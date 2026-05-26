Anne Hathaway Reveals Serious Diagnosis And Daunting Health Battle

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For nearly a decade, Anne Hathaway was quietly dealing with a health issue that impacted her day-to-day life.

Yet, no one really knew just how intense it was until now.

“I didn’t realize it was actually taxing my nervous system,” she said on a recent podcast episode.

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For nearly a decade, Anne Hathaway was quietly dealing with a health issue that impacted her day-to-day life

Image credits: Matt Crossick/Getty Images

Behind the red carpets and blockbuster roles, Anne Hathaway was facing a long-running health challenge that she is finally opening up about.

Highlights Anne Hathaway was facing a long-running health challenge that she is finally opening up about.

She spoke about the condition on The New York Times’ podcast “Popcast.”

“I’ve calmed down since then,” she added. “I didn’t realize it was actually taxing my nervous system.”

The actress recently spoke about the rampant online rumors that she has undergone cosmetic surgery.

The actress, 43, appeared on The New York Times’ podcast “Popcast” and revealed that she had been “legally blind” in one eye for about a decade.

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“This is maybe too much information,” she said.

Image credits: annehathaway

“I was half blind for 10 years,” she told hosts Jon Caramanica and Joe Coscarelli.

The Princess Diaries star said that she had an early onset of cataract in her 30s, which drastically affected her vision and her daily life.

The actress said she had a cataract and was “legally blind” in one eye for about 10 years

Image credits: Popcast

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A cataract is a condition where the eye’s natural lens becomes cloudy, leading to blurred or dim vision. It often develops gradually and can make everyday tasks like reading, driving, and even seeing the expression on someone’s face more difficult.

For people with cataracts, it could feel like they are looking through a frosty or fogged-up window, according to Mayo Clinic.

Cataract is commonly associated with aging, but can also occur earlier and is typically treatable with surgery.

Image credits: Unsplash/Getty Images (Not the actual photo)

Hathaway said she eventually underwent surgery and finds her current vision a “miracle.”

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“It impacted my vision so much that I was basically legally blind out of my left eye, and I wound up getting surgery,” she said. “And I didn’t realize how bad it had gotten until I could finally see the full spectrum.”

“I’ve calmed down since then,” she added. “I didn’t realize it was actually taxing my nervous system.”

“I’ve calmed down since then,” the actress said about the health issues she struggled with for about a decade

Image credits: Vogue Australia

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The Oscar winner said she appreciates her vision and is grateful she had the option to undergo surgery to restore it.

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“I literally feel like every day, I wake up and I get to see the way that I do, it’s a miracle,” she said.

“I actually am like, ‘Oh, two generations back, that wouldn’t have been an option for someone like me,’” she continued. “So, I actually do feel very connected to that kind of a miracle.”

Image credits: Popcast

On the April 22 podcast episode, Hathaway spoke about the busy year ahead, with several movies set to be released.

Her film The Devil Wears Prada 2 was released earlier this month, while the next Christopher Nolan film, The Odyssey, will be released in July.

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The Oscar winner has several movies set to release this year

Image credits: IMDB

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In The Odyssey, Hathaway will be sharing the screen with Matt Damon, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Benny Safdie, Jon Bernthal, Elliott Page, and more.

Hathaway starred as a pop diva having an existential crisis in the music drama Mother Mary, directed by David Lowery, which was released on April 17.

Image credits: 20th Century Studios

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On August 15, Hathaway will be seen on the big screen with Ewan McGregor, Maisy Stella, and Christian Convery in the David Robert Mitchell-directed film Flowervale Street.

She also portrays Verity Crawford in the upcoming film Verity, based on Colleen Hoover’s novel, releasing on October 2.

The cast includes Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett.

Hathaway spoke about the rampant rumors online about her undergoing cosmetic surgery

Image credits: Universal Pictures

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In a recent interview, Hathaway addressed the internet’s relentless commentary on her appearance over the last few months.

Netizens have been speculating about whether she underwent cosmetic surgery and altered her facial appearance.

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Image credits: The New York Times

“We’re at a time when people feel very confident in assuming what they think is fact, and sometimes what they think is accurate and sometimes it’s not,” she told Elle in an interview published on May 21.

She said normally she would have remained silent in such situations and “[lived] in the mystery” without drawing attention to herself. But the speculation “has gotten so loud that you do feel the need to just get your truth out there,” she said.

“And by the way, the other thing about all this is, I might still get a facelift someday,” she asserted.

The actress spoke about whether she would ever get a facelift

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The Interstellar star said the rumors would have affected her completely differently if she saw them earlier in her career, because she was “really scared” when she was younger, and that fear made her “harsh with [herself].”

“I shudder at the thought that I might have inadvertently been harsh with other people while I was being harsh with myself,” she added. “I actually get nauseous thinking about it.”

“Celebrities are one-upping each other on their medical issues now so that you will care more,” one netizen commented

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