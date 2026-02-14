ADVERTISEMENT

The investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of TODAY anchor Savannah Guthrie, took a major turn on February 13 after multiple detentions and a large-scale law enforcement operation near her Tucson home.

While authorities have not yet officially identified the suspects, experts explain that recent developments, including released surveillance footage, may be putting immense pressure on the person responsible for her disappearance.

BP Daily - Your Source for Unbiased Reporting

Highlights Authorities detained three individuals during a Friday night raid on a residence just two miles from Nancy Guthrie’s home.

Investigators towed a silver Range Rover and detained its driver, searching for physical links to the 84-year-old’s disappearance.

Unidentified DNA was recovered from the property, which experts believe does not match the victim or her immediate circle.

A former FBI negotiator labeled the footage release a "pivotal moment" designed to force the captor into making mistakes.

A major breakthrough in Nancy Guthrie’s case as three people are detained during a SWAT operation near her home

Two women smiling and embracing warmly, highlighting expert insights into Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper’s pivotal moment.

Image credits: savannahguthrie

On Friday night, around 11 p.m., law enforcement activity intensified when a SWAT team and federal agents executed a search warrant at a residence roughly two miles from Nancy’s home in Arizona.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Fox News, three people, including two men and the mother of one of the individuals, were detained during the operation.

Smiling elderly woman seated in a restaurant, related to expert insights on Nancy Guthrie kidnapper’s pivotal moment.

Image credits: Savannah Guthrie

User comment on social media expressing concern and hope for Nancy Guthrie’s safe recovery after kidnapper’s pivotal moment.

User comment on social media with casual profile picture, sharing hope for a breakthrough related to Nancy Guthrie kidnapper case.

ADVERTISEMENT

While authorities have not confirmed whether those detained are formal suspects, officials have revealed that the activity is directly connected to the ongoing investigation.

More than a dozen marked and unmarked vehicles, including forensic units, were seen at the scene as roads were temporarily closed for several hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

The operation was conducted after investigators received a tip and acted on it, as the case entered its second week without any confirmed information on Nancy’s whereabouts.

Besides the three detained suspects, a silver SUV was also towed as investigators focus on a possible vehicle link in the case

Police officer near sheriff vehicle and white car at night investigating Nancy Guthrie kidnapper pivotal moment case scene.

Image credits: NewsNation

Around the same time as the SWAT search, agents were also seen examining a silver Range Rover SUV in a restaurant parking lot near the investigation zone.

Reporters further witnessed investigators photographing the vehicle’s interior before towing it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by user williamgallaway1904 criticizing the sheriff's handling of Nancy Guthrie’s case and security measures.

Masked individual dressed in dark clothing captured at night, related to Nancy Guthrie kidnapper’s pivotal moment.

Image credits: FBI Director Kash Patel

Fox News further claimed that one individual was detained following a traffic stop involving the SUV, and that the stop was linked to the nearby search warrant.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, officials have not disclosed what evidence, if any, may connect the vehicle to the 84-year-old’s disappearance.

It is worth noting that the vehicle’s proximity was roughly two miles from her home, which has further fueled speculation surrounding the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

The authorities also discovered unidentified DNA from Nancy Guthrie’s property

Masked kidnapper in dark clothing holding an object, related to Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper pivotal moment expert analysis.

Image credits: FBI Director Kash Patel

Earlier Friday, authorities revealed they had recovered unidentified DNA from Nancy’s property.

A former FBI assistant director, Frank Figliuzzi, alleged that the DNA does not belong to her or anyone known to be close to her.

“Investigators are working to identify who it belongs to,” the Pima County Sheriff’s Department shared. “We are not disclosing where that DNA was located.”

Screenshot of a social media post expressing concern about potential mistaken identity in a kidnapping situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by user jacobmuir about suspects near Nancy Guthrie’s home, relating to expert analysis of kidnapper’s pivotal moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Figliuzzi further claimed that the investigators may be “reaching out to various private sector databases to see if someone might be related to the DNA sample that they have.”

The sample has been submitted for laboratory analysis alongside several gloves recovered in areas surrounding the neighborhood, some as far as 10 miles away.

Investigators stated the discovery marks a potentially significant lead as forensic teams attempt to identify individuals who may have been near the home around the time of her disappearance.

Nancy was last seen on January 31 before she was reported missing the next day.

An expert explained that the release of suspect footage became a “pivotal moment” that may be escalating pressure

Sketch of Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper surrounded by blurred photos and security footage on a taped board.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Lois Gibson/Facebook

Comment by user ajyoung7484 questioning how long it takes to catch Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper after pivotal moment.

Former FBI hostage negotiator Chip Massey told Page Six that the public release of surveillance footage showing the masked suspect approaching Nancy’s home likely altered the psychological dynamic of the case.

“The captor wanted this family’s money, but what they got was America looking for them,” Massey said, calling the release of photos and videos a “pivotal moment.”

Surveillance image showing a person near parked cars at night linked to Nancy Guthrie kidnapper's pivotal moment investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: NewsNation

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment about Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper revealing what drove them over the edge.

According to Massey, the suspect may now be experiencing growing anxiety as public awareness increases and law enforcement attention expands.

“Now that your face is everywhere, your environment has to be very controlled, and that’s a very hard thing to do,” he explained.

He further noted that managing a victim who is elderly and “medically fragile” adds additional stress to the captor.

A former FBI hostage negotiator, Chip Massey, believed publication of the videos “created a lot of stress and anxiety” for the kidnapper

ADVERTISEMENT

Blurred individual captured near recycling bins and a car, related to expert insights on Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper motives.

Image credits: NewsNation

Massey explained that heightened scrutiny can work in two ways. The increased stress may cause the suspect to make errors, potentially helping investigators narrow leads.

However, he warned that emotional instability could also lead to unpredictable decisions.

“We want them to make mistakes,” he said. “But we don’t want them to do anything rash that wouldn’t be of advantage to Nancy’s wellbeing.”

The FBI has described the suspect seen in doorbell footage as a male between 5’9” and 5’10”, carrying an Ozark Trail backpack.

The videos circulated across social media platforms triggered more than 13,000 public tips, prompting authorities to increase the reward for information to $100,000.

“Can’t wait to hear that they arrested the perpetrators,” wrote one netizen

Social media comment from user chris323 discussing public confusion, linked to expert analysis of Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

User comment on social media expressing frustration about ongoing issues with no real progress, described as a circus.

Social media comment expressing concern over Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper and the pivotal moment driving the incident.

Comment by user @josephinerawlinson9355 expressing hope that Nancy Guthrie is found, relating to kidnapper discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from tarheelgirl4729 expressing eagerness to hear about the arrest of perpetrators related to Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment urging to find Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper after a pivotal moment revealed by an expert.

User comment on social media asking where Nancy is, related to expert revealing what drove Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper over the edge.

ADVERTISEMENT

User comment on social media from @elaine6061 discussing frustration with sheriff's incompetence in a kidnapping case involving Nancy Guthrie.

Comment expressing frustration about man’s power and resources not being used for finding missing children, highlighting urgency.

ADVERTISEMENT

User comment on a social media post expressing distrust in sheriffs with blurred profanity in text.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by user @mrsciottimta expressing hope Nancy Guthrie is found and mentioning the nightmare for her family.

Comment urging to bring Nancy home, posted by user @eleudis28, expressing concern about Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper situation.

Screenshot of a social media post discussing concerns about harassment of innocent pizza delivery workers online.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing speculation about Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper and potential motives related to ransom notes and proximity.

Comment on social media from user sunshine101562 mentioning FBI arrival related to Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper case discussion.

Comment on social media about Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper, discussing what drove the kidnapper over the edge after a pivotal moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media comment expressing frustration over ongoing investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper case developments.

ADVERTISEMENT