Margot Robbie Shows Off Postpartum Body, Gets Praised For Not Giving “Into The Pressure To Lose The Baby Weight”

ADVERTISEMENT

Margot Robbie was all smiles as she soaked up some sun on the Australian coast with her husband and friends.

Months after welcoming her first child with Tom Ackerley, the 34-year-old actress indulged in some beach therapy in Queensland, Australia.

She was captured wearing a gray high-waisted bikini and a gold “mama” necklace, taking a dip in the sea with a friend on Saturday, April 19.

Highlights Margot Robbie enjoyed some post-baby bliss on a beach in Australia.

She was photographed taking a dip in the ocean and soaking up some sun over the weekend.

Her beach trip with Tom Ackerley came during her break from the filming 'Wuthering Heights.'

“She’s such a natural beauty, wet hair, no makeup, postpartum and still stunning!” a social media user said.

RELATED:

Margot Robbie enjoyed some post-baby bliss on a beach in Queensland over the weekend

Share icon

Image credits: Han Myung-Gu / Getty Images

Tom was also around, enjoying the seaside breeze in blue swim trunks.

The happy couple were photographed at some point sharing some tender, affectionate moments together.

Share icon

Image credits: Eva Rinaldi / Flickr

ADVERTISEMENT

Their beach trip came during the Oscar nominee’s break from the filming of the upcoming movie Wuthering Heights in the UK.

The film is based on the 1847 novel of the same title and is being directed by Emerald Fennell.

Margot, who plays Catherine opposite Jacob Elordi’s Heathcliff, was captured wearing an elaborate bridal costume on the film’s set last month.

“She’s such a natural beauty, wet hair, no makeup, postpartum and still stunning!” a social media user said

Share icon

Image credits: BACKGRID / Vidapress

Fans were happy to see the star enjoying some downtime on the beach with her husband.

“She still looks great. She is such a good actress,” one commenter said. “Take your mommy and me time don’t rush it, they are old [sic] small once.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s so refreshing to see a new mother who hasn’t given into the pressure to lose the baby weight,” one comment said.

“Leave her alone in peace,” said another.

Margot was trolled last year for showing off her baby bump.

The happy couple welcomed their baby boy last year in October

Margot Robbie & Husband at Gold Coast Beach Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley were spotted enjoying a beach day in the Gold Coast. Barefoot, sun-soaked, and just effortlessly cool.#LisLove#MargotRobbie#TomAckerley#GoldCoast#BeachDay#CasualChic#CoupleGoalspic.twitter.com/DTk26EeuHC — Lis Lopes (@lislopees1) April 20, 2025

Margot Robbie in Australia recently pic.twitter.com/DJMvdew7JO — Modern History 𝕏 (@modernhistory) April 21, 2025

Tom and the Barbie star met on the set of the World War II drama Suite Française.

He was the third assistant director on the film, and she starred as Celine Joseph, sharing the screen with Michelle Williams.

They tied the knot in December 2016 during a private ceremony in Australia’s Byron Bay and welcomed their baby boy last October.

Share icon

Image credits: Dave Benett / Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

A source said in November that the newly minted parents were loving their time with their son in Los Angeles.

“They have been hanging out in [Los Angeles] as a family,” the insider told People.

They noted that Tom’s mother had been visiting them from England at the time.

Sources said the Oscar nominee was “enjoying motherhood” with her son, whose name has not been revealed

Share icon

Image credits: Rob Gauthier / Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

“Margot has several projects lined up next year. She wants to rest now and spend time with the baby,” the source added. “She’s enjoying motherhood.”

The name of their son has not been publicly revealed.

Another source also said last year that Tom and Margot waited so long to be pregnant that it was “unbelievable” when their son “actually arrived.”

“They’ve both been settling into being parents,” the second source told the outlet.

“They’re homebodies so it’s been lovely to spend the time just them, at home with him,” they added. “They’re so happy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Barbie star admitted she wanted “tons of children” in her family

Share icon

Image credits: tomackerleyy / Instagram

Margot Robbie and Her Family recently in Australia pic.twitter.com/FGR9ug8LC5 — margot robbie moments (@momentsmargot) April 20, 2025

Margot previously admitted she wanted to raise “tons of children” as part of her family.

She said she grew up with four siblings, so “that sounds like a good number,” she told the Daily Telegraph.

“I know that once I have kids, they’ll be my priority, so I want to do the family thing later,” she said.

Margot said her mother Sarie Kessler raised her and her four siblings all by herself

Share icon

Image credits: Gilbert Flores / Getty Images

The actress said she and her siblings “didn’t make life easy” for their single mother Sarie Kessler, who raised them all by herself.

“We were always fighting and my mum had to be a very strong woman to hold things together,” she told The Resident in 2017. “She’s an amazing woman.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: tomackerleyy / Instagram

The I, Tonya actress has previously opened up about how the pressure on women to have kids made her “angry.”

“I got married, and the first question in almost every interview is, ‘Babies? When are you having one?’ I’m so angry that there’s this social contract,” she told Radio Times.

“You’re married, now have a baby. Don’t presume. I’ll do what I’m going to do,” she asserted.

Fans had plenty to say as Margot was photographed enjoying the waves on the Australian coast

Share icon

Image credits: Farnet_Brian

Share icon

Image credits: AlDANS_

Share icon

Image credits: _Khesid

Share icon

Image credits: Devilll20001

Share icon

Image credits: svenwontmiss

Share icon

Image credits: wornsothin

Share icon

Image credits: BeautyOf_Cinema

Share icon

Image credits: Devilll20001

Share icon

Image credits: saqib3337

Share icon

Image credits: DjDevilCloud

Share icon

Image credits: Witty_Epochs