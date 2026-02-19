Despite Calling 911, Young Woman Loses Her Life Hiking New York’s Highest Peak With Her Dog

ADVERTISEMENT

A winter hike to New York’s tallest mountain in freezing temperatures ended in tragedy for a 21-year-old climber who reportedly called 911 for help but couldn’t make it back to safety in time.

The incident reportedly occurred on February 12 near the summit of Mount Marcy, New York’s highest peak, and involved a hiker from Brick, New Jersey, identified as Brianna Mohr.

The young adventurer was known for documenting solo hikes across North America on Instagram, often alongside her loyal dog, Fezco.

As details of the incident spread online, it sparked intense debate, with many mourning her passing while others criticized the risks of hiking alone in extreme winter conditions.

One critic wrote, “That’s too bad. Had all the energy and willpower to get out and do it, but at 21, she didn’t have the knowledge to know when to stay home or when to hike.”

Young woman hiking New York's highest peak with her dog in wildflowers under cloudy sky.

Image credits: brimohr

Reportedly, Brianna Mohr was an avid hiker who shared her adventures on Instagram, featuring stunning photographs from her extensive travels across North America, including destinations like Yellowstone, Death Valley, Yosemite, and Canyonlands.

While Mohr preferred travelling alone, she always had her dog, Fezco, accompanying her on her expeditions and often featured him on her Instagram.

On the day of the tragedy, the duo was hiking the Van Hoevenberg Trail, the most popular and shortest route to the summit of Mount Marcy.

Dog wearing red harness on a leash hiking New York's highest peak with mountainous landscape and wildflowers in background

Image credits: brimohr

Comment by Karen Hensel Yacovelli about loyal dog staying with young woman during New York highest peak hiking incident.

It is roughly a 14.8-mile round-trip journey with approximately 3,166 feet of elevation gain.

Navigation in this area is notoriously difficult during winter due to high winds, ice, and blowing snow, which can hide trail markers such as yellow blazes and cairns.

According to multiple reports, Brianna, who was accompanied by her dog, slipped off the trail near the 5,344-foot summit, where the path crosses exposed rock in the mountain’s alpine area.

Young woman hiking New York's highest peak near a lake, surrounded by trees and rocky mountain landscape.

Image credits: brimohr

She reportedly called emergency services at 3:05 p.m. while stuck on the side of the mountain, saying she was unable to climb back up.

New York State Forest Rangers and State Police launched a search using snowmobiles and even a helicopter.

However, with temperatures ranging between -8°F and 20°F that day, according to AccuWeather, thick cloud cover prevented aerial crews from making visual contact.

It reportedly took rescue teams nearly seven hours to locate Brianna after her first emergency call

Young woman taking a mirror selfie, wearing a cropped sweater and gray pants, related to hiking New York’s highest peak tragedy.

Image credits: brimohr

Comment on hiking safety, emphasizing the risks of hiking alone on New York's highest peak with a dog.

This reportedly forced a ranger to be dropped at a lower outpost to continue the search on foot.

Nearly seven hours after Mohr placed the emergency call, rescuers located her at around 9:51 p.m.

Brianna was pronounced deceased at the scene, and an autopsy conducted at Glens Falls Hospital on February 14 confirmed the cause of her passing as hypothermia.

Authorities also rescued her dog, who was found nearby and uninjured. However, it remains unclear how Fezco was able to survive the harsh conditions, as officials did not share any details about it.

Young woman hiking New York's highest peak with her dog in snowy conditions, surrounded by winter trees and mountain scenery.

Image credits: brimohr

As details of the tragedy spread online, many expressed sympathy for Brianna’s family and offered condolences.

However, some also criticized the young hiker for heading out alone in such extreme temperatures.

One critic wrote, “People place themselves in situations with the high possibility of mortal danger and place their trust in a cellular telephone and the rapid ability of other people to come and rescue them in the nick of time. The Adirondacks High Peaks region in winter is NOT a playground.”

Snow-covered hiking trail through dense evergreen trees on New York's highest peak during winter with dog tracks visible.

Image credits: brimohr

Comment mentioning the extreme cold and wind at the summit of New York's highest peak during a hiking trip.

The same user continued, “You could easily lose control of your vehicle on a paved road, end up in a ravine and freeze to d**th up there. You can get yourself stranded in a snowstorm up on one of those peaks, and literally only be 10 miles away from people casually sipping lattes in a coffee shop.”

Another added, “She shouldn’t be taking risks that are eventually going to involve other people having to take those same risks in order to rescue her. I don’t know her, but I know the Adirondacks A lot better than she does. She took a really stupid risk hiking alone.”

Netizens collectively expressed, “I’m angry at her for even heading out in that weather, not a wise decision… Condolences to family and friends”

Young woman hiking New York's highest peak with her dog, dressed warmly in a black jacket and hooded hat indoors.

Image credits: brimohr

Comment by Bob Iles saying moral of the story never hike alone, related to young woman hiking New York's highest peak with dog.

A third person agreed, writing, “Yes, my thoughts were also of the first responders risking their lives to try to save hers. I know that comes with the job, but for something that was totally preventable….”

“If she had understood the risks, she wouldn’t have hiked alone and she would have not been on the summit at 3:30 PM with the sun going down at 5:30 PM, in the middle of February, on a 5,300 foot mountain, covered in deep snow and ice. And to top it all off, the temperatures were way below freezing…”

Young woman hiking New York's highest peak wearing a hat, taking a selfie with mountainous landscape and blue sky.

Image credits: brimohr

Meanwhile, other netizens expressed heartbreak over the outcome and noted that Mohr wasn’t completely alone in her final moments.

“Heartbreaking… I’m glad her dog was by her side in her final moments, and she wasn’t alone,” one wrote.

“How heartbreaking. What a loyal dog to stay by the owner’s side. And how tragic. Sorry, she wasn’t able to be rescued,” another added, while a third commented, “Very sad. I’ve backpacked in this area during the shoulder seasons, and even then, it can be dicey. Glad her pup was ok.”

Young woman hiking New York's highest peak with her dog, surrounded by mountains and clear blue sky.

Image credits: brimohr

“This is really rough. This is why if I do something like this, it won’t be alone, and I’ll have GPS and something that reports my location if needed.”

Brianna’s mother, Stephanie West, shared a heartbreaking Facebook post on Valentine’s Day, the same day her daughter’s autopsy was completed, along with a photo of the two.

The 21-year-old hiker was accompanied on the hike by her beloved dog, Fezco, who regularly joined her on her outdoor adventures

Young woman hiking New York’s highest peak with her dog moments before tragedy despite calling 911 for help.

Image credits: GoFundMe

She wrote in the caption, alongside a broken heart emoji, “I am so lost.”

On Tuesday, February 17, Brianna’s brother, Ryan Mohr, also posted an Instagram tribute to his late sister, penning an emotional message.

He wrote, “Dear Bri, I never thought I would have to do this but I just want to say you were the best friend and sister I could have ever asked for growing up with you was awesome… You are the reason I am the person I am, you have helped me in so many ways, and you were always there when I needed to talk or a ride to the job, you got me, lol.”

“I will always cherish the time we spent together and the memories we made. I loved our jam sessions and our food runs and playing with fezco and the cats together. I am so grateful that you are my sister, when we meet again we will pick up right where we left off, I love you forever Bri. Rest in peace.”

A GoFundMe page was also launched by Brianna’s aunt, Katelyn Svenson, to support her family with funeral and memorial expenses.

The fundraiser, titled “Honoring Brianna’s Life and Memory,” has so far raised over $15,000 toward its $22,000 goal.

“Sad to hear, but she simply made a few mistakes in judgment. Never underestimate nature,” wrote one social media user

Hiking advice warning about safety and survival tips for hiking New York's highest peak with a dog in winter conditions.

Comment discussing Mylar emergency blankets for hiking and their potential to save a young woman’s life hiking New York’s highest peak.

Comment expressing sympathy for young woman who lost her life hiking New York’s highest peak with her faithful dog.

Comment discussing shock over dog surviving while hiking New York's highest peak with young woman who lost her life despite calling 911

Comment from Mike Olszewski warning about hiking New York's highest peak alone in winter with snow and ice conditions.

Comment on social media expressing condolences after young woman loses her life hiking New York's highest peak with her dog.

Comment from Alan Drew mentioning hiking and snowmobiling experiences in cold weather, hoping for the best during outdoor activities.

Comment from Elizabeth Sartori expressing how six hours was too long to endure in bitter cold while hiking New York's highest peak.

Commenter Sal Paladino expressing sympathy for a brave young woman hiking New York’s highest peak with her dog.

Comment reading about young woman hiking New York's highest peak with her dog during emergency situation.

Comment by Aaron McCormick highlighting animal resilience to extreme temperatures in a light blue text box.

Comment on tragedy as young woman hiking New York's highest peak with her dog reflects on nature's dangers.

