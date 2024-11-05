Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Barry Keoghan Dismisses Prosthetic Rumors About Viral ‘Saltburn’ Dance Scene: “It Was All Me”
News

Barry Keoghan Dismisses Prosthetic Rumors About Viral ‘Saltburn’ Dance Scene: “It Was All Me”

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Barry Keoghan addressed the rumors of him wearing a “fake penis” in his viral nude dance from the 2023 movie Saltburn, confirming that it was indeed “all him.”

The comments were made during his appearance on episode seven of The Louis Theroux Podcast yesterday (November 4) after the host brought up speculation among the actor’s fanbase of her intimate parts being “enhanced” through the usage of prosthetic equipment.

Highlights
  • Barry Keoghan denies using prosthetics in 'Saltburn' dance scene.
  • Scene was designed to show character's comfort in new space.
  • Keoghan dismisses sexual connotation of movie scene.
  • Actor calls harassment over fatherhood 'disgusting.'

“Who said that? Enhanced? No, absolutely not,” Keoghan responded, dismissing the claims.

In the movie Oliver Quick, Keoghan’s character is seen dancing naked in the infamous scene while Murder On The Dance Floor by Sophie Ellis-Bextor plays in the background.

“It was all me. It was about Oliver feeling at home in his new space,” he told the host. “It didn’t even cross my mind as a big deal. I would have thought twice if it didn’t make sense for the character.”

Actor Barry Keoghan categorically denied the usage of prosthetic equipment to “enhance” his intimate parts in a naked scene in the movie Saltburn 

Barry Keoghan Dismisses Prosthetic Rumors About Viral 'Saltburn' Dance Scene: "It Was All Me"

Image credits: Amazon MGM Studios

The actor went on to dismiss the idea that the scene was meant to have a sexual connotation, explaining that it was designed to elicit the feeling of someone being entirely comfortable in their skin and their surroundings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think we’ve all been there—walking around naked at home because it feels like our space,” he added, explaining how the dance was used as a narrative device to showcase his character’s emotions after inheriting a mansion at a pivotal moment in the movie.

Barry Keoghan Dismisses Prosthetic Rumors About Viral 'Saltburn' Dance Scene: "It Was All Me"

Image credits: Amazon MGM Studios

“The whole thing felt like a piece of art, really,” Keoghan stated, explaining that seeing the character run through the detailed rooms of the estate felt almost like “watching a painting come to life.”

Barry Keoghan Dismisses Prosthetic Rumors About Viral 'Saltburn' Dance Scene: "It Was All Me"

Image credits: The Louis Theroux Podcast

In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the actor revealed that he initially had reservations about being fully nude on set but that his hesitation disappeared after the first take, completely forgetting about being unclothed due to the support of his colleagues. “It became all about the story,” he added.

The actor took the opportunity to denounce people harassing him over his relationship with his son, labeling the accusations of being an “absent dad” as “disgusting”

ADVERTISEMENT

Barry Keoghan Dismisses Prosthetic Rumors About Viral 'Saltburn' Dance Scene: "It Was All Me"

Image credits: The Louis Theroux Podcast

During the episode, the actor also addressed online criticism he had received regarding his role as a father. Keoghan said he had faced accusations of being an “absentee father,” calling the attacks “disgusting and upsetting.”

Barry Keoghan Dismisses Prosthetic Rumors About Viral 'Saltburn' Dance Scene: "It Was All Me"

Image credits: Amazon MGM Studios

The actor explained that the harassment he received led him to purposely avoid social media, especially when preparing for a role. The few times he checked the conversation around him online, he found himself hurt by harsh comments.

“Just the audacity of some people, man. It sickens me, makes me furious,” he said. “I’m just trying to make a living, get a good body of work, and create safety for my child.”

Barry Keoghan Dismisses Prosthetic Rumors About Viral 'Saltburn' Dance Scene: "It Was All Me"

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Keoghan explained how the negativity surrounding his private life has led him to limit the exposure of his two-year-old son Brando on social media, accusing netizens of “using [his] son as ammunition.”

“The more in the public I’ve become, the less I’ve posted about my child because I don’t think it’s fair to put my child online,” he stated.

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

26

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

0

Abel Musa Miño

Abel Musa Miño

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

Read less »
Abel Musa Miño

Abel Musa Miño

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda