Barry Keoghan Dismisses Prosthetic Rumors About Viral ‘Saltburn’ Dance Scene: “It Was All Me”

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Barry Keoghan addressed the rumors of him wearing a “fake penis” in his viral nude dance from the 2023 movie Saltburn, confirming that it was indeed “all him.”

The comments were made during his appearance on episode seven of The Louis Theroux Podcast yesterday (November 4) after the host brought up speculation among the actor’s fanbase of her intimate parts being “enhanced” through the usage of prosthetic equipment.

Highlights Barry Keoghan denies using prosthetics in 'Saltburn' dance scene.

Scene was designed to show character's comfort in new space.

Keoghan dismisses sexual connotation of movie scene.

Actor calls harassment over fatherhood 'disgusting.'

“Who said that? Enhanced? No, absolutely not,” Keoghan responded, dismissing the claims.

In the movie Oliver Quick, Keoghan’s character is seen dancing naked in the infamous scene while Murder On The Dance Floor by Sophie Ellis-Bextor plays in the background.

“It was all me. It was about Oliver feeling at home in his new space,” he told the host. “It didn’t even cross my mind as a big deal. I would have thought twice if it didn’t make sense for the character.”

Actor Barry Keoghan categorically denied the usage of prosthetic equipment to “enhance” his intimate parts in a naked scene in the movie Saltburn

Share icon

Image credits: Amazon MGM Studios

The actor went on to dismiss the idea that the scene was meant to have a sexual connotation, explaining that it was designed to elicit the feeling of someone being entirely comfortable in their skin and their surroundings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think we’ve all been there—walking around naked at home because it feels like our space,” he added, explaining how the dance was used as a narrative device to showcase his character’s emotions after inheriting a mansion at a pivotal moment in the movie.

Share icon

Image credits: Amazon MGM Studios

“The whole thing felt like a piece of art, really,” Keoghan stated, explaining that seeing the character run through the detailed rooms of the estate felt almost like “watching a painting come to life.”

Share icon

Image credits: The Louis Theroux Podcast

In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the actor revealed that he initially had reservations about being fully nude on set but that his hesitation disappeared after the first take, completely forgetting about being unclothed due to the support of his colleagues. “It became all about the story,” he added.

The actor took the opportunity to denounce people harassing him over his relationship with his son, labeling the accusations of being an “absent dad” as “disgusting”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: The Louis Theroux Podcast

During the episode, the actor also addressed online criticism he had received regarding his role as a father. Keoghan said he had faced accusations of being an “absentee father,” calling the attacks “disgusting and upsetting.”

Share icon

Image credits: Amazon MGM Studios

The actor explained that the harassment he received led him to purposely avoid social media, especially when preparing for a role. The few times he checked the conversation around him online, he found himself hurt by harsh comments.

“Just the audacity of some people, man. It sickens me, makes me furious,” he said. “I’m just trying to make a living, get a good body of work, and create safety for my child.”

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Keoghan explained how the negativity surrounding his private life has led him to limit the exposure of his two-year-old son Brando on social media, accusing netizens of “using [his] son as ammunition.”

“The more in the public I’ve become, the less I’ve posted about my child because I don’t think it’s fair to put my child online,” he stated.