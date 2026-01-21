Margot Robbie’s On-Set Relationship With ‘Wuthering Heights’ Co-Star Jacob Elordi Sparks Rumors
“Doesn’t she have a husband?” the internet snarked after Margot Robbie spoke about her connection with her Wuthering Heights costar Jacob Elordi.
The two stars shared the screen for director Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights, adapted from Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel that is considered one of the greatest literary romances of all time.
- Margot Robbie spoke about her intense connection with her 'Wuthering Heights' costar Jacob Elordi.
- She said she was “really unnerved and unmoored” when Jacob wasn’t around her.
- Fans wondered where chemistry ends and emotional cheating begins for actors.
- “She is simply openly declaring her feelings to her coworker,” one commented online.
After Margot said she was “codependent” with Jacob, fans wondered where chemistry ends, and emotional cheating begins for actors.
Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi’s connection was described as a “mutual obsession” on the set of Wuthering Heights
Image credits: Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
In the upcoming film releasing on February 13, Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi are playing the story’s central characters, Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff.
The stars said they formed a “mutual obsession” while shooting the film, which filmmaker Emerald said would be a “primal and s*xual” adaptation of the novel.
Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
“I’m so codependent with people I work with, and I love everyone so much, and I’m always that person who’s so devastated when a job’s over and I never want it to end,” Margot said during an interview with Fandango.
“I think I developed that quite quickly with Jacob, too,” she continued.
The Barbie star said she developed a certain codependency with the leading man, who would hover around her on set
Image credits: Charley Gallay/Getty Images
The Barbie star said she would often catch Jacob lingering around on set wherever she was working.
“I don’t know if [director] Emerald told you to do this or you did this,” she added, speaking to her fellow Australian actor who was also part of the interview, “but I remember the first couple days on set, he would just be always in the vicinity where I was, but like in a corner, watching Cathy.”
Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures
Image credits: JW100x
Image credits: alfathjiee
Emerald interjected and clarified whether she actually asked the Euphoria star to hover around her.
“I didn’t tell him to do that,” the filmmaker said, receiving a laugh from her cast members.
“I actually had to ask him to leave,” she added.
Margot said she was “really unnerved and unmoored” when Jacob wasn’t around her
Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures
Within a few days of filming, Margot found herself looking around for a glimpse of Jacob on the set and feeling “lost” if he wasn’t around.
“I found myself starting to look around to see where he was,” she said.
“I was really unnerved and unmoored” when he wasn’t around, she continued. “I felt quite lost, like a kid without their blanket or something.”
Image credits: Fandango
Jacob wholeheartedly agreed, saying, “We have a mutual obsession.”
“If you have the opportunity to share a film set with Margot Robbie, you’re going to make sure you’re within 5 to 10 meters at all times, watching how she drinks tea, how she eats her food. … She’s just like an elite actor,” he continued.
The actress welcomed a baby boy with her husband Tom Ackerley in October, 2024
Image credits: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
The Oscar nominee, who welcomed a baby boy with her husband Tom Ackerley in October 2024, sparked a wave of comments for the way she sang praises for Jacob.
“How is this not cheating?” one asked, while another quipped, “Marriage ending material right there.”
Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures
“Isn’t she married?” a social media user asked online.
“Love her, but doesn’t she have a husband?” asked another.
Another wrote, “Method acting taken too far, maybe”
“I can feel the husband’s pain,” said another.
“She is simply openly declaring her feelings to her coworker,” one said.
Fans questioned where on-set chemistry ends, and emotional cheating begins
Image credits: Jiren_1908
Image credits: Babum03
During the Fandango interview, Jacob candidly shared his thoughts on the chemistry he had with Margot in front of the camera.
He said they could both feel their characters’ “love” for each other during certain scenes.
Image credits: Fandango
“There’d be a moment where we’d be running hand-in-hand through the moors, maybe not even in the scene, just setting it up, where I’d look across at her, and she’d be looking at me, and you really realized you are looking at Catherine and she was looking at Heathcliff,” he shared.
“And in that moment, we really were a part of their love, for real,” he added.
Jacob spoke about how he and Margot could feel their characters’ “love” for each other during certain scenes
Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures
The Frankenstein star said listening to Kate Bush’s 1978 hit song Wuthering Heights was another such moment.
“It was this really sort of profound thing watching the sunset and being Heathcliffe and Cathy, sitting and watching the sunset on the moors as the sort of spirit of their characters has for the last 200 years,” the actor said.
“You can almost imagine that the spirit of this love that Brontë created is sort of floating around there. It really did feel like we were catching little pieces of that unrequited love,” he continued.
Initially, fans weren’t too happy with Jacob being cast in the movie as Heathcliff, who was described as “dark-skinned” in Emily Brontë’s original novel.
Margot came to his defense while speaking to British Vogue last December.
“I saw him play Heathcliff. And he is Heathcliff,” she told the outlet. “I’d say, just wait. Trust me, you’ll be happy.”
When Jacob’s casting as Heathcliff stirred controversy, Margot defended him and said he was “incredible”
Image credits: TenaciousBit
Image credits: AriaVanblair
The Birds of Prey actress acknowledged how the character of Heathcliff has previously been played by a long list of “great actors,” including Laurence Olivier and Tom Hardy.
“To be a part of that is special,” she said before continuing to praise Jacob.
“He’s incredible, and I believe in him so much,” she said. “I honestly think he’s our generation’s Daniel Day-Lewis.”
“That doesn’t sound healthy to me,” one commented on Margot’s recent remarks
Image credits: makiimamii
Image credits: Fernanda_CidL
Image credits: solumii_
Image credits: Seymirel
Image credits: cryptosmiff
Image credits: glindaupland
Image credits: kingReZor
Image credits: HauntedDolly
Image credits: eaudekxnt
Image credits: paaammm24
Image credits: posttruthlayla
Image credits: WITCHMAMA22
Image credits: periwinklhaze
26
0