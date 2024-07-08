Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Margot Robbie Is Pregnant, Expecting Her First Child With Husband Tom Ackerley
Celebrities, News

Margot Robbie Is Pregnant, Expecting Her First Child With Husband Tom Ackerley

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

10

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley are embarking on the wild ride of parenthood!

The Barbie star, 34, is expecting her first child, according to multiple sources that confirmed the news to People.

Speculations about the Australian actress being pregnant first sparked on social media after she was pictured in Italy flaunting a little baby bump.

Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley are expecting their first child together

Margot Robbie Is Pregnant, Expecting Her First Child With Husband Tom Ackerley

Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Margot Robbie Is Pregnant, Expecting Her First Child With Husband Tom Ackerley

Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

This will be the first child born to the Academy Award-nominated actress and the British film producer, who first crossed paths in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama Suite Française. While Margot wowed in front of the camera, Tom was the assistant director behind the scenes for the film.

Fast forward to December 2016, and the lovebirds tied the knot in a private ceremony in Australia’s Byron Bay, having kept their engagement under wraps.

Baby rumors first sparked when the Barbie star was recently pictured in Italy

Previously, the Suicide Squad actress spoke about how she never appreciated it when strangers asked her about the status of her motherhood.

ADVERTISEMENT

She once compared herself to her character of Elizabeth I in the film, Mary Queen of Scots, while talking about the pressures of being a mother.

“It made me really angry; how dare some old guy dictate what I can and can’t do when it comes to motherhood or my own body?” she told Radio Times in 2019, as quoted by Sky News. “Unfortunately, it’s a conversation we’re still having.”

“I got married (to film-maker Tom Ackerley, in 2016), and the first question in almost every interview is ‘Babies? When are you having one?’” she added.

“If I’m looking into my future 30 years from now, I want to see a big Christmas dinner with tons of kids there,” she said in an interview in 2018

Margot Robbie Is Pregnant, Expecting Her First Child With Husband Tom Ackerley

Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Margot Robbie Is Pregnant, Expecting Her First Child With Husband Tom Ackerley

Image credits: Steve Granitz/ Getty Images

She asserted that she would have a baby when it feels right to her and people shouldn’t presume that a woman always wants to transition from wife to mother immediately after tying the knot.

“I’m so angry that there’s this social contract. You’re married, now have a baby. Don’t presume. I’ll do what I’m going to do,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cinematic queen has nevertheless always seemed open to the idea of becoming a mother eventually.

“If I’m looking into my future 30 years from now, I want to see a big Christmas dinner with tons of kids there,” she told Porter magazine in 2018. “But definitely not at the moment. That’s 100 percent certain.”

Well, it looks like that moment has finally arrived, and fans couldn’t be happier for the soon-to-be parents!

The good news was welcomed by fans with open warms

Margot Robbie Is Pregnant, Expecting Her First Child With Husband Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie Is Pregnant, Expecting Her First Child With Husband Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie Is Pregnant, Expecting Her First Child With Husband Tom Ackerley

ADVERTISEMENT

Margot Robbie Is Pregnant, Expecting Her First Child With Husband Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie Is Pregnant, Expecting Her First Child With Husband Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie Is Pregnant, Expecting Her First Child With Husband Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie Is Pregnant, Expecting Her First Child With Husband Tom Ackerley

ADVERTISEMENT

Margot Robbie Is Pregnant, Expecting Her First Child With Husband Tom Ackerley

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

10

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

10

Open list comments

0

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read less »
Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda