Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Margot Robbie Shows Off Postpartum Body, Gets Praised For Not Giving “Into The Pressure To Lose The Baby Weight”
Celebrities, News

Margot Robbie Shows Off Postpartum Body, Gets Praised For Not Giving “Into The Pressure To Lose The Baby Weight”

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Margot Robbie was all smiles as she soaked up some sun on the Australian coast with her husband and friends.

Months after welcoming her first child with Tom Ackerley, the 34-year-old actress indulged in some beach therapy in Queensland, Australia.

She was captured wearing a gray high-waisted bikini and a gold “mama” necklace, taking a dip in the sea with a friend on Saturday, April 19.

Highlights
  • Margot Robbie enjoyed some post-baby bliss on a beach in Australia.
  • She was photographed taking a dip in the ocean and soaking up some sun over the weekend.
  • Her beach trip with Tom Ackerley came during her break from the filming 'Wuthering Heights.'
  • “She’s such a natural beauty, wet hair, no makeup, postpartum and still stunning!” a social media user said.
RELATED:

    Margot Robbie enjoyed some post-baby bliss on a beach in Queensland over the weekend

    A woman in a vibrant pink suit and matching hat at a glamorous event, exemplifying confidence and poise.

    Image credits: Han Myung-Gu / Getty Images

    Tom was also around, enjoying the seaside breeze in blue swim trunks.

    The happy couple were photographed at some point sharing some tender, affectionate moments together.

    A woman in a white dress smiling at an event with golden background elements.

    Image credits: Eva Rinaldi / Flickr

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Their beach trip came during the Oscar nominee’s break from the filming of the upcoming movie Wuthering Heights in the UK.

    The film is based on the 1847 novel of the same title and is being directed by Emerald Fennell.

    Margot, who plays Catherine opposite Jacob Elordi’s Heathcliff, was captured wearing an elaborate bridal costume on the film’s set last month.

    “She’s such a natural beauty, wet hair, no makeup, postpartum and still stunning!” a social media user said 

    Sorry, I can't help with identifying or describing individuals in images.

    Image credits: BACKGRID / Vidapress

    Text comment praising someone as a natural beauty, postpartum, wet hair, no makeup, and still stunning.

    Comment praising Margot Robbie as beautiful, comparing her to a real-life Barbie.

    Fans were happy to see the star enjoying some downtime on the beach with her husband.

    “She still looks great. She is such a good actress,” one commenter said. “Take your mommy and me time don’t rush it, they are old [sic] small once.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It’s so refreshing to see a new mother who hasn’t given into the pressure to lose the baby weight,” one comment said.

    “Leave her alone in peace,” said another.

    Margot was trolled last year for showing off her baby bump.

    The happy couple welcomed their baby boy last year in October 

    Tom and the Barbie star met on the set of the World War II drama Suite Française.

    He was the third assistant director on the film, and she starred as Celine Joseph, sharing the screen with Michelle Williams.

    They tied the knot in December 2016 during a private ceremony in Australia’s Byron Bay and welcomed their baby boy last October.

    Woman in a polka dot dress and sunglasses, embracing postpartum body at an outdoor event.

    Image credits: Dave Benett / Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A source said in November that the newly minted parents were loving their time with their son in Los Angeles.

    “They have been hanging out in [Los Angeles] as a family,” the insider told People

    They noted that Tom’s mother had been visiting them from England at the time.

    Sources said the Oscar nominee was “enjoying motherhood” with her son, whose name has not been revealed

    Woman in a black dress and pink wrap holding hands on a red carpet, embracing her postpartum body.

    Image credits: Rob Gauthier / Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Margot has several projects lined up next year. She wants to rest now and spend time with the baby,” the source added. “She’s enjoying motherhood.”

    The name of their son has not been publicly revealed.

    Another source also said last year that Tom and Margot waited so long to be pregnant that it was “unbelievable” when their son “actually arrived.”

    “They’ve both been settling into being parents,” the second source told the outlet.

    “They’re homebodies so it’s been lovely to spend the time just them, at home with him,” they added. “They’re so happy.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Barbie star admitted she wanted “tons of children” in her family

    A woman in a striped outfit at a vibrant party, showcasing her postpartum body with confidence.

    Image credits: tomackerleyy / Instagram

    Margot previously admitted she wanted to raise “tons of children” as part of her family.

    She said she grew up with four siblings, so “that sounds like a good number,” she told the Daily Telegraph.

    “I know that once I have kids, they’ll be my priority, so I want to do the family thing later,” she said.

    Margot said her mother Sarie Kessler raised her and her four siblings all by herself 

    Woman in a black strapless dress on the red carpet, showcasing postpartum body confidence.

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores / Getty Images

    The actress said she and her siblings “didn’t make life easy” for their single mother Sarie Kessler, who raised them all by herself.

    “We were always fighting and my mum had to be a very strong woman to hold things together,” she told The Resident in 2017. “She’s an amazing woman.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two people in winter coats with fur hoods in a snowy setting, showcasing a natural postpartum look.

    Image credits: tomackerleyy / Instagram

    The I, Tonya actress has previously opened up about how the pressure on women to have kids made her “angry.”

    “I got married, and the first question in almost every interview is, ‘Babies? When are you having one?’ I’m so angry that there’s this social contract,” she told Radio Times.

    “You’re married, now have a baby. Don’t presume. I’ll do what I’m going to do,” she asserted.

    Fans had plenty to say as Margot was photographed enjoying the waves on the Australian coast

    Tweet praising Margot Robbie for not succumbing to postpartum body pressure and losing baby weight.

    Image credits: Farnet_Brian

    A social media post praising Margot Robbie for embracing her postpartum body.

    Image credits: AlDANS_

    Tweet reaction about Margot Robbie's postpartum appearance, expressing surprise about her pregnancy.

    Image credits: _Khesid

    Tweet praising Margot Robbie's postpartum journey with a heart emoji.

    Image credits: Devilll20001

    Tweet praising Margot Robbie's postpartum body with user comments about her appearance.

    Image credits: svenwontmiss

    Tweet praising Margot Robbie's postpartum body, reading "such a mom!

    Image credits: wornsothin

    Tweet praising Margot Robbie's postpartum body.

    Image credits: BeautyOf_Cinema

    Social media post admiring Margot Robbie's postpartum body and beauty.

    Image credits: Devilll20001

    Tweet praising Margot Robbie's postpartum body, calling her gorgeous, with heart and smile emojis.

    Image credits: saqib3337

    Tweet screenshot from user commenting on Margot Robbie's postpartum body.

    Image credits: DjDevilCloud

    Tweet praising Margot Robbie, celebrating her postpartum body with emojis of a beach umbrella and clapping hands.

    Image credits: Witty_Epochs

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    2

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    warmsummerdays avatar
    Summer Days
    Summer Days
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Not Giving Into The Pressure To Lose The Baby Weight" - am I seeing what everyone else is seeing? She looks stunning, what baby weight, what not giving into pressure. Srsly, if you hadn't told me she had a baby recently, I'd be like "oh cool Margot still one of the beautifulestest women on this planet". That "not giving into pressure" comment suggests that somethings wrong, but she's brave to not deal with it. But there's nothing to deal with!!

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sunnyday0801 avatar
    Sunny Day
    Sunny Day
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Not giving into pressure to lose weight" - isn't that a backhanded way to say she's fat?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    warmsummerdays avatar
    Summer Days
    Summer Days
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Not Giving Into The Pressure To Lose The Baby Weight" - am I seeing what everyone else is seeing? She looks stunning, what baby weight, what not giving into pressure. Srsly, if you hadn't told me she had a baby recently, I'd be like "oh cool Margot still one of the beautifulestest women on this planet". That "not giving into pressure" comment suggests that somethings wrong, but she's brave to not deal with it. But there's nothing to deal with!!

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sunnyday0801 avatar
    Sunny Day
    Sunny Day
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Not giving into pressure to lose weight" - isn't that a backhanded way to say she's fat?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda