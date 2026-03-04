Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Horrifying Discovery In Bali After Son Of Wealthy Businessman's Chilling Ransom Video
Man with detailed chest tattoo and woman in black bikini on boat with rocky Bali coastline and ocean background.
Crime, Society

Horrifying Discovery In Bali After Son Of Wealthy Businessman’s Chilling Ransom Video

Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Igor Komarov, the son of a wealthy Ukrainian businessman, was abducted on February 15 while riding a motorcycle in Bali.

The 28-year-old tourist was traveling with his girlfriend, Yeva Mishalova, a social media influencer. His location was reportedly revealed to the abductors when Mishalova posted a photo of them on Valentine’s Day with geolocation.

Highlights
  • Igor Komarov, the son of a Ukrainian business mogul, was abducted in Bali during a vacation with his girlfriend.
  • A ransom video showed Komarov battered, pleading with his parents to pay $10 million allegedly stolen from abductors.
  • The main suspect, who rented the car used to abduct the victim, has been arrested, authorities said.

Komarov is the son of Oleksandr “Narik” Petrovsky, a Ukrainian national with vast business influence and alleged ties to Dnipro’s criminal underworld, as per news.com.au.

RELATED:

    The son of a wealthy Ukrainian businessman was abducted on February 15 in Bali, Indonesia

    Young couple on a boat near Bali cliffs, linked to horrifying discovery after wealthy businessman's ransom video incident.

    Image credits: yeva_mishalova

    Trigger warning: This article contains descriptions of violence that some readers may find distressing.

    In the days that followed his disappearance, a $10 million “ransom video” surfaced on Telegram, appearing to show Komarov battered and bruised while reading a prepared statement.

    In the message, the perpetrators, suspected members of a transnational criminal network, claimed they staged the abduction to recover $10 million that the victim’s family had allegedly stolen from them in a scam.

    Young man and woman sitting together surrounded by plants, related to horrifying discovery in Bali ransom case.

    Image credits: yeva_mishalova

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing a trip to Bali with a concerned emoji reaction.

    “Mummy, Daddy, I beg you, help me please, you stole those ten million, which they ask for, return these ten million please,” Komarov said in the video that is part of the investigation by Bali police.

    “I will return everything to all those people from whom you have taken; they already chopped off some of my limbs, I have broken legs [and they] punched [my] rib cage. I’m already on meds, I already have no limbs,” Komarov said.

    A ransom video later surfaced showing Igor Komarov, 28, pleading with his parents to pay $10 million

    Couple embracing on a balcony overlooking a beach in Bali, related to horrifying discovery after chilling ransom video.

    Image credits: yeva_mishalova

    “An infection will start soon. I’m just d*ing, ” Komarov continued in Ukrainian during the three-minute video. “I ask you very much, this is a very serious organization, please help me, no one can find me, neither mafiosos, no one, I was already taken to another country.”

    The 28-year-old begged his family to bring him home and pay the $10 million “which we stole.” He said that, as soon as the payment was made, he would be returned home.

    Additionally, Komarov instructed his family “not to communicate with any other people.”

    Man with bruised face holding cheek, appearing distressed in a chilling ransom video related to a horrifying discovery in Bali.

    Image credits: MarioNawfal

    Comment discussing the chilling ransom video and investigation in Bali involving son of wealthy businessman.

    Police identified one of the vehicles used in the abduction, a rental car, and tracked it to a location in Tabanan, Bali.

    At the villa, investigators found a mobile phone and a bag belonging to the victim, along with traces of blood that matched stains found inside the vehicle.

    On February 17, two days after Komarov was abducted, police announced they had discovered severed human body parts at the mouth of the Wos River on Bali’s lower east coast, approximately 30 km (18 miles) from Tabanan.

    The captors claimed they were seeking to recover money they said Komarov’s family had taken from them in a scam

    Man with bruised face in ransom video plea, part of horrifying discovery in Bali involving wealthy businessman’s son.

    Image credits: MarioNawfal

    Comment in a Facebook chat mentioning mistaken identity with Ed Sheeran, related to a horrifying discovery in Bali ransom case.

    Authorities have not yet formally confirmed the identity of the remains, but forensic analysis suggests they belonged to a man who had lost his life approximately three days before the discovery.

    Police in Bali told news.com.au that they had made a partial match between Komarov’s tattoos and the tattoos on some of the body parts.

    “We cannot speculate. All possibilities are being investigated, but conclusions must be based on scientific investigation and forensic results,” stated Senior Commissioner Ariasandy.

    Police traced a rental car used in the abduction to a villa, where they found the victim’s phone

    Young couple on a boat near Bali coastline, linked to horrifying discovery after son of wealthy businessman's ransom video.

    Image credits: yeva_mishalova

    Two men at a rocky riverbank examining a section cordoned off with yellow tape during a horrifying discovery in Bali.

    Image credits: newscomauHQ

    Comment about a back story in a social media post discussing a horrifying discovery in Bali after a chilling ransom video.

    The coroner in Bali added, “It’s impossible to identify the deceased due to advanced decomposition. However, based on the skull characteristics, I can say that he is Caucasian.”

    Police announced they have arrested the prime suspect who rented the vehicle, identified only as “CH,” in West Nusa Tenggara.

    Severed human body parts were found near the Wos River and are currently undergoing forensic analysis

    Young couple sharing a kiss indoors with a heart emoji covering their faces, related to a horrifying discovery in Bali ransom case.

    Image credits: yeva_mishalova

    Emergency responders near a yellow body bag by the ocean during a horrifying discovery in Bali ransom case investigation.

    Image credits: newscomauHQ

    Six other suspects, also foreign nationals, are wanted for questioning in connection with the crime.

    “Initially, we secured one foreign national with the initials CH, who rented vehicles using a false passport,” authorities said. “Following further investigation, we named six other foreign nationals as suspects — RM, BK, AS, VN, SM, and DH.”

    The body belonged to a Caucasian male with tattoos matching Komarov’s

    Woman in bikini by a Bali infinity pool and couple posing near tropical greenery at White Rock Beach Club in Bali.

    Image credits: JohnSitarek

    Image credits: Sue

    Four of the suspects reportedly fled Bali via the international airport, while the remaining two are thought to remain on the island or another province in Indonesia.

    All six have been placed on Indonesia’s wanted persons list and Interpol’s Red Notice.

    Social media users shared their theories about the motive for the crime

    Comment discussing Bali's safety and criminal elements in relation to horrifying discovery in Bali ransom case.

    Alt text: Comment discussing the impact of gangsters on Bali's reputation amid horrifying discovery after chilling ransom video

    Comment on social media discussing a tattoo described as a prophecy related to a horrifying discovery in Bali after a chilling ransom video.

    Comment saying he was more than just a tourist, referencing a horrifying discovery in Bali after chilling ransom video.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning money, related to horrifying discovery in Bali ransom case discussion.

    Comment from Steven Page advising caution traveling in Bali, mentioning dodgy people and avoiding showing wealth.

    Comment discussing the girlfriend's mistake of posting real-time locations, related to a horrifying discovery in Bali ransom case.

    Comment box with text warning about a scary situation, relating to a horrifying discovery in Bali after ransom video.

    Comment warning about keeping location secret for safety amid horrifying discovery in Bali after chilling ransom video incident.

    Comment mentioning tattoo and interest, related to horrifying discovery in Bali after ransom video case discussion.

    Comment about wealthy businessman's son ransom video, highlighting chilling discovery and dramatic situation in Bali.

    Comment by Ute Smith reading Mix with the wrong people and this is the consequence related to horrifying discovery in Bali after chilling ransom video.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment mocking cheap destinations with laughing emojis, related to Bali discovery news.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing gang conflict related to a horrifying discovery in Bali after a chilling ransom video.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing a horrifying discovery in Bali after son of wealthy businessman’s chilling ransom video.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn't just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn't just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    What do you think ?
    1 hour ago

    As I saw someone say, the GF needs investigating.

    1 hour ago

    someone needs to remind him than an arm IS a limb.......

