Authorities investigating the mysterious disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie believe they may have uncovered a crucial tiny clue from recovered doorbell camera footage that could lead to a breakthrough.

Despite three weeks of intensive investigation into the alleged kidnapping of NBC host Savannah Guthrie’s mother from her Arizona home in the early hours of February 1, the elderly woman has still not been located.

The new detail emerged as the FBI expanded its search beyond Arizona amid growing skepticism over whether the case is truly a kidnapping at all.

“Good job announcing the clues to the ENTIRE NATION, These ‘pieces’ of info only help the culprit!!!” fumed one netizen.

Several experts have shared their analysis of a crucial doorbell camera clue that could lead to a breakthrough in Nancy Guthrie’s case

Two women smiling indoors, related to police close to big break in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping video clue case.

Image credits: Savannah Guthrie

On February 10, the FBI released doorbell camera footage central to the investigation.

The video shows a suspect standing on Nancy Guthrie’s porch between 9:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. on the day of her alleged kidnapping, wearing a mask over his face.

Investigators said the individual, described as a male approximately 5’9″ to 5’10” tall, was wearing a ski mask, gloves, and a backpack and appeared to be tampering with security equipment near the residence when he was recorded.

Young girl hugging elderly woman showing skin injuries, symbolizing Nancy Guthrie kidnapping video decoded by experts breakthrough.

Image credits: Savannah Guthrie

As the investigation progressed, a glove matching the one seen in the surveillance footage was discovered two miles from the home.

However, DNA from the glove, when tested, did not match anyone in the national CODIS database.

Amid this setback, a new clue emerged. On February 17, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told NBC that forensic experts identified a distinct bulge beneath the suspect’s black glove on his right pinky finger.

Masked suspect captured on video, a key clue in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case decoded by police experts.

Image credits: Savannah Guthrie

Nanos confirmed investigators are now analyzing whether the suspect may have been wearing a ring beneath the glove.

He told the outlet, “I look at the same photo you look at, and I get, I see it. I’m going to give that to my team. They’ll look at that. They’ll analyze it, and we’ll see. Maybe, maybe it is [a ring].”

“Anything can be useful as a clue. Nothing can be not considered,” said veteran FBI special agent Daniel Brunner

Blurry black and white image showing a figure in a hooded jacket linked to police investigation in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping video.

Image credits: Savannah Guthrie

Screenshot of social media comment discussing information possibly linked to Nancy Guthrie kidnapping video clue decoded by experts.

As the new detail emerged, the Daily Mail reported that, according to three former law enforcement officials, the possible pinky ring could help detectives prioritize leads.

According to Lance Leising, a former FBI supervisory special agent, “If a tip identifies someone who matches the description and investigators see a pinky ring in social media posts, that would make that tip a higher priority, and more resources would be applied.”

Two women posing in a crowded theater, linked to police investigation after tiny clue decoded in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping video.

Image credits: Savannah Guthrie

Comment by Sharon Ponticelli blaming sheriff for delay in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case investigation.

Criminology experts, including Gregg Etter of the University of Central Missouri, suggested the ring could serve as a rare and “distinctive” physical marker that acts as a filter for incoming tips.

Etter told the outlet, “When detectives are chasing down leads, and perhaps a dozen individuals merit closer scrutiny, the man known to wear a ring on his right pinky suddenly becomes more interesting.”

Meanwhile, Daniel Brunner, a 29-year veteran FBI special agent, added, “Anything can be useful as a clue. Nothing can be not considered.”

Comment on Facebook by Michelle Kearns mentioning a situation related to Keystone cops in a police investigation discussion.

However, all three experts cautioned that the apparent bulge could simply be a fold in the glove material, given the poor lighting and grainy quality of the video.

The new details sparked an uproar online, with many questioning law enforcement’s decision to make such information public.

One user said, “So now when that guy sees this information, he will remove the ring.”

Netizens voiced their skepticism and criticized officials for publicly announcing what many consider to be a key clue in the case

Masked person wearing boxing gloves captured on security camera, related to Nancy Guthrie kidnapping video clue decoded by police experts

Image credits: Savannah Guthrie

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing details in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping video clue decoded by experts.

Another netizen wrote, “Really grasping at straws? A good investigation doesn’t involve the constant publicizing of any tiny detail.”

“So now the kidnapper sees this and takes his ring off. So then what? Also, it seems to be a pinky ring that Men don’t usually wear. Hmm,” added a third.

“How is the ring a key component? It’s hidden under the glove and we are unable to see anything other than the person is wearing a ring,” questioned another skeptical user.

Two women smiling together indoors, related to police investigation and Nancy Guthrie kidnapping video clues.

Image credits: Savannah Guthrie

Comment from Lance Weir suggesting to call MENSA as a clue in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping video decoded by experts.

“It just looks like a crinkle in the material from the glove under it. Where is there an actual imprint of a ring? The person has their hand clenched, which will cause the material to bunch up. Not seeing a ring imprint.”

The pinky ring theory has also prompted investigators to explore profiles linked to certain “organized groups,” which are sometimes associated with wearing pinky rings.

Authorities are sifting through more than 30,000 tips after the FBI and local police dramatically escalated their outreach efforts to locate the 84-year-old

Four adults smiling together indoors, related to police close to big break after tiny clue decoded by experts.

Image credits: Savannah Guthrie

Emphasizing this angle, Leising told the Daily Mail, “If you identify organized groups that wear a ring on the right pinky, that would be a good group to investigate and identify members.”

Historically, pinky rings have been associated with organized crime groups, fraternal organizations such as the Freemasons, aristocratic families, and even certain professionals, including engineers and geologists.

At the time of writing, the investigation into Nancy’s alleged kidnapping remains active and ongoing, with more than 400 investigators reportedly assigned to the case.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) remains the lead agency, while the FBI Phoenix Field Office is providing high-level support.

A combined reward exceeding $200,000 is currently being offered for information leading to Nancy’s location or the arrest of those responsible.

“My investigations suggest her gloves may not be fitting, leaving me with a dozen theories about the whole episode,” wrote one skeptical netizen

Comment by Amy Rowen criticizing media coverage on investigative strategies in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case.

Comment asking why the eyes' image isn't checked against licensing or TSA databases in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case.

Comment on social media criticizing exploitation of tragedy, related to police close to big break after tiny clue decoded experts.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a possible clue in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping video case.

Comment by Barbara Ann LaChance expressing suspicion of a sheriff in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case investigation.

Comment on social media saying Quit Playing and Find Her related to police close to big break after tiny clue in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping video decoded by experts.

Social media comment expressing frustration about delay in police progress on Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case.

Facebook comment discussing a potential clue involving a pinky ring in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping video.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a ring as a key clue in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping video decoded by experts.

Experts decode tiny clue in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping video, bringing police close to a big break in the case.

Comment by Jerald Jacobs discussing clues in Walmart purchases and pupil distance measuring in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case.

Comment by Sheila Patrick Craig expressing a theory about witness protection in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case discussion.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a detail that may be a clue in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping video.

Comment by Shelia Samples Worley discussing rings and certainty, related to police clue in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping video.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a possible clue related to the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping video.

Comment from Brian Bronnert about the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping video clue decoded by experts in an online discussion.

Comment by Elizabeth Allen speculating about police involvement in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping, mentioning gun handling detail.

Facebook comment by Shammie Mace Young stating people have been saying this since the beginning, related to Nancy Guthrie kidnapping video clue decoded by experts.

Comment by Jackie Walker about possible sheriff involvement in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case discussion on social media.

Comment by Oliver Sanders questioning the gender based on the presence of a pinky ring in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case discussion.

Handwritten comment on social media post about Nancy Guthrie kidnapping video, mentioning difficulty identifying ring.

User comment expressing suspicion about a staged setup related to the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping video clue.