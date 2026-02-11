ADVERTISEMENT

Margot Robbie, the Australian actress best known for her roles in Barbie and The Wolf of Wall Street, has come forward with a disturbing memory from her early days in Hollywood that has left women across the internet seething.

The moment was shared during a filmed conversation with Charli XCX for Complex’s podcast Goat Talk (February 9), as Robbie promoted her latest project, Wuthering Heights, which arrives in theaters next Friday (February 13) alongside a soundtrack by the British pop star.

Highlights Margot Robbie recounted how a male actor gave her a controversial gift early in her career.

Fans where appalled by the anecdote, seeing it as an example of what women face in showbusiness.

The actress is preparing for the release of Wuthering Heights, which she stars in and produced.

“I was like, ‘F*** you, dude,’” the actress recounted.

BP Daily - Your Source for Unbiased Reporting

Margot Robbie recalled one of the worst experiences of her early career with a male actor

Margot Robbie in a red velvet dress at an event, related to a male actor gift sparking women's collective fury.

Image credits: Aurore Marechal/Getty Images

“Very, very early in my career, an actor I worked with, a male actor gave me a book called French Women Don’t Get Fat, and it was essentially a book telling you to eat less,” Robbie said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The book, written by Mireille Guiliano and published in 2007, is framed as a lifestyle guide rooted in the eating habits of Parisian women.

Margot Robbie wearing an intricate gown at an event, related to a male actor's gift sparking women's collective fury.

Image credits: Karwai Tang/WireImage

In it, Guiliano, a French-born executive at Champagne house Veuve Clicquot, argues that weight control is less about restriction and more about cultivating a lifelong relationship with food that emphasizes quality over quantity.

Margot Robbie seated wearing a black and red dress, revealing gift from male actor sparking women's collective fury discussion.

Image credits: Complex

ADVERTISEMENT

Her method discourages strict calorie-counting or fad diets, and instead promotes small portions, eating slowly, home cooking with fresh ingredients, and walking daily.

Furthermore, the author describes French women as rarely denying themselves pastries or chocolate, but never overindulging either.

Comment from Justin Lane predicting which male actor made a controversial gift to Margot Robbie, sparking women's collective fury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Chloe Frost reacting to Margot Robbie, discussing cancel culture in a light blue chat bubble.

After it was released in December 2004, the book became an instant hit, reaching the nº1 spot on The New York Times Best Seller list, and remaining there for nearly a year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond the praise and commercial success, however, some critics raised concerns about the book perpetuating harmful body ideals. In 2013, Guiliano released a sequel titled French Women Don’t Get Facelifts.

For Robbie, who had just begun earning professional credits in Australian television when she was given the book, the gesture was anything but empowering.

Robbie’s fans were appalled by her anecdote, believing it illustrates the pressures women in showbusiness face

Margot Robbie speaking about a gift from a male actor that sparked women's collective fury in an interview setting.

Image credits: Complex

Book cover for French Women Don’t Get Fat by Mireille Guiliano with illustration of a woman in black dress and a fork.

Image credits: Mireille Guiliano

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“He essentially gave me a book to let me know that I should lose weight,” the actress said. “I was like, ‘Wow.’”

Online, the backlash was immediate. Commenters called the gesture “disgusting,” “condescending,” and “dangerous,” while others pointed out the long-term psychological toll of internalized body shame.

“The way some men talk to women under the guise of ‘advice’ is why eating d**orders exist,” another added.

Margot Robbie in a teal dress looking over her shoulder, highlighting the gift from a male actor sparking women's collective fury.

Image credits: Paramount Pictures

Robbie never named the actor, but the incident has drawn widespread fury from women who see the moment as emblematic of the type of pressure that persists in Hollywood.

“Margot Robbie has said that multiple directors in Hollywood have told her she’s too fat and needs to be thinner,” a fan said.

“Let that sink in ! Hollywood is so mental they see Margot Robbie as fat ! These people are just crazy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by top fan Amy Harber reacting with surprise, referencing Margot Robbie and a gift from a male actor.

Comment by Aaron Johnson discussing Margot Robbie's health and appearance amid women's collective fury over a male actor's gift.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others mocked the book, arguing the true reason for the alleged thinness of French women had less to do with what they eat and more to do with less healthy habits.



“The subtitle of this book should be ‘smoke like a chimney,’” a reader wrote.

Robbie is preparing for the release of her latest project, Wuthering Heights, which she both produced and stars in

ADVERTISEMENT

Margot Robbie reacting during an interview, discussing a controversial gift from a male actor that sparked women's collective fury.

Image credits: Complex

Robbie presumably received the gift around 2007, when she first appeared in projects like Vigilante and Neighbours.

Her international breakthrough didn’t come until 2013’s The Wolf of Wall Street, in which she portrayed Naomi Lapaglia opposite Leonardo DiCaprio. But in those early years, Robbie was a relatively unknown actress navigating the harsh realities of showbusiness.

Margot Robbie wearing a black leather coat, smiling and walking outdoors, related to gift male actor gave her controversy.

Image credits: Neil Mockford/GC Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Since then, Robbie has appeared in a wide range of major films, including Suicide Squad (2016), I, Tonya (2017), Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019), and Babylon (2022).

She also co-founded LuckyChap Entertainment, the production company behind I, Tonya, Promising Young Woman, and 2023’s megahit, Barbie.

Margot Robbie seated, wearing a black and red outfit, discussing a gift from a male actor that sparked women's collective fury.

Image credits: Complex

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, that same production company is preparing for the opening of Wuthering Heights, a new film adaptation of Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel.

In the movie, Robbie plays Catherine Earnshaw, one half of the central tragic couple whose intense, turbulent relationship with Heathcliff drives the story.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film is directed by Emerald Fennell and features a soundtrack with original songs by Charli XCX.

“Great response!” Fans congratulated Robbie for her reaction

Comment from Shawn Sommerfeld discussing a controversial gift male actor gave Margot Robbie sparking women's collective fury.

Comment by user Jason Strom discussing flaws and s****l orientation, sparking reactions related to Margot Robbie and male actor gift controversy.

Comment on social media by Dyl Thomas Fyffe reacting with surprise and humor to Margot Robbie revealing a male actor's gift.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text comment about women and men, relating to Margot Robbie reveals gift from male actor sparking women's fury.

Comment by Jamie Douglas about men and older sisters, with laughing emoji reacting to Margot Robbie gift controversy.

Screenshot of Facebook comment by Len Filomeo reacting to Margot Robbie’s gift from a male actor, sparking women’s fury online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Tim McDevitt questioning Margot Robbie's thinness while comparing public reactions to Tom Cruise's height.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Steve Lewis discussing Margot Robbie's appearance and mentioning a male actor's gift sparking women's collective fury.

Comment from Becca Williams reacting to Margot Robbie reveals gift that male actor gave her, sparking women’s collective fury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barbara Bounds Solot commenting Great response on a social media post, profile picture visible in a blue chat bubble.

Comment on social media post discussing body image and women's reactions to male actors' behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Jay Wilkins in a social media post, suggesting to get glasses, displayed with a blurred profile picture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media discussing Margot Robbie revealing a gift from a male actor sparking women's collective fury.

Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Stephanie Marie expressing disbelief about a male actor’s gift to Margot Robbie.

Comment by Shaquille Francis questioning hope for others if Margot Robbie needs to lose weight, sparking women's collective fury.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Gary Kozak on social media, discussing meal portions in a casual online conversation.

Screenshot of a social media comment responding to Margot Robbie gift story, highlighting women’s collective fury.