Margot Robbie Is Pregnant, Expecting Her First Child With Husband Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley are embarking on the wild ride of parenthood!

The Barbie star, 34, is expecting her first child, according to multiple sources that confirmed the news to People.

Speculations about the Australian actress being pregnant first sparked on social media after she was pictured in Italy flaunting a little baby bump.

Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley are expecting their first child together

Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

This will be the first child born to the Academy Award-nominated actress and the British film producer, who first crossed paths in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama Suite Française. While Margot wowed in front of the camera, Tom was the assistant director behind the scenes for the film.

Fast forward to December 2016, and the lovebirds tied the knot in a private ceremony in Australia’s Byron Bay, having kept their engagement under wraps.

Baby rumors first sparked when the Barbie star was recently pictured in Italy

Margot Robbie is expecting a baby with her husband, Tom Ackerley. pic.twitter.com/CiaZ5pLxlj — 21 (@21metgala) July 7, 2024

Previously, the Suicide Squad actress spoke about how she never appreciated it when strangers asked her about the status of her motherhood.

She once compared herself to her character of Elizabeth I in the film, Mary Queen of Scots, while talking about the pressures of being a mother.

“It made me really angry; how dare some old guy dictate what I can and can’t do when it comes to motherhood or my own body?” she told Radio Times in 2019, as quoted by Sky News. “Unfortunately, it’s a conversation we’re still having.”

“I got married (to film-maker Tom Ackerley, in 2016), and the first question in almost every interview is ‘Babies? When are you having one?’” she added.

“If I’m looking into my future 30 years from now, I want to see a big Christmas dinner with tons of kids there,” she said in an interview in 2018

Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Image credits: Steve Granitz/ Getty Images

She asserted that she would have a baby when it feels right to her and people shouldn’t presume that a woman always wants to transition from wife to mother immediately after tying the knot.

“I’m so angry that there’s this social contract. You’re married, now have a baby. Don’t presume. I’ll do what I’m going to do,” she added.

The cinematic queen has nevertheless always seemed open to the idea of becoming a mother eventually.

“If I’m looking into my future 30 years from now, I want to see a big Christmas dinner with tons of kids there,” she told Porter magazine in 2018. “But definitely not at the moment. That’s 100 percent certain.”

Well, it looks like that moment has finally arrived, and fans couldn’t be happier for the soon-to-be parents!

The good news was welcomed by fans with open warms

