Horrifying Discovery In Bali After Son Of Wealthy Businessman’s Chilling Ransom Video

Igor Komarov, the son of a wealthy Ukrainian businessman, was abducted on February 15 while riding a motorcycle in Bali.

The 28-year-old tourist was traveling with his girlfriend, Yeva Mishalova, a social media influencer. His location was reportedly revealed to the abductors when Mishalova posted a photo of them on Valentine’s Day with geolocation.

A ransom video showed Komarov battered, pleading with his parents to pay $10 million allegedly stolen from abductors.

The main suspect, who rented the car used to abduct the victim, has been arrested, authorities said.

Komarov is the son of Oleksandr “Narik” Petrovsky, a Ukrainian national with vast business influence and alleged ties to Dnipro’s criminal underworld, as per news.com.au.

Image credits: yeva_mishalova

Trigger warning: This article contains descriptions of violence that some readers may find distressing.

In the days that followed his disappearance, a $10 million “ransom video” surfaced on Telegram, appearing to show Komarov battered and bruised while reading a prepared statement.



In the message, the perpetrators, suspected members of a transnational criminal network, claimed they staged the abduction to recover $10 million that the victim’s family had allegedly stolen from them in a scam.



Image credits: yeva_mishalova

“Mummy, Daddy, I beg you, help me please, you stole those ten million, which they ask for, return these ten million please,” Komarov said in the video that is part of the investigation by Bali police.

“I will return everything to all those people from whom you have taken; they already chopped off some of my limbs, I have broken legs [and they] punched [my] rib cage. I’m already on meds, I already have no limbs,” Komarov said.

Image credits: yeva_mishalova

“An infection will start soon. I’m just d*ing, ” Komarov continued in Ukrainian during the three-minute video. “I ask you very much, this is a very serious organization, please help me, no one can find me, neither mafiosos, no one, I was already taken to another country.”

The 28-year-old begged his family to bring him home and pay the $10 million “which we stole.” He said that, as soon as the payment was made, he would be returned home.

Additionally, Komarov instructed his family “not to communicate with any other people.”

Image credits: MarioNawfal

Police identified one of the vehicles used in the abduction, a rental car, and tracked it to a location in Tabanan, Bali.

At the villa, investigators found a mobile phone and a bag belonging to the victim, along with traces of blood that matched stains found inside the vehicle.

On February 17, two days after Komarov was abducted, police announced they had discovered severed human body parts at the mouth of the Wos River on Bali’s lower east coast, approximately 30 km (18 miles) from Tabanan.

The captors claimed they were seeking to recover money they said Komarov’s family had taken from them in a scam

🇺🇦🚨 UKRAINIAN MAFIA BOSS’S SON KIDNAPPED IN BALI FOR 10M PAYBACK A video circulating on social media claims Igor Komarov, son of a Dnipro gangster from Dnipro, was kidnapped in Bali. The kidnappers in the clip say no cops, no mafia, nobody can help. They’re demanding 10M they… pic.twitter.com/linfyjun9i — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 21, 2026

Image credits: MarioNawfal

Authorities have not yet formally confirmed the identity of the remains, but forensic analysis suggests they belonged to a man who had lost his life approximately three days before the discovery.

Police in Bali told news.com.au that they had made a partial match between Komarov’s tattoos and the tattoos on some of the body parts.

“We cannot speculate. All possibilities are being investigated, but conclusions must be based on scientific investigation and forensic results,” stated Senior Commissioner Ariasandy.

Police traced a rental car used in the abduction to a villa, where they found the victim’s phone

Image credits: yeva_mishalova

Image credits: newscomauHQ

The coroner in Bali added, “It’s impossible to identify the deceased due to advanced decomposition. However, based on the skull characteristics, I can say that he is Caucasian.”

Police announced they have arrested the prime suspect who rented the vehicle, identified only as “CH,” in West Nusa Tenggara.

Severed human body parts were found near the Wos River and are currently undergoing forensic analysis

Image credits: yeva_mishalova

Image credits: newscomauHQ

Six other suspects, also foreign nationals, are wanted for questioning in connection with the crime.

“Initially, we secured one foreign national with the initials CH, who rented vehicles using a false passport,” authorities said. “Following further investigation, we named six other foreign nationals as suspects — RM, BK, AS, VN, SM, and DH.”

The body belonged to a Caucasian male with tattoos matching Komarov’s

Image credits: JohnSitarek

Image credits: Sue

Four of the suspects reportedly fled Bali via the international airport, while the remaining two are thought to remain on the island or another province in Indonesia.

All six have been placed on Indonesia’s wanted persons list and Interpol’s Red Notice.

Social media users shared their theories about the motive for the crime

