” he continued.

In another story, he wrote about looking “excitedly at the door” as a “very small girl” not older than five entered the room.

“Blonde, long hair tied in pigtails bounces cheekily back and forth as she comes towards me. This is maid Annelie, she is four years old. I feel like I’m in paradise right now,” he wrote.

The evidence included the prime suspect sharing his disturbing fantasies involving little girls

Image credits: 48 Hours / YouTube

Investigators found horrifying Skype conversations he had with other child exploiters, in which he brazenly spoke about his desire to “capture something small and use it for days.”

The evidence also included a metal suitcase containing disturbing images of children, including girls aged four and five.

Image credits: The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann / Netflix

Cops recovered a number of other items as well, including 75 children’s swimsuits, toys and small bikes.

Masks, a list of phone numbers, three black-market weapons and ammunition, and pictures of Christian posing without clothes on at the Arade Dam, 35 miles from Praia da Luz, were also recovered during the search.

