"50 Shades Of 1800s": Margot Robbie And Jacob Elordi "Wuthering Heights" Teaser Divides Internet
Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in a moody 1800s setting, promoting Wuthering Heights teaser with tense romantic vibe.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

"50 Shades Of 1800s": Margot Robbie And Jacob Elordi "Wuthering Heights" Teaser Divides Internet

Marina Urman
Entertainment News Writer
Fans of Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights are fuming over the upcoming movie adaptation of the 19th-century classic.

Starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, the steamy trailer has already given viewers plenty to talk about.

The film, directed by Emerald Fennell, is scheduled for release on Valentine’s Day next year.

Margot takes on the role of Catherine Earnshaw, while Jacob stars as Heathcliff in the romantic drama.

Highlights
  • The new Wuthering Heights trailer starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi features highly suggestive scenes, sparking fan backlash.
  • The film is said to be a deliberately unromantic take on Emily Brontë’s classic novel.
  • Fans compared it to 'Fifty Shades of Grey,' while others said they were curious to see it.

Published in 1847, Brontë’s novel follows two families of the landed gentry living on the West Yorkshire moors.

Considered a classic of English literature, the book was controversial at the time for its depictions of domestic violence and its challenge to Victorian morality.

RELATED:

    The teaser trailer for Wuthering Heights, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, is finally out
    Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in a romantic close-up scene promoting Wuthering Heights film teaser.

    Image credits: Warner Bros

    The minute-and-a-half trailer, released on Wednesday (September 3), focuses on the s*xual relationship between Catherine and Heathcliff.

    Set to Charli XCX’s Everything is romantic, the clip shows Jacob sucking Margot’s fingers twice, along with a bizarre shot of a finger sliding into a fish’s mouth.

    The Australian actor appears shirtless in several X-rated power play scenes with his co-star.

    Actor Jacob Elordi posing in front of a vibrant red rose background promoting Wuthering Heights teaser.

    Image credits: Getty/Brendon Thorne

    Margot Robbie at Critics Choice Awards in a red rose dress, related to Wuthering Heights teaser and 1800s theme.

    Image credits: Getty/Jeff Kravitz

    Other scenes include egg yolk running through a character’s fingers and dough being rolled suggestively.

    Viewers were left stunned by the trailer, admitting that they weren’t expecting such a provocative take on the classic novel.

    “This has to be the most bizarre take on Wuthering Heights I’ve ever seen,” one user noted.

    “Not everything needs to be p*rn adjacent,” someone else agreed.

    Another critic said the trailer was “way worse” than they expected and gave “soft p*rn” vibes.

    Wuthering Heights doesn’t need another adaptation,” a fourth stated. “We’ve seen it a million times, feels like talent wasted when there are fresh stories untold.”

    The actors portray Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff in the film adaptation of the classic Emily Brontë novel

    Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in a dark moody scene from Wuthering Heights teaser set in the 1800s.

    Image credits: Warner Bros

    Meanwhile, others said the trailer reminded them of scenes seen in Bridgerton and Fifty Shades of Grey.

    Fifty Shades of Grey: 1800s Version,” one netizen quipped.

    “Sure, take a dark, complicated and conflicted tale of love on the isolated moors, and turn it into a simplistic mush of lust for six-pack abs. The dumbing down of civilization continues,” a separate comment read.

    “It kinda looks insane I might watch,” concluded someone else.

    Close-up of Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in a moody scene from Wuthering Heights teaser evoking 1800s period drama.

    Image credits: Warner Bros

    The story has been adapted to the small and big screens numerous times, including a 1970 film with Timothy Dalton and Anna Calder-Marshall and ITV’s 2009 two-part series starring Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley.

    There have also been French, Indian, Spanish, and Japanese adaptations of the romance novel, the only one published by Emily Brontë.

    The trailer features highly suggestive scenes, straying from what fans of the classic expected

    Margot Robbie in 1800s attire sitting in a vintage carriage with blue curtains, evoking Wuthering Heights atmosphere.

    Image credits: Warner Bros

    Close-up of Jacob Elordi in dark lighting, portraying a moody character in the Wuthering Heights teaser film.

    Image credits: Warner Bros

    Emerald Lilly Fennell previously directed the 2020 film Promising Young Woman, for which she won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. 

    She also directed the 2023 film Saltburn, starring Jacob Elordi as an affluent student who invites another student (Barry Keoghan) to spend the summer at his family’s country house.

    Saltburn featured some provocative scenes as well, including Barry Keoghan’s character, Oliver, dancing in his birthday suit.

    Screenshot of social media comment referencing 50 Shades Of 1800s in discussion about Wuthering Heights teaser.

    User comment discussing female sexuality portrayal and contrasting it with male-directed films, related to Wuthering Heights teaser.
    The Wuthering Heights filmmaker is no stranger to period films and series, having acted in projects like Anna Karenina, The Danish Girl, Call the Midwife, and The Crown.

    According to World of Reel, the upcoming film had a test screening last month in Dallas, Texas, and there was a “mixed” reaction from the audience.

    One viewer described the film as “aggressively provocative and tonally abrasive.” Another said Margot and Jacob’s characters were “cold and unlikable.”

    The movie features a shot of a finger sliding into a fish’s mouth

    Dimly lit 1800s bedroom scene with Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, candles glowing near a window under a starry night sky.

    Image credits: Warner Bros

    The site mentions that the movie includes scenes of self-pleasure and a woman being strapped into a horse’s reins for a kinky encounter.

    “The film opens with a public hanging that quickly descends into grotesque absurdity, as the condemned man ejac*lates mid-execution, sending the onlooking crowd into a kind of orgiastic frenzy,” the report reads.

    Close-up of Margot Robbie’s face from Wuthering Heights teaser showing 1800s period drama mood and intense expression.

    Image credits: Warner Bros

    It further describes the film as “the most unusual Wuthering Heights to date” and a “deliberately unromantic take on Brontë’s novel.”

    The Wuthering Heights cast also includes Owen Cooper, Hong Chau, Alison Oliver, and Shazad Latif.

    Asked about the film in an interview with MTV, Margot said, “Just you wait. It’s bananas. It’s great. It’s brilliant.”

    Directed by Emerald Fennell, Wuthering Heights is scheduled for release on Valentine’s Day

    Blonde woman with red lipstick wearing a black dress with red floral embellishment, related to 1800s Wuthering Heights theme.

    Image credits: Getty/Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA

    Meanwhile, Jacob recently revealed that he was planning to take an acting hiatus until director Emerald asked him to star in the romance film.

    “I was really lucky,” the 28-year-old told IndieWire. “I was going to take a break for a while, and then Emerald just very simply texted me, and you can’t run from that text.”

    He went on to praise Margot’s performance, saying that the Barbie actress is “incredible in the film, she’s a livewire,” and adding, “I’m so, so excited for people to see it. She’s a beautiful actor and she gave so, so much.”

    “This is not what I read in high school,” one user quipped

    Comment criticizes Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi Wuthering Heights teaser, sparking debate about the 1800s adaptation.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the internet reaction to Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi Wuthering Heights teaser.

    "50 Shades Of 1800s": Margot Robbie And Jacob Elordi "Wuthering Heights" Teaser Divides Internet

    Comment on Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi Wuthering Heights teaser dividing the internet with mixed reactions.

    Comment discussing Heathcliff's mixed race identity and its impact in Wuthering Heights, sparking online debate.

    Comment by Thessariane praising the editor, expressing appreciation with the phrase deserves all their flowers.

    Comment from user Teddybeartravels engaging in a discussion about Wuthering Heights book and its teaser online.

    Comment on social media discussing a new Wuthering Heights teaser featuring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi.

    Comment on social media about Wuthering Heights teaser, expressing unfamiliarity with the story from high school English class.

    Screenshot of social media comment about Jacob Elordi in the 1800s Wuthering Heights teaser causing internet buzz.

    Screenshot of social media comment praising Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi Wuthering Heights teaser as looking hot.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn't just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

