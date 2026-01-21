Margot Robbie’s On-Set Relationship With ‘Wuthering Heights’ Co-Star Jacob Elordi Sparks Rumors

ADVERTISEMENT

“Doesn’t she have a husband?” the internet snarked after Margot Robbie spoke about her connection with her Wuthering Heights costar Jacob Elordi.

The two stars shared the screen for director Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights, adapted from Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel that is considered one of the greatest literary romances of all time.

Highlights Margot Robbie spoke about her intense connection with her 'Wuthering Heights' costar Jacob Elordi.

She said she was “really unnerved and unmoored” when Jacob wasn’t around her.

Fans wondered where chemistry ends and emotional cheating begins for actors.

“She is simply openly declaring her feelings to her coworker,” one commented online.

After Margot said she was “codependent” with Jacob, fans wondered where chemistry ends, and emotional cheating begins for actors.

RELATED:

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi’s connection was described as a “mutual obsession” on the set of Wuthering Heights

Margot Robbie smiling outdoors, highlighting her on-set relationship with Wuthering Heights co-star Jacob Elordi rumors.

Image credits: Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

In the upcoming film releasing on February 13, Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi are playing the story’s central characters, Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stars said they formed a “mutual obsession” while shooting the film, which filmmaker Emerald said would be a “primal and s*xual” adaptation of the novel.

Jacob Elordi posing at event, sparking rumors about on-set relationship with Margot Robbie in Wuthering Heights.

Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

“I’m so codependent with people I work with, and I love everyone so much, and I’m always that person who’s so devastated when a job’s over and I never want it to end,” Margot said during an interview with Fandango.

“I think I developed that quite quickly with Jacob, too,” she continued.

The Barbie star said she developed a certain codependency with the leading man, who would hover around her on set

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi posing together on set, fueling rumors about their Wuthering Heights relationship.

Image credits: Charley Gallay/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Text comment questioning if Margot Robbie is married and has a kid with her husband amid on-set relationship rumors with Jacob Elordi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi on set of Wuthering Heights, sparking relationship rumors during filming.

Text comment reading this is so scripted and intentional the use of the word unmoored referencing Margot Robbie's on-set relationship with Wuthering Heights co-star Jacob Elordi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Barbie star said she would often catch Jacob lingering around on set wherever she was working.

“I don’t know if [director] Emerald told you to do this or you did this,” she added, speaking to her fellow Australian actor who was also part of the interview, “but I remember the first couple days on set, he would just be always in the vicinity where I was, but like in a corner, watching Cathy.”

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi share an intimate moment on the Wuthering Heights set, sparking relationship rumors.

Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Margot Robbie’s on-set relationship with Wuthering Heights co-star Jacob Elordi sparking rumors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: JW100x

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from user alfathjjee commenting on method acting in relation to Margot Robbie's on-set relationship with Wuthering Heights co-star Jacob Elordi.

Image credits: alfathjiee

Emerald interjected and clarified whether she actually asked the Euphoria star to hover around her.

“I didn’t tell him to do that,” the filmmaker said, receiving a laugh from her cast members.

“I actually had to ask him to leave,” she added.

Margot said she was “really unnerved and unmoored” when Jacob wasn’t around her

Woman with braided hair tied with blue ribbon wearing a white blouse, evoking Margot Robbie on-set relationship with Wuthering Heights co-star.

Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

ADVERTISEMENT

Within a few days of filming, Margot found herself looking around for a glimpse of Jacob on the set and feeling “lost” if he wasn’t around.

“I found myself starting to look around to see where he was,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was really unnerved and unmoored” when he wasn’t around, she continued. “I felt quite lost, like a kid without their blanket or something.”

Margot Robbie in a red dress discussing her on-set relationship with Wuthering Heights co-star Jacob Elordi during an interview.

Image credits: Fandango

Jacob wholeheartedly agreed, saying, “We have a mutual obsession.”

“If you have the opportunity to share a film set with Margot Robbie, you’re going to make sure you’re within 5 to 10 meters at all times, watching how she drinks tea, how she eats her food. … She’s just like an elite actor,” he continued.

The actress welcomed a baby boy with her husband Tom Ackerley in October, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi posing together at an event, fueling rumors about their on-set relationship.

Image credits: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Oscar nominee, who welcomed a baby boy with her husband Tom Ackerley in October 2024, sparked a wave of comments for the way she sang praises for Jacob.

“How is this not cheating?” one asked, while another quipped, “Marriage ending material right there.”

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in a romantic pose on set of Wuthering Heights fueling relationship rumors.

Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

ADVERTISEMENT

“Isn’t she married?” a social media user asked online.

“Love her, but doesn’t she have a husband?” asked another.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another wrote, “Method acting taken too far, maybe”

“I can feel the husband’s pain,” said another.

“She is simply openly declaring her feelings to her coworker,” one said.

Fans questioned where on-set chemistry ends, and emotional cheating begins

Man looking confused while holding a phone, related to Margot Robbie on-set relationship with Wuthering Heights co-star Jacob Elordi.

Image credits: Jiren_1908

Tweet discussing the intense emotional chemistry between Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi on the Wuthering Heights set.

Image credits: Babum03

During the Fandango interview, Jacob candidly shared his thoughts on the chemistry he had with Margot in front of the camera.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said they could both feel their characters’ “love” for each other during certain scenes.

Jacob Elordi wearing a black leather jacket while speaking on set, linked to Margot Robbie Wuthering Heights rumors.

Image credits: Fandango

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’d be a moment where we’d be running hand-in-hand through the moors, maybe not even in the scene, just setting it up, where I’d look across at her, and she’d be looking at me, and you really realized you are looking at Catherine and she was looking at Heathcliff,” he shared.

“And in that moment, we really were a part of their love, for real,” he added.

Jacob spoke about how he and Margot could feel their characters’ “love” for each other during certain scenes

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi share an intimate on-set moment in Wuthering Heights, fueling relationship rumors among fans.

Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

ADVERTISEMENT

The Frankenstein star said listening to Kate Bush’s 1978 hit song Wuthering Heights was another such moment.

“It was this really sort of profound thing watching the sunset and being Heathcliffe and Cathy, sitting and watching the sunset on the moors as the sort of spirit of their characters has for the last 200 years,” the actor said.

“You can almost imagine that the spirit of this love that Brontë created is sort of floating around there. It really did feel like we were catching little pieces of that unrequited love,” he continued.

Initially, fans weren’t too happy with Jacob being cast in the movie as Heathcliff, who was described as “dark-skinned” in Emily Brontë’s original novel.

Margot came to his defense while speaking to British Vogue last December.

“I saw him play Heathcliff. And he is Heathcliff,” she told the outlet. “I’d say, just wait. Trust me, you’ll be happy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When Jacob’s casting as Heathcliff stirred controversy, Margot defended him and said he was “incredible”

Margot Robbie on set wearing a scarf, looking into a mirror, related to her Wuthering Heights co-star Jacob Elordi rumors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: TenaciousBit

Woman leaning her face against a wall with a distressed expression, referencing Margot Robbie's on-set relationship rumors.

Image credits: AriaVanblair

The Birds of Prey actress acknowledged how the character of Heathcliff has previously been played by a long list of “great actors,” including Laurence Olivier and Tom Hardy.

“To be a part of that is special,” she said before continuing to praise Jacob.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s incredible, and I believe in him so much,” she said. “I honestly think he’s our generation’s Daniel Day-Lewis.”

“That doesn’t sound healthy to me,” one commented on Margot’s recent remarks

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Margot Robbie's on-set relationship with Wuthering Heights co-star Jacob Elordi sparking rumors.

Image credits: makiimamii

Tweet discussing Margot Robbie's on-set relationship with Wuthering Heights co-star Jacob Elordi sparking rumors.

Image credits: Fernanda_CidL

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Margot Robbie's on-set relationship with Wuthering Heights co-star Jacob Elordi sparking rumors.

Image credits: solumii_

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet by Seymirel discussing Oscar predictions, related to Margot Robbie’s on-set relationship with Wuthering Heights co-star Jacob Elordi.

Image credits: Seymirel

Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Margot Robbie's on-set relationship with Wuthering Heights co-star Jacob Elordi.

Image credits: cryptosmiff

Tweet by a user commenting on Margot Robbie's on-set relationship with Wuthering Heights co-star Jacob Elordi sparking rumors.

Image credits: glindaupland

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from Lion king responding to PopCrave and Fandango about Margot Robbie’s on-set relationship with Wuthering Heights co-star Jacob Elordi.

Image credits: kingReZor

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi on set, fueling rumors about their relationship during Wuthering Heights filming.

Image credits: HauntedDolly

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi on set of Wuthering Heights, sparking rumors about their relationship status.

Image credits: eaudekxnt

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet discussing speculation about Margot Robbie's on-set relationship with Wuthering Heights co-star Jacob Elordi.

Image credits: paaammm24

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from user PostTruthLayla commenting on a celebrity relationship, referencing Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi rumors.

Image credits: posttruthlayla

Screenshot of a tweet reply about Margot Robbie’s on-set relationship with Wuthering Heights co-star Jacob Elordi sparking rumors.

Image credits: WITCHMAMA22

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet discussing age difference in Margot Robbie's on-set relationship with Wuthering Heights co-star Jacob Elordi.

Image credits: periwinklhaze