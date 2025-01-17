Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Disgraceful”: Adult Star Slammed For Offering LA Firefighters A Date Night For Their Heroic Efforts
Lifestyle, News

“Disgraceful”: Adult Star Slammed For Offering LA Firefighters A Date Night For Their Heroic Efforts

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the devastating fires in Los Angeles, a patriotic adult star offered her thanks to the firefighters in her own unique way — but she ultimately took the brunt of the damage after being roasted online.

Richelle Ryan, who initially went viral for her support of Donald Trump, spoke up in a recent interview about her desire to be a “sugar mama” to all the brave first responders handling the disasters.

Highlights
  • Adult star Richelle Ryan offered LA first responders a date night for their efforts, saying she could be their "sugar mama."
  • Her gesture faced backlash, being labeled as 'disgraceful' and 'cheap' online.
  • Richelle first gained attention supporting Trump and attending military events in the past.
  • A retired firefighter emphasized the importance of the LA first responders and called them a "humble group."
RELATED:

    Adult star Richelle Ryan wanted to pay her respects to the first responders in Los Angeles in an unconventional way

    Adult star in red outfit seated at a table, holding a cocktail, with patriotic decoration and roses nearby.

    Image credits: onlyrichelleryan

    “God bless our first responders, that’s all I can say,” she told the Daily Mail exclusively, adding, “I wanna be one of their sugar mamas, I wanna take them out on a date.

    “The things you’ve seen me doing on my OF… it would be my way of paying it forward to our first responders,” Richelle continued. 

    But her suggested services were anything but appreciated by online readers, as they slammed her actions for being “so cheap.”

    “Yeah, sure, I can just see her waltzing in to the music, ‘C’mon baby light me fireee… set the night on fire!’ Ugh. Hope the men have enough self-respect to just say NO,” one person shared.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another questioned, “Does she know there are millions of women with her skillset? Not special.”

    “That takes cringe-worthiness to a new low,” a third noted. 

    “Urgh. What a classy bird said no one ever. Desperate for attention,” echoed a netizen.

    Online users thought it was a class-less act

    Firefighter in protective gear battling a large blaze, demonstrating heroic efforts in LA.

    Image credits: The Washington Post / Getty

    The 39-year-old has a long history of supporting the country’s military, previously attending the Marine Corps Ball as a way to show her appreciation.

    “It’s truly an honor being in a room filled with so many selfless patriots that fight for our freedom, God bless America and our military,” she wrote last year, according to the Daily Mail

    “Some people spend an entire lifetime wondering if they made a difference in the world but the marines don’t have that problem.”

    LA firefighters battle intense blaze, engulfing a building and vehicle in flames.

    Image credits: MAD

    It was around this time that her name began to attract a lot more attention — more specifically regarding her political views.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I think a lot of people in the adult film industry connect with Trump really well because he supports making America great again,” she revealed to TMZ. 

    “We want to get the economy booming, the borders locked up, and he’s the one to do it. He’s done it before!”

    Richelle first gained popularity after vocally expressing her support for Donald Trump

    Richelle is now nominated for Favorite MILF Star at the upcoming AVN Awards, set to take place in Las Vegas on January 25. 

    The efforts of the first responders in LA have been warmly applauded by many, both locally and internationally.

    Adult star in an orange dress poses at a public event under "Babes" sign.

    Image credits: onlyrichelleryan

    Riva Duncan, a retired firefighter and advocate for wildland firefighters, shared her thoughts via NBC News

    “Those firefighters most likely haven’t really slept in 48 hours; maybe they’re lucky enough to have taken a 15-minute catnap here and there on the pavement of someone’s yard,” they wrote. “They’re not having meals, grabbing quick snacks instead.” 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Duncan later went on to describe her past experiences, assuring readers that most first responders likely have “pounding headaches and hacking coughs” due to their long-term exposure to carbon monoxide and smoke.

    Adult star with two dogs in front of a Mercedes SUV, wearing sunglasses and camo pants.

    Image credits: onlyrichelleryan

    “And there’s no doubt in my mind that some of those very firefighters (and law enforcement officers) have lost their own homes while they literally risk their lives to try to save others.

    “Firefighters don’t want to be referred to as heroes. They’re a pretty humble group, just doing their jobs. Truly. Most get uncomfortable simply being told, ‘Thank you.’”

    The offer was labeled as “disgraceful”

    Comment criticizing adult star's date night offer to LA firefighters for their heroic efforts.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment criticizing adult star's offer to LA firefighters, suggesting monetary donations instead.

    Comment expressing concern about societal values with an interaction showing likes and laughter emoji.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment reacting to LA firefighters' date night offer by adult star, expressing disappointment about timing.

    Text response mentioning being "single, rich, and unavailable" in light of an offer to LA firefighters.

    Comment saying "Not all heroes wear capes" related to LA firefighters' heroic efforts.

    Comment criticizing adult star's offer to LA firefighters; suggests raising money instead.

    Commenter humorously claims to be a new firefighter in response to adult star's offer in LA.

    Comment expressing disapproval amid controversy over adult star's offer to LA firefighters.

    Comment criticizing an adult star's offer to LA firefighters, highlighting displeasure.

    Comment on social media discussing LA firefighters' situation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment criticizing adult star's date offer to LA firefighters, expressing disappointment.

    Social media comment reacting to an adult star's date offer to LA firefighters.

    Comment saying 'Disgraceful' in response to adult star's offer for LA firefighters' heroic efforts.

    Comment from Alan Faraone saying "Fire in the hole" related to LA firefighters.

    Comment questioning fairness in offering LA firefighters a date night amid the controversy.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    1

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I could be wrong, but I suspect that she's more interested in publicity than philanthropy.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I could be wrong, but I suspect that she's more interested in publicity than philanthropy.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda