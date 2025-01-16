ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th President of the United States is set to be a star-studded event, with many high-profile performers, including a “surprise musical guest,” taking the stage to celebrate the beginning of his second period leading the nation.

The lineup, unveiled by the Trump Vance Inaugural Committee last Wednesday (January 15), will consist of at least 13 musical acts “from some of the nation’s most iconic and beloved artists.”

The event will be divided into four segments, starting with the swearing-in ceremony and following with a rally and three different balls.

Carrie Underwood, the beloved eight-time Grammy winner country superstar and winner of the fourth season of American Idol, will kickstart the event by singing America the Beautiful.

Image credits: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood

Image credits: John Nacion/Getty Images

The country icon’s participation was not without controversy, as a segment of netizens criticized her for her decision. Actress and TV presenter Whoopi Goldberg, a known detractor of Donald Trump, came to her defense, considering the criticisms do not align with the principles of free speech.

“I stand behind her,” Goldberg said. “If I believe I have the right to make up my mind to go perform someplace, I believe they have the same right. So I have to support her.”

Christopher Macchio

Image credits: Christopher Macchio

Following Underwood will be American tenor Christopher Macchio, who will sing the National Anthem.

The artist revealed that he first met Trump at a New Year’s Eve event at Mar-a-Lago after being hired to replace Elton John when he dropped out of the event.

Lee Greenwood

Image credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The final performer for the swearing-in segment of the event will be six-time Grammy Award winner Lee Greenwood.

“I am humbled and honored to be asked to perform for our 47th President Donald J. Trump during his inaugural event,” Greenwood said, stating that the President had become a close friend of his and his family. “This is one of the most historical moments in our lifetime.”

Kid Rock

Image credits: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Kickstarting the Rally portion of the event will be multiplatinum songwriter Kid Rock, who has been a vocal supporter of the President since his first term, becoming a mainstay at the Republican National Convention and many of his campaign rallies.

Village People

Image credits: Andrew Chin/Getty Images

Perhaps the most iconic band associated with Trump’s 2024 campaign. The iconic band’s 1978 hit song, Y.M.C.A., became a staple of the President’s rallies, with Trump’s attempts at dancing alongside it becoming a viral meme online.

Surviving original member Victor Willis explained that the campaign made the band relevant again, massively boosting its popularity among newer generations.

The singer also made a controversial remark by clarifying that Y.M.C.A. never meant to be a “gay anthem,” calling the notion a “false assumption” and asking fans to stop suggesting to the contrary as it was “damaging to the song.”

Billy Ray Cyrus

Image credits: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Another vocal supporter of the President and Grammy Award winner. The 63-year-old father of pop star Miley Cyrus has been criticized by his daughter’s fans who hold opposing views.

Vitriol against him increased after Miley called Trump a “completely racist, sexist, hateful a**hole” during a 2019 interview.

Father and daughter have been at odds with each other ever since, and Billy Ray’s divorce from his former wife, Firerose, further complicated things.

Liberty University’s Praise Choir

Image credits: Liberty University

Marking the finale of the Rally segment of the event will be a performance by Liberty University’s Praise Choir, a multi-ethnic gospel group that describes themselves as “devoted to leading God’s people in genuine, heartfelt worship.”

Jason Aldean

Image credits: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The country singer and songwriter’s performance will mark the start of the Ball segment of the event. He’s been a longstanding supporter of Trump and has performed at many of his rallies in the past.

“Over the past several years, we have taken a lot of heat from the entertainment industry and the media for our support of Donald Trump,” Aldean wrote on Instagram.

Surprise Musical Guest

Image credits: Pixabay/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

The statement by the Trump Vance Inaugural Committee included a mystery performer, which immediately caused netizens to speculate on their identity and the reason it may’ve been hidden.

From serious speculation saying it would be Eminem, Kanye West, or even Beyoncé, to people joking it would be Taylor Swift or a miraculously revived Michael Jackson, netizens had a lot of fun throwing names out there.

Rascal Flatts

Image credits: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The Nashville country trio will continue the Ball segment of the event by performing hits like What Hurts the Most, Prayin’ for Daylight, and Life is a Highway. The performance marks their long-awaited return after announcing a hiatus in 2020.

The band had originally intended to fully disband following a canceled farewell tour during the pandemic—however, in October 2024, the group announced their reunion, complete with a new 2025 tour.

Parker McCollum

Image credits: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

32-year-old country singer Parker McCollum will be the second to perform at the Commander-in-Chief’s Ball.

The songwriter released his debut album, The Limestone Kid, in 2015 and added three more in the years after. His appearance at the inaugural ceremony will see him perform What Kinda Man, his latest single yet to be featured on an album.

Gavin DeGraw

Image credits: Weiss Eubanks/Getty Images

Marking an end to the celebration will be 47-year-old Gavin DeGraw, who will perform at the appropriately named Starlight Ball late into the night.

DeGraw became famous with his song I Don’t Want to Be from his debut album Chariot, released on July 22, 2003.

People looking to watch the event live can tune into several major news networks, including ABC, CNN, and NBC. The celebration will also be available via streaming on various platforms, including YouTube.

The ceremony will take place at 12 am ET at the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington DC.

“Good for them!” While many netizens congratulated the artists for being part of the event, others criticized them for political reasons

