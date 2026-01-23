Ryan Reynolds’ “Manipulative” Email To ‘It Ends With US’ Author Colleen Hoover Leaks

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Reynolds was ridiculed online for an “egotistical” email he sent to It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover amid his wife Blake Lively’s bitter feud with Justin Baldoni.

As court proceedings take place ahead of the Blake-Justin trial this year, newly unsealed documents include a “cringe” email Ryan had sent to the author a day after the film’s premiere in August 2024.

Highlights Ryan Reynolds was mercilessly trolled for an “egotistical” email sent to 'It Ends With Us' author Colleen Hoover.

He sarcastically addressed Colleen's “tummy bug,” saying it might be her “body ridding itself of any residual Baldoni.”

In another email, the actor said it was important to protect wife Blake Lively's reputation amid her feud with Justin Baldoni.

“The way they speak is so manipulative,” read one comment online.

“He is such a narcissist. He thinks he is wonderful, but he really isn’t,” one commented on his email.

Ryan Reynolds at a film festival event, wearing glasses and a brown jacket posing for photos.

Image credits: Isaiah Trickey/Getty Images

The movie It Ends With Us, adapted from the Colleen Hoover novel and directed by Justin Baldoni, has been overshadowed by the messy feud between Justin and leading lady Blake Lively.

The fallout saw Ryan and Blake desperately sending emails to their big-shot friends, asking for support.

One email sent from Ryan to Colleen saw him congratulating her for the “complete f*****g WIN” of a movie.

Woman in red dress outdoors with greenery, related to Ryan Reynolds manipulative email leak to Colleen Hoover.

Image credits: colleenhoover

“I heard you guys got a tummy bug and you’re stuck in NY,” he said in the email sent a day after the film’s premiere. “I can’t think of anything worse. Although it might be your body ridding itself of any residual Baldoni.”

“I’d rather be puking in a gulag than hijacking performative feminism while practicing personal growth catchphrases in the mirror,” he added.

Ryan said Colleen’s “tummy bug” might be her “body ridding itself of any residual Baldoni”

Ryan Reynolds smiling outside with a woman, with natural lighting highlighting their faces in a close embrace.

Image credits: vancityreynolds

Calling the author a “creator and apex storyteller,” he said: “I can imagine it takes a very resolute mind and heart to process all the strange people with muddled intentions trying to warm their hands on your light.”

The Deadpool star then went on to praise Colleen, saying the film “is on fire everywhere.”

“Holy f***ity f**. You guys really pulled it off … Audiences have wrapped both arms around the film,” he wrote.

The Proposal actor then complimented the author and his wife for not only the output of the film but also for giving “s****y people” a “good old-fashioned, pants-down spanking.”

“You and B made something gorgeous out of ingredients you didn’t ask for. Which is what makes you both (and this whole post production team) so clutch,” he said.

Ryan Reynolds standing indoors wearing a denim jacket and white t-shirt, related to manipulative email leak news.

Image credits: vancityreynolds

Comment on Ryan Reynolds manipulative email leak about It Ends With US author Colleen Hoover on social media platform.

“I know we all breathe rare air. I realize how lucky we are. But I also know how genuinely GOOD you and B are,” he went on to say.

“And seeing good people put s****y people over their knee, for a good old-fashioned, pants-down spanking in the supermarket is a special experience I don’t take for granted.”

Ryan still had more praise left to give, saying he could “literally write [her] 85 more paragraphs eulogizing” what “this all” means to him.

“This whole team rallied and delivered. Even Sony stepped up in ways I never imagined. But mainly, I’m just incredibly proud and inspired by you and B,” he said.

The Deadpool star praised the author and his wife for giving “s****y people” a “good old-fashioned, pants-down spanking”

Woman with long blonde hair smiling at a Bravo event backdrop, related to Ryan Reynolds manipulative email leak topic.

Image credits: colleenhoover

Comment discussing Ryan Reynolds' manipulative email to It Ends With US author Colleen Hoover in a social media post.

Not all readers online were happy with Ryan’s tone and called him a “total psycho.”

“He’s creepy,” one said, while another quipped, “I just know he’s spiraling right now.”

“The way they speak is so manipulative,” one wrote. “And every single correspondence, they can’t stop talking about Justin. They are obsessed.”

“Ryan Reynolds is a complete arrogant psychopath the way he’s behaved in this entire situation and Colleen Hoover is a moron,” another chimed in.

Another wrote, “All of a sudden I appreciate my husband’s one word text responses.”

Ryan Reynolds' manipulative email leaked to It Ends With US author Colleen Hoover shown in a screenshot.

Image credits: Reddit

Screenshot of a Facebook comment criticizing Ryan Reynolds in relation to the leaked manipulative email to Colleen Hoover.

Among several emails and text messages exposed in the newly unsealed exhibits, there was one email where Ryan talked about “protecting” Blake’s reputation to agent Warren Zavala.

“Baldoni and these other buckets of dumb-dumb-juice should be acknowledging the speculation and gossip themselves,” he said, referring to the early reports of tension brewing within the It Ends With Us team.

“They should be jumping in front of it in the most full-throated, unqualified way. Now,” he added.

Ryan said he didn’t want the narrative of the “controlling b****” to form around his wife

Ryan Reynolds wearing glasses and a white shirt during an interview with It Ends With Us movie poster behind him

Image credits: vancityreynolds

Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Annie Stabile Bradshaw about Hollywood’s favorite couple, related to Ryan Reynolds manipulative email.

Ryan said he didn’t want Blake to be “subjected to some eye-roll-y narrative of the ‘controlling b****’” and claimed Justin and his team “should be protecting” her.

Accusing Justin and the team of “countless and willfully gross behavior,” he said they should “accept the consequences of their actions.”

“They made a big f***ing mess. Blake – under NO CIRCUMSTANCES – should be asked to clean up this sloppy, cliched f***storm,” he added.

Two people smiling together in front of a blurred floral background, related to Ryan Reynolds' manipulative email leak.

Image credits: itendswithusmovie

Comment discussing Ryan Reynolds' manipulative email related to It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover and movie rights.

The husband and father-of-four said he was “super frustrated” that the drama was unfolding when “Blake should be celebrating.”

“She made this unbelievable win happen,” he said. “She made this a win for Sony and by proxy, Wayfarer.”

Ryan went on to claim that Blake “refused to give up on the film” and sacrificed “sleep” as well as “countless moments with her kids” to sit in “edit rooms, scrapping and frame f***ing dailies for every square inch of quality.”

The actor further claimed that every cast member and “key crew member (including Colleen)” were on Team Blake.

“[They] won’t be in the same room as the guy,” he added. “All of them have at some point, over the last six months, unfollowed him on social media. Not one person has said Justin’s name out loud in any interview at any time.”

Ryan claimed every cast member and key crew member was on Team Blake

Ryan Reynolds walking hand in hand with a woman outdoors, related to manipulative email leak news.

Image credits: MEGA/Getty Images

Blake, herself, claimed she took on responsibilities in the film production that went beyond her role as the movie’s lead actress.

“I rewrote the entire script. I directed every actor,” she claimed in an email sent to Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Damon.

She said she had been sleeping for “about an hour and a half each night” while racing to finish her edited version of the movie for what she described as an internal “bake off.”

“They gave me 10 days to scrap together an edit to compete with an edit he’s been making since July,” she said.

In her email exchanges, Blake also requested that Matt and actor Ben Affleck watch the film and give her feedback.

“The man is a bag of red flags,” one netizen commented after Ryan Reynolds’ email came out

Screenshot of a comment criticizing someone, related to Ryan Reynolds' manipulative email to It Ends With Us author.

Text post saying a comment about something being on fire related to Ryan Reynolds manipulative email leak to Colleen Hoover.

Screenshot of a leaked manipulative email allegedly from Ryan Reynolds to author Colleen Hoover about It Ends With Us.

Screenshot of a leaked email discussing Ryan Reynolds and author Colleen Hoover related to manipulative communication.

Screenshot of a user comment discussing Ryan Reynolds’ manipulative email leaked to author Colleen Hoover.

Screenshot of a comment about Ryan Reynolds suggesting he pick up knitting or a hobby to fill his time, relating to the leaked manipulative email.

Screenshot of online comment discussing Ryan Reynolds' manipulative email to It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover.

Excerpt from a leaked manipulative email reportedly involving Ryan Reynolds and author Colleen Hoover about It Ends With Us.

Screenshot of a forum comment mentioning Ryan Reynolds' manipulative email to author Colleen Hoover.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing Ryan Reynolds’ manipulative email to It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover.

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Ryan Reynolds for a manipulative email to author Colleen Hoover.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing Ryan Reynolds' manipulative email to It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover.

Comment from user Tarasworld1999 expressing disbelief about a grown man's behavior related to Ryan Reynolds' manipulative email leak.

Screenshot of a forum post criticizing Ryan Reynolds for a manipulative email to It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover.

Screenshot of a leaked email discussing Ryan Reynolds' manipulative message to author Colleen Hoover.

Screenshot of a forum post discussing Ryan Reynolds' manipulative email to Colleen Hoover about It Ends With Us.

Social media post by thereelsuperman joking about Blake and Ryan writing a normal sentence, referencing Ryan Reynolds' manipulative email leak.

Screenshot of a forum comment mentioning Ryan Reynolds and unprecedented evil in a dramatic context.

Comment on social media post discussing Ryan Reynolds' manipulative email leak involving author Colleen Hoover.

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing the manipulative email from Ryan Reynolds to It Ends With Us author.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing Ryan Reynolds manipulative email to It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover.

Screenshot of leaked email allegedly from Ryan Reynolds to Colleen Hoover discussing It Ends With Us author conflict.

Screenshot of a social media comment about Ryan Reynolds' manipulative email leak involving author Colleen Hoover.

Comment on forum by user Creative-Chipmunk898 questioning behavior style and personality in informal tone.

Text excerpt from leaked Ryan Reynolds' manipulative email to It Ends With US author Colleen Hoover discussing feminism and personal growth.

Screenshot of a social media comment about Ryan Reynolds' manipulative email to It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover.

Comment expressing disbelief and amusement over Ryan Reynolds' manipulative email to It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover.