“Disgraceful”: Adult Star Slammed For Offering LA Firefighters A Date Night For Their Heroic Efforts

Following the devastating fires in Los Angeles, a patriotic adult star offered her thanks to the firefighters in her own unique way — but she ultimately took the brunt of the damage after being roasted online.

Richelle Ryan, who initially went viral for her support of Donald Trump, spoke up in a recent interview about her desire to be a “sugar mama” to all the brave first responders handling the disasters.

Adult star Richelle Ryan wanted to pay her respects to the first responders in Los Angeles in an unconventional way

Image credits: onlyrichelleryan

“God bless our first responders, that’s all I can say,” she told the Daily Mail exclusively, adding, “I wanna be one of their sugar mamas, I wanna take them out on a date.

“The things you’ve seen me doing on my OF… it would be my way of paying it forward to our first responders,” Richelle continued.

But her suggested services were anything but appreciated by online readers, as they slammed her actions for being “so cheap.”

“Yeah, sure, I can just see her waltzing in to the music, ‘C’mon baby light me fireee… set the night on fire!’ Ugh. Hope the men have enough self-respect to just say NO,” one person shared.

Another questioned, “Does she know there are millions of women with her skillset? Not special.”

“That takes cringe-worthiness to a new low,” a third noted.

“Urgh. What a classy bird said no one ever. Desperate for attention,” echoed a netizen.

Online users thought it was a class-less act

Image credits: The Washington Post / Getty

The 39-year-old has a long history of supporting the country’s military, previously attending the Marine Corps Ball as a way to show her appreciation.

“It’s truly an honor being in a room filled with so many selfless patriots that fight for our freedom, God bless America and our military,” she wrote last year, according to the Daily Mail.

“Some people spend an entire lifetime wondering if they made a difference in the world but the marines don’t have that problem.”

Image credits: MAD

It was around this time that her name began to attract a lot more attention — more specifically regarding her political views.

“I think a lot of people in the adult film industry connect with Trump really well because he supports making America great again,” she revealed to TMZ.

“We want to get the economy booming, the borders locked up, and he’s the one to do it. He’s done it before!”

Richelle first gained popularity after vocally expressing her support for Donald Trump

Richelle is now nominated for Favorite MILF Star at the upcoming AVN Awards, set to take place in Las Vegas on January 25.

The efforts of the first responders in LA have been warmly applauded by many, both locally and internationally.

Image credits: onlyrichelleryan

Riva Duncan, a retired firefighter and advocate for wildland firefighters, shared her thoughts via NBC News.

“Those firefighters most likely haven’t really slept in 48 hours; maybe they’re lucky enough to have taken a 15-minute catnap here and there on the pavement of someone’s yard,” they wrote. “They’re not having meals, grabbing quick snacks instead.”

Duncan later went on to describe her past experiences, assuring readers that most first responders likely have “pounding headaches and hacking coughs” due to their long-term exposure to carbon monoxide and smoke.

Image credits: onlyrichelleryan

“And there’s no doubt in my mind that some of those very firefighters (and law enforcement officers) have lost their own homes while they literally risk their lives to try to save others.

“Firefighters don’t want to be referred to as heroes. They’re a pretty humble group, just doing their jobs. Truly. Most get uncomfortable simply being told, ‘Thank you.’”

The offer was labeled as “disgraceful”

